Business Travelers Swear By These 27 Products

1. A Rockland two-piece set with a carry-on that'll fit perfectly into any overhead bin, and a smaller bag you can comfortably stuff under the seat in front of you. That's right, folks — no more sharing legroom with your slightly-too-large backpack.
2. A set of TSA-friendly travel bottles with pumps because — regardless if you're staying in a 10-person hostel or 5-star resort — complimentary shampoo is almost always trash. These bottles come with pre-printed labels that allow you to bring your favorite hair and body products along for the trip.
Promising review: "It’s a little hard to fill, but if you have a small funnel already it makes it a lot easier. They’re super easy to use and really convenient for packing. I use it for the gym, travel, and I also travel for work often and it comes in handy there." —Kelsey Jacobi
Get a set of two from Amazon for $7.99 (available in three colors).
3. Disposable silicone earplugs because ear pain during air travel is real, and babies have every reason to cry because of it.
4. A water-resistant weekender duffel roomy enough to fit the essentials (no fewer than 63 outfit options and seven pairs of shoes). The back strap fits conveniently over suitcase handles, plus it's water-resistant and really darn durable.
5. Cable ties because tangled charging cords and headphones are the second most frustrating thing on the planet. (Forgetting said charging cords and headphones at home is #1.)
6. A portable gel lint roller so that you don't show up to that business meeting covered in pet fur — because hundreds of thousands of miles away and their white hairs still somehow remain on your black blazer.
Promising review: "I travel frequently for work and keep this in my suitcase. Works great, I no longer carry a lint roller." —Liza Przekop
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).
7. A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag so you don't feel compelled to check a bag, i.e., don't have to wait at baggage claim for an extra 30 minutes after having already traveled several hours for an IRL meeting that very much could have been an email.
Promising review: "I travel monthly for work, usually gone for 4–5 days. Before these, I would have to check a bag. Dress shirts and pants roll up nicely and stay wrinkle-free. It's tempting to want to over-stuff these, but if you're packing golf shirts or cloths with 'slippery' fabric, they slide out of the top of the bag as you get close to the end. The clips take a minute to get used to, but after a couple of times zipping up the bags, it's pretty easy." —BigSkinny
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $15.97.
8. A large travel wallet because there is NOTHING WORSE than losing a connecting boarding pass while on a plane. Is it underneath your seat? In the carry-on you stored in the overhead compartment? DID YOU DROP IT EN ROUTE TO THE PLANE? I don't know, I'm tired — just get this and save yourself the potential headache.
9. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger so you can juice up your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch at the same. damn. time. Imagine all that saved space. Let's all give a collective sigh.
10. An inflatable wedge pillow you can slip on over your hand for deep sleep that feels genuinely restful (no small feat amidst turbulence). Prop open your tray table, rest your hand, then rest your head. *falls asleep immediately*
Can't sleep while traveling? No worries, because this gem also doubles up as a backrest for optimal comfort.
Promising reviews: "This is the perfect travel companion for frequent travelers. I frequently travel by plane for business and was searching for an alternative to the traditional neck pillow, I'm glad I found this product its allowed to me to get quality sleep on long flights. The little travel bag is very handy, once the product has been deflated allowing for easy storage." —veronique
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
11. A travel backpack here to make like a Marvel character and save the day (by which I mean you won't have to check a bag). This has two laptop sleeves, a shoe compartment, a USB charging port, and an anti-theft pocket for valuables in addition to a plentiful amount of space for clothes, accessories, and toiletries.
Promising review: "Lots of space. I bought this for a business trip so I could carry my laptop and clothes for two nights and not check a bag at the airport. This worked perfectly and looks nice." —Angie Jones
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in two sizes and 30 styles).
12. A digital luggage scale because it's worth the $8 if you're prone to overpacking and have, on more than occasion, been forced to pay an additional $100 luggage fee.
Check out BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly's TikTok of the digital luggage scale in action.
Promising review: "Great money saver for travelers. It's the best gift I’ve ever given myself. I travel a lot for business and pleasure. Buy it!" —Vacay-Jay
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors and a two-pack).
13. A transparent TSA-approved toiletry bag so you don't have to fish around your suitcase for liquids (and then stuff them in a clear baggy) while going through airport security. Flying is nerve-wracking enough. Let's not be panicking about whether or not our favorite moisturizer will be unjustly confiscated.
Promising reviews: "This bag held surprisingly more than expected. I put tiny travel jars for my skincare creams and other small toiletries in it with room to spare. I definitely feel like it was easier to pack and was also easy to grab out of my bag for security. It feels sturdy with nice, thick vinyl. The double zipper moved easily, and I was pleased that it opened completely for ease of getting the items I needed out of it." —Mrs M Tate
"Perfect for travel. This was perfect to use while traveling on my last business trip when I only brought a carry-on." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 11 colors).