A News Anchor Said Tara Reid Looks "Too Skinny" Not Long After She Publicly Denied Having An Eating Disorder

On Thursday, Tara sat down with her longtime friend and Extra host Billy Bush to discuss her recent stint on the Fox reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.
As the conversation shifted to the negative comments people had been sending the actor, she asked Billy if he thought she "looked any different," since he's known her for nearly two decades.
Slightly hesitant to give his honest answer, Billy replied, “I think you look a little too skinny." Tara reassured him that she has no problem with food and that she eats all the time.
She then went on to say that her appearance might be a result of her getting older and becoming a little more fragile.
Billy added that no one should be making nasty comments about her or her body, but suggested maybe she try a "muscle-building program," to which Tara agreed.
This interview comes shortly after Tara addressed the online bullying with the Los Angeles Inquisitor.
"If we were overweight then they can’t say anything because that’s bullying," Tara said. "But it’s the same thing if you’re skinny. That’s still bullying too. I have no anorexia and never have, and I definitely don’t have any bulimia. I’m terrified of throwing up, so that’s not gonna happen. And I love food too much.
So anyone that says I’m anorexic or bulimic, they’re wrong. So stop it. Leave me alone. Pick on me again on something else, but not on those two things. It’s not right.”
To learn more about Tara, be sure to watch the full interview below.
StopBullying.gov is an organization that provides resources to prevent harassment and bullying against children. Stomp Out Bullying offers a free and confidential chat line here.
The National Eating Disorders Association helpline is 1-800-931-2237; for 24/7 crisis support, text “NEDA” to 741741.