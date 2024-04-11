Community·Updated on Apr 15, 2024These 12 Bands Are So Good That I Bet You Forgot They Were FakeThese musical acts are so good I wish they were real, and some that I honestly need to remind myself are fake!by bigcatpartyCommunity ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community TeamLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. The Archies from The Archie Show Great American Music Company Let's start out with a band so well-produced that it is almost unbelievable their origin is a Saturday morning cartoon based on popular comic book characters. The Archies are made up of frontman Archie Andrews (duh) and his pals, Betty, Veronica, Reggie, and Jughead.The Archies' bubblegum pop song "Sugar Sugar" remains in my music rotation today. Truthfully, I thought this song was performed by The Temptations for longer than I feel safe admitting. It has also been covered by many popular artists in real life, leading some people to forget that The Archies, to which the song is credited, are ~unfortunately~ not a real group. 2. Josie and the Pussycats from Josie and the Pussycats View this video on YouTube Fandango / Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com Musical group Josie and the Pussycats headlined their own animated television series in the '70s after first emerging in the Archie Comics. Because of this connection, the fictional group also appears in CW's Riverdale.For the purposes of this list, however, I'm specifically referring to the 2001 girl band trio of Rachel Leigh Cook, Rosario Dawson, and Tara Reid who respectively play lead singer Josie, bassist Val, and drummer Melody. The film itself is a time capsule of the entertainment industry in the early 2000s and a wildly underrated self-aware satire. A soundtrack filled with bangers, "Three Small Words" and "Pretend to be Nice" (above) are two songs that stick out from the rest. If the vocals sound familiar it is because they were performed by '90s alternative rock band, Letters to Cleo, who you should recognize from the film 10 Things I Hate About You. While we're here, DuJour — the boy band in the film — would undoubtedly hold their own with the likes of the very bands they were meant to mock, like Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, and O-Town. Go listen to "Back Door Lover" if you don't trust me. 3. The Hex Girls from Scooby-Doo! Warner Bros Animation There are not nearly enough spooky goth girl bands these days. Dusk, Luna, and Thorn, together as the witchy girl band The Hex Girls, were first introduced in the special "Scooby-Doo! and the Witch's Ghost" and later made appearances throughout the various iterations of the franchise. Writer Rick Copp admits in this Independent interview that their creation can be credited to him growing up as a fan of Josie and the Pussycats. They are officially categorized as eco-gothic rock/pop-punk. The Hex Girls influenced not only my music preferences at an impressionable young age but also my sexuality. Their song "Earth, Wind, Fire, and Air" still slaps. 4. Daisy Jones & The Six from Daisy Jones & The Six View this photo on Instagram Stevie Nicks / Amazon Prime Video / Via instagram.com From the mind of Taylor Jenkins Reid, this Fleetwood Mac-coded rock band even won a stamp of approval from Stevie Nicks herself who posted, "it made me feel like a ghost watching my own story."The novel was a wonderful quick read and watching the limited series that follows the band's creation and rise to fame in the '70s doesn't feel fictionalized. Romantic and interpersonal relationships between bandmates will keep you hooked through all ten episodes. The eponymous Daisy is portrayed by Riley Keough, who as the granddaughter of Elvis has rock and roll in her DNA. The mix of male and female vocals combine over smooth guitar riffs and bass lines to the point where their album, Aurora, could be a B-side to Rumours.Stream it here on Amazon Prime. 5. Pink Slip from Freaky Friday View this video on YouTube Disney / Via youtube.com Freaky Friday is really the ultimate early 2000s gem. Besides being peak Lindsay Lohan, it also gave us Chad Michael Murray as a motorcycle riding, Britney Spears singing bad boy. Not to mention Jamie Lee Curtis absolutely slaying her guitar solo for one of the greatest fictional bands of all time: Pink Slip. The song featured here is called "Take Me Away." With their pop-punk vibes, Pink Slip definitely would have headlined Warped Tour on the same stage as Simple Plan or New Found Glory. Nowadays, everyone is all "Coachella this" and "Lollapalooza that," when the more important question is when is Wango Tango? 6. Stillwater from Almost Famous View this video on YouTube Dreamworks/Paramount / Via youtube.com Not to be confused with the obscure real '70s band of the same name, we are talking about Stillwater from the '97 cult classic film, Almost Famous, which follows the story of an aspiring music journalist. Stillwater has the look and sound of many enduring classic rock greats. The Led Zeppelin influence is the most distinct and the songs performed by the band in the movie are fully believable as hits. I mean, they were literally penned by Nancy Wilson of Heart and British rocker Peter Frampton who are both rightful members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.Sneak "Fever Dog" in on any '70s rock playlist and it might even go unnoticed that the band itself does not actually exist. 