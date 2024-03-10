Skip To Content
    33 Things That'll Make Your Next Bathroom Break A Whole Lot Better

    Transform your bathroom into an oasis.

    Rebecca O'Connell
    by Rebecca O'Connell

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A waterproof notepad for all your best shower thoughts. No idea is worth getting out of the nice hot water for!

    model writes no more great ideas down the drain on pad while in shower
    Amazon

    This notepad comes with super strong suction cups so it can adhere to any surface, as well as a pencil (also complete with it's own suction cup).

    Promising review: "I was a little skeptical about buying this at first, but now that I got it and started using it? I can't figure out how I went so long without one!" —Kindle Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $15.

    2. A narrow cabinet to squeeze into that awkward space between the toilet and the wall so you can finally have a place for extra toilet paper, soap, your phone, or anything else that needs a home.

    The cabinet with its drawers opened showing the variety of items it can store next to the toilet
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Functional and beautiful storage. We needed to add more storage in our bathroom and this affordable cabinet did the trick! It was a pain to assemble but worth it in the end!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $82.99 (available in two colors).

    3. Motion-activated LED light strips that'll illuminate your way to the toilet in the middle of the night. They'll also come in handy when you drop an earring. 

    reviewer's bathroom with lights under the sink cabinets
    www.amazon.com

    These charge up with a standard outlet or four AA batteries.

    Promising review: "These are great; I absolutely love them. I placed them on my steps and they are just a showstopper! Everyone had to ask about them. I especially love that you can use them connected to an outlet or without by simply placing batteries in the battery compartment. Best thing ever!!!" —Jesse

    Get one meter from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three lengths and in cool or warm white).

    4. A shower phone holder so you can catch up on the news or your favorite show while getting clean. Just don't uhhh, take any work video calls. 

    reviewer watching a tv show while in their shower
    reviewer's tile shower with the holder attached
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is the answer to my search for a way to have music or Netflix playing while in the shower! The adhesion quality is great, and it's very easy to use. It fits my iPhone XS Max very well and is very sturdy. I would recommend this to anyone!" —Jackie Donovan

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    5. Really effective dental cleaning tablets reviewers love for cleaning retainers, dentures, or mouth guards in under 30 minutes. Say goodbye to that gross toothbrush you used to use every morning.

    amazon.com

    I also use these to clean mold off my toothbrush holder! It's pretty much good for any small items with hard-to-reach nooks and crannies.

    Promising review: "Bought this based on the reviews and I gotta say it 100% works. I had my Invisalign retainers for 10 years and was placing them in a cup of water with mouthwash. Over time, the retainers got gunked up and started turning my retainers with a brown tint that couldn't be removed even with brushing. I was thinking about replacing my retainers until I came across this product and gave it a shot. At first, the first tablet did clean it some and removed a lot of the brown tinting from my retainers. But after a couple of my uses, my retainers are crystal clear again. It removed 10 years of filth in a couple of treatments. I highly recommend this product if you want to keep your retainers clean." —Herman L.

    Get 120 tablets from Amazon for $19.63.

    6. A wall-mounted toilet brush that definitely beats having to wrestle a brush out the traditional holder.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this item because of a TikTok review and I absolutely love it! You can toss your old brushes that get nasty-looking and stop wasting money on disposable brushes. This brush does it all! It is well-made and very easy to clean. It hangs nicely, out of the way, on the side of the tank. I highly recommend this item!" —L. Crocitto

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors).

    7. A jet cleaner to evict all that gross brown goo lurking just out of view.

    bubbly jet tub with brown goo coming from vents
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this stuff. I was skeptical at first. I am a huge germaphobe and this worked well enough for me to actually take a bath at my new place with the jets on!" —Ann

    Get it from Amazon for $17.84.

    8. A motion-activated trash can that, on top of being very futuristic, is surprisingly cute. The lid isn't overly sensitive to motion, and is also waterproof, so you don't have to worry about accidentally soaking your trash.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check it out in Julianna Christensen's TikTok video.

    Note: it's powered by two AA batteries (not included).

    Promising review: "I love this trash can because no one will ever see the trash I put in my bathroom trash can. When I put my hand above the sensor, it opens so discreetly and gently, and stays open for a few seconds then gently closes. The outside is absolutely beautiful. I know it’s just a trash can, but in my bathroom it looks like a cute piece of art." —Dawn

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available with gold-tone or gray detailing and in two sizes).

    9. Possibly the most elegant toothbrush holder you've ever seen — sure, it's a splurge but it'll impress every guest who uses your bathroom.

    squiggly toothbrush holder
    Sin

    Sin is a woman-owned small business based in Brooklyn. 

    Get it from Sin for $42 (available in three colors).

