33 Products That'll Take Some Of The Annoyances Out Of Traveling

Plus, it has a hidden pocket inside the pouch to safely hold your valuables (phone, keys, headphone case). Reviewers do say it has an oversized fit, so size down if you want a closer fit.

Pond Los Angeles is an Asian- and woman-owned small business that creates bags and clothing perfect for traveling.

Promising review: "I fly a lot and am constantly trying to find a hoodie with a big hood to cover my eyes so I can catch up on some beauty sleep on flight. I saw this product on Instagram and knew it would be a game-changer. I was able to use it recently for the first time on an early morning flight and let me tell you, it is EVERYTHING I was looking for and more. It’s comfy, cozy, oversized, and the eye covers make you feel like you’re in a whole other world and not packed like a sardine on a plane. My over-ear headphone fit perfectly under it and I got the best sleep I’ve had on a plane — EVER!" —Heather G.

Get it from Pond Los Angeles for $102.40 (originally $128; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and five colors).