    32 Simple Tips For Anyone Who Wants To Be A Bit More Put-Together

    Lint rollers can go a long way.

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. Set alarms to make sure you're sticking to a schedule! This is especially great at forcing you to sign on *and* off at the proper times whilst working from home — it can be easy to chip in longer hours when you're not commuting ("I'm going to get a head start" I've often said at 7 a.m.), but setting a strict schedule will help you set boundaries and get more done.

    a list of alarm notifications for 7AM labeled &quot;wake up&quot;, 10AM labeled &quot;start work&quot;, and 6PM labeled &quot;stop working&quot;.
    AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed

    And in the same vein, turn off Slack and email notifications when your hours are done. It becomes too tempting to just "answer one more email," which makes separation between work and leisure time extra impossible.

    Plus, this hack is applicable for any task — whether it's for allotting screen time or reminding yourself that the laundry needs to be folded.

    2. Add a pop of color to any oufit with a bold red lip. This cruelty-free wet 'n' wild liquid lipstick glides on like butter, lasts all day long, won't bleed, and costs about the same amount of $$$ as your cup of morning coffee.

    reviewer wearing the red lipstick
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "For the price, this product is amazing. I tested it to see if it would hold up at least during pictures for my wedding, so put it on first thing in the morning. I was super pleased that I only needed to touch it up once after I ate — to be expected — which was HOURS after I put it on. I tested pressing my lips against my hand, drinking from a glass and using a straw, and it didn't rub off on anything. It's a bit drying but the color was very vibrant, and didn't fade or chip throughout the day, which is a problem I've had with other brands of long-lasting lipstick." —Alex

    Get it from Amazon for $4.98 (available in two sizes and five colors).

    3. Throw on plaid knit leggings for a look that one-ups your favorite black yoga bottoms (but is still significantly more comfortable than any of the denim residing in your Ikea drawers).

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of them wearing the pants in glen plaid
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love, love, love these pants. I have them in the black and the dark blue wash. They go with everything and are so comfortable that I want to wear them every day! I usually wear premium denim but I am reaching for these now. The price is definitely right at $20. They look good with boots, flip-flops, or tennis shoes. If you’re on the fence, get these." —DM Lover

    Get them from Amazon for $22.08+ (available in sizes XS–XXL in short, regular, and long fits, and 12 designs).

    4. Make "cleaning" as easy as one, two, spritz with a no-scrub Wet & Forget cleaner. This no-rinse product should be used weekly to keep your shower free of mildew, which basically means it will take all of two seconds to feel like you've deep-cleaned the place in which you bathe.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is excellent. It performs as promised, it has a very nice scent, no fumes, and leaves shower clean with no scrubbing actually necessary. It is very easy to apply and rinse off. It is designed very well, with squirting spout separate from the large container and attached by a longish tube, so you don't have to hold the heavy container while applying the product. I've been using it for quite a while now, and I love it. I highly recommend it." —Stephanie Martin

    Get it from Amazon for $20.98.

    5. Obtain the ballerina bun of your dreams by way of these Goody hair pins — just one pin can do the work of up to *20* hair pins. How does it work, you ask? Just secure your hair into a ponytail, pull it into a super tight bun, spin the pins into place, and BAM! You've got yourself the perfect updo.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm a nursing student and have to wear my hair in a bun every day. I've tried all the bun makers, watched YouTube videos, and spend way too much time on getting my hair into a bun. I was able to make a pretty bun that was secure in under 30 seconds. I thought it was a fluke so I did it again, and then again. I just ordered two more packs because I know if I lose one of these, I'd have to tear the house down looking for it. I have hair to my mid back, and three of these worked perfectly for me. If I can get my hair in bun in under 30 seconds, trust me...anyone can." —Tina

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $6.89.

    6. Cackle in the face of coffee rings by way of a reversible waterproof desk mat — because if you don't have a space large enough to accommodate a fancy WFH set-up? Well, same. But slapping this bebe on your living room coffee table at least gives the *feeling* of typing away at a genuine office desk.

