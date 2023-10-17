We Want To Know Of A Little Detail You Originally Missed The First Time You Saw A Movie

Community·Posted 5 hours agoWe Want To Know Of A Little Detail You Originally Missed The First Time You Saw A MovieThese little details are sneaky!by Audrey EngvalsonBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink Last week, Zootopia was playing in my house, and I guess I never realized just how many pop culture references are in it. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Disney Like, in the night shade train car, the sheep talks about how he's meeting up with Woolter and Jesse, which, of course, is a reference to Breaking Bad. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Disney It got me thinking, there are plenty of movie details, but some are so hidden, you can't find them unless you see the movie a second time around. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC Like, how I only noticed Howard the Duck assembled against Thanos in Endgame the second time I saw it. Marvel Or when I chuckled while rewatching Shrek 2 at how a woman named Jill fetched Shrek a pail of water. DreamWorks So now I'm turning it over to you. What movie detail did you only notice the second time you saw the movie? It could be a little detail... Lucasfilm Like how Finn in The Force Awakens is Stormtrooper FN-2187 and Princess Leia in A New Hope is being held in cell 2187. ...a callback... Pixar / Disney / jbean12 / Via reddit.com Tim Allen uses the same line as both characters! ...or even a mistake! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Warner Bros. Here, you can definitely see the lift in The Goonies. Tell us what movie detail you noticed the second time around and your detail could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!