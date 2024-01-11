Aussie Actress Angourie Rice Is The New Cady Heron, But Only Real Ones Know About Her Previous Roles

Australian actress Angourie Rice has taken on one of her biggest challenges yet — filling Lindsay Lohan's shoes as Cady Heron in the new Mean Girls reboot.
Playing the iconic transfer-student-turned-teen-queen would be enough of a challenge in itself. But the new Mean Girls film is also an adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, which means the role now demands a certain vocal prowess to nail the performance. Thankfully, it's safe to say that Rice angelically delivers.
But Angourie Rice's long list of achievements doesn't stop at Mean Girls. At just 23, Rice has already co-authored a novel titled Stuck Up & Stupid, acted onstage for a production run at Melbourne Theatre Company, and worked alongside big names like Zendaya, Tom Holland, Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe.
So, if you've been wondering where you've seen her before, then you're in luck. We've rounded up a comprehensive list of movies and shows that you may recognise Angourie Rice from.
Here's where you might have spotted her:
1. At the age of 10, she starred in short film Mercy (2011).
2. In 2012, she received praise for her lead role in the award-winning short film Transmission.
3. The year after, Rice starred in These Final Hours (2013), a film with a similar premise to Transmission.
4. Or maybe you caught a glimpse of her in the 3D movie Walking With Dinosaurs (2013), in which she played the niece of palaeontologist Zack (played by Karl Urban).
5. In 2015, Rice got to live the dream of every 2010s teen when she played Neppy in the H20: Just Add Water spin off series, Mako Mermaids (2015).
6. In 2016, she channeled her inner sci-fi girlie in Nowhere Boys the TV series and its follow up movie, Nowhere Boys: The Book of Shadows.
7. Rice's gig playing Holly March in The Nice Guys (2016) solidified her place in the big leagues — she was playing daughter to Ryan Gosling's character Holland!
8. 2017 saw Rice kick off one of her busiest career years to date. She starred in Australian film Jasper Jones...
9. ... Before joining Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning for Sofia Coppola's period film The Beguiled...
11. Following her breakout role in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Rice began snagging lead roles, like in the book-to-film adaptation of Every Day (2018).
12. You might've even seen her 2018 performance of the awkward (yet, glamorous) Lisa in Ladies in Black.
13. Taking her talents back to television acting, Rice starred in a 2019 Black Mirror episode about a talking doll, alongside Miley Cyrus and Madison Davenport.
14. And in 2021, Rice got another breakout role in the HBO limited series Mare of Easttown. She played Siobhan, the daughter of Mare (played by none other than Kate Winslet).
15. Before she was Cady, Rice gave us a taste of her teen queen talents in Senior Year (2022), in which she plays the younger version of Rebel Wilson's character, Stephanie Conway.
16. Her teen queen portrayals didn't stop after Senior Year. Rice also gave us big Regina George vibes when she played Honor Rose in 2022 Paramount+ Film, Honor Society.
17. And finally, her most recent project prior to Mean Girls: The Musical was playing step-daughter to Jennifer Garner in Apple TV+'s The Last Thing He Told Me (2023).
