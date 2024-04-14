33 Products That'll Take Some Of The Annoyances Out Of Traveling

Popular products from this list
1. A bendy pillow capable of contorting itself to meet your ever-changing needs. Neck rest? No prob. Pillow to keep your face off the gross bus window glass? Of course!!! Round pillow to make sleeping on your cousin's floor more bearable? Almost!
3. A LifeStraw that allows you to drink pretty much any water you can find in nature. Hiking trips are now just icky water scavenger hunts.
4. A school-inspired 4-in-1 makeup pen with everything you need — eyeliner, highlighter, lip liner, and eyebrow filler — so you can free up some space in your bag.
5. A travel knitting bag to keep your crafts all together when jumping on a plane or train. Last thing you want to do after a hectic trip through security is have to worry about detangling yarn or wondering where your other needle went.
6. A hoodie made with a built-in eye mask so you can pull the hood up and get right to sleep before your chatty plane neighbor starts showing you pictures of their time at Coachella.
Plus, it has a hidden pocket inside the pouch to safely hold your valuables (phone, keys, headphone case). Reviewers do say it has an oversized fit, so size down if you want a closer fit.
Pond Los Angeles is an Asian- and woman-owned small business that creates bags and clothing perfect for traveling.
Promising review: "I fly a lot and am constantly trying to find a hoodie with a big hood to cover my eyes so I can catch up on some beauty sleep on flight. I saw this product on Instagram and knew it would be a game-changer. I was able to use it recently for the first time on an early morning flight and let me tell you, it is EVERYTHING I was looking for and more. It’s comfy, cozy, oversized, and the eye covers make you feel like you’re in a whole other world and not packed like a sardine on a plane. My over-ear headphone fit perfectly under it and I got the best sleep I’ve had on a plane — EVER!" —Heather G.
Get it from Pond Los Angeles for $102.40 (originally $128; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and five colors).
8. A cocktail tin with everything you need to make an amazing drink — just add an airplane bottle and you're basically an in-flight bartender.
9. A mini trash can that fits in the cup holder because you can't just leave wrappers all over the rental car like you do your own car.
11. Delish blackberry-flavored gummies that have melatonin in them to help you get to sleep no matter how chatty your seat mate is.
12. A portable espresso maker so you can enjoy a nice hot drink while enjoying the view (whether that's from on top of a mountain or a motel room).
14. A packing checklist for people who are simply garbage at packing. Never again forget all your socks but somehow remember to bring eight different hats.
19. A pair of charcoal deodorizing bags that are ready to eat up all the bad smells lingering in your suitcase.
20. A Dagne Dover duffle bag with a sleeve to neatly fit over your rolling luggage for easy travels. It's even small enough to fit under your plane seat!
21. A foldable hair dryer so you can have your most essential hair tool nearby without sacrificing your entire carry-on.
25. A cup holder adapter to accommodate those larger drink vessels that don't quite fit. Gotta stay hydrated!
26. A Drunk Elephant travel set with miniature versions of some of their best skincare essentials — serum, polypeptide cream, sunscreen, night serum, jelly cleanser, and facial oil — that comes in a zippered bag for easy travel.
27. An LED neck reading light to illuminate your current vacation read without bothering the sleeping people around you, whether it's on a plane or in a small hotel room.
Promising review: "I couldn't be happier with this light. I use it for reading in bed and when I travel. It's comfortable, has multiple settings, is easy to use, and the battery stays charged for a long time. You can turn on either one or both sides of the light and its flexibility allows the light to be adjusted easily. I highly recommend this light for reading in bed, for outdoor walking at night, and for doing close work that requires good lighting." —Jean G
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in three colors).
29. A digital luggage scale so there are no surprises when it's time to check your bag. Nothing more annoying than having to wear three sweaters and two hats while carrying an extra pair of shoes onto your flight.
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising reviews: "I cannot imagine how we would have managed a big international trip without this. It saved us so much stress and, I’m sure, surprise charges at the airport." —Potter Freak
"This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds, and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds, and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the fourth flight weighed 49, but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low-cost, must-have item for air travel." —Robert
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in four colors and also a two-pack).
30. An anti-blister balm to protect your feet while walking on your trip. Sure, new shoes for vacation seem like a good idea, but beware the breaking-in period.
Promising review: "I purchased two of these for our one-week Disney World trip. I knew I’d be walking around A LOT, and my feet aren’t used to the many miles of walking a day in the hot and humid environment, so I didn’t want to be uncomfortable. I'm happy to say I put it on once in the morning, slipped on some socks and comfy shoes, and I didn’t get one blister or issue with my feet! I wish I knew about this a long time ago!" —Michelle
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
31. A luggage-mounted cup caddy so you can keep your smoothie or coffee secured while you run to your gate. The last thing you need is to be sticky for a six-hour flight.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 24 colors and patterns).