    Here's What Bad Bunny, Shakira, And 14 Other Latino Celebs Wore To The Met Gala

    Some of the most iconic looks of the night, IMHO.

    Angelica Martinez
    Angelica Martinez

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's that time of year again...Met Gala time! Last night, the 2024 Met Gala was held, with the Costume Institute's exhibit of Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion and a "Garden of Time"-inspired dress code. As always, Latinos ate it up on the not-so-red carpet, serving some instantly iconic looks. Here's what 16 of your favorite Latino celebs wore:

    1. Bad Bunny

    Person wearing a large hat, dark suit with flower detail, and gloves; others in background
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Bad Bunny
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    2. Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    Jennifer Lopez in a detailed sheer gown with a long train at a gala event, photographers in the background
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    Jennifer Lopez
    Marleen Moise / Getty Images

    3. Shakira

    Shakira poses on the red carpet in a striking red gown with large ruffled sleeves and a high leg slit
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Shakira at an event in a red strapless gown with photographers in the background
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    4. Colman Domingo

    Colman Domingo
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    Colman Domingo&#x27;s outfit
    Marleen Moise / Getty Images

    5. Rauw Alejandro

    Rauw Alejandro
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    Rauw Alejandro
    Kristina Bumphrey / WWD via Getty Images

    6. Rachel Zegler

    Rachel Zegler
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    Rachel Zegler
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    7. Eiza González

    Person standing on red carpet wearing a strapless gown with a ruffled train
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Eiza González
    John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

    8. La La Anthony

    La La Anthony
    John Shearer / WireImage
    La La Anthony
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    9. Camila Cabello

    Camila Cabello
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Woman in a sparkling v-neck dress holding a glass award
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    10. Cardi B

    Person in a voluminous black gown with a tall headpiece, posing at an event
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Cardi B
    Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    11. Omar Apollo

    Omar Apollo
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    Omar Apollo
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    12. Camila Mendes

    Camila Mendes
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Camila Mendes
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    13. Camila Morrone

    Camila Morrone
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    Camila Morrone
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    14. Karol G

    Karol G
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    Karol G
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    15. Bruna Marquezine

    Bruna Marquezine
    Lexie Moreland / WWD via Getty Images
    Bruna Marquezine
    Lexie Moreland / WWD via Getty Images

    16. And finally, Zoe Saldaña

    Zoe Saldaña
    John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images
    Zoe Saldana stands on the red carpet in a sleek gown with the word &#x27;Chloe&#x27; on the belt
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    Who wore your favorite Met Gala look? Let us know in the comments below!

