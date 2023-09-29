BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
So, you may have heard, but Dear David, the horror movie, is coming to theaters and digital Oct. 13, which is the same day that Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour movie is being released.
I am not here today to comment on the meaning of this wild coincidence. But I do want to use the opportunity to introduce you all to my favorite game:
The rules are very easy. I'm going to write some lines, and you have to guess if they were written by Grammy Award–winning songwriter and performer Taylor Swift or if they were said in a horror movie. Ready?
Additional thumbnail image via Getty Images