    27 Beauty Products You’ll Instantly Become Attached To Because They’re That Good

    So good you might end up buying multiple just so you have back ups.

    Becca Glasser-Baker
    by Becca Glasser-Baker

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A Laneige lip mask with over 20,000 5-star reviews for a reason because yes, it's really that good. Apply to your lips before bed, and when you wake up in the morning, they'll be super soft and hydrated, just like magic. ✨

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Upon the recommendation of a friend, I tried this product, and after the first use, I wasn't blown away, but as I continued to use this, I fell in love with this product. So much so that I quite literally chased down the gift set in 2021, and I am so glad I did. At home, I think I have at least five different flavors of these, and I use them EVERY SINGLE DAY. I never thought a lip mask would actually change my life, but this one did and I cannot live without it.

    Promising review: "I was kinda skeptical, as I am with anything that blows up on TikTok because you never know who is getting paid for a review. But I’m dead serious this stuff works. I have the driest, chapped lips and I have anxiety so I’m always biting my lips and I’ve only used this for three days and my lips are already so soft and healed. It seems expensive but looks like it will last me for months." —Caitlin

    Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in eight flavors).

    2. A glowy sunscreen because once you start using this, you won't be able to stop. I know you wouldn't think it, but every time I wear this glowy SPF, I instantly get a confidence boost, and everyone compliments me.

    Sephora

    I am a Glowscreen stan, I use this almost every day, and the amount of compliments I receive while wearing this are unreal. Like I said above, once I have this on, I feel like a glowing goddess, and it makes me want to do a mini photoshoot. So I hope it inspires you as much as it inspires me.

    Promising review: "This stuff is legit! After contemplating buying a Supergoop! sunscreen for weeks, I finally did it and could not be happier. The golden hour glow blends perfectly with my skin to create a dewy natural buffer without transfer. I can’t even feel that it is there. If you are questioning this purchase just do it! Your skin will thank you for the years to come." —jackierob

    Get it from Sephora for $22+ (available in three sizes and four shades).

    3. A very fancy face serum to boost your already incredible skin. If you're looking for some serious hydrating and plumping action, you should 100% add this to your routine. As someone who has used this skincare essential, it does actually make a difference, I swear.

    A mode showing a before and after of using the product
    Amazon

    I tried this product a few years back, and it did a great job of actually plumping my skin and I loved how light it was. I don't recall much of a wrinkle difference since I was in my twenties when I tried it. 

    Promising review: "Originally received as a sample from cosmetics counter. Quietly used it without telling anyone. Received compliment from coworkers telling me I have beautiful skin. Sealed the deal for me I purchased large bottle. I find it removes/lessens redness from checks, smoothes, and tightens. Decreases pore size as well. Just what this almost 60-year-old was looking for." —Jen

    Get it from Amazon for $88.

    4. A vitamin C and antioxidant-rich serum that'll help brighten your complexion. Key ingredients in this serum, in addition to vitamin C, include collagen, sodium hyaluronate, and lavender oil, all of which will help your skin look super glowy.

    A reviewer&#x27;s before and after, after using the product
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered this product after a colleague had recommended it. I had developed some acne and scarring from wearing face mask. Most of the acne was around my cheek area. Once mask weren’t required anymore I was a bit embarrassed of my skin’s condition. I’ve only ever used face wash and didn’t know the important of moisturizing. This has helped clear up my skin and even it out. I’ve been using for about four months now and only have very minimal scarring left. The price is worth it. I have actually been using it daily and use about 3–4 drops a day. Still have over half the bottle left. Definitely a good investment. It has a light fragrance and will help your skin look dewy without feeling oily." —Lupita Luna

    Get it from Amazon for $42.75

    5. An eye tightener so you look like you had a full night's sleep even though you were awake all night watching a true crime documentary. This product uses temporary skin tighteners and a trio of peptides to give your eyes a firm and smooth look.

