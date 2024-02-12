23 Real Life "Unsolved Mysteries" People Can't Logically Explain (And Can't Forget, Either)

23. And finally, "This sounds wild, I know. My sister still does not believe it. But here's the story anyway. It was New Year's Eve in 1989, and I was 12. I was home with my dad in Nova Scotia. My sister and mother had already left to go to the village my whole family is from, about a four-hour drive away. My dad and I were leaving the next day to join them. I woke up at about 3 a.m., and my whole room was as bright as day. I checked the clock, and it was, in fact, the middle of the night. I got up and looked out into the backyard, and it was lit up like there was a spotlight on us, but there was no light coming from the sky. I couldn't find a source of light at all."

"My dad opened my bedroom door and asked what the heck was happening, and I told him I had no idea! So we looked out the window, then out the front window on the opposite side of the house. The front yard was pitch black.

My dad went out in his jammies in the backyard and walked around. He came in and said, 'It makes no sense; there is no source of light; it's like the backyard is glowing from nothing.' We stood there for a few minutes, again looking out the window to the backyard as all of the grass, trees, and gardens were aglow. After a few minutes, it started to dim slowly. Over about 10 minutes, it became pitch black again. The whole thing was maybe 20 mins, start to finish. We shrugged and went back to our beds.

The next day, my dad went around and asked all the neighbors if they saw anything. No one saw a thing. 35 years later, we still have no idea what we saw. I simply cannot come up with an explanation. My sister thinks we've lost our marbles, and my mother pretends she can't hear the story when we rehash every five or so years. Dad thinks it may have been aliens, although he won't admit that to anyone else but me. He said it was like the vegetation was glowing from within.

I don't understand what exactly happened that night, but it was very cool, and neither of us were frightened in any way. I'm a very spiritual person and believe in all kinds of things, but I still can't understand what it was, and I'm forever curious if anyone else has ever experienced the same thing."

—Denise