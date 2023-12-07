Skip To Content
Find Out Which Ex In "EXmas" You Are

Are you the chaotic, loving ex or the emotionally unavailable ex?

Ayla Smith
by Ayla Smith

BuzzFeed Contributor

In EXmas, Leighton Meester and Robbie Amell play Ali and Graham, exes who unexpectedly spend the holidays together at Graham's family home.

BuzzFeed Studios / Freevee

Things get hilarious when they start competing to have the other kicked out of the home by Christmas morning.

I feel strongly that all of us are either an Ali or a Graham when it comes to our relationships. So let's find out which of the exes you are.

Ali and Graham shake hands
BuzzFeed Studios / Freevee

EXmas is now streaming on Freevee — you can watch it here. Check out the trailer below!

View this video on YouTube
BuzzFeed Studios / Freevee / Via youtube.com