    A reviewer showing  how well the product works
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've bought expensive ones to remove eyebags, starting with the most popular, and everyone that actually removes them leaves a white residue. This one DOES NOT! I put it on at night and I don’t wake up with any bags. I put it on in the morning and I haven’t had an issue with white residue! I will be buying this product again!" —nAFCNEpatriots

    Get it from Amazon for $38

    6. A dual-action acne spot treatment to help take care of stubborn zits that you just can't seem to get rid of. RIP. Using benzoyl peroxide and micro-exfoliating LHA, this product can help get into clogged pores and help clear blackheads and whiteheads; and it works fast; some results can be seen in as quickly as three days.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If I could give this 100 stars I would, it works so well in clearing up my breakouts. I use it with like little bumps acne, like it’s not full on zits but it’s little white or skin color bumps on my skin. This gets rid of those after only using it like twice." —Allison McElwee

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in two sizes).

    7. A reusable volcanic face roller by Revlon that can massage and mattify in an instant. Made out of volcanic stone that soaks up your oil as fast as you soak up that mimosa at brunch, this godsend will help save your oily face when you need a refresher. And when it's ready, just remove the head, give it a wash, and it's ready to go again!

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of a oily forehead and a reviewer&#x27;s matte forehead after using the product
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This rolling device is like pure magic. Or voodoo?! You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again! This is an item that #tiktokmademebuyit for sure! I saw a video on tiktok and immediately went on the hunt only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list her on amazon and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! If you have the chance to purchase this and you have oily skin, get yourself on the waiting list if you need to and just kick it until it shows up. You will be pleased. Thank me later. ;)" —Veronica Cooper

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    8. A hair-finishing stick to tame flyaways and smooth out your hair. On top of that, it gives your mane a moisturizing effect, and it's made of natural ingredients which make your damaged hair look super shiny and smooth.

    A reviewer&#x27;s blonde hair sticking out before using this product and a reviewer&#x27;s hair after using the product without hair sticking out
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "No matter what I do or what expensive and high-rated product I try, my flyaways are an annoying constant. This product has completely rid me of my daily top-of-head flyaway frizz! I wish I would have discovered this product years ago! It smooths my hair out and truly lasts all day. Be careful, as a tiny bit goes a long way!" —RachelOK

    Get it from Amazon for $5.94+ (also available in a pack of two). 

    9. A collagen-coating hair treatment that'll help your mane recover from everything you put it through post-break-up. Rich in ingredients like ceramide and collagen, this helps revive heat-damaged and over-processed hair of all types.

    A reviewer&#x27;s blonde hair before the treatment, their hair after the first treatment and their hair after the second treatment
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had seen this product recommended in an article online, and came to Amazon to read reviews. Most seemed so positive that I purchased it, and I am very glad that I did! My hair used to be really shiny. Then I had purple hair for a year, followed by blue for six months (not the entire head. My hair is dark brown, so my stylist highlighted it and then put the purple/blue on top so certain sections popped). When I decided that everyone and their mother was coloring her hair funky colors, I was done. Well, my stylist had the bleach the beejeebers out of my hair to remove all of the funky colors. Ever since, my hair has been dry, crispy, and definitely not shiny. This stuff really makes a difference! I used it maybe 10–14 days ago, and I just redid it tonight. After shampooing, I towel-dried my hair and then put a big blop throughout my long-ish hair and clipped it up. I left it on for quite a while, just puttering around and getting chores done. Then I rinsed it and my hair feels soft and looks much shinier. I will keep using this as long as I need to (it will take a few years to grow out all the damage while maintaining length). I'm really glad that I read that article and bought the product. I've used more expensive products (I'm looking at you, Olaplex) and I prefer this. I've recently been using it daily and not leaving it on more than a minute and I still love its effects. I'd use it even if I suddenly had major money." —Shannon Fraser

    Get it from Amazon for $7.38

    10. A mini Dr. Jart color-correcting treatment with SPF 30 for days when you don't feel like applying foundation. Not only does this neutralize redness (the struggle is real!!), but it also leaves your skin with a natural-looking finish and extra sun protection, which makes this such a smart investment.

