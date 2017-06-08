1. When you're bored so you might as well ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
2. When everyone's home and you have to be stealthy AF
3. And when no one's home so you can actually make some damn noise for once
4. When you wind up thinking about someone you'd definitely rather not think about
5. When your vibrator's battery fails at the most inopportune moment
6. When you knocked one thing off your to-do list and have to reward your hard work
7. When you're on your period and have to make some important choices
8. When everything sucks and you just need some endorphins.
9. When the porn is kind of questionable but you're kind of curious
10. When you have nothing better to do than rack up multiple orgasms
11. When you're in the shower and want to see what all the fuss is about
12. When you low-key make your clit go numb thanks to the highest setting on your vibrator
13. When you need to put yourself to sleep
14. When you need to get creative and do some desperate DIY
15. When you have a hot date with a new toy
16. When your hand cramps up but you valiantly carry on
17. And finally, when you seduce the fuck out of yourself because you're worth it
So, have you had these ~masturbation moments~?Yup, all of themMost of them, yeahOnly a fewNo, but now I'm going to try themActually, I'm a person with a penis here out of curiosityUh, no, wtf