    10. An automatic soap dispenser that frees up much-needed counter space — and also tells you the temperature for some reason. A nice, unexpected bonus!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this automatic hand soap machine based off some TikTok videos. I love this and will not go back to a manual soap bottle. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE, LOVE!" —SGT O

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in four colors).

    11. A pair of fuzzy towel balls for a unique way to dry your hands. The machine-washable baubles are extra absorbent, dry quickly, and just look cute.

    fuzzy balls hanging on bathroom wall
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have gotten so many compliments on these towels! They are cute and don't take up a lot of space. I use them in my bathroom and kitchen. I love having them in the kitchen because now people can easily differentiate between hand and dish towels. They feel like they are very well- made too!" —Teresa Rebischke

    Get them from Amazon for $15.99.

    12. Big ol' enzyme pacs that fight through grease, fats, oils, paper, and organic matter to keep your sewer line clear. It's basically like flushing a tiny plumber down your toilet once a month.

    model drops green pac into toilet
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Before you splurge on a plumber or septic company, you HAVE TO TRY THESE. We bought our home in November and in March our toilets starting 'gurgling' and losing water when the washing machine would drain. Over the next few weeks, they gurgled more and more — when the dishwasher drained or we took a shower. I did a lot of research and none of the potential problems were going to be cheap to fix. Everything I read required having professionals come diagnose and repair our plumbing issue. I bought these and prayed for the best. I was SHOCKED. After one month, the toilets hardly made any more gurgling noises or lost water. After using these for three months now, the problem has 100% disappeared. I can't imagine the $ we saved by simply adding enzymes to our septic tank! :) Added bonus: Our 8-year-old enjoys flushing the packet down the toilet each month, LOL." —Jamie Smith

    Get six pacs from Amazon for $12.33 (also available in packs of 24 pacs).

    13. A bathtub caddy so you can get set up with all the entertainment or ambience-setting items you need for an excellent five-hour bath.

    wooden tray over bathtub with ipad, wine, flowers, and scrubs
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this as a birthday present for my wife. She likes to take long, hot baths since the kids have moved out of the house. It's the perfect accessory for her to spend some peaceful 'alone' time relaxing in the tub watching YouTube videos with a candle by her side." —M. Sawyer

    Get it from Amazon for $44.97+ (available in 12 colors).

    14. A value pack of bath bombs for people who burn through those things like tissues.

    box of bath bombs
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I LOVE bath bombs! I decided to try these bath bombs, and the price is unbelievable for what you get. I figured if I didn't like them, it was a great deal for the price, and I planned on giving most of them as stocking stuffers anyway. Wow, was I surprised! They smelled AMAZING, my skin was so soft after my bath, and they didn't leave a ring in the tub! Thank you for making such a wonderful product at such a great price! Plus, I love that I am helping a small business!" —Amanda Moore

    Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $20.80.

    15. Fancy, eco-friendly toilet paper made from sustainable bamboo that both your butt and the environment will love.

    basket of toilet paper wrapped in grey paper with white r on them
    Reel

    This Black-owned business offers one-time purchases or subscriptions so you never run out of toilet paper.

    Get 24 rolls from Reel for $43.99 (also available in packs of 48).

    16. A drain cover so you can fill your tub all the way to the tippy top.

    plastic cover over top drain
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Can I give this thing 10 gold stars? I have a four foot bathtub (so small it should be illegal) so I used to bring a towel in the tub to cover myself just to keep warm because the water was so shallow. I've used this drain cover three times and now I literally bask in my Epsom salt baths. The silence is wonderful; I used to seethe at hearing the precious bath water drip-drop down the overflow drain. Buy it, hands down a peace preserver." —M. Smith

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in nine colors).

    17. A wineglass holder that suctions onto any flat surface, meaning shower wine is suddenly a thing.

    wine glass in holder stuck to side of tub
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this thing! The suction cup is hardcore and it holds all kinds of things, and it's small enough to throw in my backpack. I put my cocktail cup in it at the hotel pool and was the envy of other guests. Guess whose drink didn't get tossed out by accident...mine." —Flippy

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors and beer holders).

    18. And a padded bath pillow so you can get really comfortable and settle in for the long haul.

    cushioned pillow hanging over side of tub
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This pillow doesn’t look soft and cozy but it has made all the difference in the world. I have back and neck problems. Leaning back in the tub is usually painful. This helps tremendously. Love it!!" —Kelimw3

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two sizes and seven colors).

    19. A cute geometric or saguaro bath mat so your toes can have something nice and fluffy to touch on their way out of the shower.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Get them from Amazon: the geometric mat for $20.99+ (available in two sizes and six designs) or the cactus mat for $24.99.

