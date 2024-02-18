21 Random, Not-Famous Movie Quotes That People Quote All The Time Anyway

Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community if they had any less-than-famous movie (or TV) lines that they quote all the time. I asked this because my wife and I say, "Iron your shirts, even your T-shirts," from Forgetting Sarah Marshall literally, like, at least once a week? Even though it's not even close to one of the movie's most famous lines.
I got a TON of responses — like seriously, way too many for just one post — so here are some of the best ones:
1."'I'm gonna r-u-n-n-o-f-t' from O Brother, Where Art Thou. It's an inside joke whenever we want to leave something boring. My spouse and I use it as kind of a code at parties or events to tell the other it's time to go."
2."My brother and I are constantly using 'I weep for the future' (from the snooty waiter in Ferris Bueller's Day Off) anytime we see a younger person doing or saying something stupid."
3."I say 'Clever girl, Clover' when someone does something cool around me. No one but my brother knows its a quote Mr. Freeze says to Poison Ivy in Batman and Robin."
4."Billy Madison is probably the most quoted movie in our house. 'Lady, you're scaring us' is used a lot. Also just 'ERIC' when someone gets something we want."
5."Whenever my housemate and I are out and someone is leaning in to speak to us, we say, 'Luce, is this guy bothering you? 'Cause he looks like he's...leaning.' 'Thank you!' from While You Were Sleeping. But you have to do the Joe Jr. accent on the first part and be genuinely thankful like Jack with the second."
6."'Have a lovely day!' very sarcastically as Tim Curry does in Home Alone 2 to Kevin."
7."'And I never learned to read!' Wayne's World, when I'm whining about silly things. I only whine about silly things; I am not a whiner."
8."When someone asks 'Who are you?' or 'Who's there?' I answer, 'It is I, Sidney Feldman.' It's from the scene in Grosse Pointe Blank when the European assassin is trying to infiltrate the high school reunion."
9."When I have to make a decision, I anxiously ask, 'What do I do, Murray?' the way Dionne did in Clueless when she got stuck driving on the freeway."
10."'Oh sweetie, you're so talented...' from Gone in 60 Seconds. Whenever someone is overly excited about a meaningless 'victory' like a casual online match and they start talking mad shit."
11."From Galaxy Quest, every time I'm seriously underwhelmed: 'By Grabthar's hammer...what a savings.'"
12."'We thought you was a toad!' From O Brother, Where Art Thou. My family uses this one when someone completely missed the point of something or misunderstood a situation. For example, when my mom and I were talking about makeup and mentioned primer and my dad jumped in talking about painting a wall. We let him finish and then looked at each other and said the quote to him just like Delmar. It's his favorite movie so he got it right away!"
13."Whenever someone walks out the door: 'Good luck, we're all counting on you.' From the first Airplane! movie."
14."When I want to say 'I love you,' but make it nerdy: 'Well, Janet. I really loved the...skillful way...you beat the other girls to the bride bouquet.' From The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Never fails to make my fiancé grin."
15."It is from The Wedding Singer…when he says, 'Her name is going to be Julia Goolia? That’s funny,' and Goolia asks, 'Why is that funny?' And he answers 'I don’t know' and kind of trails off. I’ve got a best friend that anytime anyone says something is funny, one of us will say, 'Why is that funny?' And of course the other has to reply, 'I don’t know…' No one ever gets it, and we just laugh like a bunch of 50-year-old idiots."
16."Whenever somebody asks me if I'd like to do something with them, I always say, 'Bet your ass I wish to proceed.' A great but less famous line from Die Hard, delivered by computer expert and terrorist Theo."
17."Whenever I'm pouring something and end up adding a little more, I always say, 'little bit more blood...' like Tracey Ullman as Latrine in Robin Hood: Men in Tights."
18."From Frozen: 'Who is this Hans?' said by Olaf when they are rushing Anna to the castle for her 'true love's kiss.' Best said in moments when you are caught up in excitement but have no idea what is going on."
19."Whenever my kids take their time doing something I ask them to do, I quote, 'Today, Crosby, TODAY!' just like Johnny 5 did in Short Circuit."
20."'These are the days of our lives!' From The Sweetest Thing. Me and my girlfriends use it all the time when something is going completely wrong or completely right. And you have to pose with your hand on your chest or face."
21."On The Walking Dead when they were living in the prison, Rick and his wife had an exchange where Lori asked what he was slinking away to do. He replied with 'I’m doing things, Lori.' Later she replied very similarly. It’s me and the wife’s little inside joke about that episode, and we always drop that line when somebody asks what we are doing. Nobody gets it, but we always do."
Do you have a movie quote you use all the time, even though it's not very famous? Tell us the quote and how/why you use it in the comments below, or use this anonymous form!