28 Products That Anyone With A D Cup+ Will Probably Love

A strapless bikini top that has support. Enough said.

AnaMaria Glavan
by AnaMaria Glavan

BuzzFeed Contributor

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

1. A bikini top if you've dreamt of wearing bandeau styles but scoffed at the thought. Now presenting: this. Underwire, cup sizing, and padding ensure lift, and removable straps (that can be worn as halter or criss-cross) provide extra support if needed.

Amazon

Promising review: "I wear a 36G and this strapless is marvelous! Definitely a must order if you want to stop the shoulder tan lines and not sacrifice support!" —CarLoanLady

Get it from Amazon for $32.88 (available in band sizes 30–38, cup sizes D–FF, and in four colors).

2. A seamless tank adored by reviewers who wear D+ cup sizes — the material is compressive, providing lift and support. TL;DR: going braless will have never felt so secure.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising reviews: "I love these and have ordered five of them since the first one I got. They are so comfortable and fit so nice. Soft soft soft. I like the adjustable straps. I have 32DDD and breastfeed and I rarely can get away without a bra. I never wear one with these tanks, they don't have built in support but they hold the girls in so nice I don’t feel like I need a bra. Your nips show if it’s cold but these are NOT see through at all even the white one. They’re thick and soft and not too cropped and I hope they never discontinue cuz I will always want these in my summer wardrobe." —TG

"I loved this top! Has a lot of stretch so do not size up. You could even size down depending on how fitted you want it. But I was able to wear this without a bra and feel supported and I’m a 38DD." —Yasmin

Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 23 colors).

3. A Goddess full coverage bra so comfortable, about 3,000 felt compelled to write a 🌟 glowing 🌟 review. This perfect basic's got stretchy straps, paneled sides for ultimate support, *and* is available in a ton of vibrant colors.

Amazon

Promising review: "Been wearing this bra pretty much daily for the past nine months. Still looks brand new, provides support and does not hurt me to wear. Will not buy from anyone else but goddess, plus they are decently priced for me wearing a size 38I." —Reanna

Get it from Amazon for $29.84+ (available in band sizes 34–46, cup sizes DDD–K, and in 24 colors).

To learn more, check out "Hundreds Of Big-Breasted People Swear This DD+ Bra Is The Only One That Fits Comfortably."

4. A high-impact sports bra available in cup sizes C–DD and band sizes 32–40 for targeted support that stops. the. jiggle. Cardio workouts, here I come.

Athleta

Get it from Athleta for $69 (available in band sizes 32–40 and cup sizes C–DD and three colors).

5. A Fresh Body lotion that kicks boob sweat to the curb. This fragrance-free formula goes on like a cream but transforms into silk-like powder, plus it dries quickly and won't strain your clothes.

the lotion
Amazon

Promising review: "This works so good for underboob sweat and the rashes that come with that! It literally cleared up a rash and irritation in a couple of days of applying once a day after my shower! It keeps you fresh and dry all day!! I wish I would’ve known about this stuff years ago!!" —Stephanie H.

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

6. A reusable sticky adhesive bra for deep V-neck tops, backless dresses, and strappy shirts in which a bra band would look like garbage. This silicone bra provides the perfect amount of support while staying in place all night (HOORAY) and isn't painful to take off.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Psst, this bra also comes with nipple covers.

Promising review: "Seriously, having large (DDD) boobs can really put a damper on trying to wear cute shirts in the summer. Some shirts you can’t wear a bra with and going braless is 100% not an option, so I heavily rely on sticky bras. I definitely prefer the silicone ones over the cloth ones and this bra just reinforces that opinion. It sticks so well and is completely invisible, even under the clingiest shirts I own. Another huge bonus is the nipple covers! I have used many different types over the years and have found that the silicone ones can sometimes look puffy under certain shirts, but these covers are thin and (again) cannot be seen under clingy clothes at all. They really come in handy if you know you will be outside and run the risk of sweating off your bra since the nipple covers do not have that issue." —Sarah F.

Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes A–G cup and 11 colors).

7. An unlined floral lace bra about to become the pride of your intimates drawer. Gorgeous aesthetics aside, this is equipped with a U-shaped back, soft straps, and lightweight support for a "barely there but still there" feeling.

