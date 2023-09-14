13 Corporate Loopholes People Legally And Unapologetically Exploited The Heck Out Of

3.

"I always try to read the fine print of deals being offered. Every once in a while, I get lucky and the fine print won’t indicate how many times you can use an offer or an expiration date or some sort of loophole that can save money. One time in particular, I was reading the fine print of a deal on a makeup brush website that was like, 'buy four, get 40% off.' It didn’t say how many times you could use the deal so I split up my large order into batches of four and ordered all my brushes for, like, a lifetime. The company caught their mistake and cancelled all but one of my orders but sent me an email saying, 'Oops! There was an issue with your orders and we had to cancel them, but here is 50% off your next order for the inconvenience.' So, I repurchased all the brushes that were cancelled at a better deal than before. Always read the fine print!"