2 months ago our puppy Tooie (O2) joined our family and he brought the MOST joy, laughter, and messes into our life. My heart hurts so much to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven. I cant even explain how perfect of a dog O2 was. Going to miss him more than words can explain. Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark tooie boy. See you one day. rest in peace my lil sweet boy😭💔