    Reviewer pic of the rectangle desk mat in blue with laptop, coffee, mouse and pen on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's been a number of years since I posted a product review, but in this case, I felt this desktop mat protector deserved one. The color is a beautiful green. There is a slight texture which is perfect for mouse tracker glide. The stitching detail is clean, mat is a great thickness and there is no slip at all. I am very glad I ordered the widest width as shown in the photo for not only protection purposes but everything else I find is needed within reach that the mat addresses. Also, this mat flattened out within an hour. Highly recommend!!" —RVtraveler

    Get it from Amazon for $10.19+ (available in three sizes and eight colors).

    7. Bliss = being able to remove the plastered pet fur on your black leggings within seconds. Pick up every speck of gunk that's attached itself to your clothing via this lint remover, a beast at making plain black tees look crisp and straight out of the dryer.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-lb tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing – he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using this, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —DH

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).

    8. Pair a plain tee with high-waisted palazzo trousers, pants guaranteed to make you feel ~trendier than thou~ whilst you strut to your corner deli. These are available in neutral and vibrant hues alike, making it look as if you didn't snooze through your alarm this morning.

    Reviewer wearing lilac pants
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny jean outfit to try this style and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it :)" —Nash

    Get them from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X, in short fits, and 31 colors).

    9. Apply a pea-sized amount of Glossier Skin Tint, which is known for having a breathable formula that blurs pores and lightly covers redness without feeling like your typical foundation — in other words, this doesn't feel like you're wearing a layer of product. In fact, it feels like nothing at all.

    Glossier

    Promising review: "I've been using Glossier products for a few years now, but I wasn't interested in trying the skin tint for a long time. I thought it would be too sheer, too oily feeling, and too messy. I have blemishes, scarring and redness. I eventually got it because heck, it was one of the couple Glossier products I haven't tried yet. I DONT KNOW WHY I WAITED SO LONG. This is THE skin tint. It smoothes, seriously evens everything out, brightens and makes you look awake and healthy. It's not messy at all, nor is it greasy whatsoever. It blends amazingly well, so much that it's undetectable. I just wish this came in more shades because I seem to be between light and medium... but I like it so much that I'll buy medium to mix with light. And isn't the packaging just adorable?! Five stars." —Sara

    Get it from Glossier for $26 (available in 11 shades).

    10. One way to ensure a quick breakfast (unlike those irksome TV characters who have a bite of toast and say "gotta run" to the parent who has just prepared a gourmet meal)? Prepping frozen fruit every Sunday — just measure ingredients, pop 'em in a reusable Stasher bag, and store in your freezer! These smoothie recipes are delicious, simple, and will take no more than a few minutes to prepare.

    BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been needing a container to hold my prepped smoothies in the freezer and this is the perfect solution. I avoid plastic, so this is a great substitution. My fruit doesn't stick to the sides of the pouch and it can hold the perfect amount of fruit for one large smoothie. Happy with this purchase." —Anna Young

    Get the Stasher bags from Amazon for $11.04+ (available in six colors).

    To learn more, check out "12 Ways To Make Healthy Smoothies."

    11. Scoff in the face of deep wrinkles with a mini fabric steamer. Yes, you just pulled this button-down out of the hamper! No, you don't have anything else to wear! A quick run with this steamer (it heats up in 90 seconds flat) means a crisp blouse that looks as if it were just picked up from the cleaners.

    Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I am beyond thrilled with this little gizmo. It has worked wonders on everything in my closet from delicate chiffon and poly-blends, to heavier cotton and wool-blends. I have even steamed stubborn wrinkles from blazers and purses and linen. I considered purchasing a larger steamer, but they tend to be clumsy, heavy and difficult to maneuver. This steamer is perfect. And for frequent refills, I simply keep a pitcher of water nearby. For the price, you can't beat it." —Savvy Shopper

    Get it from Amazon for $24.97.

    12. Opt for nonconstrictive support with a Hanes wire-free bra — it's designed with a second skin feel so comfortable, it *will* be worn all the time. Willingly. Like, you will actually want to wear this.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I haven’t worn another bra since I got this and I’m gonna buy, like, five more. I am a 34F/G and I’ve never found any bralette that fit me (always either too big in the band or too small in the cup). I got a medium and I’m SHOCKED to report that not only do my girls actually fit inside (the fabric has a lot of stretch), but it actually holds them up pretty well." —Lily H

    Get it from Amazon for $11.31+ (available in sizes S–3X, four colors, and select two-packs).

