 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending
TVAndMovies

The 86 Most Rewatchable Movies Of All Time

You know every line.

Posted on
Angelo Spagnolo
Angelo Spagnolo
BuzzFeed Staff

We asked the BuzzFeed Community what movie they can watch over and over without getting bored. Grab a bowl of a popcorn because here are their infinitely watchable suggestions.

1. Clueless

Last year every single night during the school year I watched Clueless. I watched Clueless so much that I know every single line in that movie omfg. As you can imagine, once they took it off Netflix I felt completely empty. Still haven't recovered.—gracek4ae75ac6a
Paramount Pictures

Last year every single night during the school year I watched Clueless. I watched Clueless so much that I know every single line in that movie omfg. As you can imagine, once they took it off Netflix I felt completely empty. Still haven't recovered.

gracek4ae75ac6a

2. My Big Fat Greek Wedding

It's one of those movies that I never get tired of no matter how many times I see it. Plus I always seem to notice something new every time.—breannam47b681bf2
Gold Circle Films

It's one of those movies that I never get tired of no matter how many times I see it. Plus I always seem to notice something new every time.

breannam47b681bf2

3. Airplane!

There are just so many gags going on at once that every time I watch it I catch something new.—clairew469e28fce
Paramount Pictures

There are just so many gags going on at once that every time I watch it I catch something new.

clairew469e28fce

4. 27 Dresses

I could watch the "Bennie and the Jets" scene on repeat for days.—elizabethm470915168
Fox 2000 Pictures

I could watch the "Bennie and the Jets" scene on repeat for days.

elizabethm470915168

5. Mean Girls

So iconic and funny. It has a great soundtrack and Lindsay, who used to be everyone's crush. I don't think it will ever go out of style.—n423704101
Paramount Pictures

So iconic and funny. It has a great soundtrack and Lindsay, who used to be everyone's crush. I don't think it will ever go out of style.

n423704101

6. Hairspray

Such a good musical, amazing cast! Visually stunning as well.—mcdoodie
New Line Cinema

Such a good musical, amazing cast! Visually stunning as well.

mcdoodie

7. Across the Universe

It's packed full of symbolism and imagery, and I catch something new every time. It's my all-time favorite movie and I went through a phase where I watched it every day for almost a month!!—mandym4bb8070b4
Revolution Studios

It's packed full of symbolism and imagery, and I catch something new every time. It's my all-time favorite movie and I went through a phase where I watched it every day for almost a month!!

mandym4bb8070b4

8. Step Brothers

That movie is so damn underrated.—sophiet47f805b44
Columbia Pictures

That movie is so damn underrated.

sophiet47f805b44

9. The Karate Kid

Bonsai Daniel-san!—candicewhitton
Columbia Pictures

Bonsai Daniel-san!

candicewhitton

10. The Princess Bride

The Princess Bride 100%. It's the perfect movie for any situation. Are you sad and need to get happy? Princess Bride. Are you happy and want to continue that happy feeling? Princess Bride. Are you sick? Princess Bride. Bored? Princess Bride.—awildlaurieappeared
Act III Communications

The Princess Bride 100%. It's the perfect movie for any situation. Are you sad and need to get happy? Princess Bride. Are you happy and want to continue that happy feeling? Princess Bride. Are you sick? Princess Bride. Bored? Princess Bride.

awildlaurieappeared

11. Out of Sight

George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez. Every. Single. Damn. Time.—khrystehinkebeinl
Universal Pictures

George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez. Every. Single. Damn. Time.

khrystehinkebeinl

12. Donnie Darko

If I could only watch 1 movie for the rest of my life this would be it. It's so trippy.—taylorleeanns2
Pandora Cinema

If I could only watch 1 movie for the rest of my life this would be it. It's so trippy.

taylorleeanns2

13. Grease

100 TIMES OVER. ANYTIME.—maggiebl
Paramount Pictures

100 TIMES OVER. ANYTIME.

maggiebl

14. Spice World

Every time Melanie C rolls her eyes, five years are added to my lifespan.—erine4fc1f0454
Columbia Pictures

Every time Melanie C rolls her eyes, five years are added to my lifespan.