7. Girls5Eva from Girls5Eva View this video on YouTube Peacock / Via youtube.com Their series premiered on Peacock and has been given a new season and life over on Netflix. The show's premise is a one-hit wonder girl group from the '90s reuniting 20 years later to find fame. Filled with nostalgia, each episode starts with their signature theme song that is too good to press "skip intro" and typically features a comical original song, such as "New York Lonely Boy." The girls who make up the group are portrayed by lyrical genius Sara Bareilles, Broadway powerhouse Renée Elise Goldsberry, comedy writer Paula Pell, and actress Busy Philipps, so it's not shocking that their fictional music is bright and rhythmic. At one point the group was asked to headline a music festival celebrating the 2000s culture called Y2Gay and I found myself wishing it was a real festival. The Spice Girls are lucky they had no true girl group competition in their day because Girls5Eva would be in the running. I understand that they are a parody, but it is so well executed I would be buying front-row VIP tickets if they decided to go on tour tomorrow. Like they said, they're "gonna be famous 5eva because forever's too short." 8. Cheetah Girls from The Cheetah Girls Karen Steyr / Disney Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection *Dr. Doofenshmirtz voice*: If I had a nickel for every time a fictional girl group was cat-themed, I'd have two nickels, which isn't a lot but it's weird that it happened twice.Disney popped off in '03 when it brought Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon (of actual girl group 3LW), Kiely Williams, and Sabrina Bryan together to form the most stylish girl group of all time: The Cheetah Girls. We watched them navigate the challenging path to stardom while showcasing the power of friendship and girlhood. Their song "Cinderella" encourages us to be our own hero in the story and matches the female empowerment vibe of some of my favorite Disney movies, such as Mulan. Produced by the queen herself, Whitney Housten, it is no surprise that their songs were so good that they spawned two film sequels and three video games. They just don't make DCOMs like this anymore. My hot take here is that there would be no beloved High School Musical if The Cheetah Girls hadn't paved the way. 9. PoP! from Music and Lyrics View this video on YouTube youtube.com / Via youtube.com Music and Lyrics isn't the most memorable rom-com, but it did gift us with one of the best fictional bands ever, and for PoP! I am thankful. Their sound is for fans of bands like Wham! or Devo, and their song "PoP! Goes My Heart" has a new wave feel and catchy chorus. Between their tacky coordinated outfits, hairstyles, and backdrops, if you showed this music video to someone under the age of twenty who had never heard of Hugh Grant and told them PoP! was a huge boy band in the '80s, they wouldn't doubt you for a second. 10. The Wonders from That Thing You Do! View this video on YouTube LegacyRecordingsVEVO / Via youtube.com The Wonders are a fictional one-hit-wonder pop band who I ironically only discovered after creating a one-hit-wonder music trivia. They are the focus of the '90s film That Thing You Do!, written and directed by Tom Hanks. Within the film, they are a band from the '60s whose hit song was called (you guessed it) "That Thing You Do!"The sunny-beach-vibes song itself earned a nomination for an Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Original Song. It was actually written by Adam Schlesinger, the bassist of Fountains of Wayne, the alternative rock band best known for "Stacy's Mom"! No WONDER it's so good. 11. Lemonade Mouth from Lemonade Mouth View this video on YouTube Disney / Via youtube.com In their titular film, Lemonade Mouth forms on a single day spent in detention à la The Breakfast Club. And yes, another band of Disney movie origin is making the list, but rightfully so. Listen to "She's So Gone" and try to tell me that you wouldn't catch them on tour with an angsty artist like Olivia Rodrigo. If that song sounds familiar, that's likely because vocalist Naomi Scott portrayed Princess Jasmine in the live-action Aladdin. The band was comprised of a variety of talented (real) artists who all share the spotlight, including Bridgit Mendler, who used the film to launch her solo career, and Hayley Kiyoko, a lesbian pop queen. The guys rounding out the group are played by Adam Hicks, whose character has a couple of rap lines in-between shredding on the keytar, and Blake Michael as the drummer. It's not a top-tier Disney movie by any means, but Lemonade Mouth is one of the better fictional bands and is worthy of their spot on this list. 12. Chip Skylark from The Fairly OddParents Nickelodeon Finishing off our list is a pop star from The Fairly OddParents universe and the only solo artist to make the cut. Between the beanie and matching red outfit, Chip Skylark walked so that 2010 purple-clad Justin Bieber could run. Musically, a diss track has never gone harder than "Icky Vicky." It does not end there though; Skylark has one of the catchiest bops of all time with "My Shiny Teeth and Me." His character is voiced by none other than NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, proving again that Justin Timberlake was definitely not the best vocalist in the group, he just had the best hair. If you want to listen to all of these iconic fake bands, don't worry, there's a Spotify playlist! View this track on Spotify Spotify / Via open.spotify.com Did I miss any of your favorites? Let me know in the comments!