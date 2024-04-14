BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

  • Travel Play All Day badge

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

33 Products That'll Take Some Of The Annoyances Out Of Traveling

Upgrades for planes, trains, and automobiles.

Rebecca O'Connell
by Rebecca O'Connell

BuzzFeed Contributor

Popular products from this list

1. A bendy pillow capable of contorting itself to meet your ever-changing needs. Neck rest? No prob. Pillow to keep your face off the gross bus window glass? Of course!!! Round pillow to make sleeping on your cousin's floor more bearable? Almost!

model sleeps with head on bendy boodle shaped travel pillow
Amazon

Promising review: "There are so many options with this travel pillow. It can move in any direction to your liking and it feels very soft and cushy. There is the metal coil inside of it, but you can only feel it if you were to squeeze it really hard. I keep the pillow in my car at all times and it has been a lifesaver for long car rides. I would definitely recommend." —Tammy Zevenbergen

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six colors).

2. A portable charger so you can watch Law and Order: SVU for the entire trip without Stabler and Benson having to come figure out why your phone died.

model pulls charger out of bag
Amazon

Promising review: "I bought this for my wife whose phone battery drains quickly. This small, lightweight backup battery fits comfortably into her purse and gives her plenty of reserve power. Unit has enough reserve power for several day's use. It does take a while to be recharged, so be prepared and maybe recharge it overnight." —asgood

Get it from Amazon for $25.98+ (available in four colors).

3. A LifeStraw that allows you to drink pretty much any water you can find in nature. Hiking trips are now just icky water scavenger hunts.

model drinks water from gross algae water using straw
Amazon

Note: If you’re immunocompromised, be sure to read all the package instructions to make sure it’s safe for you.

Check out our closer look at the LifeStraw for more.

Promising review: "I frequently hike and camp in the backcountry all over the United States. Carrying the amount of water that I need to survive during these trips is just not feasible due to the weight. I recently took a LifeStraw out for a test on a backcountry hike in the Rocky Mountains. Every stream, lake, and every other water source that I came across I stopped for a drink. The one drawback to the LifeStraw is that it does take a bit of suction to start and keep the water flowing. When you're at high altitudes in the mountains this leads to longer 'drink breaks' since you can get winded pretty easy while trying to suck up water through the LifeStraw. However, its size and weight advantages when hiking in mountainous terrain vastly outweigh this minor drawback." —Charlie

Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in three styles).

4. A school-inspired 4-in-1 makeup pen with everything you need — eyeliner, highlighter, lip liner, and eyebrow filler — so you can free up some space in your bag.

Alleyoop

This thing has all the benefits of four makeup items and all the fun of those four-color clicky pens. Click to your heart's content and travel with a lighter load.

Get it from Alleyoop for $20.

5. A travel knitting bag to keep your crafts all together when jumping on a plane or train. Last thing you want to do after a hectic trip through security is have to worry about detangling yarn or wondering where your other needle went.

a model knits while holding a tote with yarn in it
Uncommon Goods

Get it from Uncommon Goods for $35.

6. hoodie made with a built-in eye mask so you can pull the hood up and get right to sleep before your chatty plane neighbor starts showing you pictures of their time at Coachella. 

model wearing a hoodie with built in sleeping mask on a flight
model wearing the dusty rose, oversized hoodie
Pond Los Angeles

Plus, it has a hidden pocket inside the pouch to safely hold your valuables (phone, keys, headphone case). Reviewers do say it has an oversized fit, so size down if you want a closer fit. 

Pond Los Angeles is an Asian- and woman-owned small business that creates bags and clothing perfect for traveling. 

Promising review: "I fly a lot and am constantly trying to find a hoodie with a big hood to cover my eyes so I can catch up on some beauty sleep on flight. I saw this product on Instagram and knew it would be a game-changer. I was able to use it recently for the first time on an early morning flight and let me tell you, it is EVERYTHING I was looking for and more. It’s comfy, cozy, oversized, and the eye covers make you feel like you’re in a whole other world and not packed like a sardine on a plane. My over-ear headphone fit perfectly under it and I got the best sleep I’ve had on a plane — EVER!" —Heather G.

Get it from Pond Los Angeles for $102.40 (originally $128; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and five colors). 

