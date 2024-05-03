Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
This year's "Garden of Time"-themed Met Gala co-chairs are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth.
As the Met Gala is the primary fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute, the co-chairs work on publicizing and representing the event. Once everyone is inside the Gala itself, they usually give a speech to everyone (if previous years tell us anything). They receive an increase in publicity for co-chairing the event, but beyond that, it's not entirely clear what their responsibilities are.
Here are all of Zendaya's previous Met Gala looks:
Hot Topic
Let's chat about all things Met Gala
See our Met Gala Discussions
2015's China: Through the Looking Glass
2016's Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology
2017's Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between
2018's Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
2019's Camp: Notes on Fashion
Here are all of J.Lo's previous Met Gala looks:
2004's Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century
2006's AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion
2007's Poiret: King of Fashion
2008's Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy
2010's American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity
2011's Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty
2012's PUNK: Chaos to Couture
2015's China: Through the Looking Glass
2017's Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between
2018's Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
2019's Camp: Notes on Fashion
2021's In America: A Lexicon of Fashion
2023's Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty
Here are all of Bad Bunny's previous Met Gala looks:
2022's In America: An Anthology of Fashion
2023's Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty
Here are all of Chris Hemsworth's previous Met Gala looks:
Seriously, if anyone can explain Chris's presence this year...
Keep an eye out on May 6 for BuzzFeed's Met Gala coverage.
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Met Gala conversation instead
See the Discussions