    Saradestin / Sephora, KBfromKC / Sephora

    Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT! I Don't like foundation, its too heavy and it soaks into my large pores. This product does not soak into my pores and is very lightweight. This product is very effective and takes out the red from my face. It makes my skin look flawless. A little goes a long way and the mini has lasted me a long time. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE!." —mickeymouse326

    Get it from Sephora for $22.

    11. A Heatless hair curler you can use on dry or wet hair because why subject your locks to heat if you don't need to? This viral hack shows you just how easy it is to get the curls you've always dreamed of.

    amazon.com

    The set includes a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, one claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips.

    Promising review: "It works it really works and it’s easy to use. It does not bother you when you’re sleeping with it. Make sure your hair is not completely dry just a tiny bit damp. Use small pieces of hair if you want tight curls. I worked 8 hrs and my hair was still curly after. My hair with a heated curling iron lasts only like 3-4 hrs. This right here is a game changer." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in five colors).

    12. A mini leave-in hair mask for reversing damage in less than five minutes, yes, I am being serious rn. In addition to giving damaged hair new life, this product can also help give your hair some softness, smoothness, and bounce. I call that a win.

    A model&#x27;s damaged hair pre-use and a model after photo of their hair looking refreshed
    Sephora

    Promising review: "This has really made a difference in my hair. Possibly more than any mask I've ever used. It's a whole lot easier and more streamlined and easy to use than Olaplex, which appeared to dry my hair out. Cheaper, too, if you consider the price of each Olaplex product. I'm about to order a new one. Mad props for having small sizes to try out, as well." —rilrrn

    Get it from Sephora for $29

    13. A gentle facial exfoliator that will give your skin an epic makeover. Designed to combat redness, enlarged pores, and blackheads, this gem will also help unclog and minimize pores, exfoliate dead skin cells, smooth wrinkles, and even out skin tone. It's what my hopes and dreams are made of.

    reviewer showing the effects of the exfoliator over two months
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have every skin issue you can think of. Rosacea, acne (hormonal, cystic, Whiteheads, blackheads), dehydration, excessive oiliness, redness, all of it. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products, trying to find one that would at least make a dent. I’ve had many procedures, and many trips to the dermatologist. Nothing I’ve ever used, nothing I’ve ever done, has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS!! this was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars i would. It has seriously changed my life!!!" —hc

    Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes). 

    14. A pair of aesthetic gold under-eye gels to help refresh your under-eye after a long night out. These bbs can actually help with puffiness and brighten up your undereye and they work super quickly, trust me.

    amazon.com

    I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE! I've been using them non-stop for a few months, and they actually work! These worked on my tired undereye after one use, and I was so mind-blown. I am a huge fan of these and I've been recommending them to all my friends.

    Promising review: "I was very skeptical of these, but they are amazing. They are wet, but it was all absorbed by my skin and I can actually feel the difference in my face. I have always hated my under-eye area and never found something that would cover or make my dark under eyes better... but these DO!!!! Will definitely be buying again." —Janette

    Get them from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in four sizes and three styles).

    15. A pH-balancing toner because your skin just deserves this kind of treatment. Made with hypochlorous acid (which is naturally produced in the body); this toner helps soothe redness in the skin while also hydrating your face all in one go.

    A model before photo with a lot of redness and after photo using the product with a lot of less redness
    Sephora

    Promising review: "This is my #1 toner. It's just a simple, soothing toner that I feel comfortable applying day and night. I've gotten everyone in my home to use it (normal + combo skin), so we go through multiple bottles of this thing. It's got a hint of a chlorine-like smell but it's nothing overwhelming and you definitely get used to it. What I love most is that it just has 3 simple ingredients! No frills, just a solid, go-to toner." —Zuzubear3

    Get it from Sephora for $12+ (available in three sizes).

    16. A frizz-fighting styling cream that'll save your hair all year long. Plus, it has added ingredients that help protect your hair from harmful UV damage.

    Sephora

    Promising review: "I really enjoy this product. I still love to add product to enhance the natural wave in my hair. What I like most about the air dry cream is that it doesn’t leave my hair crunchy like a mousse may. It leaves my hair soft and smells lovely. It’s a great product to use when trying to not use heat style tools as much." —Ktdee

    Get it from Sephora for $12+ (available in two sizes).

