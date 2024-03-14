Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about Disney
Hello folks, we're Brian and Andy! And along with being senior editors here at BuzzFeed, we're also big fans of Disney and good food...which means a combination of the two lands perfectly within our Venn diagram. This is why we were really, really excited to head over to Disney California Adventure for their annual Food & Wine Festival and try out all the different offerings they had this year.
Now, of course, there is no way to try ~all~ the foods, so what we did was look up the foods that sounded not only delicious, but also unique or interesting, and try those.
Alright, now for what you came for: Here are all the foods we tried and our honest opinions on them:
Hot Topic
Obsessed with all things Disney? Join our fan community where you'll find hot topic discussions, quizzes, movie news, and more!
See our Disney Discussions
1. Impossible Beef Stroganoff
What we thought:
2. Carnitas-style Pork Belly
What we thought:
3. Baja-style Fish Taco
What we thought:
4. Cheese Pizza-flavored Wings
What we thought:
5. Cheeseburger Bao
What we thought:
6. S’mores Caramel Tart
What we thought:
7. Carbonara Garlic Mac & Cheese featuring Nueske’s Peppered Bacon
What we thought:
8. Olive Oil Cake
What we thought:
9. Chicken Lollipop
What we thought:
10. Shrimp Papas Locas
What we thought:
11. Chile Relleno Empanada
What we thought:
12. Mickey-shaped Macaron
What we thought:
13. Blueberry Pancake Cold Brew
What we thought:
14. Raspberry Almond Cake
What we thought:
15. Butterscotch Banana Churro
What we thought:
If you're interested in checking out the Food & Wine Festival for yourself, it's currently running now until April 22, 2024. You can find more information about it over at the Disneyland Resort website.
Note: BuzzFeed was provided tickets and passes to Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, but was under no obligation to give a positive review!
Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about Disney
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Disney conversation instead.
See the Discussions