    13. Give yourself a lovely flush of pink *and* non-sticky moisture thanks to the vitamins A, C, and E found in Nooni Appleberry Lip Oil. It's even packed with apple water and raspberry extract to slough away the dead skin that would inevitably result in a chapped pout.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't remember who first told me about this lip oil, but it seemed like the perfect solution to my multi-year search of trying to find a lip product that enhanced my natural lip color while keeping my lips moisturized. It's not too sticky and lasts longer than a typical "gloss." It's a fairly small bottle, but that also makes it great to keep in a wristlet. The appleberry is also sheer enough to pair over a lip crayon or lip liner." —Sammi Cone

    Get it from Amazon for $12.

    14. Swap sweats with fleece-lined faux leather leggings that look so. damn. chic. Mama loves comfy clothes that fool the masses into thinking she tried (mama in this context = me), and these provide a top-quality alternative to more expensive versions.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased these faux leather leggings during a late-night Amazon shopping spree. They don't look faux at all, are well-made, and I receive compliments on them every time I wear them. They are also extremely comfortable and fit like a second skin. They are super warm so I probably would not wear in warmer weather but are perfect for the fall and winter. They shape well and stay put! There is no rolling or slipping down with these babies. Put them on and they are going to stay where you put them. I love them!" —Kelly C. Albanese

    Get them from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes XS–4X and in regular and tall fits).

    We've also got you covered for more picks of the best faux leather leggings, as well as the best fleece-lined leggings in case you want to check out some other chic (and functional) styles!

    15. Sitting for 8+ hours a day does not do the body good. Carve out a chunk of me time and dedicate it to exercise — this 20-minute workout is fast, easy to follow, and doesn't require any equipment.

    Photos by Lauren Zaser for BuzzFeed / Design by Chris Ritter for BuzzFeed

    To learn more, check out "9 Quick Total-Body Workouts, No Equipment Needed."

    16. Enlist the help of L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion to brighten your complexion in a jiffy. This glycerin- and shea butter-infused formula is super lightweight and hydrating, while an illuminating tint adds instant glow.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is great for a quick and easy daily look. As a mom of both human and animal children that is constantly on the go, this highlighting lotion is honestly the only thing I've been putting on each day. It makes me feel awake and look like I tried without all the effort." —Al Nedessirb

    Get it from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in four shades).

    Or check out these recs for glowy beauty products that'll also pack on the radiance!

    17. Lounge in luxury via this matching set comprised of a cropped, bralette-inspired top and (more importantly) uber fuzzy shorts. What shall we be wearing to the 90th Harry Potter marathon of the year with our significant others? The below. Obviously.

    the gray top and pink bottoms
    Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and nine colors).

    18. If you *must* wear jeans in order to feel put-together, wearing these pull-on Levi Strauss ones will do the trick! They look like your typical hunk of denim, but you'd be surprised to know they are shockingly comfortable (and ensure you can wear jeans sans button digging into your belly button).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    There have been important WFH days in which I literally had to change out of sweatpants — pulling on denim was the equivalent of chugging yet another cup of coffee because it immediately put me in meeting mode.

    Promising review: "I never write reviews, but these are easily the best jeans I have ever owned in my life and I had to share!!! They fit perfectly in every way to the point where I can't believe these aren't custom made for me. They are incredibly comfortable without sacrificing the look of real jeans and the tummy panel is FANTASTIC. On top of all of that, these are more comfortable than my leggings. I'm in love with these pants and will be purchasing the rest of the colors to replace every other pair of jeans I own." —Anonymous

    Get them from Amazon for $16.02+ (available in sizes 2–28, in short, regular, and medium lengths, and 19 colors).

    19. I think I speak for all of us when I say blessed be the TikTok influencers. Try out these simple hacks to instantly upgrade your 'fit. Example one: Tuck an oversized sweatshirt into a sports bra for a chic cropped silhouette.

    BuzzFeed

    Check out these10 TikTok fashion hacks.

    20. You're not ready to retire the Ugg boots you purchased seven years ago? Fair enough. Use this four-sided cleaning brush to remove the scuff marks and salt stains that have invaded your suede shoes for an instantly more polished look.

    amazon.com

    This brush has a welt surface, nylon bristles, an arched half circle brush, and a protruding brush that lets you clean different kinds of suede with no harsh rubbing or scrubbing required.

