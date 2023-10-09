People Are Sharing The Advice They'd Tell Their Younger Selves, And I Can Totally Relate

1. "I'd have different advice for different ages!"

"14-year-old me – Your mum isn't the enemy, she actually has some good points and is right more often than not! Give her a fucking break!



16-year-old me – Just because you fail now and didn't get into sixth form, it doesn't mean you will always fail.

20-year-old me – You're not straight. Sure, guys are hot, but so are girls."

—hobbitgirl96