Reviewer wearing the mesh and lace bra in black
amazon.com

Promising review: "I love this bra. I have a large chest and like bras with no padding. This bra is really comfortable and not itchy. It fit as expected. I am either a 32DDD or 34DD, depending on where the bra is from, and if it is full-coverage or not. I ordered the 34DD and it fit just right. It is full coverage on me and I do not spill out of it ever, even bending over. I have been wearing it for a few months now, seriously like five days a week at least, and washing it very often (in a garment bag/hang dry) and it still looks/feels great. I will definitely buy another one when this one is out of commission." —Shannon

Get it from Amazon for $19.19+ (available in band sizes 34–44, cup sizes C–DDD, and 16 colors).

8. A sustainably made Paloma sports bra from Girlfriend Collective complete with a longline silhouette, racerback, and subtle compression for minimum bounce and maximum comfort. Gone are the days of doubling up on sports bras.

Girlfriend Colletive, Girlfriend Collective

Promising review: "My fave sports bra of all time. Super supportive, the quality of thickness is amazing and has great compression for cardio especially. This tends to run small because of the compression so it would be a safe bet to size up. I am a DD or sometimes a triple D depending on the brand." —Rhona T.

Get it from Girlfriend Collective for $56 (available in sizes XXS–6XL and in five core colors).

9. A nonpadded Delmira lace bra you'll likely purchase in every hue (16 of 'em, to be exact). If the clever U-back design and soft cups aren't enough to convince you, may I tempt you with the price — around $20. For extreme support. I can hear the angels singing.

reviewer wearing the white lace bra
amazon.com

Promising review: "I have THE WORST time finding bras that fit me and .I had very low expectations for a bra that costs $20. It showed up today and I tried it on reluctantly and, to my surprise, it was the best fitting and most comfortable bra I've ever worn. I've paid $60+ for bras and had them be digging into my shoulders, but this bra is golden. Ladies, I urge you to buy this. Buy five. I feel like I can hear my body thanking me." —Carissa Bonham

Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in band sizes 34–48, cup sizes B–H, and in 29 colors).

10. A longline padded tank that reaps the versatility of a tank with the sweet, sweet support of underwire thanks to a body-hugging fit. TL;DR: going braless will have never felt so secure.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "All the positive reviews are true, this is a really great top! I will only buy premium workout leggings, but have been looking into more affordable tops and stumbled across this one. I really didn't expect to love it as much as I do. The fabric is soft and very thick, the cut is great, and it offers enough support for DD/DDD for casual wear and stretching/mobility sessions." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 29 colors).

11. A scoop top I plan on wearing to beach volleyball tournaments, I say as someone who will never ever actually participate in the playing part. A sporty design + supportive underwire = a chance for me to moonlight as an athlete.

Amazon

Promising review: "Finally a top that is supportive and holds me in!!! I’m a 36F and can’t wait to wear on an upcoming vacation!" —Tay

Get it from Amazon for $37.77+ (available in band sizes 30–38, cup sizes D–G, and in two colors).

12. A seamless bra you can throw on under a blazer because this magical fabric reaps the versatility of a tank but *all* the support of underwire, thanks to removable cups, adjustable straps, and enough support to lift up to an inch.

model wearing the brown scoopneck bralette
Amazon

Promising review: "This is a great bra. I usually wear a 30GG and the medium full cup fits well, but a little loose on the band. Light support but enough for everyday and it feels like I'm wearing nothing." —Erin Suhajda

Get it from Amazon for $36.66+ (available in sizes XS–3X, "fits A–D cups" and "fits DD–DDD cups," and 32 colors).

13. A long-lined top I'm knighting with the title of "water park attire" because you can rest assured everything will stay in, ahem, place on log flumes or lazy rivers.

reviewer in black two-piece swimsuit at beach, hands on hips, others swimming in background
amazon.com

Promising review: "For an upcoming snorkeling trip I wanted a sturdier swimsuit top that could stand up to waves better than my pool tankini, and this is it! The design is secure and supportive, with underwires, shaped cups, and a strip of side boning to keep the long-line band from riding up. The straps are wide enough to be comfortable and don't cut into my shoulders, and are easily adjustable (important for adapting fit to my asymmetrical bust)." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $19.75+ (available in band sizes 34–44, cup sizes C–DDD, and in 12 colors). 

14. A Hanes wire-free bra designed with a second skin feel so comfortable, you won't want to fling it off the second you get home. In fact, this *will* be worn all the time. Willingly.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I haven’t worn another bra since I got this and I’m gonna buy, like, five more. I am a 34F/G and I’ve never found any bralette that fit me (always either too big in the band or too small in the cup). I got a medium and I’m SHOCKED to report that not only do my girls actually fit inside (the fabric has a lot of stretch), but it actually holds them up pretty well." —Lily Housh

Get it from Amazon for $12.75 (available in sizes S–3XL and in four colors).

