    Celebrities Have Lost Pets In Really Tragic Ways This Year — Here Are 18 Celebs Whose Pets Died In 2023

    💔

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Pets become like our family, so it's always really hard when they pass on. And unfortunately, several celebrities have lost pets this year. Here are 18 of them.

    1. Guy Fieri's dog Cowboy died just before the TV presenter's birthday in January.

    Twitter: @GuyFieri
    Guy called it "the saddest day" on Twitter. He said the apparent German Shepherd was "one of a kind and brought so much love and energy to our family."

    2. James Middleton's dog Ella died in January after a "short illness."

    Closeup of James with his dogs outside
    Kirsty O'connor - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    "It is with great sadness that I announce my dear Ella has passed away," James wrote on Instagram, alongside two pictures of the cocker spaniel. "For 15 years, Ella has been at my side, from my darkest days to my happiest. I'm going to miss her terribly."

    "Ella had a very short illness, she slipped away in my arms at home and is now buried in the garden alongside [our late dog] Tilly," he continued. "I took this picture just a few hours before she died."

    "I'm just about holding it together to write this, and despite the fact I knew this day was coming, it doesn't make it any easier," James noted. "Goodnight my darling Ella, [my wife] Alizee and the dogs will take good care of me."

    3. Caterina Scorsone lost four pets — three cats and one dog — in a tragic house fire in January.

    4. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's dog, Capper, passed away in February; their other dog, Anton, passed three weeks later.

    5. Russell Crowe's dog Louis died in March after being fatally hit by a truck.

    Twitter: @russellcrowe
    Russell shared a picture of Louis on Twitter. "This is Louis the Papillion. 16 months old. Tiny, cheeky, brave. He won my heart," he wrote. "Unfortunately, today, on the second anniversary of my father's passing, Louis was hit by a truck. We tried to get him to the vet, but he died in my arms while I was telling him how much we loved him."

    6. In April, John Mulaney announced the death of his dog, Petunia.

    Closeup of John Mulaney at an event
    Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    "Petunia, I loved you from the first moment I saw you," he wrote on Instagram. "Rest in peace. Thank you for being my little shadow." People reports that the French bulldog once had her own Instagram with over 100,000 followers.

    7. Kevin Smith suffered the "devastating loss" of his dog — and frequent costar — Shecky the same month.

    8. JoJo Siwa lost her puppy Tooie in an accident in April.

    @itsjojosiwa

    2 months ago our puppy Tooie (O2) joined our family and he brought the MOST joy, laughter, and messes into our life. My heart hurts so much to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven. I cant even explain how perfect of a dog O2 was. Going to miss him more than words can explain. Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark tooie boy. See you one day. rest in peace my lil sweet boy😭💔

    ♬ original sound - Mia Mugavero
    "My heart hurts so much to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven," she wrote on TikTok, without disclosing further details. "2 months ago our puppy Tooie (O2) joined our family and he brought the MOST joy, laughter, and messes into our life. I can't even explain how perfect of a dog O2 was. Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark Tooie boy. See you one day. Rest in peace my lil sweet boy."

    9. Pete Davidson took to Instagram in May to share the news of his dog Henry's death.

    Closeup of Pete Davidson
    Jose Perez / GC Images

    "Henry was only 2 years old but unfortunately got very sick very fast," he wrote in part. "My mom, sister, and I got Henry at the beginning of the pandemic, and he saved our lives. Not sure I'd even be around without him. He was the happiest and sweetest dog ever." Pete later got a new Cavapoo puppy.

    10. After 23 years together, Paris Hilton announced in May that she'd lost her "precious chihuahua" Harajuku.

    Closeup of Paris Hilton
    Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

    "Today, my heart breaks as I say goodbye to my precious chihuahua," she wrote in her post. "For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments." Paris said her pup "lived a long, beautiful, and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber. Words cannot express the immense pain I'm feeling right now. 🥺"

    11. Kaley Cuoco's chihuahua Dump Truck also passed in May.

    12. Seth Rogen's dog Zelda died in May at almost 14 years old.

    13. Candace Cameron Bure's dog Boris died in May.

    14. Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram in June to share that she'd recently lost her cat, Clive.

    15. Celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Wright shared in June that his pet monkey, Deor, who had a large presence on his Instagram page, had died.

    16. In July, Billie Eilish revealed that she'd lost her "sweet girl," Pepper.

    17. Miranda Lambert shared the news of her dog Thelma's death in July.

    18. Lastly, Jenna Ushkowitz's dog Bear died in September after experiencing health issues.

    Condolences to all of them and all out there who have lost a pet. ❤️