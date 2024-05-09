BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Business Travelers Swear By These 27 Products

    The ultimate flex is being able to fall asleep on a plane.

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A Rockland two-piece set with a carry-on that'll fit perfectly into any overhead bin, and a smaller bag you can comfortably stuff under the seat in front of you. That's right, folks — no more sharing legroom with your slightly-too-large backpack.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this duo for business trips. I can easily pack for a week's stay out of town. No checking bag worries, no extra cost at the airport. The wheels are amazing and slide across the concrete or finished floors at the airport. Small enough to pick up and carry. The small bag can ride on the suitcase handle. Awesome investment." —Tela Ditzer

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $40.41 (available in multiple colors).

    2. A set of TSA-friendly travel bottles with pumps because — regardless if you're staying in a 10-person hostel or 5-star resort — complimentary shampoo is almost always trash. These bottles come with pre-printed labels that allow you to bring your favorite hair and body products along for the trip.

    A small pink holder with two travel-sized bottles with pump dispensers tucked inside
    A white cap on top of the dispensers to keep it from leaking
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "It’s a little hard to fill, but if you have a small funnel already it makes it a lot easier. They’re super easy to use and really convenient for packing. I use it for the gym, travel, and I also travel for work often and it comes in handy there." —Kelsey Jacobi

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $7.99 (available in three colors). 

    3. Disposable silicone earplugs because ear pain during air travel is real, and babies have every reason to cry because of it.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Before I retired, I used to fly frequently on business and suffered ear pain whenever I flew. After landing on one such trip, my hearing was completely blocked, along with horrible ear pain for several hours, and I swore that was going to be my last plane ride. A colleague soon told me about EarPlanes, so I bought a pair, tested them driving up some mountain roads where we live, and then hesitantly used them on my next business trip. They truly work as advertised!! My wife and I now take world trips without fear of ear pain. My suggestion is not to use a pair more that two legs of a trip because the micro filter can clog up." —SWolfe

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $19.49.

    4. A water-resistant weekender duffel roomy enough to fit the essentials (no fewer than 63 outfit options and seven pairs of shoes). The back strap fits conveniently over suitcase handles, plus it's water-resistant and really darn durable.

    the black duffel
    Away

    Promising review: "I take a lot of 2–3 [week] business trips. This bag is a perfect companion for my Away carry-on luggage. Love all the compartments which hold my laptop, wallet, and passport in addition to a large general storage pocket." —Scot

    Get it from Away for $195 (available in six colors). 

    5. Cable ties because tangled charging cords and headphones are the second most frustrating thing on the planet. (Forgetting said charging cords and headphones at home is #1.)

    the cable tie
    amazon.com

    These cable ties are also great for when you're NOT traveling! See below.

    Promising review: "This is a must for business travelers. I travel a great deal so not only do I have to carry so many electronics and associated accessories, but I need them to be as compact as possible." —JTN

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $6.99.

    6. A portable gel lint roller so that you don't show up to that business meeting covered in pet fur — because hundreds of thousands of miles away and their white hairs still somehow remain on your black blazer. 

    reviewer using small green rolling orb shaped device to clear white fur off a black shirt
    reviewer holding small green ball in their hand
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I travel frequently for work and keep this in my suitcase. Works great, I no longer carry a lint roller." —Liza Przekop

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors). 

    7. A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag so you don't feel compelled to check a bag, i.e., don't have to wait at baggage claim for an extra 30 minutes after having already traveled several hours for an IRL meeting that very much could have been an email. 

    A suitcase spilling over with clothes
    The clothes packed neatly in compression bags to fit in the suitcase
    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I travel monthly for work, usually gone for 4–5 days. Before these, I would have to check a bag. Dress shirts and pants roll up nicely and stay wrinkle-free. It's tempting to want to over-stuff these, but if you're packing golf shirts or cloths with 'slippery' fabric, they slide out of the top of the bag as you get close to the end. The clips take a minute to get used to, but after a couple of times zipping up the bags, it's pretty easy." —BigSkinny

    Get a set of eight from Amazon for $15.97

    8. A large travel wallet because there is NOTHING WORSE than losing a connecting boarding pass while on a plane. Is it underneath your seat? In the carry-on you stored in the overhead compartment? DID YOU DROP IT EN ROUTE TO THE PLANE? I don't know, I'm tired — just get this and save yourself the potential headache.

    amazon.com

    The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pockets, a ticket slot, a cell phone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and pen holder.