15. A padded tank that's garnered over 55,000 reviews for a versatile design that looks elevated enough to wear with jeans and enough support for yoga and long walks. If you want to go bra-less but still want support, this is it. 

Person takes a mirror selfie wearing a white top and red leggings
a different reviewer wearing the top in blue
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I love this tank top, I order a large because the other reviews said to order a size larger. I am a DD in cup size and it fits perfect. It is very comfy and is very cute! I am going to be ordering more colors in this tank for sure!!" —Terro87

Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 20 colors).

16. A full coverage bra cleverly built with a cushioned ~comfort band~ to prevent poking underwire. Plus, say hello to a front clasp — light yoga will no longer be necessary to put it on, thanks to your bidding back hook-and-eye closures adieu.

model wearing black lace bra
Amazon

Promising review: "I cannot tell you how happy I was after the first day of wearing this bra. I'm a 42G and this bra has cushioned straps that stay in place, I have great support, it is super comfortable, but the best part is that it looks good! Please never stop making this bra!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $40.52+ (available in band sizes 34–50, cup sizes B–H, and in 10 colors).

17. An underwire swimsuit top one reviewer claims stays put during games of beach volleyball which is maybe the single most impressive thing you can say about a bikini.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This is a great top for well endowed ladies without looking like a granny. I'm 34DD and ordered that size and it fits great. Cute cut, fits comfortably all day. Holds up during games of beach volleyball and getting tossed around in rough surf." —LeeAnn O'Donnell

Get it from Amazon for $48.75+ (available in cup sizes D–F and eight colors).

18. Bra extenders that add two inches of length to any band, making this the perfect accessory for anyone who's looking for a little extra breathing room *or* found a great bra in the clearance bin that's just a bit too tight.

black bra with three hook closures using the bra extender
amazon.com

Promising review: "Bought these for my pregnancy based on a tip from a recently pregnant friend. Total game-changer. Only had to buy a new sized bra once, and then used these for the rest of my pregnancy, as my cup size didn't change any more but omg my ribcage just kept on expanding and expanding to accommodate baby. IMO, these make wearing a regular bra possible during those body-changing portions of pregnancy, saving me money in the long run. Additionally, they work as expected...they clip onto the original spacers easily, they match up with the original hooks really well, and they are very comfortable and easy to use. Best $6 I've ever spent on Amazon. Buy them, you won't regret it." —Kiki

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors and various multipacks).

19. An underwire top designed with an adorable frill *and* a racerback option that reviewers note provide even more support. Surf lessons, here we come.

Amazon

Promising review: "I'm a busty lady and am so happy this holds the girls perfectly! I love that i have the option to make it a racer back because that offers even more support. This washes nicely and is well made." —kfeira

Get it from Amazon for $39.66+ (available in band sizes 28–38, cup sizes D–G, and eight colors).

20. triangle bralette made specifically for bustier folks that boasts barely-there fabric, a wireless design, and long-lasting comfort, structure, and support. Don't mind me, my eyes are just turning into hearts. 

Model wearing black bra
www.instagram.com

Note: Size 1 fits 34D, 32DD, 36D, 34DD, and 32DDD, size 2 fits 34DDD, 36D, 36DD, 36DDD, 38D, and 38DD, and size 3 fits 38D, 38DD, 38DDD, 40D, and 40DD.

Promising review: "I've always loved bralettes, but for the longest time I couldn't find one that fit a smaller ribcage but bigger boobs! I'm normally a 32F/34E so most bralettes at other places don't fit me quite right. I would always spill out of the cups or have a band that was too big (and still spill out). This bralette is comfy and cute, and the 'connector' at the middle does a great job of holding my boobs inside the cups." —Maivneng Yang

Get it from Lively for $7.60 (originally $38; available in three sizes and two colors).

To learn more, check out "Meet The Bralette That'll Actually Fit Anyone With A D Cup."

21. A Bali seamless bralette for support that feels like a second skin. Reviewers swear by the delightful stretchy fabric and wide, supportive straps that this affordable lovely undergarment offers.

reviewer wearing black bralette
amazon.com

Promising review: "I'm more on the busty plus side and bras are so hard to find in my size that are confortable (42DD). This fit so well, no hard underwire but still holds as well as the ones that do... I definitely buying all the colors available, these are the most comfortable bras I've ever owned... I'm not in a rush to take them off at the end of the day." —Esthefany

Get it from Amazon for $10.55 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 45 colors).