    17. A cruelty-free lengthening mascara because it's  ~sooo~ iconic and costs under $5. Just a couple of swipes of this baby and people will be asking where you got falsies because they look so real. Imagine how shocked they'll be when you say they're "au natural".  

    Reviewer photo showing results of using Essence mascara
    Reviewer photo showing results of using Essence mascara
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on. This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely. You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touchup required, no smearing, no clumping. I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    And check out our full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more details.

    18. A body scrub exfoliant made with chemical and physical exfoliators to reduce skin bumps and buff away dead skin. If you're looking to refresh your sensitive skin for your next vacay, this is a great option! Bonus: it's also nut- and oil-free for all our allergen-sensitive besties out there.

    A reviewer&#x27;s before photo of their arm with red bumps and a reviewer&#x27;s after photo of their arm without bumps
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So I have Keratosis Pilaris or goose-like bumps on my bum and have been always super self-conscious about it. I’ve used this product 5-8 times and they are seriously like GONE. It’s soooo smooth now and I’m super happy. It does say to use it once a week but I’ve just been using it every time I shower (which is almost every day lol). I only use a dime-size amount and it’s able to cover my bum and some of my legs. I would definitely recommend this to anyone who also has pesky bumps on their body. Also, this product has no scent which is a plus for anyone who has sensitive skin!!" —Ang M

    Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in four sizes and also in packs of two). 

    19. repairing hair treatment that'll change your hair for the better in eight seconds. (Yes, we're serious and over 25,000 people agree.) Well-loved by reviewers for a good reason, this product will make your hair look shiny, and smooth. 

    Reviewer showing hair before using 8 Second Wonder Water
    Same reviewer showing hair after using 8 Second Wonder Water
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey

    Get it from Amazon for $9.87+ (available in two styles).

    20. A dark-circle treatment concealer that'll actually help your dark circles for once. Not only does this cover your under-eye bags from too much Love Island it also actually works to improve the condition of your skin over time. 

    Reviewer's before and after results of using the Maybelline Instant Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer
    www.amazon.com

    Read our Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer review!

    Here's an excerpt: "I still don’t know how a $7 tube of concealer (I use the Neutralizer shade) beats out the more expensive ones I have stuffed into my vanity, but it does. It’s not too creamy or thick, yet it still gives solid coverage without the cakey feeling. When I am done with my entire routine, my eyes look lighter and brighter, but not in a way that’s totally obvious — even when photos are taken and the flash is on. Basically what I am saying here is this is a staple beauty product that, IMHO, deserves a place in every makeup bag!" —Kayla Suazo

    Get it from Amazon for $6.64+ (available in 18 shades).

    21. A beloved Bio-oil because it will make you feel like you finally figured out your life. Okay, maybe a little dramatic, but with the way it helps soften skin and repair damage (think: scars and fine lines), you'll feel as if you've suddenly discovered the answer to all of life's questions.

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo showing brown bug bite scars before using the product and a reviewer&#x27;s after photo of a healed leg without scarring
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used this for three days and by the fourth day, I was floored. I noticed my skin had a 'tighter' look and even younger. I wasn't expecting results like that. I also noticed that two freckles that have become blotches with age are almost completely faded. That was definitely unexpected. My boyfriend actually commented on my face looking tighter and he had no idea I was using any new products, nor had I asked him if he noticed my face looking any different. He is now ordering Bio-Oil. I am floored by this product, and I am a huge skeptic of any beauty care items being miracle makeovers. This is pretty darn close!" —Bevin 

    Get it from Amazon for $10.26.

    22. An Etude fixing tint for your lips because you're tired of liquid lipstick cracking your lips. These last forever, and are matte, lightweight, and transfer-proof, what more could you want in a lippie? They are also available in a glossy formula as well.👀

    a reviewer wearing a lip fixing tint
    amazon.com

    I own quite a few of these and they are my preferred liquid lipstick formula. They are actually lightweight, do not feel super drying and leave your lips looking soooo pretty. I should also mention they are uber pigmented. 10/10 would recommend. I've worn these for 12+ hours and they survived meals and drinks. 