erine4fc1f0454

15. The Emperor's New Groove

It's light and fun and just never gets old. I will honestly never get tired of hearing "PULL THE LEVER KRONK."—camerons474a064b4
Disney

It's light and fun and just never gets old. I will honestly never get tired of hearing "PULL THE LEVER KRONK."

camerons474a064b4

16. A League of Their Own

Every time it's on, I can watch it and still be amazed at the quality of it. The humorous parts are just as funny the 233rd(ish) time as they are the first time. It never fails to make me smile. Not to mention the end credits when Madonna sings "This Used to Be My Playground." Makes me want to cry every time, it's beautiful.—randompotato
Columbia Pictures

Every time it's on, I can watch it and still be amazed at the quality of it. The humorous parts are just as funny the 233rd(ish) time as they are the first time. It never fails to make me smile. Not to mention the end credits when Madonna sings "This Used to Be My Playground." Makes me want to cry every time, it's beautiful.

randompotato

17. Little Miss Sunshine

I always catch some little funny thing I didn't notice or forgot I noticed and while it makes me pee my pants from laughing it also has the ability to hit me in the feels.—i4a3bcf2c7
Fox Searchlight Pictures

I always catch some little funny thing I didn't notice or forgot I noticed and while it makes me pee my pants from laughing it also has the ability to hit me in the feels.

i4a3bcf2c7

18. 13 Going on 30

It's been my favorite movie since I was little and I doubt that will ever change.—laurenb4be9eed06
Revolution Studios

It's been my favorite movie since I was little and I doubt that will ever change.

laurenb4be9eed06

19. Hot Rod

It's silly and dumb, but I laugh every time! The Lonely Island are so funny and the movie does have a sweet story, it cheers me up every time I watch it.—lamabutts
Paramount Pictures

It's silly and dumb, but I laugh every time! The Lonely Island are so funny and the movie does have a sweet story, it cheers me up every time I watch it.

lamabutts

20. 10 Things I Hate About You

Never gets old.—barkhimert33
Touchstone Pictures

Never gets old.

barkhimert33

21. Napoleon Dynamite

F-ing hilarious!—robertfmcdermott
Fox Searchlight Pictures

F-ing hilarious!

robertfmcdermott

22. Pitch Perfect

It's become such a thing in my house that we've put it on every phone, tablet, computer, and TV, along with keeping the hard copy around, just in case.—sofiad439b2f8ff
Brownstone Productions

It's become such a thing in my house that we've put it on every phone, tablet, computer, and TV, along with keeping the hard copy around, just in case.

sofiad439b2f8ff

23. Forrest Gump

It doesn't matter that I can quote the entire movie, it never gets old.—msemilygrace
Paramount Pictures

It doesn't matter that I can quote the entire movie, it never gets old.

msemilygrace

24. Hocus Pocus

I watch it year round.—m482537e50
Disney

I watch it year round.

m482537e50

25. You've Got Mail

It's one of those movies that I have to stop whatever I'm doing and watch. I'm also that annoying person that quotes the entire thing ¯\_(ツ)_/¯—sarjasto9421
Warner Bros.

It's one of those movies that I have to stop whatever I'm doing and watch. I'm also that annoying person that quotes the entire thing ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

sarjasto9421

26. Practical Magic

Whenever I have no idea what I'm in the mood to watch and I can't find anything, I end up watching this. It gets me every time.—twosevenfive
DiNovi Pictures

Whenever I have no idea what I'm in the mood to watch and I can't find anything, I end up watching this. It gets me every time.

twosevenfive

27. Easy A

I can't stop watching it.—kidvskat1234
Screen Gems

I can't stop watching it.

kidvskat1234

28. The Breakfast Club

Classic.—emsperrazza
Universal Pictures

Classic.

emsperrazza

29. Fight Club

Every time I watch it, I always pick up on something new I never noticed before. It's like watching a new movie every single time. There are so many little hints and clues throughout that only make sense at the very end of the movie. It's a must watch over and over!!!—amandar4baeb4f23
Fox 2000 Pictures