22. Mesh bags for anyone who knows (I know! You know!) that they should be hand-washing their delicates, but has zero time to do so. This structured mesh will save you the heartache of ruined underwire and frayed lace, plus think of all that $$ you'll save in the long run.

amazon.com

One set comes with one extra large bag, two large bags, and two medium bags.

Promising review: "I love these laundry bags!! The best thing for me is, when I put my lace bras in them, zip them shut and throw them in the washer, THERE ARE NO LINT PILLS STUCK TO THE LACE! The mesh is fine enough that the lint does not get through and your bras come out looking like they did when you bought 'em, so go ahead and throw them in the washer with other clothes. Not once has the underwire poked through, either. Worth every dime." —Montana Momma

Get a set of five from Amazon for $7.99.

23. A camisole strap bralette that is — hello, lace — the epitome of love at first sight. Throw in the fact that the below is super comfy *and* can be layered underneath V-neck tops? I mean, someone pinch me. I had no idea this level of perfection could exist.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "I am typically 34-36 DD, and have always worn expensive underwire bras. I was dying to try a wire-free bralette, but super skeptical about the amount of support and lift I would find. These bras are so super comfortable, give amazing support and are beautiful. I've been wearing them for about four months now (size L), and they haven't stretched out. I even bought some for my friends because I want everyone to feel this comfortable in a bra." —lmh

Get it from Amazon for $9.60+ (available in standard and plus sizes S–XXL and in 13 colors).

24. An actually good strapless bra, because life's too short to avoid wearing halter tops and strapless dresses. Hidden underwire, silicone grippers, and a hint of padding mean your bra won't have fallen to the bottom of your ribcage by the end of the night.

model wearing the lace strapless bra in nude
Amazon

Promising review: "Seriously best strapless bra I've ever worn! I was very skeptical about buying a bra without trying it on first, but all the good reviews convinced me and they were right! It did not slide down at all, even when I jumped up and down. And it is very good quality! Super happy I bought this!" —Carolina

Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in band sizes 32–42, cup sizes A–F, and 14 colors).

25. A high-impact sports bra that is, in a word, perfect. We're talking front adjustable straps, a wide under band and racerback for maximum support, molded cups, and mesh inserts that say ~sayonara~ to overheating.

Amazon

Promising review: "I am a runner and ever since high school, I have worn cheap, nonadjustable sports bras over underwire bras to the gym just so everything stayed in place. I am now 24 and decided I was being ridiculous and needed a better sports bra, and this did not disappoint! I wear a 34DD in regular bras. I ordered a 34DD in black and it fits well. I also bought a 34E in purple and it does have a bit more fabric to hold everything in place, but I fit into both. I wear these running, lifting, and rock climbing. Definitely a great high-impact bra." —Anna

Get it from Amazon for $32 (available in band sizes 32–42, cup sizes B–F, and in 14 colors).

26. Adjustable clip holders to turn your favorite bra into a no-show racerback. Long gone will be the days of —> put on shirt —> bra shows —> take off shirt to change bra —> put shirt back on again.

on top, a model wearing a racerback tank with bra straps showing and on bottom, the same model with no bra straps showing
Amazon

Promising review: "My bra straps spend more time off my shoulders than on — but NOT ANYMORE. I was hoping something like this existed and when I found it, I was so happy. They're as glorious as I expected them to be. These are life-changing." —Amanda

Get a set of three from Amazon for $6.97+ (available in six colors).

27. A midi dress if you've shopped for similar styles in the past but have been consistently disappointed by a shoddy fit. This garden party-inspired number comes with two sizing categories (A–C and D–E) to ensure there's the right amount of material for your cup size.

House of CB

Get it from House of CB for $225 (available in sizes XS–L+ and cup sizes A–C and D–E).

28. A Cuisinart salad spinner — LISTEN — that can be used to "hand wash" your delicates, extend the life of your underwire, and prevent your most expensive undergarments from getting straight ruined when you try to launder it. Repeat after me: Kale yeah.

green salad spinner with white cover
Amazon

Reviewers love to use a salad spinner for their bras because it drains out excess water, meaning it cuts ~air dry~ time down to a third.

Promising review: "I actually bought this salad spinner to wash my bras. It sounds kinda weird, I know, but it works really well. It gets them nice and clean and also really cuts down on the drying time, which is fantastic — my bras will take eight hours to dry as opposed to 24. I set it in the tub when I use it, and the hole at the top makes it easy to drain the dirty water when you are done." —Serenity

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

The reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.