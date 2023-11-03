    People Are Saying These 25 Movie Endings Are The Best Ever, And There Are Some Real Classics Here

    "I can bawl just thinking about that perfect ending."

    Benjamin Dzialdowski
    by Benjamin Dzialdowski

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The ending of a movie will often really determine how we feel about it, it can save a pretty bad one or elevate an already good one.

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    We recently asked the BuzzFeed community for their favourite final scenes in films, and here's what they came up with:

    1. Melancholia

    Nordisk Film

    "The silence in the cinema was deafening. The ending is gutwrenching and beautiful and the Music accompanies it perfectly. 10/10. Won’t do it again though, it hurt too bad."

    lean4a7effe60

    "Without spoiling anything, the tone is depressing but beautiful, and it's one of the most cinematically gorgeous endings (and beginnings) in the history of film."

    caterpillarliving

    2. Rudy

    TriStar Pictures

    "When he finally takes the field AND gets a sack, then gets carried off the field. Goosebumps and tears every single time."

    moswald74

    3. The Empire Strikes Back

    20th Century Studios

    "Luke gets his hand repaired and he and Leia look out of the airlock at the sparkling universe of possibility. John Williams... man the goosebumps."

    monkeybuttmom

    4. Saw

    Lionsgate

    "The reveal with John getting up at the end, figuring out that he was actually Jigsaw all along and everything else was a mislead, and him turning off the lights and slamming the door on Adam with a sinister 'game over'. Perfection."

    anonmymouse

    5. Big Fish

    Sony Pictures Releasing

    "It ties the movie up so well and accomplishes what the movie set out to do: blur the line between great storytelling and reality."

    kaitlynb442344ef5

    "Will becoming the storyteller and explaining to Edward how he goes. I can bawl just thinking about that perfect ending."

    falcarragh

    6. Casablanca

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "Rick gave up his chance on love, Renault changed his mind about the Nazi regimen – but they just casually walk off as if nothing had happened."

    sarad4850d5c99

    7. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    "I was still sobbing and then it cut to the Darth Vader scene. It was like being taken back in time, the second you hear that iconic alarm and then his lightsaber lights up the blackness."

    banana_bebop

    8. Pirates of the Caribbean

    Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    "The music, the script, everything. I literally skipped out of the theatre I left on such a high."

    sabahhibahahmed88

    9. The Shawshank Redemption

    Columbia Pictures

    "Without a doubt. I hope I can make it across the border. I hope to see my friend and shake his hand. I hope the Pacific is as blue as it has been in my dreams. I hope."

    j11th

    10. The Dressmaker

    Universal Pictures

    "After she burns her hometown down, she's leaving on the train. Ticket Collector: 'Burning off rubbish, were they? Looks like they overdid it.' Myrtle 'Tilly' Dunnage: 'You never met the rubbish.'"

    cocospark

    11. Whiplash

    Sony Pictures Releasing

    "That final scene had me with goosebumps for the rest of the night."

    rosyflower

    12. Fight Club

    20th Century Studios

    "I feel I need not say more."

    solongandthanksforallthefish1

    13. Trainspotting

    PolyGram Filmed Entertainment

    "Walking off to the sound of 'Born Slippy' after betraying his friends – perfect."

    solongandthanksforallthefish1

    14. Roman Holiday

    Paramount Pictures

    "It has the absolute best ending of any movie ever, and I promise I'm not just biased because it's my all-time favourite movie. Perfect ending *chef's kiss*."

    storkbutt

    15. The Mist

    Dimension Films

    "The ending is *brutal*. Like, the dead silence that screamed through the cinema as we audience members sat there in our seats stunned speechless is something I will always remember because GODDAMN WTF AJSDFJSKDFHSKDFJ! I wouldn't say it's my favourite but it sure is hell forever seared into my memory."

    ravenbard

    "Maybe not the best, but the most shocking."

    emmadixon93

    16. Star Wars: A New Hope

    20th Century-Fox

    "Just seeing the medal ceremony and the triumphant music gets me so excited."

    goosethekitty

    17. The Heiress

    Paramount Pictures

    "When Catherine Sloper tells Mariah to bolt the door as Morris is pounding to be let in. Oh my stars."

    lauriev42af02cd8

    18. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

    20th Century Studios

    "'For a minute there I thought we were in trouble'", fade to sepia, firing squad."

    aseverson2

    19. Nocturnal Animals

    Universal Pictures

     "Her alone at the table, stood up by Edward."

    ellieb8

    20. La La Land

    Lionsgate

    "Yeah yeah, come at me, IDC. Sebastian was insufferable and didn't deserve Mia to begin with. And yes, the ending was bittersweet, but if they had ended it any other way, it would have been even more stupid light fluff than it already is."

    casachess

    21. Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    "When everyone thought Shadow didn’t survive the journey, then he came hobbling up the hill. To this day the only movie scene that made me tear up… just a little… ok a lot."

    jmacxjr

    22. The Lion King

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    "From the moment the epic music begins as Simba takes his first step ascending Pride Rock as the new king, to the closing shot of Simba and Nala’s cub being lifted up. I saw it when it was in theaters and nearly 30 years later, it still gives me chills."

    gaelicmaiden

    23. Gone With the Wind

    Loew's Inc.

    "If you don’t agree, 'I don’t give a damn!'" 

    applesauceandchops

    24. The Breakfast Club

    Universal Pictures

    "Forever iconic!"

    sleepy555

    25. The Usual Suspects

    Gramercy Pictures

    "Putting aside the lead actor, the movie (especially when you first see it) has a jaw-dropping ending."

    nelsonsa

    What's the best final scene you've ever seen? Let us know in the comments below!