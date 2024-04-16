All Of The Aussie Slang Words They Used In 'Heartbreak High' Season 2 And What They Mean

"I say no wuckas, but deep down I got many wuckas."

WARNING: This article contains maaaaassive Heartbreak High season 2 spoilers. 

In case you need help decoding the Australian slang of the Hartley students in Heartbreak High season two — because TBH, there's a lot of it — we've put together a handy guide for you to refer to.

1. First off: Chuck a shit

A woman walking on the street, expressing frustration, with subtitles about privacy invasion
"You can't even chuck a shit without me being there," Amerie says to Harper in the opening of season 2. 

Definition: to go to the toilet and do a poo.

2. Yarned

Young man with a concerned expression wearing a patterned sweater outside. Subtitles on screen
"Do you even care, given what we yarned about over the holidays?" Missy asks Malakai

Definition: chatted about, shared stories over

3. Cooked it

Two characters from a TV show, one with a backpack, engaging in conversation with subtitles displayed
"Don't know, but you've cooked it already with that outfit." 

Definition: messed something up, botched it 

4. Bugger off

Three individuals in a daytime outdoor setting, a young man in the foreground looks to the side with a dialogue caption &quot;Bugger off. -[boy] I&#x27;m serious.&quot;
Feeling insulted by the comment about his outfit, Rowan tells the young boy to "bugger off". 

Definition: Go away

5. Chat

Boy with blond hair and a red backpack; subtitle reads &quot;That vest is chat.&quot;
The scruffy haired blonde boy adds, "That vest is chat."

Definition: ugly, gross, disgusting 

6. Cooked

Two characters from a show, one with short blonde hair, the other with long dark hair, appear to be distressed or frustrated
"Miss, those boys are cooked," Amerie says to Woodsy after she gets lectured for shooting Spider with homemade 'pepper spray'.

Definition: describes someone negatively — messed up, fucked up

7. Cheers

Two actors in a scene, one in a patterned shirt and the other in a plaid jacket, appearing to have a conversation
Rowan says this to Malakai when he moves out of the way to get further into the group. 

Definition: thank you

8. Farmer wants a wife

Group of diverse people surrounding a central figure, expressions suggesting excitement or cheer. Text on image: &quot;Hey, farmer wants a wife!&quot;
Farmer Wants A Wife is an Australian reality show that gives rurally-based farmers a chance at finding their forever someone. Generally the love interests on the show are dressed just how Rowan is on his first day at Hartley High. 

9. Calm your farm

Woman in glasses gesturing with a caption &quot;Calm your farm everybody.&quot;
"Calm your farm everybody," Woodsy tells the returning students after they shell out farm-related insults at Rowan. 

Definition: relax, calm yourself, settle down 

10. Munted

Two characters in a school hallway, one consoling the other, with a subtitle
After Ant's threat to "chop his dick off", Amerie and Harper walk into the gym as Amerie declares, "The boys at this school are actually munted."

Definition: broken, disfigured, messed up 

11. Racked it

Two characters from a film or show stand by a door, one facing away and the other holding a jacket. Text overlay reads a dialogue snippet
Harper discovers that her bag's been taken from the gym and come to the conclusion that "someone's racked it". 

Definition: stolen something, taken without permission

12. Regional

Individual on phone in library with caption displaying dialogue from a scene
"Hot but regional" is the way Darren describes Rowan (AKA the new guy) to Ca$h. 

Definition: from a suburb outside of the metropolitan area, from country/rural Australia

13. Cobba

Miguel from Cobra Kai on a phone call in a school hallway; subtitles depict mocking dialogue
One of the aggressive inmates at Ca$h's prison calls him "cobba" while he's on the phone with Darren. 

Definition: friend, mate

14. Chuck

Two persons in a classroom, one gesturing with a puzzled expression and subtitles
"Oh I don't know. Maybe chuck something?" Spider says to Jojo, when asked how he'd like to express his feelings.

Definition: Throw an object

15. Menty-B

A person is wearing a polo shirt, sitting in a classroom, with a caption reading a slang phrase
This one feels self-explanatory. Spider says that Ant was having a "menty-B" and wanted to chop his member off (forgetting the fact that he scoffed down five or more marijuana gummies before the attempt on his penis). 

Definition: mental breakdown

16. Gatho

TV show character with concerned expression, text overlay: &quot;Come to the gatho tonight. I will force Spider to admit it was him.&quot;
After they find the dead bin chicken (Ibis) on Harper's school bag, her and Amerie debrief back at home. Amerie is heavy on the Spider accusations and asks Harper to come to the "gatho" happening later that night so she can prove her theory. 

Definition: gathering, party, get together with friends 

17. Bikie gang

A woman with hair clips smiles and speaks, wearing a striped tank top; subtitle expresses her desire to join a &quot;bikie gang.&quot;
In the midst of Harper's contemplation about emancipating herself from father, her and Amerie chat about their friendship in the future. Harper suggests that she will join a "bikie gang". 

Definition: a group of notorious motorcyclists that are often outlawed due to association with crime

18. Hard yakka

Two people engaged in a conversation in a dimly lit room with subtitles on the screen
As Rowan tries to convince Malakai that he doesn't know the ins and outs of a farm, he mentions that he's never done any "hard yakka."

Definition: hard work

19. Wuckas

Two individuals in conversation under blue lighting with subtitle text &quot;I say no wuckas,&quot;
Harper approaches Ant at a party after his attempted penis removal and asks if he's okay. Ant responds with "I say no wuckas, but deep down I got many wuckas."