Every time I watch it, I always pick up on something new I never noticed before. It's like watching a new movie every single time. There are so many little hints and clues throughout that only make sense at the very end of the movie. It's a must watch over and over!!!

amandar4baeb4f23

30. Bridget Jones's Diary

I watch it whenever I need a laugh, a pick-me-up, or to remind myself that life isn't half bad.—stefanieh4833751d1
Miramax

I watch it whenever I need a laugh, a pick-me-up, or to remind myself that life isn't half bad.

stefanieh4833751d1

31. Titanic

Duh!!!!—roja12
Twentieth Century Fox

Duh!!!!

roja12

32. Home Alone

Whoever gets tired of this movie is a filthy animal.—r42ff7f91d
Hughes Entertainment

Whoever gets tired of this movie is a filthy animal.

r42ff7f91d

33. Moana

I watch it like 3 times a week at the moment.—katiep413ea5677
Disney

I watch it like 3 times a week at the moment.

katiep413ea5677

34. The Goonies

Easily can say I’ve seen it over 200 times, had to get another DVD once I moved out. Ever since I watched it every day for a week when I had the flu, it has always been my go-to movie!—emilys4abf7c1e1
Warner Bros.

Easily can say I’ve seen it over 200 times, had to get another DVD once I moved out. Ever since I watched it every day for a week when I had the flu, it has always been my go-to movie!

emilys4abf7c1e1

35. Goodfellas

I pretty much watch it whenever I see it on TV. It doesn't matter where in the movie I start. Does that count?—mothrastewart
Warner Bros.

I pretty much watch it whenever I see it on TV. It doesn't matter where in the movie I start. Does that count?

mothrastewart

36. Best in Show

If only to hear my favorite movie quote, "We have so much in common, we both love soup and snow peas, we love the outdoors, and talking and not talking. We could not talk or talk forever and still find things to not talk about."—hsn10302
Castle Rock Entertainment

If only to hear my favorite movie quote, "We have so much in common, we both love soup and snow peas, we love the outdoors, and talking and not talking. We could not talk or talk forever and still find things to not talk about."

hsn10302

37. Spirited Away

It's my go-to wacky movie night movie and is just so visually gorgeous and spellbinding that it's easy to watch more than once. Plus, it's great for all ages! I can show it to the kids I babysit, but also bring it out for movie night with my friends!—m4fa2febfd
Tokuma Shoten

It's my go-to wacky movie night movie and is just so visually gorgeous and spellbinding that it's easy to watch more than once. Plus, it's great for all ages! I can show it to the kids I babysit, but also bring it out for movie night with my friends!

m4fa2febfd

38. Labyrinth

It feels sort of nostalgic somehow and it just never fails to cheer me up.—dragonyfox
Jim Henson Company

It feels sort of nostalgic somehow and it just never fails to cheer me up.

dragonyfox

39. The Lord of the Rings

All three! It's always interesting, perfect for a lazy day. I seem to notice something I may have missed from the other 573973839 times I've seen them. But quoting the comic relief one-liners is a pastime with my bff!—s45e254cc2
New Line Cinema

All three! It's always interesting, perfect for a lazy day. I seem to notice something I may have missed from the other 573973839 times I've seen them. But quoting the comic relief one-liners is a pastime with my bff!

s45e254cc2

40. Zoolander

That movie makes me always laugh.—murekekaappari
Paramount Pictures

That movie makes me always laugh.

murekekaappari

41. The Perks of Being a Wallflower

It's poignant, witty and heartbreaking with just enough hope sprinkled in that it makes you feel better afterwards. I could watch it a thousand times over.—chloedudley547
Summit Entertainment

It's poignant, witty and heartbreaking with just enough hope sprinkled in that it makes you feel better afterwards. I could watch it a thousand times over.

chloedudley547

42. Jaws

I think I've actually seen Jaws over 300 times.—tristyns3
Zanuck/Brown Productions

I think I've actually seen Jaws over 300 times.

tristyns3

43. Stick It

I fell in love with the movie in middle school and still love to sit down and watch as an adult. While it's not what you'd classify as a cinematic masterpiece, the characters are relatable and it's one of the few teen movies not centered around falling in love. 10/10—dakotafaith
Kaltenbach Pictures

