28 Tips For Mastering The Art Of Looking Put-Together With Minimal Effort

1. Scoff in the face of deep fabric wrinkles with a mini fabric steamer. Yes, you just pulled this button-down out of the hamper! No, you don't have anything else to wear! A quick run with this steamer (it heats up in 90 seconds flat) means a crisp blouse that looks as if it were just picked up from the cleaners.
2. Add a pop of color to any oufit with a bold red lip. This cruelty-free wet 'n' wild liquid lipstick glides on like butter, lasts all day long, won't bleed, and costs about the same amount of $$$ as your cup of morning coffee.
3. Trade your pajamas for an equally comfy (and errand-appropriate) lounge set. This one is made with a cozy waffle-knit material, ironic considering you'll adore this two-piece just as much as the doughy, syrup-drenched breakfast dessert.
4. Obtain the ballerina bun of your dreams by way of these Goody spin hair pins — just one pin can do the work of up to *20* hair pins. How does it work, you ask? Just secure your hair into a ponytail, pull it into a super tight bun, spin the pins into place, and BAM! You've got yourself the perfect updo.
5. Pair a plain tee with high-waisted palazzo trousers, pants guaranteed to make you feel ~trendier than thou~ while you strut to your corner deli. These are available in neutral and vibrant hues alike, making it look as if you didn't snooze through your alarm this morning.
6. Bliss = being able to remove the plastered pet fur on your black leggings within seconds. Pick up every speck of gunk that's attached itself to your clothing via this lint remover, a beast at making plain black tees look crisp and straight out of the dryer.
7. Upgrade your WFH wardrobe with an elevated cropped tank, one that has been blessed by a stylish fairy godmother. Why? This takes your basic cami and goes *poof.*
8. Sleep with this curling rod headband and wake up to flawless beach waves — no hot tools or arm strength required. Simply wrap damp locks around the roller, fasten with the provided clip, and snooze the night away.
9. Banish dark circles and blemishes with a few swipes of this Maybelline concealer, a concealing stick with an attached sponge for easy breezy application.
10. Remain comfortable and stylish with this two-piece set, which features a snazzy, ribbed one-shoulder top for an elevated upgrade to the basic athleisure you've been wearing on rotation for the past three years.
11. Add Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF40 to your morning routine for an immediately brightened complexion. It contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and niacinamide for a sheen of glow and light coverage. Lit-from-within radiance *and* sun protection in one swipe? Perfection.
12. Tame baby hairs in a jiffy with this plant-based gel cream, which ought to help those pesky flyaways that no amount of brushing can get rid of. The best part? This formula is non-greasy, completely transparent, the mascara wand makes it super easy to apply, and will make your 'do look more polished with basically no effort required.
13. Or! Try an An edge control gel to help lay your edges and slick back baby hairs with just a few flicks of product. Major bonus points: It won't flake or leave behind any residue, which is *heart eyes* the definition of perfection in our book.
14. I think I speak for all of us when I say blessed be the TikTok. Try out these simple hacks to instantly upgrade your 'fit. Example one: Tuck an oversized sweatshirt into a sports bra for a chic cropped silhouette.
15. Or! Try this simple method for effortlessly cropping the oversized promotional tops and random graphic tees you bought at PacSun 10 years ago but have yet to part with. All you'll need is a rubber band and a dream.
16. Achieve the perfect wing in *seconds* with this dual-sided eyeliner stamp. All you'll have to do is apply the stamp to your lashline, press down onto your skin, and a pristine cat eye will be yours in mere seconds.
17. Romanticize errands by way of swapping leggings for a this square-neck maxi. It's available in a variety of hues, meaning, unfortunately, you won't be able to choose just one — the choice between green and red will feel all but agonizing, so take my advice and simply buy 'em all.
18. Quickly touch up your brows with a Schick dermaplaning razor, a tool sent from heaven for people who are done with the pains of plucking and the expense of waxing. This quickly rids stray brow hairs and unwanted peach fuzz (while ridding your complexion of dead skin to reveal a smoother and brighter complexion), that way you know you're beginning the day with perfectly-groomed facial caterpillars that only took three seconds to tame.
19. You're not ready to retire the suede sandals you purchased seven years ago? Fair enough. Use this four-sided cleaning brush to remove the scuff marks and stains that have invaded your suede shoes for an instantly more polished look.
20. Nip brassiness in the bud with a cult-favorite Fanola purple shampoo. The violet pigment in this formula works to wash away unwanted yellow in your 'do, meaning you can extend the time between salon visits — and the benefits of that are two-fold. You'll save a ton of money on appointments, plus won't have to subject your hair to additional bleaches and dye that will (I'm sorry to tell you this) cause additional damage.
21. Wear some no-show socks to prevent clashing fabrics from peeking out over the top of your lace-up sneakers! These comfy bad boys even have a silicone backing on your heel which translates to 👏 no 👏 more 👏 slipping 👏 socks 👏.
22. Give yourself a lovely flush of pink *and* non-sticky moisture thanks to the vitamins A, C, and E found in Nooni Appleberry Lip Oil. It's even packed with apple water and raspberry extract to slough away the dead skin that would inevitably result in a chapped pout.
23. Get glossy, frizz-free curls on second (or third or fourth or tenth) day hair with Cake Beauty The Curl Friend Defining Cream. A blend of shea butter and lightweight natural oils provide a ton of moisture but thankfully none of the weigh-down.
24. Turn any bra into a no-show racerback with the help of these handy dandy adjustable clip holders. Long gone will be the days of —> put on shirt —> bra shows —> take off shirt to change bra —> put shirt back on again. Not to be dramatic, but these clips will change your life when you're in a rush (which is always), not to mention these will make any ensemble will look 10x more crisp without colorful straps peeking through.
25. Take yourself from bedtime ready to professional chic by layering this removable collar under any comfy old sweater. So simple, so transformative, and the gorgeous embellishments give you just a hint of sparkle.
26. So the eyes aren't the window to the soul, it's actually your brows. This cruelty-free Elizabeth Mott brow gel has a pomade formula to keep your brows in place while subtly filling them in, immediately giving your ensemble an air of ~I am put together, can’t you see my brows look good~. The best part? It's so easy. No expert drawing skills required (unlike your regular brow pencil).
27. Opt for nonconstrictive support with a Hanes wire-free bra — it's designed with a second skin feel so comfortable, it *will* be worn all the time. Willingly. Like, you will actually want to wear this.
28. Throw on a ribbed V-neck top to look très chic while exerting no effort to get there. This baby is practically *begging* to be worn with high-waisted leggings thanks to its cropped silhouette.
The reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.