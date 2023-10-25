27 Beauty Products You’ll Instantly Become Attached To Because They’re That Good

1. A Laneige lip mask with over 20,000 5-star reviews for a reason because yes, it's really that good. Apply to your lips before bed, and when you wake up in the morning, they'll be super soft and hydrated, just like magic. ✨
2. A glowy sunscreen because once you start using this, you won't be able to stop. I know you wouldn't think it, but every time I wear this glowy SPF, I instantly get a confidence boost, and everyone compliments me.
3. A very fancy face serum to boost your already incredible skin. If you're looking for some serious hydrating and plumping action, you should 100% add this to your routine. As someone who has used this skincare essential, it does actually make a difference, I swear.
4. A vitamin C and antioxidant-rich serum that'll help brighten your complexion. Key ingredients in this serum, in addition to vitamin C, include collagen, sodium hyaluronate, and lavender oil, all of which will help your skin look super glowy.
5. An eye tightener so you look like you had a full night's sleep even though you were awake all night watching a true crime documentary. This product uses temporary skin tighteners and a trio of peptides to give your eyes a firm and smooth look.
6. A dual-action acne spot treatment to help take care of stubborn zits that you just can't seem to get rid of. RIP. Using benzoyl peroxide and micro-exfoliating LHA, this product can help get into clogged pores and help clear blackheads and whiteheads; and it works fast; some results can be seen in as quickly as three days.
7. A reusable volcanic face roller by Revlon that can massage and mattify in an instant. Made out of volcanic stone that soaks up your oil as fast as you soak up that mimosa at brunch, this godsend will help save your oily face when you need a refresher. And when it's ready, just remove the head, give it a wash, and it's ready to go again!
8. A hair-finishing stick to tame flyaways and smooth out your hair. On top of that, it gives your mane a moisturizing effect, and it's made of natural ingredients which make your damaged hair look super shiny and smooth.
9. A collagen-coating hair treatment that'll help your mane recover from everything you put it through post-break-up. Rich in ingredients like ceramide and collagen, this helps revive heat-damaged and over-processed hair of all types.
10. A mini Dr. Jart color-correcting treatment with SPF 30 for days when you don't feel like applying foundation. Not only does this neutralize redness (the struggle is real!!), but it also leaves your skin with a natural-looking finish and extra sun protection, which makes this such a smart investment.
11. A Heatless hair curler you can use on dry or wet hair because why subject your locks to heat if you don't need to? This viral hack shows you just how easy it is to get the curls you've always dreamed of.
12. A mini leave-in hair mask for reversing damage in less than five minutes, yes, I am being serious rn. In addition to giving damaged hair new life, this product can also help give your hair some softness, smoothness, and bounce. I call that a win.
13. A gentle facial exfoliator that will give your skin an epic makeover. Designed to combat redness, enlarged pores, and blackheads, this gem will also help unclog and minimize pores, exfoliate dead skin cells, smooth wrinkles, and even out skin tone. It's what my hopes and dreams are made of.
14. A pair of aesthetic gold under-eye gels to help refresh your under-eye after a long night out. These bbs can actually help with puffiness and brighten up your undereye and they work super quickly, trust me.
15. A pH-balancing toner because your skin just deserves this kind of treatment. Made with hypochlorous acid (which is naturally produced in the body); this toner helps soothe redness in the skin while also hydrating your face all in one go.
16. A frizz-fighting styling cream that'll save your hair all year long. Plus, it has added ingredients that help protect your hair from harmful UV damage.
17. A cruelty-free lengthening mascara because it's ~sooo~ iconic and costs under $5. Just a couple of swipes of this baby and people will be asking where you got falsies because they look so real. Imagine how shocked they'll be when you say they're "au natural".
Promising review: "Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on. This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely. You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touchup required, no smearing, no clumping. I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!" —Amazon Customer
18. A body scrub exfoliant made with chemical and physical exfoliators to reduce skin bumps and buff away dead skin. If you're looking to refresh your sensitive skin for your next vacay, this is a great option! Bonus: it's also nut- and oil-free for all our allergen-sensitive besties out there.
19. A repairing hair treatment that'll change your hair for the better in eight seconds. (Yes, we're serious and over 25,000 people agree.) Well-loved by reviewers for a good reason, this product will make your hair look shiny, and smooth.
Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey
20. A dark-circle treatment concealer that'll actually help your dark circles for once. Not only does this cover your under-eye bags from too much Love Island it also actually works to improve the condition of your skin over time.
Here's an excerpt: "I still don’t know how a $7 tube of concealer (I use the Neutralizer shade) beats out the more expensive ones I have stuffed into my vanity, but it does. It’s not too creamy or thick, yet it still gives solid coverage without the cakey feeling. When I am done with my entire routine, my eyes look lighter and brighter, but not in a way that’s totally obvious — even when photos are taken and the flash is on. Basically what I am saying here is this is a staple beauty product that, IMHO, deserves a place in every makeup bag!" —Kayla Suazo
21. A beloved Bio-oil because it will make you feel like you finally figured out your life. Okay, maybe a little dramatic, but with the way it helps soften skin and repair damage (think: scars and fine lines), you'll feel as if you've suddenly discovered the answer to all of life's questions.
22. An Etude fixing tint for your lips because you're tired of liquid lipstick cracking your lips. These last forever, and are matte, lightweight, and transfer-proof, what more could you want in a lippie? They are also available in a glossy formula as well.👀
23. A deeply conditioning hair mask that'll promote hair growth and reduce shedding. BTW, it helps locks in moisture and repairs damage in your hair.
Thank God It's Natural is a Black-owned, woman-owned small business based in Chicago.
Promising review: "My scalp felt invigorated after applying. I left the masque on overnight and when I rinsed the next morning my scalp felt refreshed and clean. I actually think this product also aided in elongating my curls. Hair looks hydrated as well! I plan to use every two weeks." —Dawn M.