I fell in love with the movie in middle school and still love to sit down and watch as an adult. While it's not what you'd classify as a cinematic masterpiece, the characters are relatable and it's one of the few teen movies not centered around falling in love. 10/10

dakotafaith

44. She's the Man

That movie is so good it should be critically acclaimed. Amanda Bynes, Channing Tatum, and a whole ton of one-liner burns that I still use on the reg. It doesn't get better than that. Also it's based off of Shakespeare, so you know it's classy af. "Does he have your number?""1-800-Biotch" So classic.—leahk45c3f6d0a
DreamWorks

That movie is so good it should be critically acclaimed. Amanda Bynes, Channing Tatum, and a whole ton of one-liner burns that I still use on the reg. It doesn't get better than that. Also it's based off of Shakespeare, so you know it's classy af.

"Does he have your number?"

"1-800-Biotch"

So classic.

leahk45c3f6d0a

45. Pride and Prejudice

I never get tired of Pride and Prejudice. One of my favorite movies. Love the scene where Mr. Darcy declares his love to Elizabeth, it was raining, and she rejects him. She broke my heart, but it was for the best.—r48e4800d3
Focus Features

I never get tired of Pride and Prejudice. One of my favorite movies. Love the scene where Mr. Darcy declares his love to Elizabeth, it was raining, and she rejects him. She broke my heart, but it was for the best.

r48e4800d3

46. Sixteen Candles

Makes me pee myself with laughter even after watching it 35 times?—bellabusuitoo
Universal Pictures

Makes me pee myself with laughter even after watching it 35 times?

bellabusuitoo

47. Ratatouille

The food scenes always make me drool lol.—andreac4b2dcfdd8
Pixar Animation Studios

The food scenes always make me drool lol.

andreac4b2dcfdd8

48. Ferris Bueller's Day Off

There's so much going on that I could watch it 564 times in a row and not get bored.—reezakhan
Paramount Pictures

There's so much going on that I could watch it 564 times in a row and not get bored.

reezakhan

49. Who Framed Roger Rabbit

For some reason, it never gets old.—ellieh4c716a527
Touchstone Pictures

For some reason, it never gets old.

ellieh4c716a527

50. 21 Jump Street

I have watched that movie more times than any other movie.—mikolem
Columbia Pictures

I have watched that movie more times than any other movie.

mikolem

51. Hot Tub Time Machine

I'm aware it's super dumb but it's my guilty pleasure and I watch it at least two times a month. Also Goodfellas, I own two copies but will still stop and watch it whenever it's on television.—adsoliz88
MGM

I'm aware it's super dumb but it's my guilty pleasure and I watch it at least two times a month. Also Goodfellas, I own two copies but will still stop and watch it whenever it's on television.

adsoliz88

52. Knocked Up

My go-to romantic comedy. I watch it every time it comes on TV. It's sweet, funny and reliable. Never gets old.—ashleyprice
Universal Pictures

My go-to romantic comedy. I watch it every time it comes on TV. It's sweet, funny and reliable. Never gets old.

ashleyprice

53. Bridesmaids

Easily one of the most funniest movies ever made. I have seen it about 20 times.—brookeb624
Universal Pictures

Easily one of the most funniest movies ever made. I have seen it about 20 times.

brookeb624

54. The Devil Wears Prada

Every time it's on I always end up watching it, even if it's half way through already. It always brings back my dream and fantasy of living in New York City.—alejandrac7
Fox 2000 Pictures

Every time it's on I always end up watching it, even if it's half way through already. It always brings back my dream and fantasy of living in New York City.

alejandrac7

55. 50 First Dates

I think I've seen it about 100 times and never get tired of it.—gudrund2
Columbia Pictures

I think I've seen it about 100 times and never get tired of it.

gudrund2

56. Clue

My husband and I are watching Clue as I write this. We watch it a couple times a month, but we probably have 20 movies and TV shows we watch religiously.—maxinet40dd5f0b8
Paramount Pictures

My husband and I are watching Clue as I write this. We watch it a couple times a month, but we probably have 20 movies and TV shows we watch religiously.