    Promising review: "I was amazed. After spending about five minutes cleaning suede boots with fairly significant smudges, they came out almost completely clean and are looking really good." —Beth P

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    21. Prevent clutter in your living space (and stop telling yourself you'll "do it later") by following the one-minute rule. Basically, this motto means tackling mundane tasks that take 60 seconds or less — whether that's making your bed or putting that coffee mug in the dishwasher.

    Zoë Burnett / BuzzFeed, Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    It'll be so much easier to focus on work when you don't have these annoying to-dos hanging over your head!

    To learn more, check out "I Lived By The One-Minute Rule For An Entire Week".

    22. Nip brassiness in the bud with a cult-favorite Fanola purple shampoo. The violet pigment in this formula works to wash away unwanted yellow in your 'do, meaning you can extend the time between salon visits — and the benefits of that are two-fold. You'll save a ton of money on appointments, plus won't have to subject your hair to additional bleaches and dye that will (I'm sorry to tell you this) cause additional damage.

    three photos of reviewer hair showing the loss of brassiness from left to right
    amazon.com

    Use this only once a week (for about three minutes at a time) to prevent your hair from turning a slightly lavender shade.

    Promising review: "Finally! A purple shampoo that actually does something to my brassy hair! I have silver-white hair that is exceptionally hard to maintain due to how easily my hair gains brassy tones and how stubborn they are to remove. I've tried a ton of other brands, and none of their toning shampoos will do a damn thing to my hair even if I leave them on for an hour. I normally have to dilute violet direct dyes to make a dent in my brass. It's nice to not have to schedule a chunk of time to mix a batch of custom toner, painstakingly apply it, and then sit around for an hour while it does its stuff. This shampoo actually works really well and can cut a lot of time out of my bi-weekly color maintenance." —Audrey

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in four sizes and three scents).

    23. Tackle one dreadful organization task a week and check the interwebz for any shortcuts. Personal example: My bookshelf has been a disaster since 2003. Organizing by color (or taking the minimalist approach) is shockingly easy and takes *checks watch* no more than 15 minutes.

    BuzzFeed Nifty, BuzzFeed

    To learn more, check out "9 Stylish Ways To Organize Your Bookshelf".

    24. For the person who'd rather do one million push-ups than wait for lacquer to dry, give yourself an at-home mani with Kiss nail adhesives. Just peel, press on, and that is it. No more sitting in salon chairs, no more bed sheet marks because the polish never properly dried.

    reviewer wearing red press-on nails
    amazon.com

    This kit comes with 30 different nail sizes and six accent nails to accommodate different nail sizes, and removal is a breeze — just soak your nails in polish remover for about a minute before gently peeling off the adhesive. Reviewers swear they also last for at least three weeks — I think that says enough.

    Promising review: "OMG! These are great! I did not believe they would last as long as gels or acrylic nails, but they did. I put them on in less than five minutes and wore them for over two weeks. They are thinner than acrylics and look really natural." —Kelly Berner

    Get this set from Amazon for $13.99.

    25. Throw on a ribbed V-neck top to look très chic while exerting no effort to get there. This baby is practically *begging* to be worn with high-waisted leggings thanks to its cropped silhouette.

    reviewer wearing the taupe top
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My newest favorite top! Its super cute and it feels really cozy! The material is soft and lightweight but not sheer. The color and fit is perfect for fall, and for lounging around the house in winter." —Rain

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in three colors).

    26. Blur pores and stop greasy T-zones in their tracks with Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder, which sets makeup for a flawless, lightweight finish that truly lasts all day long. This is great for beginners because it won't leave behind a white cast, the kind you'd have to blend and blend (and blend) for it to go away.

    reviewer with matte makeup
    amazon.com

    If you've been contemplating splurging on those high-end, high-budget setting powders for a long time — don't. This is the perfect alternative.

    Also, this cult-favorite powder sets makeup has over 4,000 positive reviews. I'm not going to outright SAY that your beauty routine is suffering without it, but...

    Promising review: "I have never done a review on Amazon before but this product is amazing! I am 34-years-old and tried so many powders before. I’ve tried the expensive ones and drug store ones and this one beats them all. This powder is perfect for oily or combination skin. I get oily in my T-zone and this powder completely took away all the shiny spots and mattifies my skin. The smell is not that bad at all, but it does have a baby powder scent to it. I don’t personally think it’s that strong and it goes away after awhile and especially after you spray setting spray over it. A lot comes in the container so you definitely get a bang for your buck. The powder diminishes my pores and goes on so smoothly. I definitely recommend this product to anyone looking for a mattifying, pore-diminishing, smooth, lightweight, non-cakey powder!!! Ten out of ten for me." —Jodi Lunkenheimer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five colors, including translucent).