    Promising review: "Has a blurring effect on the lips it goes on like a liquid lipstick but doesn’t have that dry feeling. The color was super cute and natural great for everyday wear. The packaging is also so adorable and it’s a good size so you can keep it in your purse. Overall very good lippie!" —Takara01

    Get them from Amazon for $8.24+ (available in 16 shades). 

    23. A deeply conditioning hair mask that'll promote hair growth and reduce shedding. BTW, it helps locks in moisture and repairs damage in your hair. 

    Reviewer showing results of using TGIN hair mask
    www.amazon.com

    Thank God It's Natural is a Black-owned, woman-owned small business based in Chicago.

    Promising review: "My scalp felt invigorated after applying. I left the masque on overnight and when I rinsed the next morning my scalp felt refreshed and clean. I actually think this product also aided in elongating my curls. Hair looks hydrated as well! I plan to use every two weeks." —Dawn M.

    Get it from Amazon for $18.04

    24. An Amazonian Clay blush that will actually give you that super cute and natural flush. Soft, silky, and super pigmented while giving you an airbrushed look — I stan and you will too.

    A model holding and wearing a Tarte Blush
    Tarte

    This is a blush formula I adore, and I've actually repurchased and bought countless shades. As blush girly, it's rare I actually repurchase any formula, but this one is the exception. It's pigmented, and it's super easy to build up! 

    Promising review: "My all time favorite is NATURAL BEAUTY. the color gives me in from the cold flush. This has been my holy grail since 2015!!! Over 7 years and remains my ride or die. Its the perfect color." —Betty S

    Get it from Tarte for $30 (available in nine shades). 

    25. A blackhead scrub stick that'll free your skin of blemishes, exfoliate your pores, and remove excess sebum at the same time. Yes, this product does it all. All you need to do is massage this in a circular motion into your damp skin, post-cleaning, rinse with warm water, and revel in the grossness that comes out of your skin. The octopus-shaped applicator is just an added bonus because look how freaking cute it is!

    a reviewer holding the black skincare tool
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for sensitive skin sufferers like myself." —LuckLocust

    Get it from Amazon for $12.50

    26. A multi-use balm that can save everyone's skin. This item is called a 101 ointment because there are at least 101 different ways you can use it. Some uses we are loving rn are wearing it as lip balm and applying it to bug bites and even your cuticles.

    A beige tube of lanolips balm white ingredients next to it
    Target

    I recently tried this product for the first time and since I picked it up, I've never put it down. I love how to makes my lips feel. Like it actually feels hydrating and moisturizing. 10/10 would recommend. 

    Promising review: "This is probably the best lip balm I’ve ever used. I use it at night and my lips are still soft in the morning — I even think they look a little more full. Plus it smells fantastic. Honestly, the little extra luxuriousness from this makes it worth it for me." —B

    Get it from Target for $9.99

    27. A four-in-one tinted face balm because you're tired of a heavy-weight foundation and are looking for something a bit lighter. This product can help firm and smooth lines, conceal imperfections, and even out your skin tone when applied. Trust me, it looks and feels soooo good on your skin.

    A reviewer wearing the foundation balm
    amazon.com

    I bought this a while back and I use it all the time. I love how lightweight, and pigmented this is. It's super easy to blend out, I use a q-tip to get some product out, warm it up on my hand and then apply. It gives you a "your skin but better" look. I am very fair and I find it does a good job of adjusting to my skin tone. 

    Promising review: "I’m almost 40 and I have had to change up my skincare routine as well as my cosmetics. The foundation I had been using settled into my fine lines and wrinkles. This is amazing! It provides hydration, has a very silky feel, and does not settle into my fine lines and wrinkles. I really like the buildable coverage. I love the way it looks and feels on my skin. I purchased the L’Oréal face primer as well, and I love that too. Very happy customer here and I highly recommend." —Heyitsme

    Get it from Amazon for $8.25+ (available in eight shades). 