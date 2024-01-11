Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Aussie Actress Angourie Rice Is The New Cady Heron, But Only Real Ones Know About Her Previous Roles

    A star! A visionary!

    Angeline Barion
    by Angeline Barion

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Australian actress Angourie Rice has taken on one of her biggest challenges yet — filling Lindsay Lohan's shoes as Cady Heron in the new Mean Girls reboot.

    Kena Betancur / AFP / Via Getty Images

    Playing the iconic transfer-student-turned-teen-queen would be enough of a challenge in itself. But the new Mean Girls film is also an adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, which means the role now demands a certain vocal prowess to nail the performance. Thankfully, it's safe to say that Rice angelically delivers.

    Paramount/Mean Girls / Via giphy.com

    But Angourie Rice's long list of achievements doesn't stop at Mean Girls. At just 23, Rice has already co-authored a novel titled Stuck Up & Stupid, acted onstage for a production run at Melbourne Theatre Company, and worked alongside big names like Zendaya, Tom Holland, Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe.

    @angourierice / Via Instagram

    So, if you've been wondering where you've seen her before, then you're in luck. We've rounded up a comprehensive list of movies and shows that you may recognise Angourie Rice from.

    Here's where you might have spotted her:

    1. At the age of 10, she starred in short film Mercy (2011).

    Andrew Sobrielo/Waheed Naddafi / Via angouriericefan.com

    2. In 2012, she received praise for her lead role in the award-winning short film Transmission.

    View this video on YouTube
    8thLine / Via youtube.com

    This moving 13 minute short, set in a post-apocalyptic Western Australia, follows the survival story of Tilly (played by Rice) and her dad Jim as they attempt to reach safety in a virus-free zone.

    3. The year after, Rice starred in These Final Hours (2013), a film with a similar premise to Transmission.

    View this video on YouTube
    Roadshow Films/Rotten Tomatoes Trailers / Via youtube.com

    4. Or maybe you caught a glimpse of her in the 3D movie Walking With Dinosaurs (2013), in which she played the niece of palaeontologist Zack (played by Karl Urban).

    View this video on YouTube
    20th Century Fox/Rotten Tomatoes Trailers / Via youtube.com

    5. In 2015, Rice got to live the dream of every 2010s teen when she played Neppy in the H20: Just Add Water spin off series, Mako Mermaids (2015).

    View this video on YouTube
    Netflix/Jimmy / Via youtube.com

    6. In 2016, she channeled her inner sci-fi girlie in Nowhere Boys the TV series and its follow up movie, Nowhere Boys: The Book of Shadows.

    View this video on YouTube
    ABC Me / Via youtube.com

    7. Rice's gig playing Holly March in The Nice Guys (2016) solidified her place in the big leagues — she was playing daughter to Ryan Gosling's character Holland!

    View this video on YouTube
    Flicks and The City Clips/Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

    8. 2017 saw Rice kick off one of her busiest career years to date. She starred in Australian film Jasper Jones...

    View this video on YouTube
    Madman Films / Via youtube.com

    9. ... Before joining Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning for Sofia Coppola's period film The Beguiled...

    View this video on YouTube
    Focus Features/Rotten Tomatoes Trailers / Via youtube.com

    10. ...and, oh yeah. She also joined Tom Holland's Spider-Man franchise*.* No biggie, right? Rice played Betty Brant, the face of the high school's news program, and appeared in Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019) and No Way Home (2021). She even scored a TikTok spin off series, The Daily Bugle, which ran from 2021 to 2022.

    @thedailybugleofficial

    Join us and play Put A Finger Down: Daily Bugle Edition!

    ♬ SpiderMan No Way Home in theaters December - The Daily Bugle
    @thedailybugleofficial / Via tiktok.com

    11. Following her breakout role in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Rice began snagging lead roles, like in the book-to-film adaptation of Every Day (2018).

    View this video on YouTube
    Orion Pictures/Rotten Tomatoes Indie / Via youtube.com

    12. You might've even seen her 2018 performance of the awkward (yet, glamorous) Lisa in Ladies in Black.

    View this video on YouTube
    Sony Pictures Entertainment / Via youtube.com

    13. Taking her talents back to television acting, Rice starred in a 2019 Black Mirror episode about a talking doll, alongside Miley Cyrus and Madison Davenport.

    View this video on YouTube
    Netflix/Silver Jack / Via youtube.com

    14. And in 2021, Rice got another breakout role in the HBO limited series Mare of Easttown. She played Siobhan, the daughter of Mare (played by none other than Kate Winslet).

    View this video on YouTube
    HBO/Clips Boy / Via youtube.com

    15. Before she was Cady, Rice gave us a taste of her teen queen talents in Senior Year (2022), in which she plays the younger version of Rebel Wilson's character, Stephanie Conway.

    View this video on YouTube
    Netflix/Still Watching Netflix / Via youtube.com

    16. Her teen queen portrayals didn't stop after Senior Year. Rice also gave us big Regina George vibes when she played Honor Rose in 2022 Paramount+ Film, Honor Society.

    View this video on YouTube
    Paramount+ / Via youtube.com

    17. And finally, her most recent project prior to Mean Girls: The Musical was playing step-daughter to Jennifer Garner in Apple TV+'s The Last Thing He Told Me (2023).

    View this video on YouTube
    Apple TV+/Rapid Trailer / Via youtube.com

    Which Angourice Rice role has been your favourite?

    Let us know in the comment below. 