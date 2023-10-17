    Leighton Meester Is Starring In A New Holiday Rom-Com And The Trailer Just Dropped

    Who doesn't love some chaotic Christmas romance?

    Ayla Smith
    by Ayla Smith

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Nothing marks the start of the holiday season like a holiday rom-com trailer drop, and oh do we have a good one for you today!

    mother and daughter look shocked by christmas tree
    Freevee

    This year, as one of our holiday treats, we have EXmas, starring none other than Leighton Meester from Gossip Girl. She plays Ali, a sweet but fierce professional baker.

    leighton meester laughs with wine
    Freevee

    It also stars Robbie Amell, who you might recognize from Upload and who does look quite handsome in a Christmas sweater. He plays Graham, a work-obsessed game designer.

    robbie amell in christmas sweater
    Freevee

    Here's what we know so far: Ali and Graham were once engaged, but now are no longer together. And they are not on good terms.

    meester and amell proposal by lake
    Freevee

    But do you know who is still on good terms? Ali and Graham's awesome family. They love her.

    leighton meester putting decoration on tree
    Freevee

    As we all know, breaking up with parents is sometimes the hardest part of ending a relationship.

    Graham's parents ask their now-single son if he's coming home for Christmas, but he decides to not join because he has something more important to attend to: a work deadline.

    Freevee

    Already, I have some ideas about why his engagement to Ali didn't work out.

    Of course, Graham decides at the last minute to show up unannounced — and discovers his parents have invited his ex-fiancée to Christmas instead, not realizing he'd be coming.

    Freevee

    The exes don't really want to spend the holidays together, nor do they want to be the one that has to leave. Given that there is some question about which of them is more liked by the family, they make a bet to see who will be the one asked to leave by Christmas morning.

    ali and graham fighting
    Freevee

    Hilarity ensues, as it likely would if you were forced to spend Christmas with your ex.

    family playing games at christmas
    Freevee

    I'm here for it. Let the games begin!

    cheersing around a christmas table
    Freevee

    As they prank and compete with each other to try to make the other person flee and go back home, unresolved feelings start to reemerge, because of course.

    Freevee

    Will these two sort out their issues before the end of the holidays? We'll have to wait until the movie drops to find out. But it's a holiday rom-com so we know that no matter what happens, it's going to be cute and heartwarming.

    Meester and Amell
    Freevee

    Honestly, sometimes you just need to snuggle up with a feel-good movie like this over the holidays.

    Not only do we love a chaotic holiday romance, but we also love a story where exes unexpectedly collide and need to figure out their issues.

    graham shaking christmas present and says hope it&#x27;s not another ex!
    Freevee

    EXmas has it all, and the best part is it's a BuzzFeed Studios and Freevee Original, so you'll be able to watch it for FREE!

    exmas title page nov 17
    Freevee

    EXmas will premiere exclusively on Freevee in the US, UK, Germany and Austria on Nov. 17. Watch the full trailer here:

    View this video on YouTube
    Freevee / Via youtube.com