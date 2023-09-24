Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
💔
Today is the saddest day in the Fieri family— Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) January 22, 2023
We lost our COWBOY today
He was one a kind and brought so much love and energy to our family pic.twitter.com/gF2lYVJPPA
This is Louis the Papillion.— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) March 30, 2023
16 months old.
Tiny, cheeky, brave. He won my heart.
Unfortunately today, on the second anniversary of my fathers passing, Louis was hit by a truck.
We tried to get him to the vet, but he died in my arms while I was telling him how much we loved him. pic.twitter.com/zIwzUz8Ljx
@itsjojosiwa
2 months ago our puppy Tooie (O2) joined our family and he brought the MOST joy, laughter, and messes into our life. My heart hurts so much to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven. I cant even explain how perfect of a dog O2 was. Going to miss him more than words can explain. Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark tooie boy. See you one day. rest in peace my lil sweet boy😭💔♬ original sound - Mia Mugavero