Last month, in honor of the Hot 100's 65th anniversary, the staff at Billboard magazine put together a ranked list of the 500 best pop songs of all time (well, since 1958!).
And the list really is way too long to even try to summarize. But basically, every popular song you can think of from nearly every genre makes the list. Like, for example, "You're the One That I Want" by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, which landed straight in the middle at 250.
So there is a good chance your faves made this list. But for this post, I decided to focus on just the top 25 songs — where A-ha just barely missed the cut, landing at No. 26 — because I want to know whether you agree with their placement. Maybe you'll think that another song should have been higher, or perhaps you'll think that other songs by the artists listed here should have been in the top 25 instead.
Without further ado, here are the 25 best pop songs of all time, according to Billboard:
