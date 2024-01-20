What Not-At-All-Famous Movie Line Do You Quote All The Time?

Everybody knows the super-famous movie quotes that people say all the time. But I'd be willing to bet that a lot of you out there have a NOT-famous movie quote that you ALSO say all the time.
Like, everybody knows "I love lamp" from Anchorman, but maybe you and your friends quote Jack Black's line from that movie instead — "Well guess what, now THIS is happening" — whenever you do something out-of-pocket.
Or maybe in addition to the very meme-able, "Help me, I'm poor," you and your partner say, "Oh, you doooOOooo?" in honor of Bridesmaids.
Or maybe you quote a true cult classic — like Wet Hot American Summer — because your family watched it all the time, and everyone who isn't in your family is always like, "Huh?"
Whatever your NOT-famous quote is, we want to hear it! Definitely tell us what context you use the quote in, too, if you feel like sharing. You can comment below, or use this anonymous form if you prefer. The best responses may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post or video!