7. A bunch of Sriracha packets to help make the bland airplane food taste sliiiiightly more edible.

small packets of sriracha
Amazon

Promising review: "I travel extensively and often desire to spice up the food along the way. Carrying a bottle of hot sauce is precarious so I welcomed these individual packets which are TSA-compliant and easily packed." —Randy Becker

Get a pack of 50 from Amazon for $12.95.

8. A cocktail tin with everything you need to make an amazing drink — just add an airplane bottle and you're basically an in-flight bartender.

Classic Mai Tai cocktail kit with ingredients and tools displayed on a wooden surface
Amazon

Promising review: "A neat kit to have on hand, take to a hotel, or give as a gift. All of the tools and ingredients you need to make the drink are in the kit (except the alcohol and ice). I found the kit to be cheaper than purchasing the individual ingredients for an old fashioned. I would definitely buy this again." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in 10 flavors). 

9. A mini trash can that fits in the cup holder because you can't just leave wrappers all over the rental car like you do your own car.

mini trashcan in cup holder
Amazon

Promising review: "It’s ridiculous how much I love these! The push part is on a spring so it stays closed when you aren’t pushing it, and of course it perfectly fits in the cup holder of our vehicles. Pro tip: a quart-sized Ziploc is the perfect size to add as a liner and fold over the top to keep the inside clean!" —Chaos Coordinator

Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four colors).

10. A teeny-tiny razor for travelers who like to shave on the move.

teeny tiny razor
Amazon

Promising review: "The perfect razor for traveling! Easy to use and very practical, Totally recommend it; the razors might be a little expensive, but at least you don't have to change the whole razor every time." —Maria Claudia

Get it from Amazon for $11.63.

11. Delish blackberry-flavored gummies that have melatonin in them to help you get to sleep no matter how chatty your seat mate is.

bottle of purple gummies
instagram.com

Promising review: "I can’t believe how well these worked. Sleeping pills and things to help me sleep haven’t been very helpful in the past. So being skeptical, I took twice the dosage. I ate four of the gummies instead of two. I figured it would help me get a much-needed nap and instead it might as well have caused me to go into a coma. LOL. I don’t know what you guys created but...I’m a huge fan. Knocked me right out! P.S. Only take the correct amount." —Austin M

Get it from Amazon for $11.94+ (available in three sizes).

12. A portable espresso maker so you can enjoy a nice hot drink while enjoying the view (whether that's from on top of a mountain or a motel room).

tube-shaped coffee maker
Amazon

Promising review: "This works so well for camping for a quick coffee craving! Took this camping over the weekend and used it a few times at the office. Depending on the grinds you use, it's good for a light single espresso shot or if you reuse the same grinds and purge three capfuls of water through the filter, you'll get a full cup of coffee. Works great without lugging a glass press around in your backpacking or camp gear! Easy to clean and store away with the retractable priming handle." —SocKeTPupPet 🤖

Get it from Amazon for $54.90.

13. An Ostrich head pillow to fully block out the visual horror that is the airport.

pillow that covered entire head
Amazon

This quilted travel pillow completely surrounds your head so you can block out most sights and sounds. There are two side pockets to keep your hands nice and toasty. The pillow doesn't have the best neck support, but it's great for straight-up conking out on the floor.

Promising review: "This is the world's greatest product, hands-down! I lost my dignity a few years ago and have since been trying to find a way to face each day. Since I found this diver's mask I can finally be myself again. I'm not sure how many stars I gave this product because I'm wearing it now and can only see life through a 1/2-inch thick hole but it looks like I gave it 20 stars from my hole. Small children no longer ask me for things for some reason but at least I can't see the presidential election." —julio lopez

Get it from Amazon for $99.

14. A packing checklist for people who are simply garbage at packing. Never again forget all your socks but somehow remember to bring eight different hats.

packing checklist that says pack this
Amazon

Promising review: "We travel frequently and have two children. As any parent knows, packing for yourself and your children can be overwhelming (especially for trip longer than a few days). I have found this list to be a lifesaver and I also give it as a gift for other traveling families. It is easy to plan, organize, and list out items that are easily forgotten. You can also list the quantity of each item needed. It has a variety of clothing options and space to add more. Overall, wonderful purchase and has likely saved me many forgotten items!" —I-really-bought-this

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

15. A set of bendy, small containers perfect for face creams, pills, or any other small items.

Amazon

Promising review: "I packed enough shampoo, conditioner, and toothpaste for a week. I was afraid they would leak but surprise, they didn't. Love the small size. Would hold more than a weeks worth of product." —maryd

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six colorways).

16. A U-shaped pillow you'll love cuddling up with even more than the stranger sitting next to you.

u-shaped pillow that is worn crossbody to offer neck support
Amazon

Promising review: "This was the best travel pillow ever. It worked perfectly on the plane and while we were cruising on a motor coach around Spain it came in handy again. I wanted to tell people on the plane using different brands that they were missing out but I decided they would notice how relaxed I was with my travel pillow." —AnitaW, Los Angeles, CA.

Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in three colors).

17. A credit card-sized game of chess for boredom and entertainment emergencies.

tiny flat plastic with pieces that pop off to become game pieces
Shapeways

Get it from Shapeways for $11.33+ (available in 10 colors).

18. A foot hammock so at least one part of your body can kick back and relax.

Passenger&#x27;s view of their feet in hammock
amazon.com

Promising review: "I debated buying a foot hammock for literally eight months. It just felt soooo EXTRA. I am here to tell you just buy it. The difference it makes to be able to put you feet on something and not just dangle for 4+ hours is immeasurable. This one is very simple and does the job. Easily adjustable and fairly sturdy. It folds up very small as well. It will not sit flat and is def hammock style which took some getting used to but is still better than heels off the ground. A literal lifesaver for long haul flights." —KalicoKat

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

19. A pair of charcoal deodorizing bags that are ready to eat up all the bad smells lingering in your suitcase.

Yi Yang / BuzzFeed

These can be reused for up to two years. To rejuvenate, simply place the bags in the sun once a month for at least one hour. To learn more, check out a review of the bamboo charcoal shoe deodorizers.

Promising review: "I was skeptical about these when they arrived because I've never used anything like it before. I did NOT want something to cover up odors or make my feet smell like a robust dryer-sheet. I just wanted the odor gone. We've been having temperatures here over 100 degrees lately and although I wear socks with my Vans, they were getting a bit "pungent". I slid one of these into each sneaker and hoped for the best. Less than 12 hours later, the odor was gone... GONE! When a product works like it says it should = happy customer. I've only used them for about a week now, so I haven't had to recharge them yet, but I'm really happy I bought these." —CW

Get them from Amazon for $9.95.

20. A Dagne Dover duffle bag with a sleeve to neatly fit over your rolling luggage for easy travels. It's even small enough to fit under your plane seat!

duffel bag with sleeve that fits over the handle of rolly bag
Dagne Dover / Via instagram.com

BuzzFeed's Emma McAnaw says: "My Dagne Dover duffle fits soooooo much more than it seems (especially when you fight to the death to fit everything like I do), and it's a super easy carry-on! I just put it under the seat so I don't have to fight people to get the overhead bin space. Also, I've gotten away with bringing it for free on airlines that try to charge for carry-ons because it looks so small."

Get it from Dagne Dover for $125+ (available in five sizes and six colors).

21. A foldable hair dryer so you can have your most essential hair tool nearby without sacrificing your entire carry-on.

a reviewer holding the blue hair dryer folded in half in one hand
amazon.com

Promising review: "As a flight attendant, I can't always be sure my hotel has a hairdryer so I bought this one and it hasn't disappointed me! It folds up to about the size of a roll of toilet paper so it doesn't take up much room. It's powerful too!" —Billy H.

Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

22. A pair of shoe covers for when you only have room for one pair of shoes and they are NOT rain boots.

clean shoe next to another shoe with the rubber cover on it
amazon.com

Promising review: "This product was a lifesaver!! Unfortunately I didn’t get to try this out in the rain but it DEFINITELY protected my new white shoes when I went to a music festival where there was lots of dirt, rocks, sand, and other people near by to step on my feet. As you can see my shoes were perfectly preserved! I didn’t get any blisters or uncomfortable rubbing around my ankles which was nice since I was wearing those for about 10 hours straight!" —Aly

Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors/styles).

23. A set of packing cubes that will bring peace and order to your messy luggage.

Amazon

One set = four different packing cubes, each a different size that accommodates to different items.