Definition: worries, anxieties, problems

20. Probbo

Two women talking, one wears a blue top, the other a brown dress. Subtitle: Expressing concern about supporting an accused person
Sasha and Missy approach Darren at the episode 1 party talking about how it's "probbo" that they are standing by Ca$h, who's being blamed for Harper's sexual assault instead of Chook.

Definition: a shortened way to say problematic

21. Ello-hay ad-lay

Eddie from Stranger Things is surprised in a cluttered room, with graffiti and exercise equipment
"Ello-hay ad-lay," Quinni says to Chook when they're caught breaking into his apartment. 

Definition/translation: hello lad 

When Lad culture made its way from the UK to Australia, Aussies put their own spin on how they would carry themselves locally. In Britain, lads have morphed into road men and similarly in Australia, they're known as eshays. These groups have their own way of speaking and viewing the world in their packs. 

In Australia, it's not uncommon to hear lads and eshays talk in Pig Latin, where you move the first letter (or even syllable) of a word to the end and add 'ay'.

For example: lad = ad-lay 

22. Pingers

Close-up of two characters from a TV show having a conversation, with one character captioned mid-dialogue
"You're like the Energizer Bunny on pingers," Harper tells Amerie when she tries to take blame for everything that happened last term (in season one).

Definition: MDMA/ecstasy tablets

23. A nigel

Two actors from a TV show walk and talk outside a school with captions displaying dialogue
"Don't be a nigel," Spider yells out to Rowan after suggesting he should go and finger his young male friend. 

Definition: a male with no friends/social outcast

24. Povvo

Woman with short hair wearing headphones looks contemplative with subtitle about affording a lawyer
When asked about what "legal aid" is by Amerie's younger sister, Harper replies "It's when you're a povvo loser and you can't afford to pay for your own lawyer."

Definition: Poor, without money, broke

25. Not really considered slang but...trial shift

A woman smiling on a sofa with subtitles, expressing joy about getting a trial shift
Harper is overjoyed by getting a "trial shift" at Harry's (where Darren works). I fact, she was so overjoyed that she celebrated by pouncing on top of Ant.

Definition: In Australia, when you get a casual or part time job in hospitality you'll be ask to come in for a trial shift to see what your capabilities are, how easily you can pick things up and how you vibe with the team. This is common practice for most people's first job.

26. Lynx Africa

Two characters from a TV show in a scene, one in a vest and blouse, the other in a blazer, with dialogue subtitles
Another not-so-slang word, but Missy does mention it to Spider when he talks about convincing MILFs to give him money. 

Definition: Lynx Africa is a popular body spray fragrance that is commonly used by Aussie high school boys. You'll often smell it in locker rooms, on the footy pitch and in a classroom after PE class. 

27. Devo

Scene from a TV show with a character wearing a beanie and green jacket, holding a fork, with others in background
After Malakai confirms his and Rowan's relationship to the people on the bus to camp, Ant pulls the lollipop out of his own mouth and says, "Amerie must be devo."

Definition: devastated, heartbroken

28. Cut

Three actors on set, one in foreground wearing a cap, subtitled scene from a TV show
"What about Amerie, won't she be cut?" Ca$h asks Harper and Darren when they try to convince him to get a place together. 

Definition: get upset, feelings hurt

29. Illchay

TV character stands by lockers in a mesh top with embellishments, looking contemplative. Text: Chill for a bit dialogue
"Like, let's just illchay for little bit, you know?" Ca$h says to Darren when they ask why Harper and the two of them couldn't move in together — taking their relationship to the next level. 

Definition: chill (from Pig Latin) 

30. Fucking oath

Woman in graphic tee smiles in a sunlit room, subtitle reads explicit agreement
Malakai and Missy are discussing their respective situationships without naming any names and suddenly get the urge to get rid of what no longer serves them, without question. To which Malakai preaches, "Oh, fucking oath, sis."

Definition: you got that right, so true 

31. Biccies

A person is talking seriously to someone off-camera, with water and a tree-lined coast behind them
Often "biccies" is an abbreviation for biscuits. In Chook's case it refers to the drugs that Ca$h just pulled up out of the lake. 

Definition: ecstasy pills/tablets

32. Bush doof

A person wearing a black top stands indoors with a serious expression, caption reads &quot;He&#x27;s at a bush doof.&quot;
When Darren runs from the party at their supposed new place, they head to the private school where Dusty now boards. According to Dusty, the person that Darren was looking for was at a "bush doof".

Definition: organised outdoor rave/party 

33. Wank

A scene from a TV show featuring a young man in a school uniform sitting with subtitles displayed
When Ca$h goes to Dusty's dorm to confront him about the time him and Darren spent together, Dusty tells him about Darren "staying up for wank" when Ca$h goes to sleep. 

Definition: masturbating, pleasuring oneself

34. Peg

Actress in character with glasses and a blouse, looking stern, subtitle about throwing a lamington
Much like Rebel Wilson in the first Pitch Perfect movie, Woodsy was attacked by food — a lamington to be exact. "As if I would peg a lamington at your face," was Timothy Voss' defence. 

Definition: to throw with great force

35. Wagging

Person in school uniform lies on bed; another person with black hair, black top, and skirt stands nearby. Dialogue from TV show on screen
"First day of being school captain and you're already wagging? It's not a good look," Quinni hears from Sasha when she breaks into her room to discuss Bird Psycho.

Definition: skipping class, ditching school

