    Americans Are Learning About Australian Bush Doofs And We Have Troye Sivan To Thank

    "I've never taken my parents to a rave."

    On April 18, Troye Sivan and Charli XCX dropped a hot announcement on their respective Instagram pages.

    From September 14, North America will be graced by Sivan and Charli on their co-headlined tour entitled "Sweat". The announcement has since landed the pair on an episode of Seth Meyers' Late Night.

    During the interview the "1999" singers were asked about bringing their parents to raves when they were younger. Sivan clarified that he hadn't taken his own mum and dad to raves, they actually sought them out on their own.

    @latenightseth / Via tiktok.com

    "I'll get a video in the family group chat of my mum barefoot in some place going absolutely insane to music," Sivan shared.

    During the interview, Charli XCX and Meyers asked if that's what Australians refer to as a "bush doof".

    @latenightseth / Via tiktok.com

    Sivan explained that a "doof is like a party", which gets it name from the ~doof, doof, doof~ sound you would hear from trance or drum heavy electronic music. So by that logic, a bush doof would be a party in the bush.

    Two guests and a host during a talk show interview. The guests are seated and gesturing while engaging with the host
    Nbc / Lloyd Bishop / NBC via Getty Images

    Late Night host Seth Meyers then recalled a time when he was called out by Aussies for his own pronunciation of "doof" while talking about a character from Mad Max. "I once called him the 'Dufe' Warrior," he admitted.

    "Everybody in Australia was like, 'Dude have you never heard of a doof boof?'" Meyers joked. 

    Giggling at Meyers, the "Rush" singer then brought up another Australian term — "poof" — but hesitated before saying it. "I don't know if this is a slur in America," he prefaced.

    Person wearing graphic tee with text overlay from a TV show interview
    @latenightseth / Via tiktok.com

    "A Poof Doof is a gay party," Sivan said with a smile.

    Person on a talk show wearing a graphic shirt with text overlay: &quot;A POOF DOOF IS A GAY PARTY.&quot;
    @latenightseth / Via tiktok.com

    The word "poof" is a homophobic slur when used in everyday speech, and you might hear it in conversations around the UK and Australia. However, many queer people have reclaimed it, and Poof Doof is an Australian event organiser which hosts exciting and inclusive parties for people of all genders, sexualities and identities.

    Sivan then concluded that it was okay for him to say "poof" because he openly identifies as gay.

    Male celebrity wearing a graphic shirt on a talk show, subtitle reads &quot;IT&#x27;S FINE.&quot;
    @latenightseth / Via tiktok.com

    The comments under the TikTok snippet of Sivan and Charli's interview are full of excited Aussies and Poof Doof fans.

    @timjames.311 / Via tiktok.com
    User suggests Charli and Troye collaborate on a song titled &quot;poof doof&quot;
    @jaythebae38 / Via tiktok.com
    Comment from a user named Flem stating they met Troy at a venue and accidentally headbutted him
    @solarflem / Via tiktok.com

    Did Sivan get the definition right, and have you ever been to a bush doof?

