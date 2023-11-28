24. "My dad's father, or grampy, died years before I was born, so I never met him. I also didn't see a lot of photos of him growing up, I think because there was some tension between my dad and grampy. Late one night when I was a teenager, I was watching TV with my dad. I got up to go to the kitchen and get a snack during commercials. The kitchen was really just one side of this really large, open room which extends into a sitting room. I only had the kitchen light on at the time, so the sitting area was dimly lit by the kitchen light. As I was making my snack, I heard my dad walk into the room, so I lifted my gaze from the cutting board. However, when I looked up, he wasn't there. In the dimly lit sitting room, I saw someone sitting on a couch in the dark."

"It wasn't exactly a person, it was more like I was looking at tiny, dancing, colorful lights in the shape of a person. I couldn't make out a face or any distinguishing features, just that it looked like a person. But, I could tell it was a man somehow, and this man was sitting in a very distinct way. He was rested up against the back of the couch with his arms outstretched and resting over the tops of the cushions, and he sat with one leg crossed over his knee. As I was looking at this, I just got this gut feeling that it was my grampy. I never met him, but I somehow just knew it was him. I don't know how long I stood there looking at this figure, but eventually, I got freaked out and left the kitchen to go back to the TV room. I completely forgot my snack and just left it behind.

I sat down on the couch across from my dad in the TV room, trying to make sense of what I just saw. After a minute I said, 'Dad, is there a particular way that grampy used to sit on the couch?' Dad chuckled and responded, 'Yes, actually. We had a couch that didn't really have a back to it, so we just put these big cushions up against the wall. He used to always fall asleep watching TV with his arms stretched out and resting on the cushions and his legs crossed, like this—'

And then he proceeded to do the EXACT position I had seen this figure in the sitting room do. Like I said, I hadn't seen many pictures of grampy growing up, and I never saw any of him doing that, so I have no idea how I would have known that. My dad asked why, and I just mumbled back, 'No reason.' My dad would sometimes get spooked by supernatural stuff, and I didn't know if he would have wanted to hear that his daughter might have just seen his dead father in the kitchen. So, I kept it to myself.

A decade later, I was in my late 20s and living in another part of the country. One Christmas, I flew home, and my dad picked me up at the airport. My dad and I got to chatting on the drive home. Somehow or other, the topic of supernatural things came up, and I finally told my dad the story of what I saw in the sitting room 10 years earlier. When I finished the story, I looked over at my dad in the driver's seat. He was pale and had a look of disbelief on his face as he was looking ahead at the road. He said, 'About a week ago, your mom had a meeting with her coworkers at the house. One of them claims to be a medium, and as soon as this lady walked through the door, she looked straight at me and said, 'Your father likes to come visit here sometimes, and your daughter has seen him.''"



—Anonymous

