It's Time To Tell Us The Best Final Movie Scene You've Ever Watched

The Truman Show is definitely up there.

Benjamin Dzialdowski
by Benjamin Dzialdowski

BuzzFeed Staff

You know what they say, a movie is made by the start and the ending – and it's the ending that often determines how we feel about a film.

20th Century Studios

So, we want to know what you think the best final scene in a movie is, and WHY.

Was the end of The Shawshank Redemption perfect in your eyes?

Columbia Pictures

Or was The Truman Show the best ending scene you've watched?

Paramount Pictures

Maybe you were stunned by the end of Infinity War.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Or perhaps you found the last scene of Casablanca to be the best.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Whatever it is, we want to know the best final scene of a film you've watched, and why it's so good. Leave a comments below and you could feature in a BuzzFeed article.