1. A waterproof notepad for all your best shower thoughts. No idea is worth getting out of the nice hot water for!
2. A narrow cabinet to squeeze into that awkward space between the toilet and the wall so you can finally have a place for extra toilet paper, soap, your phone, or anything else that needs a home.
3. Motion-activated LED light strips that'll illuminate your way to the toilet in the middle of the night. They'll also come in handy when you drop an earring.
These charge up with a standard outlet or four AA batteries.
Promising review: "These are great; I absolutely love them. I placed them on my steps and they are just a showstopper! Everyone had to ask about them. I especially love that you can use them connected to an outlet or without by simply placing batteries in the battery compartment. Best thing ever!!!" —Jesse
Get one meter from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three lengths and in cool or warm white).
4. A shower phone holder so you can catch up on the news or your favorite show while getting clean. Just don't uhhh, take any work video calls.
Promising review: "This product is the answer to my search for a way to have music or Netflix playing while in the shower! The adhesion quality is great, and it's very easy to use. It fits my iPhone XS Max very well and is very sturdy. I would recommend this to anyone!" —Jackie Donovan
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5. Really effective dental cleaning tablets reviewers love for cleaning retainers, dentures, or mouth guards in under 30 minutes. Say goodbye to that gross toothbrush you used to use every morning.
6. A wall-mounted toilet brush that definitely beats having to wrestle a brush out the traditional holder.
8. A motion-activated trash can that, on top of being very futuristic, is surprisingly cute. The lid isn't overly sensitive to motion, and is also waterproof, so you don't have to worry about accidentally soaking your trash.
9. Possibly the most elegant toothbrush holder you've ever seen — sure, it's a splurge but it'll impress every guest who uses your bathroom.
Sin is a woman-owned small business based in Brooklyn.
Get it from Sin for $42 (available in three colors).
10. An automatic soap dispenser that frees up much-needed counter space — and also tells you the temperature for some reason. A nice, unexpected bonus!
11. A pair of fuzzy towel balls for a unique way to dry your hands. The machine-washable baubles are extra absorbent, dry quickly, and just look cute.
Promising review: "I have gotten so many compliments on these towels! They are cute and don't take up a lot of space. I use them in my bathroom and kitchen. I love having them in the kitchen because now people can easily differentiate between hand and dish towels. They feel like they are very well- made too!" —Teresa Rebischke
Get them from Amazon for $15.99.
12. Big ol' enzyme pacs that fight through grease, fats, oils, paper, and organic matter to keep your sewer line clear. It's basically like flushing a tiny plumber down your toilet once a month.
13. A bathtub caddy so you can get set up with all the entertainment or ambience-setting items you need for an excellent five-hour bath.
15. Fancy, eco-friendly toilet paper made from sustainable bamboo that both your butt and the environment will love.
17. A wineglass holder that suctions onto any flat surface, meaning shower wine is suddenly a thing.
20. A heat-resistant styling station you can hang on a towel rack so all your tools are ready to go at a moment's notice.
21. Towel holders shaped like gigantic clothes pegs because boring people use hooks.
FarmandPosh is a small business based in Syracuse, New York that specializes in custom wood decor.
Promising review: "Perfect! I just love these. We only have a small area to hang towels and this was just the solution we needed. Well-made!" —Gretchen Santos
Get it from FarmandPosh on Etsy for $28.97+ (available in seven wood finishes).
22. A shower curtain with mesh pockets to keep your stuff in arm's reach but your tub rim clutter free.
23. A foaming bath with avocado oil to moisturize the body and create the sudsiest bath experience ever.
24. A poop-shaped toilet bomb that will fizz away tough stains and odors, so you barely even have to scrub! Because listen, a clean toilet is a happy toilet.
26. A cute and soft bath spout cover to keep your child safe from bumping into the hard, cold faucet. Also...it's just really cute!
27. A grout pen so you can easily cover up unsightly tile grout without having to, you know, scrub them clean.
28. A stainless-steel rainfall showerhead to make it feel like you're showing under a waterfall. Speaking as someone who has stood under a waterfall, this does in fact make you feel 100% more clean than that too.
Promising review: "This is a beautiful showerhead, very thin, but feels quite sturdy and heavy. Installation took no more than five minutes. The shower head has a very smooth, highly polished, mirror-like chrome finish. It gives a satisfying showering experience without wasting too much water. Absolutely no leaks whatsoever. Everybody in our family said they liked it. What else is there to say about a showerhead?" —Sadda Reddy
Get it from Amazon for $24.49+ (available in five sizes and four finishes).