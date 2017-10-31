 back to top
There's A Disney Fan Theory About Maui And Lilo's Parents And My Brain Is Rattling

No one know how far it goes.

Audrey Worboys
Both Moana and Lilo & Stitch are Disney masterpieces. And, according to YouTuber CruellasFurCoat, there's a mind-blowing theory that connects both movies.

As the theory explains, Maui lived for a thousand years before he met Moana, which means it's completely plausible that he could live an additional thousand years, putting him in the same era as Lilo.

Disney

In Lilo & Stitch, Lilo was late to her hula class because she was paying a weekly visit to Pudge, the fish, to bring him a sandwich. When asked why she visits him, she says it's because Pudge controls the weather.

Disney
We know that Maui is a demigod, a ruler of the wind and sea, and can lasso the sun with his hook (i.e., he has pretty good control of the weather).

Disney

And we know he's a shapeshifter who's capable of transforming himself into fish.

Disney

So what if Maui shape-shifted into Pudge to look after Lilo?

Disney

Why would he do that? Well, in Lilo & Stitch, we find out that Lilo's parents died in a car accident on a rainy night.

Disney

Because it was a rainy night and Maui has control of the sun, the wind, and the sky, could Maui be watching over Lilo because he had something to do with the bad weather that killed Lilo's parents?

Disney
Maui is mischievous and often careless (like when he threw a boat on Moana and repeatedly tossed her into the ocean).

Disney

What if his "just messin' around" went too far and contributed to the death of Lilo's parents? Maybe he feels so bad, he's taken it upon himself to look after Lilo.

Disney

And what if Lilo constantly visits Pudge because she knows he controls the weather, and she wants to prevent her family from further misfortune?

Disney

It all makes sense. Who knew such a little peanut-butter-and-jelly-loving fish could be at the center of something so revolutionary?

Disney

    Disney
    My eyes have been opened.
    I could be convinced, but I'd have to watch both movies another 5,000 times.
    This is all a big load of coconuts, Lilo & Stitch came out before Moana.
    You have too much time on your hands.