maxinet40dd5f0b8

57. My Cousin Vinny

I have watched My Cousin Vinny more times than I can imagine. It's my ultimate comfort movie, much like a plate of grits.—idahopotato
Palo Vista Productions

I have watched My Cousin Vinny more times than I can imagine. It's my ultimate comfort movie, much like a plate of grits.

idahopotato

58. Jurassic Park

It's my absolute favorite movie ever, and no matter how many times I watch it, I feel like a kid again, seeing the dinosaurs for the first time.—marleep3
Universal Pictures

It's my absolute favorite movie ever, and no matter how many times I watch it, I feel like a kid again, seeing the dinosaurs for the first time.

marleep3

59. Moulin Rouge!

I will never get sick of this movie :')—kassidyf3
Twentieth Century Fox

I will never get sick of this movie :')

kassidyf3

60. Stand by Me

The story is so perfectly simple and poignant, and the performances are amazing. I've seen it dozens of times but I still cry my eyes out when Gordie describes how Chris died.—ssphoenix94
Columbia Pictures

The story is so perfectly simple and poignant, and the performances are amazing. I've seen it dozens of times but I still cry my eyes out when Gordie describes how Chris died.

ssphoenix94

61. Twilight

Robert Pattinson gets me every time and it just never gets old.—sofiadiaz1977
Summit Entertainment

Robert Pattinson gets me every time and it just never gets old.

sofiadiaz1977

62. Fried Green Tomatoes

Great actresses, funny, romantic, empowering, and it has a murder mystery thrown in!—jamesmoriarty
Universal Pictures

Great actresses, funny, romantic, empowering, and it has a murder mystery thrown in!

jamesmoriarty

63. Dumb and Dumber

Makes me laugh every time.—janellejoannes
New Line Cinema

Makes me laugh every time.

janellejoannes

64. White Chicks

It is so genuinely funny, and I swear it never gets old. I've already seen it 5 or 6 times, and I could definitely watch it 5 or 6 more times! #TinatheTalkingTummy—nithiyaj
Revolution Studios

It is so genuinely funny, and I swear it never gets old. I've already seen it 5 or 6 times, and I could definitely watch it 5 or 6 more times! #TinatheTalkingTummy

nithiyaj

65. Office Space

Never gets old and is funny every single time.—katief4f171a131
Twentieth Century Fox

Never gets old and is funny every single time.

katief4f171a131

66. The Birdcage

Robin Williams and Nathan Lane are absolutely hilarious and Hank Azaria is icing on the fabulous cake.—childrenofthecornbread
United Artists

Robin Williams and Nathan Lane are absolutely hilarious and Hank Azaria is icing on the fabulous cake.

childrenofthecornbread

67. Hitch

I can recite the whole movie at this point but the diverse cast and really the whole thing just never fails me.—chaisisshort
Columbia Pictures

I can recite the whole movie at this point but the diverse cast and really the whole thing just never fails me.

chaisisshort

68. Gladiator

The "Are you not entertained?" scene gets me every time!!—mandyciampa
DreamWorks

The "Are you not entertained?" scene gets me every time!!

mandyciampa

69. Trainspotting

It's weird but I can watch Trainspotting literally every single day. I've seen it over 90 times...—princesspeach7
Channel Four Films

It's weird but I can watch Trainspotting literally every single day. I've seen it over 90 times...

princesspeach7

70. Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen

I got that movie on DVD at 5 years old, and it was my go-to movie to watch as a kid. Twelve years later, I still watch it whenever I get the chance. Ah, Lindsay Lohan was such a good actress before she fell off.—catherineelizabeth55
Disney

I got that movie on DVD at 5 years old, and it was my go-to movie to watch as a kid. Twelve years later, I still watch it whenever I get the chance. Ah, Lindsay Lohan was such a good actress before she fell off.

catherineelizabeth55

71. Legally Blonde

Elle Woods is always amazing, fun, and quirky. She always cheers me up no matter how many times I watch the movie.—lbpotter
MGM

Elle Woods is always amazing, fun, and quirky. She always cheers me up no matter how many times I watch the movie.

