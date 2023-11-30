The Pee That Saved The Whole Neighborhood, And 23 Other Eerie, Strange Experiences That People Couldn't Forget If They Tried

13. "I was living in an old studio apartment in Paris that was very small and had a mezzanine for a sleeping area. I lived with my ex, who was not a nice person, and my cat. To add a bit of context, I’m very familiar with the paranormal. Several odd occurrences happened there, but the one that gives me chills to this day involved a shadow man. A few weeks prior, my ex started to complain about a strong smell 'like a dead body or dead animal' in the apartment. He was a nurse in geriatrics, so he had dealt with death before. Strangely, though, he said it only happened when I wasn’t there. I thought he was being dramatic at first, but after a few odd events, I believed him."

"One night around 3 a.m., I woke up very suddenly. The air felt very dense and heavy, and I immediately knew something was not right. My cat ran down the mezzanine's ladder and started growling and meowing in an absolutely terrifying way. It was pretty obvious that she'd seen something. I ran down the ladder, stepping over my ex and not understanding how I or the cat didn’t wake him up. He was dead asleep — nothing could wake him up. As I went to grab my cat, the faint light coming from the building's inner courtyard revealed a very tall shadow man on the wall that my cat was facing.



It had a threatening demeanor and small red eyes. It was starting to move slowly toward me. All this happened very quickly, but I grabbed my cat and did a few rituals and prayers. After a couple of minutes, the air was clear, and something just lifted, it’s hard to explain. The room felt normal again. I knew it was gone.

The day after, my ex told me about a horrible nightmare he had of a demon chasing him and slaughtering him. I told him what had happened, and we both believed they were linked. It might not seem super extreme, but I’m still traumatized by this experience — it gives me chills every time I think about it. I hope to never experience something like that again."

—Anonymous

