Here's What Anya Taylor-Joy, Lupita Nyong'o, And 15 Other Latino Celebs Wore To The Oscars

Last night, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars flocked to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California for the 96th Academy Awards. Of course, they served some absolutely unforgettable looks on the red carpet. In my humble opinion, Latino celebs came out swinging this year and had some of the best looks of the night. Here's what 17 of your (and my) faves wore to the Oscars ceremony and Vanity Fair afterparty last night:
The dress is believed to be a nod to the look Lupita wore to the Oscars 10 years ago, when she won the Best Supporting Actress award.
Lupita Nyong'o at the Vanity Fair afterparty:
Becky G at the Vanity Fair afterparty:
Colman Domingo at the Vanity Fair afterparty:
4. Anya Taylor-Joy on the Oscars red carpet:
Anya Taylor-Joy at the Vanity Fair afterparty:
5. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez at the Vanity Fair afterparty:
6. Rita Moreno on the Oscars red carpet:
Rita revealed that the inspiration behind her look — and particularly the dark hair — was the late Chita Rivera.
7. Ice Spice at the Vanity Fair afterparty:
8. America Ferrera on the Oscars red carpet:
America Ferrera at the Vanity Fair afterparty:
9. Xochitl Gomez on the Oscars red carpet:
10. Taylor Zakhar Perez on the Oscars red carpet:
Taylor Zakhar Perez at the Vanity Fair afterparty:
11. Salma Hayek Pinault at the Vanity Fair afterparty:
12. Bad Bunny at the Oscars ceremony:
Bad Bunny wasn't spotted on the red carpet, so here's a full-body look at his fit, alongside co-presenter The Rock and Oscar winner Jonathan Glazer:
13. Sofía Vergara at the Vanity Fair afterparty:
14. Eva Longoria on the Oscars red carpet:
Eva Longoria at the Vanity Fair afterparty:
15. Cardi B at the Vanity Fair afterparty:
16. Mario Lopez on the Oscars red carpet:
17. And finally, Camila Cabello at the Vanity Fair afterparty:
Which look was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below! You can also check out the rest of our Oscars coverage here.
