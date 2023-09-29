  • Quiz badge

Is This A Taylor Swift Lyric Or A Line From A Horror Movie?

IYKYK.

Ayla Smith
by Ayla Smith

BuzzFeed Staff

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!

So, you may have heard, but Dear David, the horror movie, is coming to theaters and digital Oct. 13, which is the same day that Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour movie is being released.

BuzzFeed Studios, Taylor Swift

I am not here today to comment on the meaning of this wild coincidence. But I do want to use the opportunity to introduce you all to my favorite game:

&quot;Taylor Swift lyric or line from a horror movie?&quot; text next to Taylor with her mouth wide open
David Eulitt / Getty Images

The rules are very easy. I'm going to write some lines, and you have to guess if they were written by Grammy Award–winning songwriter and performer Taylor Swift or if they were said in a horror movie. Ready?

Additional thumbnail image via Getty Images

Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community