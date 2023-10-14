BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    32 Tips To Help You Look A Bit More Put-Together (With No Real Effort Required)

    It can be easy. We promise.

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. Set alarms to make sure you're sticking to a schedule! This is especially great at forcing you to sign on *and* off at the proper times whilst working from home — it can be easy to chip in longer hours when you're not commuting ("I'm going to get a head start," I've often said at 7 a.m.), but setting a strict schedule will help you set boundaries and get more done.

    a list of alarm notifications for 7AM labeled &quot;wake up&quot;, 10AM labeled &quot;start work&quot;, and 6PM labeled &quot;stop working&quot;.
    AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed

    And in the same vein, turn off Slack and email notifications when your hours are done. It becomes too tempting to just "answer one more email," which makes separation between work and leisure time extra impossible.

    Plus, this hack is applicable for any task — whether it's for allotting screen time or reminding yourself that the laundry needs to be folded.

    2. Upgrade your WFH wardrobe with an elevated cropped tank, one that has been blessed by a stylish fairy godmother. Why? This takes your basic cami and goes *poof.*

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Don’t hesitate, just buy it. I bought it in one color and as soon as I tried it on I purchased three more. The material is like butter. It doesn’t have a built-in bra, but it’s lined. You could put on a bra with this if you’d like but there’s no need. It’s cropped but still long enough that it doesn’t roll up weirdly at the bottom. Can dress this up or down! I’ll probably end up buying every color by the end of the year, it’s just that incredible." —Danijtate

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 23 colors).

    3. Vacuum up grease because tbqh, it's been 84 years since your last proper shampoo, I Dew Care dry shampoo. An effective trio of biotin, black ginseng, and root-boosting powder comes in genius packaging — a small container with an attached puff for application that's as easy as dab, dab, dab.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Pro tip: Apply just a bit of product, brush it out, and repeat. Putting too much product at once may lead to a sheen of white residue.

    Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA, and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair, so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa

    Get it from Amazon for $15.57.

    4. Scoff in the face of deep fabric wrinkles with a mini fabric steamer. Yes, you just pulled this button-down out of the hamper! No, you don't have anything else to wear! A quick run with this steamer (it heats up in 90 seconds flat) means a crisp blouse that looks as if it were just picked up from the cleaners.

    Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I am beyond thrilled with this little gizmo. It has worked wonders on everything in my closet from delicate chiffon and poly-blends, to heavier cotton and wool-blends. I have even steamed stubborn wrinkles from blazers and purses and linen. I considered purchasing a larger steamer, but they tend to be clumsy, heavy and difficult to maneuver. This steamer is perfect. And for frequent refills, I simply keep a pitcher of water nearby. For the price, you can't beat it." —Savvy Shopper

    Get it from Amazon for $24.97 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 5%).

    5. Sleep with this curling rod headband and wake up to flawless beach waves — no hot tools or arm strength required. Simply wrap damp locks around the roller, fasten with the provided clip, and snooze the night away.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is so amazing I bought one for all the people in my family! You clip the soft roll onto the top of your head and then continue to wrap strands of damp wet hair in a spiral formation, wrapping away from your face. Secure the bottoms with soft scrunchies and you'll have gorgeous curls for days, LITERALLY. Takes a whopping five minutes if you have thick hair like me. Sleep with it overnight (not uncomfortable at all) and your curls will actually last for days. So simple, so awesome, so much time saved. Can't recommend enough!" —Kaitlin

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in eight colors).

    6. Quickly touch up your brows with a Schick dermaplaning razor, a tool sent from heaven for people who are done with the pains of plucking and the expense of waxing. This quickly rids stray brow hairs and unwanted peach fuzz (while ridding your complexion of dead skin to reveal a smoother and brighter complexion), that way you know you're beginning the day with perfectly-groomed facial caterpillars that only took three seconds to tame.

    reviewer before and after photo of eyebrows with stray hairs on left and no more stray hairs on right
    amazon.com

    And don't panic! This tool is super gentle, so you don't have to worry about accidental nicks and scrapes.

    Promising review: "This is a 100% painless and incredibly easy alternative to waxing or plucking. A few quick swipes gets rid of peach fuzz and I never have to worry about breaking out because of it. Also, it doesn't make hair grow back coarser or darker." —Ellen R.

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.94.