Promising review: "I am officially sold on packing cubes!! These things are amazing! I can believe I've been packing without them my whole life. The mesh lining allows you to peek inside, and I was able to pack all my clothes, shoes, and toiletries for a 10-day trip to Europe (full contents listed below). I packed them as I normally would first, and then packed them in the packing cubes. There was SO much more room in my luggage after packing everything in the cubes! Items I fit in the cubes and bag include two jackets, one jean vest, four pants/capris, two pairs of shorts, one romper, four dresses, one maxi skirt, seven tank tops, four shirts, three camisoles, three pajama sets, 15 undies, six pairs of socks, and four pairs of shoes. But why are you still reading?? Go buy these cubes!" —Tiffany

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $21.99 (available in eight colors).

24. A universal travel adapter you should buy now before you one day end up in a foreign country with no way to charge your stuff.

a converter with many different ports
Amazon

This adapter covers over 150 countries. Keep in mind this is not a voltage converter!

Promising review: "Used this on a trip to Sweden and London. It worked great. Charged three things at a time with no problems. I love the compact design and not having to keep track of all the adapters." —tiffanyann7

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three colors).

25. A cup holder adapter to accommodate those larger drink vessels that don't quite fit. Gotta stay hydrated!

Wine and Whiskey Co

BTW — Wine and Whiskey Co is a small biz creating clothes, phones cases, and car accessories!

Promising review: "I had to remove the foam wrap that was on it for it to fit in my cup holder, but now it works perfectly. No more having my water bottle in the seat next to me, rolling on the floor, or spilling 'cause I forgot to close it! Yay!" —Etsy Reviewer

Get it WineandWhiskeyCo from on Etsy for $12.99

26. A Drunk Elephant travel set with miniature versions of some of their best skincare essentials — serum, polypeptide cream, sunscreen, night serum, jelly cleanser, and facial oil — that comes in a zippered bag for easy travel.

A clear cosmetic bag filled with assorted travel-sized toiletry bottles on a green background
Sephora

Promising review: "If you’ve never gotten anything from Drunk Elephant before, this is a perfect starter. It lasts a lot longer than you'd think. I really enjoyed all of these products! And the bag is adorable." —savf3

Get it from Sephora for $74

27. An LED neck reading light to illuminate your current vacation read without bothering the sleeping people around you, whether it's on a plane or in a small hotel room. 

reviewer using the light around their neck, showing how it only lights up the book in their hands
the neck reading light in black and silver, with small pictures at the bottom, showing the different light settings it has
www.amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "I couldn't be happier with this light. I use it for reading in bed and when I travel. It's comfortable, has multiple settings, is easy to use, and the battery stays charged for a long time. You can turn on either one or both sides of the light and its flexibility allows the light to be adjusted easily. I highly recommend this light for reading in bed, for outdoor walking at night, and for doing close work that requires good lighting." —Jean G

Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in three colors). 

28. A portable cutlery set in a beautiful matte color for meals on the go.

rectangular cases with fork spoon and knife inside
ECOParadiseGoods

Get it from ECOParadiseGoods on Etsy for $14.65+ (available in four colors). 

29. A digital luggage scale so there are no surprises when it's time to check your bag. Nothing more annoying than having to wear three sweaters and two hats while carrying an extra pair of shoes onto your flight. 

reviewer photos of the luggage scale reading 40.56 pounds and the airport scale reading 40.5 pounds
www.amazon.com

You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements. 

Promising reviews: "I cannot imagine how we would have managed a big international trip without this. It saved us so much stress and, I’m sure, surprise charges at the airport." —Potter Freak

"This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds, and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds, and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the fourth flight weighed 49, but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low-cost, must-have item for air travel." —Robert

Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in four colors and also a two-pack).

30. An anti-blister balm to protect your feet while walking on your trip. Sure, new shoes for vacation seem like a good idea, but beware the breaking-in period. 

hand holding the balm
person applying the balm to the back of their ankle
www.amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "I purchased two of these for our one-week Disney World trip. I knew I’d be walking around A LOT, and my feet aren’t used to the many miles of walking a day in the hot and humid environment, so I didn’t want to be uncomfortable. I'm happy to say I put it on once in the morning, slipped on some socks and comfy shoes, and I didn’t get one blister or issue with my feet! I wish I knew about this a long time ago!" —Michelle

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

31. A luggage-mounted cup caddy so you can keep your smoothie or coffee secured while you run to your gate. The last thing you need is to be sticky for a six-hour flight. 

reviewer image of the cup holder attached to a suitcase with a Starbucks drink in it
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip

Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 24 colors and patterns). 