The 86 Most Rewatchable Movies Of All Time

We asked the BuzzFeed Community what movie they can watch over and over without getting bored. Grab a bowl of a popcorn because here are their infinitely watchable suggestions.
1. Clueless
2. My Big Fat Greek Wedding
3. Airplane!
4. 27 Dresses
5. Mean Girls
6. Hairspray
7. Across the Universe
8. Step Brothers
9. The Karate Kid
10. The Princess Bride
11. Out of Sight
12. Donnie Darko
13. Grease
14. Spice World
15. The Emperor's New Groove
16. A League of Their Own
17. Little Miss Sunshine
18. 13 Going on 30
19. Hot Rod
20. 10 Things I Hate About You
21. Napoleon Dynamite
22. Pitch Perfect
23. Forrest Gump
24. Hocus Pocus
25. You've Got Mail
26. Practical Magic
27. Easy A
28. The Breakfast Club
29. Fight Club
30. Bridget Jones's Diary
31. Titanic
32. Home Alone
33. Moana
34. The Goonies
35. Goodfellas
36. Best in Show
37. Spirited Away
38. Labyrinth
39. The Lord of the Rings
40. Zoolander
41. The Perks of Being a Wallflower
42. Jaws
43. Stick It
44. She's the Man
45. Pride and Prejudice
46. Sixteen Candles
47. Ratatouille
48. Ferris Bueller's Day Off
49. Who Framed Roger Rabbit
50. 21 Jump Street
51. Hot Tub Time Machine
52. Knocked Up
53. Bridesmaids
54. The Devil Wears Prada
55. 50 First Dates
56. Clue
57. My Cousin Vinny
58. Jurassic Park
59. Moulin Rouge!
60. Stand by Me
61. Twilight
62. Fried Green Tomatoes
63. Dumb and Dumber
64. White Chicks
65. Office Space
66. The Birdcage
67. Hitch
68. Gladiator
69. Trainspotting
70. Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
71. Legally Blonde
72. The Outsiders
73. Little Shop of Horrors
74. Notting Hill
75. Harry Potter
76. Juno
77. Dirty Dancing
78. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
79. The Blind Side
80. Finding Nemo
81. Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead
82. Twister
83. Steel Magnolias
84. Moonstruck
85. Miss Congeniality
86. Mad Max: Fury Road
