We Want To Know What You'd Tell Your Younger Self If You Had The Opportunity

We all know things now that we kinda wish we'd known when we were younger – it would have just made life that tiny bit easier. And while learning things is all part of growing up, some good advice would have been super useful.
So, we want to know the piece of advice you'd give your younger self if you had the chance.
Maybe you'd tell yourself to stop trying to impress people, and just be yourself.
Or perhaps, like me, you'd tell them that you're never going to make that jump from the window to the tree?
Would you simply tell them not to invest in Floppy Disks? (IYKYK)
Or maybe you'd tell them to stick with trying to learn an instrument or skill?
Whatever it is, we want to know the advice you'd give your younger self! Leave a comment below and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed post.