    20. A heat-resistant styling station you can hang on a towel rack so all your tools are ready to go at a moment's notice.

    metal holder with room for blow dryer, curler, and straightener
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have a ridiculously small bathroom and a super small vanity. After too many instances of my dryer and straightener falling to the floor, I went searching for an option to get them off the non-existent counter and onto the towel holder next to my sink. This product has done the trick — it helps me keep my counter space organized and provides me with a great, heat-resistant holder to place them in while I'm working through my hair. Highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $24.95+ (available in four colors). Or, check out an over-cabinet styling station.

    21. Towel holders shaped like gigantic clothes pegs because boring people use hooks. 

    Three jumbo clothespin bathroom towel holders installed on bathroom wall
    Two jumbo clothespin bathroom towel holders installed on bathroom wall
    FarmandPosh / Etsy

    FarmandPosh is a small business based in Syracuse, New York that specializes in custom wood decor.

    Promising review: "Perfect! I just love these. We only have a small area to hang towels and this was just the solution we needed. Well-made!" —Gretchen Santos

    Get it from FarmandPosh on Etsy for $28.97+ (available in seven wood finishes).

    22. A shower curtain with mesh pockets to keep your stuff in arm's reach but your tub rim clutter free.

    clear shower curtain with mesh pockets filled with towel, shampoo, brush, and other items
    Amazon

    It measures 70" x 72". Check out our review of this mesh pocket shower curtain (#2 on the list)!

    Promising review: "This liner may be the most useful product I've ever purchased! It allows you to organize all your various bath products in conveniently sized mesh pockets. The pockets are strong enough to hold full shampoo and conditioner bottles without tearing away from the liner. No more worries about cluttered edges causing things to fall off the sides of the bathtub. No more nasty soap scum from bars of soap resting on the edge of the tub. No more rust circles from cans of shaving cream. It's brilliant!" —G. Allen

    Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in two colors). Or, check out a mesh organizer you can add on to your existing shower curtain.

    23. A foaming bath with avocado oil to moisturize the body and create the sudsiest bath experience ever.

    Reviewer relaxing in foaming Dr. Teal&#x27;s avocado oil bubble bath
    amazon.com

    While you're in that extra deep bath, you might as well go all out and add some bubbles.

    Promising review: "Order it now! This product makes more bubbles than I have ever seen. It’s a momma's dream. Smells relaxing, lots of bubbles, and it lasts my entire 30-minute soak." —Kristy Andrepont Harrigill

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99.

    24. A poop-shaped toilet bomb that will fizz away tough stains and odors, so you barely even have to scrub! Because listen, a clean toilet is a happy toilet.

    poop-shaped toilet bomb
    WildFlowerRemedies

    Get a pack of 10 from WildFlowerRemedies on Etsy for $11.54.

    25. A little sheep who's happy to keep your TP rolls organized. Admit it, you want it baaadly.

    metal sheep holder with seven rolls of toilet paper that look like its wool
    Amazon

    Promising review: "It’s practical and cute how can you go wrong! We opted to mounting it because of limited bathroom space and it was really easy to install. It’s holds a lot of toilet paper and you can stack much more and it just looks like a super fluffy sheep! Looks great in our bathroom and helps in storage if extra toilet paper." —Chezi Z.

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99.

    26. A cute and soft bath spout cover to keep your child safe from bumping into the hard, cold faucet. Also...it's just really cute!

    Yellow duck-shaped faucet cover on a bathtub spout
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We spent way too long researching different spout covers for our daughter. We found issues for nearly all the other ones available on Amazon and I can assure you, this one is the best one that fits the most amount of faucets; while still covering the underside sharp edges of the spout." —Daniel

    Get it from Amazon for $12.42.

    27. A grout pen so you can easily cover up unsightly tile grout without having to, you know, scrub them clean.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    It works like white-out for your floors!

    Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by how far these went. I did the entire floor of my large master bathroom plus a little of the shower with one pen. It is pretty forgiving and you have quite a bit of working time before it dries completely. This was not a quick task, but it went faster than I thought it would. I was worried the white would look too bright, but it just makes everything look so much cleaner. I'm very happy with this product!" —Jenelle

    Get it on Amazon for $8.99+ (available in wide and narrow tip).

    28. stainless-steel rainfall showerhead to make it feel like you're showing under a waterfall. Speaking as someone who has stood under a waterfall, this does in fact make you feel 100% more clean than that too. 

    View of the spout from the bottom. This one is attached from the ceiling.
    Very thin spout with a flat water head, making a large sheet of water fall down
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a beautiful showerhead, very thin, but feels quite sturdy and heavy. Installation took no more than five minutes. The shower head has a very smooth, highly polished, mirror-like chrome finish. It gives a satisfying showering experience without wasting too much water. Absolutely no leaks whatsoever. Everybody in our family said they liked it. What else is there to say about a showerhead?" —Sadda Reddy

    Get it from Amazon for $24.49+ (available in five sizes and four finishes).