    7. Obtain the ballerina bun of your dreams by way of these Goody spin hair pins — just one pin can do the work of up to *20* hair pins. How does it work, you ask? Just secure your hair into a ponytail, pull it into a super tight bun, spin the pins into place, and BAM! You've got yourself the perfect updo.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm a nursing student and have to wear my hair in a bun every day. I've tried all the bun makers, watched YouTube videos, and spend way too much time on getting my hair into a bun. I was able to make a pretty bun that was secure in under 30 seconds. I thought it was a fluke so I did it again, and then again. I just ordered two more packs because I know if I lose one of these, I'd have to tear the house down looking for it. I have hair to my mid back, and three of these worked perfectly for me. If I can get my hair in bun in under 30 seconds, trust me...anyone can." —Tina

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $6.89.

    8. So the eyes aren't the window to the soul, it's actually your brows. This cruelty-free Elizabeth Mott brow gel has a pomade formula to keep your brows in place while subtly filling them in, immediately giving your ensemble an air of ~I am put together, can’t you see my brows look good~. The best part? It's so easy. No expert drawing skills required (unlike your regular brow pencil).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So incredibly happy with this. It's incredibly easy to apply (I have to really wipe my wand first, though, or else it's too thick) and the color blends in SO well with my natural color. It gives my eyebrows JUST the right amount of attention; not too much, not too little. Just killer, natural, beautiful brows!" —Monique French

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save 5%; available in five shades).

    9. Make "cleaning" as easy as one, two, spritz with a no-scrub Wet & Forget cleaner. This no-rinse product should be used weekly to keep your shower free of mildew, which basically means it will take all of two seconds to feel like you've deep-cleaned the place in which you bathe.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is excellent. It performs as promised, it has a very nice scent, no fumes, and leaves shower clean with no scrubbing actually necessary. It is very easy to apply and rinse off. It is designed very well, with squirting spout separate from the large container and attached by a longish tube, so you don't have to hold the heavy container while applying the product. I've been using it for quite a while now, and I love it. I highly recommend it." —Stephanie Martin

    Get it from Amazon for $20.89 (available in two scents).

    10. I you work from home, a compact under-desk treadmill lets you break a sweat *and* break up a barrage of meetings via brisk walks or a jog. It also helps you feel way more accomplished.

    the treadmill
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this treadmill to use under my stand up desk when I’m working from home, and it’s been wonderful. It’s easy to maneuver when I want to use it and put it away, though admittedly a little heavy and awkward to slide sideways when putting it away. But nothing I can’t do on my own! I also started rolling it out to the living room in the evenings if I’m just sitting and watching TV to get more movement in my day. It’s not too loud at all, and I’d recommend this product to anyone looking for a portable treadmill!" —Alison L. Carrico 

    Get it from Amazon for $199.99+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save $20; available in seven colors). 

    11. Add Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF40 to your morning routine for an immediately brightened complexion. It contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and niacinamide for a sheen of glow and light coverage. Lit-from-within radiance *and* sun protection in one swipe? Perfection.

    reviewer wearing the sunscreen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this stuff! It was recommended to me in a Facebook group when I asked for a one-and-done face cream for someone who doesn't really wear makeup. I wanted dewy, I wanted some light refraction, I wanted sun protection, and I didn't want heavy color. This is all those things. It works really well in the Florida sun. I'm covered in freckles and it doesn't dull or smudge them, it just brightens everything. I don't wear face makeup, other than the occasional swipe of bronzer, and this works great with that. Love it love it love it." —KristenB

    Get it from Amazon for $18+ (available in three sizes and in packs of two).

    12. Cackle in the face of coffee rings by way of a reversible waterproof desk mat — because if you don't have a space large enough to accommodate a fancy WFH set-up? Well, same. But slapping this bebe on your living room coffee table at least gives the *feeling* of typing away at a genuine office desk.

    Reviewer pic of the rectangle desk mat in blue with laptop, coffee, mouse and pen on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This exceeded my expectation. Great mat, and such a pretty color. It looks great in my office." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $10.19+ (available in three sizes and eight colors).

    13. Pair a plain tee with high-waisted palazzo trousers, pants guaranteed to make you feel ~trendier than thou~ while you strut to your corner deli. These are available in neutral and vibrant hues alike, making it look as if you didn't snooze through your alarm this morning.

    Reviewer wearing lilac pants
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny jean outfit to try this style and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it :)" —Nash

    Get them from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–2XL, in short, and 32 colors).

    14. Bliss = being able to remove the plastered pet fur on your black leggings within seconds. Pick up every speck of gunk that's attached itself to your clothing via this lint remover, a beast at making plain black tees look crisp and straight out of the dryer.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my crazy cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-lb tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing – he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using this, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).

    15. Zhuzh up a casual outfit by way of these Vince Camuto platform sandals, which pass the cobblestone street test. I.e. these heels are stable enough that you can walk all of Rome without a single slip.

    the shoes
    Amazon

    Get them from Amazon for $53.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in five colors). 

