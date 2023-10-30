32 Simple Tips For Anyone Who Wants To Be A Bit More Put-Together

1. Set alarms to make sure you're sticking to a schedule! This is especially great at forcing you to sign on *and* off at the proper times whilst working from home — it can be easy to chip in longer hours when you're not commuting ("I'm going to get a head start" I've often said at 7 a.m.), but setting a strict schedule will help you set boundaries and get more done.
2. Add a pop of color to any oufit with a bold red lip. This cruelty-free wet 'n' wild liquid lipstick glides on like butter, lasts all day long, won't bleed, and costs about the same amount of $$$ as your cup of morning coffee.
3. Throw on plaid knit leggings for a look that one-ups your favorite black yoga bottoms (but is still significantly more comfortable than any of the denim residing in your Ikea drawers).
4. Make "cleaning" as easy as one, two, spritz with a no-scrub Wet & Forget cleaner. This no-rinse product should be used weekly to keep your shower free of mildew, which basically means it will take all of two seconds to feel like you've deep-cleaned the place in which you bathe.
5. Obtain the ballerina bun of your dreams by way of these Goody hair pins — just one pin can do the work of up to *20* hair pins. How does it work, you ask? Just secure your hair into a ponytail, pull it into a super tight bun, spin the pins into place, and BAM! You've got yourself the perfect updo.
6. Cackle in the face of coffee rings by way of a reversible waterproof desk mat — because if you don't have a space large enough to accommodate a fancy WFH set-up? Well, same. But slapping this bebe on your living room coffee table at least gives the *feeling* of typing away at a genuine office desk.
7. Bliss = being able to remove the plastered pet fur on your black leggings within seconds. Pick up every speck of gunk that's attached itself to your clothing via this lint remover, a beast at making plain black tees look crisp and straight out of the dryer.
8. Pair a plain tee with high-waisted palazzo trousers, pants guaranteed to make you feel ~trendier than thou~ whilst you strut to your corner deli. These are available in neutral and vibrant hues alike, making it look as if you didn't snooze through your alarm this morning.
9. Apply a pea-sized amount of Glossier Skin Tint, which is known for having a breathable formula that blurs pores and lightly covers redness without feeling like your typical foundation — in other words, this doesn't feel like you're wearing a layer of product. In fact, it feels like nothing at all.
10. One way to ensure a quick breakfast (unlike those irksome TV characters who have a bite of toast and say "gotta run" to the parent who has just prepared a gourmet meal)? Prepping frozen fruit every Sunday — just measure ingredients, pop 'em in a reusable Stasher bag, and store in your freezer! These smoothie recipes are delicious, simple, and will take no more than a few minutes to prepare.
11. Scoff in the face of deep wrinkles with a mini fabric steamer. Yes, you just pulled this button-down out of the hamper! No, you don't have anything else to wear! A quick run with this steamer (it heats up in 90 seconds flat) means a crisp blouse that looks as if it were just picked up from the cleaners.
12. Opt for nonconstrictive support with a Hanes wire-free bra — it's designed with a second skin feel so comfortable, it *will* be worn all the time. Willingly. Like, you will actually want to wear this.
13. Give yourself a lovely flush of pink *and* non-sticky moisture thanks to the vitamins A, C, and E found in Nooni Appleberry Lip Oil. It's even packed with apple water and raspberry extract to slough away the dead skin that would inevitably result in a chapped pout.
14. Swap sweats with fleece-lined faux leather leggings that look so. damn. chic. Mama loves comfy clothes that fool the masses into thinking she tried (mama in this context = me), and these provide a top-quality alternative to more expensive versions.
15. Sitting for 8+ hours a day does not do the body good. Carve out a chunk of me time and dedicate it to exercise — this 20-minute workout is fast, easy to follow, and doesn't require any equipment.
16. Enlist the help of L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion to brighten your complexion in a jiffy. This glycerin- and shea butter-infused formula is super lightweight and hydrating, while an illuminating tint adds instant glow.