    27. Wear some no-show socks to prevent clashing fabrics from peeking out over the top of your lace-up sneakers! These comfy bad boys even have a silicone backing on your heel which translates to 👏 no 👏 more 👏 slipping 👏 socks 👏.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Dang, these are great socks. I wear them with sneakers where I don't want my socks peeking out of my shoes! The secret sauce is the tiny rubber band at the back of the heel. Without it, the socks would continually fall down, ending up in an uncomfortable bunch around my toes. But with the rubber bit, they stay put all day!" —CK

    Get a pack of nine from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two sizes and two color sets).

    28. Use a cable management box to hide unsightly wires that cause heartache by just looking at them. The tangles! The never-ending tangles! They're more than I can personally handle, so I will be hiding them with this box: It's the more efficient tech equivalent of "the chair."*

    before pic of a messy cable strip then after of the box containing the same power strip but looking much neater
    Amazon

    *THE chair that becomes the spot in which you store all of your clean laundry for weeks on end.

    Promising review: "This box does the trick. I'm able to place a few cords in here and the only thing I would change is to make it so the top stays on; maybe a groove it has to slide through so it can't fall off. It looks nice and it works well." —Gigi

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99. Check out an option that'll blend in with wood floors.

    29. Get glossy, frizz-free curls on second (or third or fourth or tenth) day hair with Cake Beauty The Curl Friend Defining Cream. A blend of shea butter and lightweight natural oils provide a ton of moisture but thankfully none of the weigh-down.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the most reasonably priced curly hair product I've found. I originally got a little tube from my Ipsy order, and I liked it so much, I came to Amazon to order a full-sized bottle. It doesn't make my hair crunchy or greasy, even if I accidentally put too much on. My curls look natural and bouncy after using my diffuser, and even when I let hair air dry, this gives my curls a little extra form and structure to look like I actually did something to my hair." —sbgoodgirl

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    30. Quickly touch up your brows with a Schick dermaplaning razor, a tool sent from heaven for people who are done with the pains of plucking and the expense of waxing. This quickly rids stray brow hairs and unwanted peach fuzz (while ridding your complexion of dead skin to reveal a smoother and brighter complexion), that way you know you're beginning the day with perfectly-groomed facial caterpillars that only took three seconds to tame.

    reviewer before and after photo of eyebrows with stray hairs on left and no more stray hairs on right
    amazon.com

    And don't panic! This tool is super gentle, so you don't have to worry about accidental nicks and scrapes.

    Promising review: "This is a 100% painless and incredibly easy alternative to waxing or plucking. A few quick swipes gets rid of peach fuzz and I never have to worry about breaking out because of it. Also, it doesn't make hair grow back coarser or darker." —Ellen R.

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.64.

    31. Turn any bra into a no-show racerback with the help of these handy dandy adjustable clip holders. Long gone will be the days of —> put on shirt —> bra shows —> take off shirt to change bra —> put shirt back on again. Not to be dramatic, but these clips will change your life when you're in a rush (which is always), not to mention these will make any ensemble will look 10x more crisp without colorful straps peeking through.

    model before and after photo with bra straps showing on top and not showing on bottom
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My bra straps spend more time off my shoulders than on — but NOT ANYMORE. I was hoping something like this existed and when I found it, I was so happy. They're as glorious as I expected them to be. These are life-changing." —Amanda

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $8.97 (available in nine set varieties).

    32. So the eyes aren't the window to the soul, it's actually your brows. This cruelty-free Elizabeth Mott brow gel has a pomade formula to keep your brows in place while subtly filling them in, immediately giving your ensemble an air of ~I am put together can’t you see my brows look good~. The best part? It's so easy. No expert drawing skills required (unlike your regular brow pencil).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So incredibly happy with this. It's incredibly easy to apply (I have to really wipe my wand first, though, or else it's too thick) and the color blends in SO well with my natural color. It gives my eyebrows JUST the right amount of attention; not too much, not too little. Just killer, natural, beautiful brows!" —Monique French

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in six shades. including clear).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.