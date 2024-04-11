Musical group Josie and the Pussycats headlined their own animated television series in the '70s after first emerging in the Archie Comics. Because of this connection, the fictional group also appears in CW's Riverdale.

For the purposes of this list, however, I'm specifically referring to the 2001 girl band trio of Rachel Leigh Cook, Rosario Dawson, and Tara Reid who respectively play lead singer Josie, bassist Val, and drummer Melody. The film itself is a time capsule of the entertainment industry in the early 2000s and a wildly underrated self-aware satire. A soundtrack filled with bangers, "Three Small Words" and "Pretend to be Nice" (above) are two songs that stick out from the rest. If the vocals sound familiar it is because they were performed by '90s alternative rock band, Letters to Cleo, who you should recognize from the film 10 Things I Hate About You.

While we're here, DuJour — the boy band in the film — would undoubtedly hold their own with the likes of the very bands they were meant to mock, like Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, and O-Town. Go listen to "Back Door Lover" if you don't trust me.