17. Lounge in luxury via this matching set comprised of a cropped, bralette-inspired top and (more importantly) uber fuzzy shorts. What shall we be wearing to the 90th Harry Potter marathon of the year with our significant others? The below. Obviously.
18. If you *must* wear jeans in order to feel put-together, wearing these pull-on Levi Strauss ones will do the trick! They look like your typical hunk of denim, but you'd be surprised to know they are shockingly comfortable (and ensure you can wear jeans sans button digging into your belly button).
19. I think I speak for all of us when I say blessed be the TikTok influencers. Try out these simple hacks to instantly upgrade your 'fit. Example one: Tuck an oversized sweatshirt into a sports bra for a chic cropped silhouette.
20. You're not ready to retire the Ugg boots you purchased seven years ago? Fair enough. Use this four-sided cleaning brush to remove the scuff marks and salt stains that have invaded your suede shoes for an instantly more polished look.
21. Prevent clutter in your living space (and stop telling yourself you'll "do it later") by following the one-minute rule. Basically, this motto means tackling mundane tasks that take 60 seconds or less — whether that's making your bed or putting that coffee mug in the dishwasher.
22. Nip brassiness in the bud with a cult-favorite Fanola purple shampoo. The violet pigment in this formula works to wash away unwanted yellow in your 'do, meaning you can extend the time between salon visits — and the benefits of that are two-fold. You'll save a ton of money on appointments, plus won't have to subject your hair to additional bleaches and dye that will (I'm sorry to tell you this) cause additional damage.
23. Tackle one dreadful organization task a week and check the interwebz for any shortcuts. Personal example: My bookshelf has been a disaster since 2003. Organizing by color (or taking the minimalist approach) is shockingly easy and takes *checks watch* no more than 15 minutes.
24. For the person who'd rather do one million push-ups than wait for lacquer to dry, give yourself an at-home mani with Kiss nail adhesives. Just peel, press on, and that is it. No more sitting in salon chairs, no more bed sheet marks because the polish never properly dried.
25. Throw on a ribbed V-neck top to look très chic while exerting no effort to get there. This baby is practically *begging* to be worn with high-waisted leggings thanks to its cropped silhouette.
26. Blur pores and stop greasy T-zones in their tracks with Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder, which sets makeup for a flawless, lightweight finish that truly lasts all day long. This is great for beginners because it won't leave behind a white cast, the kind you'd have to blend and blend (and blend) for it to go away.
27. Wear some no-show socks to prevent clashing fabrics from peeking out over the top of your lace-up sneakers! These comfy bad boys even have a silicone backing on your heel which translates to 👏 no 👏 more 👏 slipping 👏 socks 👏.
28. Use a cable management box to hide unsightly wires that cause heartache by just looking at them. The tangles! The never-ending tangles! They're more than I can personally handle, so I will be hiding them with this box: It's the more efficient tech equivalent of "the chair."*
29. Get glossy, frizz-free curls on second (or third or fourth or tenth) day hair with Cake Beauty The Curl Friend Defining Cream. A blend of shea butter and lightweight natural oils provide a ton of moisture but thankfully none of the weigh-down.
30. Quickly touch up your brows with a Schick dermaplaning razor, a tool sent from heaven for people who are done with the pains of plucking and the expense of waxing. This quickly rids stray brow hairs and unwanted peach fuzz (while ridding your complexion of dead skin to reveal a smoother and brighter complexion), that way you know you're beginning the day with perfectly-groomed facial caterpillars that only took three seconds to tame.
31. Turn any bra into a no-show racerback with the help of these handy dandy adjustable clip holders. Long gone will be the days of —> put on shirt —> bra shows —> take off shirt to change bra —> put shirt back on again. Not to be dramatic, but these clips will change your life when you're in a rush (which is always), not to mention these will make any ensemble will look 10x more crisp without colorful straps peeking through.
32. So the eyes aren't the window to the soul, it's actually your brows. This cruelty-free Elizabeth Mott brow gel has a pomade formula to keep your brows in place while subtly filling them in, immediately giving your ensemble an air of ~I am put together can’t you see my brows look good~. The best part? It's so easy. No expert drawing skills required (unlike your regular brow pencil).
