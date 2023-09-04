"'Part 2' Was A Festering Turd Of A Film And Was Completely Unnecessary" – 22 Movies That Should Never Have Had A Sequel, Or Been Turned Into A Franchise

These days, it seems like any mildly successful movie is getting at least one follow-up. The thing is, while certain film franchises make total sense, others just seem unnecessary.
Recently, u/crawthumper asked the film lovers over at r/movies, "what movies should never have (or should not have had) a sequel and become a franchise?" Here are some of the best responses...
1.
"There are movies like Taken, which I thought was excellent, but the sequels are meaningless action. It becomes a joke. Like, it's bad parenting that we have Taken 3."
2.
"Just like with Taken, the Jaws sequels are meaningless action. And the idea of a shark having a personal vendetta against Chief Brody's family in Jaws IV is truly ridiculous!"
3.
"Barely anyone knows about the sequel to Donnie Darko, or they just choose to ignore its existence."
4.
"I have never seen a franchise so actively going against its first instalment in every aspect than the Rambo films. In every aspect. They even named the sequel First Blood II."
5.
"The Matrix went from a 100% awesome movie to a 33.33% awesome trilogy. I haven't seen the fourth one and never will."
6.
"The first The Fast and the Furious film was great, but my god is the rest of the franchise a big steaming pile of horse shit."
7.
"American Psycho really didn't need a sequel. It appears many of the people involved in the making of American Psycho 2 agree, in retrospect."
8.
"300 has an absolutely trash sequel and the first one ended perfectly."
9.
"The Boondock Saints Part 2 was a festering turd of a film and was completely unnecessary."
10.
"The second Smokey and the Bandit was just unnecessary and lacked the heart of the first. The third was just a soulless cash grab."
11.
"The first Poltergeist was perfect – totally self-contained and wrapped up. The sequels were just completely unwanted and unneeded cash grabs."
12.
"Might be controversial, but John Wick. The sequels are good, but I think the first is still the best by far, and the sequels take away from it."
13.
"The Highlander sequels make no goddamn sense."
14.
"Speed – it was a gimmick tailor-made for a bus being the setting. It really doesn't work with pretty much any other vehicle."
15.
"The original The Blues Brothers is lightning in a bottle. It was doomed to fail thereafter, especially without John Belushi."
16.
"I still wince in pain recalling Cinderella 3."
17.
"The existence of the Beetlejuice sequel is ruining my life. I am so unhappy about this."
18.
"Nobody came out of the first Happy Death Day saying, 'but I need an explanation, with much backstory, of all the mindfuck that I just watched!' But they gave it to us anyway."
19.
"Blade Runner 2049 is beautifully shot, Villeneuve is an absolute master. It also was not needed."
20.
"There are no Starship Troopers sequels. They do not exist. They were never made available for public consumption. I said what I said..."
21.
"The Hobbit should have been wrapped up in one, well done, three-hour movie."
22.
"Each The Hangover sequel diluted one another, creating a forgettable franchise even though all of the movies were at least okay on their own. The sum of their parts was less than their whole."
What other movies do you think did not need a sequel, or to become a franchise? Let us know in the comments below!