lbpotter

72. The Outsiders

I can watch The Outsiders over and over (which I have) without getting tired of it!—sydneyh488789294
Zoetrope Studios

I can watch The Outsiders over and over (which I have) without getting tired of it!

sydneyh488789294

73. Little Shop of Horrors

I've probably seen it 30 times and it's still just as entertaining. I'm devastated that they're talking about remaking it. No one can beat Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, and Steve Martin.—davidcrose89
Geffen Company

I've probably seen it 30 times and it's still just as entertaining. I'm devastated that they're talking about remaking it. No one can beat Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, and Steve Martin.

davidcrose89

74. Notting Hill

The humor is so subtle and each time it cracks me up. The fruitarian, Spike, the guinea fowl, the thief, the press tour, all classic. —meganf4e54779f4
Polygram

The humor is so subtle and each time it cracks me up. The fruitarian, Spike, the guinea fowl, the thief, the press tour, all classic.

meganf4e54779f4

75. Harry Potter

All of the Harry Potter movies, but I have to change it when Dobby dies. I am not strong enough to see that over and over.—ladykalee
Warner Bros.

All of the Harry Potter movies, but I have to change it when Dobby dies. I am not strong enough to see that over and over.

ladykalee

76. Juno

It gets funnier and more heartfelt every time.—brafeeat
Fox Searchlight

It gets funnier and more heartfelt every time.

brafeeat

77. Dirty Dancing

Holy crap! From the ages of 9 to 14, I watched it every other week. And every time it's on TV I watch it no matter when it started. Jennifer Grey is so dorky and sweet, while the late great Patrick Swayze is sensitive and sexy as hell. Then there's the dancing and the humor. It's just a great movie with a lot of heart.—fabfourdarling
Great American Films

Holy crap! From the ages of 9 to 14, I watched it every other week. And every time it's on TV I watch it no matter when it started.

Jennifer Grey is so dorky and sweet, while the late great Patrick Swayze is sensitive and sexy as hell. Then there's the dancing and the humor. It's just a great movie with a lot of heart.

fabfourdarling

78. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

It's still adorable watching awkward Michael Cera woo Mary Elizabeth Winstead.—randomkid4evr
Universal Pictures

It's still adorable watching awkward Michael Cera woo Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

randomkid4evr

79. The Blind Side

It's one of the only movies that I can almost quote word from word. At one point I even had it on repeat for about a month. —allisonkated
Alcon Entertainment

It's one of the only movies that I can almost quote word from word. At one point I even had it on repeat for about a month.

allisonkated

80. Finding Nemo

Every night during middle school and high school I'd play Finding Nemo.—alexac42f95c1b6
Pixar

Every night during middle school and high school I'd play Finding Nemo.

alexac42f95c1b6

81. Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead

Thanks to HBO I, and probably most of you, have watched that movie 100 times at least. The dishes are done, man...—jcl2323
HBO

Thanks to HBO I, and probably most of you, have watched that movie 100 times at least. The dishes are done, man...

jcl2323

82. Twister

I know that movie by heart and I can even watch it in a foreign language and I'll still know what's going on!!—jennies4783ed5b8
Warner Bros.

I know that movie by heart and I can even watch it in a foreign language and I'll still know what's going on!!

jennies4783ed5b8

83. Steel Magnolias

Makes me cry but I can watch it over and over and over...—cott2005
TriStar Pictures

Makes me cry but I can watch it over and over and over...

cott2005

84. Moonstruck

I know every word.—juliak99
MGM

I know every word.

juliak99

85. Miss Congeniality

I watch this movie every single time I see it on TV and never get sick of it.—sierrao44a157429
Castle Rock Entertainment

I watch this movie every single time I see it on TV and never get sick of it.

sierrao44a157429

86. Mad Max: Fury Road

Sounds weird but I love rewatching it when I'm down, it gets me pumped up and believing in myself.—500lizards
Warner Bros.

Sounds weird but I love rewatching it when I'm down, it gets me pumped up and believing in myself.

500lizards

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

Want to be featured on BuzzFeed? Follow the BuzzFeed Community on Facebook and Twitter!

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss