People Are Sharing The Advice They'd Tell Their Younger Selves, And I Can Totally Relate

We all know things now that we kinda wish we'd known when we were younger – it would have just made life that little bit easier.
So, I recently asked the BuzzFeed Community for the piece of advice they'd tell their younger selves if they got the chance. Here are some of the best responses:
1. "I'd have different advice for different ages!"
"14-year-old me – Your mum isn't the enemy, she actually has some good points and is right more often than not! Give her a fucking break!
16-year-old me – Just because you fail now and didn't get into sixth form, it doesn't mean you will always fail.
20-year-old me – You're not straight. Sure, guys are hot, but so are girls."
2. "With the exception of a few close people that actually matter, don't give a shit about whatever people think about you."
"If they don't like how you dress, or the music you listen to etc, that's their problem."
3. "Spend time with your mother while you still can."
"Ask her questions, let her teach you, she isn’t your enemy. One day, far too soon, she will be gone and you’ll wish you’d made more memories together."
4. "Don’t stay with someone because you’re on the spectrum and its your routine even though she treats you like sh*t."
"The night my mum died I told her I loved her. She told me not to pressure her. Never let someone treat you that way, especially on the worst night of your life."
—Annon
5. "I'd tell them that family isn't everything, especially their word."
'I wish I didn't let this sense of familial obligation and pressure dictate some choices I made in life and pushed harder to have my voice be heard."
7. "You don’t have to change yourself to be worthy of love – it’s okay to be different from the norm."
8. "Don't take things so personally. It's not your fault that someone else is unhappy. Do your best to be friendly, but you can't make someone else happy."
10. "Don't be scared of the bullies. Please don't bully your sister. Keep in contact with ur old friends. Don't fall in love with the wrong guy. Be content with you're life."
—empm
13. "You will be happy."
"I spent a massive part of my childhood and teenage years worrying I’d grow up to be unhappy and alone. I’d love to show younger me just how happy I am at 30."
14. "Stop thinking about men. Seriously, do not focus on them and don't cater to them no matter how much you've been taught to do so."
15. "Please, please, please don't just devote yourself to your studies and think about whether you actually need to uni or will you waste three years of your life."
16. "LISTEN when people tell me not to take time for granted."
"I woke up one day and my two babies were two big kids. I feel like ten years went by so fast I wasn’t even able to take it all in, and now I definitely try to genuinely live for each moment with them."
17. "Maintain your health and fitness. It's much easier to stay fit than to get fit when you're older."
18. "You’re allowed to take up space in the world."
"You’re allowed to have opinions and big hair. Don’t waste time trying to shrink yourself because you have every right to exist in the world. Your body size doesn’t make you less valuable and it certainly won’t prevent you from receiving love."
19. "The people treating you like their personal Barbie doll are not real friends."
"If they were, they wouldn't be trying to change you. there's nothing wrong with not liking "feminine" clothes or makeup. Just wear what you feel comfortable in."
20. "No matter how much weight you lose, people are going to treat you the same way. Take care of your body for you and no one else."
21. "Don’t believe that everyone has your best interest at heart. Be smarter about whom you trust; don’t give of yourself to people who don’t deserve it."
"I was incredibly naive as a younger person, and it took a while to become more savvy about what people can take from you. In fact, still learning these lessons today!"