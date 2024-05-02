Americans Are Learning About Australian Bush Doofs And We Have Troye Sivan To Thank

On April 18, Troye Sivan and Charli XCX dropped a hot announcement on their respective Instagram pages.
From September 14, North America will be graced by Sivan and Charli on their co-headlined tour entitled "Sweat". The announcement has since landed the pair on an episode of Seth Meyers' Late Night.
During the interview the "1999" singers were asked about bringing their parents to raves when they were younger. Sivan clarified that he hadn't taken his own mum and dad to raves, they actually sought them out on their own.
During the interview, Charli XCX and Meyers asked if that's what Australians refer to as a "bush doof".
Sivan explained that a "doof is like a party", which gets it name from the ~doof, doof, doof~ sound you would hear from trance or drum heavy electronic music. So by that logic, a bush doof would be a party in the bush.
Late Night host Seth Meyers then recalled a time when he was called out by Aussies for his own pronunciation of "doof" while talking about a character from Mad Max. "I once called him the 'Dufe' Warrior," he admitted.
Giggling at Meyers, the "Rush" singer then brought up another Australian term — "poof" — but hesitated before saying it. "I don't know if this is a slur in America," he prefaced.
"A Poof Doof is a gay party," Sivan said with a smile.
Sivan then concluded that it was okay for him to say "poof" because he openly identifies as gay.
The comments under the TikTok snippet of Sivan and Charli's interview are full of excited Aussies and Poof Doof fans.
