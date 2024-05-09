    These Are The 7 Times Men Ditched The Black Tux And Actually Went All Out For The Met Gala

    They left the black suit at home.

    The Met Gala is the one night a year where celebrities are encouraged to bring their all in fashion, and we've seen dozens of iconic looks. For the men, "their all" often seems to be the same black suit.

    Three men at an event wearing formal suits; one holds a yellow-themed clutch
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

    However, here are just a few times that men really understood the assignment when it comes to the Met Gala:

    1. Chadwick Boseman, 2018

    Chadwick Boseman in a white suit with gold patterns and a cape at a gala event
    Kevin Tachman / Getty Images for Vogue

    Starting off this list with a nod to the late, great Chadwick Boseman, who turned up in this stunning Catholic-inspired look for the 2018 Met Gala.

    2. Billy Porter, 2019

    Person in ornate golden costume with wingspread at an event
    Ray Tamarra/GC Images via Getty Images

    Truly, half of this list could be composed of Billy Porter looks. He's been showing everyone how menswear is done at the Gala for years. To showcase some variety, I'll stick to his gorgeous gold look in 2019 — bonus points for being carried in by a group of men.

    3. Conan Gray, 2023

    Person in a unique black and white sequined outfit with a fan-shaped accessory on a staircase
    Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

    The fan, the hair, the tail on the suit...it's all *chef's kiss.*

    4. A$AP Rocky, 2021

    Individual on red carpet in ornate multicolored cape with photographers in background
    John Shearer / WireImage via Getty Images

    Perhaps it's only his adjacency to Rihanna that made me like this outfit so much, but I very much appreciate this puffy quilted...cloak? Blanket? Whatever it is, it's fun to look at and seems very comfy.

    5. Bad Bunny, 2023

    Man in ornate white outfit with fluffy accents on a staircase, photographers in background
    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

    Bad Bunny is another one who routinely pulls iconic looks, but my favorite has got to be this simple white suit with the long trail of bouquet flowers. Can't imagine it was fun to walk behind him, though.

    6. Frank Ocean, 2021

    Frank Ocean at an event holding a green baby doll, with a neon green dyed buzz cut and a black velvet suit
    John Shearer / WireImage via Getty Images

    There's something so delightfully zany about Frank Ocean's creepy green baby and his matching green buzz cut. Now, if only we could get him in the studio for another album...

    7. And Lil Nas X, 2021

    Person in a reflective gold outfit with intricate details posing on steps; photographers in background
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    Lil Nas X has been starting his Met Gala iconic looks empire in the past few years, and my favorite look of his has got to be this golden suit for the 2021 Gala.

    What's been your favorite non-black tux menswear look at the Met Gala? Let me know in the comments!

