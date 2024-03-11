Skip To Content
Here's What Anya Taylor-Joy, Lupita Nyong'o, And 15 Other Latino Celebs Wore To The Oscars

Rita Moreno's red carpet look was inspired by the late Chita Rivera.

Angelica Martinez
by Angelica Martinez

BuzzFeed Staff

Last night, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars flocked to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California for the 96th Academy Awards. Of course, they served some absolutely unforgettable looks on the red carpet. In my humble opinion, Latino celebs came out swinging this year and had some of the best looks of the night. Here's what 17 of your (and my) faves wore to the Oscars ceremony and Vanity Fair afterparty last night:

1. Lupita Nyong'o on the Oscars red carpet:

Lupita Nyong&#x27;o stands smiling on the red carpet in a sparkling dress with feather details
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

The dress is believed to be a nod to the look Lupita wore to the Oscars 10 years ago, when she won the Best Supporting Actress award.

Lupita Nyong&#x27;o in a blue v-neck dress and a silver dress with feather details at events
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o at the Vanity Fair afterparty:

Lupita Nyong&#x27;o
Doug Peters - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

2. Becky G on the Oscars red carpet:

Becky G on the Oscars red carpet
John Shearer / WireImage

Becky G at the Vanity Fair afterparty:

Becky G at the Vanity Fair afterparty
Doug Peters - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

3. Colman Domingo on the Oscars red carpet:

Colman Domingo on the Oscars red carpet
Gregg DeGuire/WWD via Getty Images

According to Vogue, Colman's pinky ring belonged to activist Bayard Rustin, who Colman was nominated for playing in Rustin.

Closeup of Dolman&#x27;s jewelry
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Colman Domingo at the Vanity Fair afterparty:

Colman Domingo at the Vanity Fair afterparty
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

4. Anya Taylor-Joy on the Oscars red carpet:

Anya Taylor-Joy on the Oscars red carpet
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

She told Laverne Cox that her look was inspired by Botticelli’s "Birth of Venus."

Anya Taylor-Joy at the Vanity Fair afterparty:

Anya Taylor-Joy at the Vanity Fair afterparty
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

5. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez at the Vanity Fair afterparty:

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez at the Vanity Fair afterparty:
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

6. Rita Moreno on the Oscars red carpet:

Rita Moreno strikes a playful pose in a black ruffled gown on the red carpet
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Rita revealed that the inspiration behind her look — and particularly the dark hair — was the late Chita Rivera.

Side-by-side of Chita Rivera and Rita Moreno
Pictorial Parade / Getty Images / Mike Coppola / Getty Images

She told ET, "I saw a fashion photo with a model that had black hair, and I said, 'I want that look.' And it's an homage to Chita Rivera, because when I looked in the mirror, I thought, 'God, I look like Chita!' So, you can say it's an homage."

7. Ice Spice at the Vanity Fair afterparty:

Ice Spice at the Vanity Fair afterparty
Doug Peters - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

8. America Ferrera on the Oscars red carpet:

America Ferrera on the Oscars red carpet
Jc Olivera / Getty Images

If you look closely, you can see that the dress is actually made of pink chainmail.

America Ferrera wearing a sparkling sleeveless gown with a V-neckline on the red carpet
Jc Olivera / Getty Images

America Ferrera at the Vanity Fair afterparty:

America Ferrera at the Vanity Fair afterparty
Robert Smith / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

9. Xochitl Gomez on the Oscars red carpet:

Xochitl Gomez on the Oscars red carpet
Jc Olivera / Getty Images

10. Taylor Zakhar Perez on the Oscars red carpet:

Taylor Zakhar Perez on the Oscars red carpet
Sarah Morris / WireImage / Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar Perez at the Vanity Fair afterparty:

Taylor Zakhar Perez at the Vanity Fair afterparty:
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

11. Salma Hayek Pinault at the Vanity Fair afterparty:

Salma Hayek Pinault at the Vanity Fair afterparty:
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

12. Bad Bunny at the Oscars ceremony:

Bad Bunny at the Oscars ceremony
Scott Kirkland / DISNEY via Getty Images

Bad Bunny wasn't spotted on the red carpet, so here's a full-body look at his fit, alongside co-presenter The Rock and Oscar winner Jonathan Glazer:

Bad Bunny, Jonathan Glazer, and The Rock
Scott Kirkland / DISNEY via Getty Images

Happy belated birthday, Benito! 

13. Sofía Vergara at the Vanity Fair afterparty:

Sofía Vergara at the Vanity Fair afterparty:
Doug Peters - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

14. Eva Longoria on the Oscars red carpet:

Eva Longoria in an off-the-shoulder black gown at an awards event
Marleen Moise / Getty Images

Eva Longoria at the Vanity Fair afterparty:

Eva Longoria at the Vanity Fair afterparty
Doug Peters - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

15. Cardi B at the Vanity Fair afterparty:

Cardi B at the Vanity Fair afterparty
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

16. Mario Lopez on the Oscars red carpet:

Mario Lopez on the Oscars red carpet
Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

17. And finally, Camila Cabello at the Vanity Fair afterparty:

Camila Cabello at the Vanity Fair afterparty
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Which look was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below! You can also check out the rest of our Oscars coverage here.