    16. Trade in your leggings for this V-neck romper, which is heaven on earth and the proof is in the pudding. The pudding in this context = a simple silhouette paired with pockets and kitten-soft fabric that is equally as comfortable as athleisure.

    reviewer wearing the romper
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was a major win. The fabric alone is worth it. It’s soft and lightweight. It fits well with plenty of room to spare." —Annie Clark

    Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 15 colors).

    17. Another way to ensure a quick breakfast (unlike those irksome TV characters who have a bite of toast and say "gotta run" to the parent who has just prepared a gourmet meal)? Prepping frozen fruit every Sunday — just measure ingredients, pop 'em in a reusable Stasher bag, and store in your freezer! These smoothie recipes are delicious, simple, and will take no more than a few minutes to prepare.

    BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been needing a container to hold my prepped smoothies in the freezer and this is the perfect solution. I avoid plastic, so this is a great substitution. My fruit doesn't stick to the sides of the pouch and it can hold the perfect amount of fruit for one large smoothie. Happy with this purchase." —Anna Young

    Get the Stasher bags from Amazon for $9.12+ (available in multiple colors and sizes).

    To learn more, check out "12 Ways To Make Healthy Smoothies."

    18. And if "food prep" is simply not in your vocab, the Dash portable blender is great for on-the-go. Dump in your favorite ingredients, press the blend button while walking to your car, and you've got yourself a delicious breakfast. Plus, the compact design means no precious kitchen storage will be harmed.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am slowly buying all the DASH products. They are the perfect size for a single person in a small apartment. They are good looking and do the job perfectly." —SeattleReign

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).

    19. Give yourself a lovely flush of pink *and* non-sticky moisture thanks to the vitamins A, C, and E found in Nooni Appleberry Lip Oil. It's even packed with apple water and raspberry extract to slough away the dead skin that would inevitably result in a chapped pout.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't remember who first told me about this lip oil, but it seemed like the perfect solution to my multi-year search of trying to find a lip product that enhanced my natural lip color while keeping my lips moisturized. It's not too sticky and lasts longer than a typical "gloss." It's a fairly small bottle, but that also makes it great to keep in a wristlet. The appleberry is also sheer enough to pair over a lip crayon or lip liner." —Sammi Cone

    Get it from Amazon for $12 (available in seven colors and in a pack of two).

    20. Sitting for 8+ hours a day does not do the body good. Carve out a chunk of me time and dedicate it to exercise — this 20-minute workout is fast, easy to follow, and doesn't require any equipment.

    Photos by Lauren Zaser for BuzzFeed / Design by Chris Ritter for BuzzFeed

    To learn more, check out "9 Quick Total-Body Workouts, No Equipment Needed."

    21. I think I speak for all of us when I say blessed be the TikTok. Try out these simple hacks to instantly upgrade your 'fit. Example one: Tuck an oversized sweatshirt into a sports bra for a chic cropped silhouette.

    BuzzFeed

    To learn more, check out "I Tested 10 TikTok Fashion Hacks".

    22. Or! Try this simple method for effortlessly cropping the oversized promotional tops and random graphic tees you bought at PacSun 10 years ago but have yet to part with. All you'll need is a rubber band and a dream.

    BuzzFeed

    To learn more, check out "I Tested 10 TikTok Fashion Hacks".

    23. You're not ready to retire the suede sandals you purchased seven years ago? Fair enough. Use this four-sided cleaning brush to remove the scuff marks and stains that have invaded your suede shoes for an instantly more polished look.

    amazon.com

    This brush has a welt surface, nylon bristles, an arched half circle brush, and a protruding brush that lets you clean different kinds of suede with no harsh rubbing or scrubbing required.

    Promising review: "I was amazed. After spending about five minutes cleaning suede boots with fairly significant smudges, they came out almost completely clean and are looking really good." —Beth Perkins

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    24. Prevent clutter in your living space (and stop telling yourself you'll "do it later") by following the one-minute rule. Basically, this motto means tackling mundane tasks that take 60 seconds or less — whether that's making your bed or putting that coffee mug in the dishwasher.

    Zoë Burnett / BuzzFeed, Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    It'll be so much easier to focus on work when you don't have these annoying to-dos hanging over your head!

    To learn more, check out "I Lived By The One-Minute Rule For An Entire Week".

