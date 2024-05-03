    Here's What Being A Met Gala Co-Chair Actually Means And What This Year's Co-Chairs Have Worn Before

    This year's co-chairs are three people who have undeniably made their mark on the Met Gala carpet — and Chris Hemsworth.

    This year's "Garden of Time"-themed Met Gala co-chairs are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth.

    Law Roach and Zendaya at the Met Gala
    Gotham / GC Images

    As the Met Gala is the primary fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute, the co-chairs work on publicizing and representing the event. Once everyone is inside the Gala itself, they usually give a speech to everyone (if previous years tell us anything). They receive an increase in publicity for co-chairing the event, but beyond that, it's not entirely clear what their responsibilities are.

    Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Penélope Cruz, and Michaela Coel onstage
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Here's co-chairs Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Penélope Cruz, and Michaela Coel inside last year's Met Gala.

    Here are all of Zendaya's previous Met Gala looks:

    2015's China: Through the Looking Glass

    Jamie Mccarthy / FilmMagic, Rabbani And Solimene Photography / Getty Images

    2016's Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology

    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic, Larry Busacca / Getty Images

    2017's Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between

    Jamie Mccarthy / FilmMagic, Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    2018's Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

    Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang / Getty Images, Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    2019's Camp: Notes on Fashion

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Here are all of J.Lo's previous Met Gala looks:

    2004's Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century

    Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images, Rich Lee - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    2006's AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

    Evan Agostini / Getty Images, Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic

    2007's Poiret: King of Fashion

    Brian Zak / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

    2008's Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy

    Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images, Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic

    2010's American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity

    Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris / FilmMagic

    2011's Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty

    Kevin Mazur / WireImage, Dimitrios Kambouris / FilmMagic

    2012's PUNK: Chaos to Couture

    Kevin Mazur / WireImage, Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    2015's China: Through the Looking Glass

    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic, Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

    2017's Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / WireImage

    2018's Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

    John Shearer / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter, Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

    2019's Camp: Notes on Fashion

    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, Rabbani And Solimene Photography / WireImage

    2021's In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

    Mike Coppola / Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

    2023's Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

    Here are all of Bad Bunny's previous Met Gala looks:

    2022's In America: An Anthology of Fashion

    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    2023's Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty

    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, Noam Galai / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    Here are all of Chris Hemsworth's previous Met Gala looks:

    &quot;Image not found&quot;
    Caiquame / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Seriously, if anyone can explain Chris's presence this year...

