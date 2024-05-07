    Here Are Some The Best British And Irish Celeb Looks From The 2024 Met Gala, Let's See What You Think Of Them

    Let's see what you think of the looks from the British Isles.

    Benjamin Dzialdowski
    by Benjamin Dzialdowski

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The fashion world's biggest night of the year has arrived once again, and celebs from around the world were out there flaunting their designer wares. Last year, British celebs such as Florence Pugh, Michaela Coel, and Rita Ora were some of the best dressed at the event.

    Three celebrities in elegant gowns at a formal event; they wear ornate, stylish dresses and pose for the camera
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, John Shearer / WireImage via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    So, let's see what the British and Irish celebs were wearing at this years Met Gala, and how much you like them.

    1. Lily James

    Woman in elegant dress with trailing fabric posing at an event
    Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    2. Dua Lipa

    Person in a black lace outfit with a long trail standing on Met Gala stairs with attendees in background
    Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    3. Charlie XCX

    Person on a red carpet in a detailed white gown with a long trail, photograpers in background
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    4. Andrew Scott

    Man in a sleeveless top and black trousers posing with hand on hip
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    5. Rita Ora

    Woman on green carpet in a metallic-fringe sleeveless dress with side cut-out, photographers in background
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    6. Damson Idris

    Man in a tailored black suit with a brooch stands on steps, photographers in background
    John Shearer / WireImage

    7. Simone Ashley

    Woman in a detailed gown posing on steps, at a formal event
    Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Simone Ashley attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)

    8. Jonathan Bailey

    Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images for The Mark Hotel

    9. Barry Keoghan

    Person in vintage-inspired attire with hat tipping gesture, photographers in background
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    10. FKA twigs

    Rihanna in bejeweled outfit and massive fringed coat at event
    John Shearer / WireImage

    11. Naomi Campbell

    Woman in a fringed, sleeveless gown posing on an event backdrop with photographers in the background
    Lexie Moreland / WWD via Getty Images

    12. Cara Delevingne

    Cara Delevingne in a cropped chainmail top and white skirt at an event
    John Shearer / WireImage via Getty Images

    13. Little Simz

    Person at event in a coat with elaborate hair and fringe details
    Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    14. Emma Mackey

    Woman in a ruffled, flowing gown posing on the carpet with photographers in the background
    Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

    15. Adwoa Aboah

    Pregnant woman in a red ruffled dress posing with hand on hip, photographers in background
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    16. Phoebe Dynevor

    Woman in elegant off-shoulder gown with a long train standing against a backdrop of greenery
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    17. Eddie Redmayne

    Eddie Redmayne in a black-and-white patterned ensemble at an event
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    18. Cynthia Erivo

    Person in a floral patterned dress with a long train, standing in front of a leafy backdrop
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    19. Jodie Turner-Smith

    Individual in an elegant gown with a long train posing on stairs, photographers in the background
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    20. Iris Law

    Woman in a sheer, patterned gown with abstract design at a gala event
    John Shearer / WireImage via Getty Images

    21. Harris Reed

    Person at an event wearing an avant-garde outfit with a large, wheel-like headpiece
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    What was your fave British and Irish celeb look from the 2024 Met Gala? Let us know in the comments below!

    Thumbnail credits: Marleen Moise / Getty Images