    25. Nip brassiness in the bud with a cult-favorite Fanola purple shampoo. The violet pigment in this formula works to wash away unwanted yellow in your 'do, meaning you can extend the time between salon visits — and the benefits of that are two-fold. You'll save a ton of money on appointments, plus won't have to subject your hair to additional bleaches and dye that will (I'm sorry to tell you this) cause additional damage.

    three photos of reviewer hair showing the loss of brassiness from left to right
    amazon.com

    Use this only once a week (for about three minutes at a time) to prevent your hair from turning a slightly lavender shade.

    Promising review: "Finally! A purple shampoo that actually does something to my brassy hair! I have silver-white hair that is exceptionally hard to maintain due to how easily my hair gains brassy tones and how stubborn they are to remove. I've tried a ton of other brands, and none of their toning shampoos will do a damn thing to my hair even if I leave them on for an hour. I normally have to dilute violet direct dyes to make a dent in my brass. It's nice to not have to schedule a chunk of time to mix a batch of custom toner, painstakingly apply it, and then sit around for an hour while it does its stuff. This shampoo actually works really well and can cut a lot of time out of my bi-weekly color maintenance." —Audrey

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    26. Tackle one dreadful organization task a week and check the interwebz for any shortcuts. Personal example: My bookshelf has been a disaster since 2003. Organizing by color (or taking the minimalist approach) is shockingly easy and takes *checks watch* no more than 15 minutes.

    BuzzFeed Nifty, BuzzFeed

    To learn more, check out "9 Stylish Ways To Organize Your Bookshelf".

    27. Wear some no-show socks to prevent clashing fabrics from peeking out over the top of your lace-up sneakers! These comfy bad boys even have a silicone backing on your heel which translates to 👏 no 👏 more 👏 slipping 👏 socks 👏.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Dang, these are great socks. I wear them with sneakers where I don't want my socks peeking out of my shoes! The secret sauce is the tiny rubber band at the back of the heel. Without it, the socks would continually fall down, ending up in an uncomfortable bunch around my toes. But with the rubber bit, they stay put all day!" —CK

    Get a pack of nine from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two colors).

    28. Get glossy, frizz-free curls on second (or third or fourth or tenth) day hair with Cake Beauty The Curl Friend Defining Cream. A blend of shea butter and lightweight natural oils provide a ton of moisture but thankfully none of the weigh-down.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the most reasonably priced curly hair product I've found. I originally got a little tube from my Ipsy order, and I liked it so much, I came to Amazon to order a full-sized bottle. It doesn't make my hair crunchy or greasy, even if I accidentally put too much on. My curls look natural and bouncy after using my diffuser, and even when I let hair air dry, this gives my curls a little extra form and structure to look like I actually did something to my hair." —sbgoodgirl

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    29. Turn any bra into a no-show racerback with the help of these handy dandy adjustable clip holders. Long gone will be the days of —> put on shirt —> bra shows —> take off shirt to change bra —> put shirt back on again. Not to be dramatic, but these clips will change your life when you're in a rush (which is always), not to mention these will make any ensemble will look 10x more crisp without colorful straps peeking through.

    model before and after photo with bra straps showing on top and not showing on bottom
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My bra straps spend more time off my shoulders than on — but NOT ANYMORE. I was hoping something like this existed and when I found it, I was so happy. They're as glorious as I expected them to be. These are life-changing." —Amanda

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $8.97 (available in nine colors).

    30. Take yourself from bedtime ready to professional chic by layering this removable collar under any comfy old sweater. So simple, so transformative, and the gorgeous embellishments give you just a hint of sparkle.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this shirt collar! I can wear it under tunic tops or long sweaters when at work or for dressier occasions. What a great find and a perfect addition to any outfit!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    31. Tame baby hairs in a jiffy with this plant-based gel cream, which ought to help those pesky flyaways that no amount of brushing can get rid of. The best part? This formula is non-greasy, completely transparent, the mascara wand makes it super easy to apply, and will make your 'do look more polished with basically no effort required.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have super fine hair with lots of breakage and no matter how I put my hair up, I have bad fly aways. This stuff is great! So easy and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hair spray." —Jill Stilfield

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    32. Or! Try an An edge control gel to help lay your edges and slick back baby hairs with just a few flicks of product. Major bonus points: It won't flake or leave behind any residue, which is *heart eyes* the definition of perfection in our book.

    amazon.com

    BUT we want to add that no one should feel pressure to lay their edges, unless they way want to! Check out, "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna."

    Promising review: "Hands-down! The best edge control I have ever used and I have used a lot of them. Stayed all day! No flakes and nongreasy! And this one is not even the strongest in the line. Love this product!" —Seabea2013

    Get it from Amazon for $4.93+ (available in seven sizes).

    The reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.