    Promising review: "I've traveled for work for years and this wallet is the best I've had. It holds everything and it isn't bulky." —Joaquina

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 27 colors).

    9. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger so you can juice up your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch at the same. damn. time. Imagine all that saved space. Let's all give a collective sigh. 

    3-in-one foldable wireless charger with Apple Watch, AirPods case, and iPhone
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am glad I bought this charger, as it works well for my three Apple devices, and makes my frequent work travel packing more convenient!" —kjlrnc

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in six colors). 

    10. An inflatable wedge pillow you can slip on over your hand for deep sleep that feels genuinely restful (no small feat amidst turbulence). Prop open your tray table, rest your hand, then rest your head. *falls asleep immediately*

    reviewer uses same pillow to catch up on sleep while waiting in an airport lounge
    www.amazon.com

    Can't sleep while traveling? No worries, because this gem also doubles up as a backrest for optimal comfort.

    Promising reviews: "This is the perfect travel companion for frequent travelers. I frequently travel by plane for business and was searching for an alternative to the traditional neck pillow, I'm glad I found this product its allowed to me to get quality sleep on long flights. The little travel bag is very handy, once the product has been deflated allowing for easy storage." —veronique

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    11. travel backpack here to make like a Marvel character and save the day (by which I mean you won't have to check a bag). This has two laptop sleeves, a shoe compartment, a USB charging port, and an anti-theft pocket for valuables in addition to a plentiful amount of space for clothes, accessories, and toiletries. 

    Reviewer carrying white backpack with front pocket and water bottle side sleeve in an airport
    Reviewer holding a green version of the backpack open to reveal all the inner pockets
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Lots of space. I bought this for a business trip so I could carry my laptop and clothes for two nights and not check a bag at the airport. This worked perfectly and looks nice." —Angie Jones

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in two sizes and 30 styles). 

    12. A digital luggage scale because it's worth the $8 if you're prone to overpacking and have, on more than occasion, been forced to pay an additional $100 luggage fee.

    reviewer photos of the luggage scale reading 40.56 pounds and the airport scale reading 40.5 pounds
    www.amazon.com

    Check out BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly's TikTok of the digital luggage scale in action. 

    Promising review: "Great money saver for travelers. It's the best gift I’ve ever given myself. I travel a lot for business and pleasure. Buy it!" —Vacay-Jay

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors and a two-pack).

    13. A transparent TSA-approved toiletry bag so you don't have to fish around your suitcase for liquids (and then stuff them in a clear baggy) while going through airport security. Flying is nerve-wracking enough. Let's not be panicking about whether or not our favorite moisturizer will be unjustly confiscated.

    hand holding the blue see-through bag
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "This bag held surprisingly more than expected. I put tiny travel jars for my skincare creams and other small toiletries in it with room to spare. I definitely feel like it was easier to pack and was also easy to grab out of my bag for security. It feels sturdy with nice, thick vinyl. The double zipper moved easily, and I was pleased that it opened completely for ease of getting the items I needed out of it." —Mrs M Tate

    "Perfect for travel. This was perfect to use while traveling on my last business trip when I only brought a carry-on." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 11 colors).

    14. A refillable travel perfume atomizer that's TSA-friendly and makes your favorite fragrance transportable, so you don't have to rely on the mini Sephora samples that you've been "saving" for business trips but seldom actually pack. 

    atomizer pumping on a perfume bottle
    Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "Made my three-week business trip a breeze. Amazing to pack just the right of perfume to put in a TSA-size bottle, or to pop in your purse. Super easy to fill." —Lwalker

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $8.65.

    15. Neoprene handle wraps available fluorescent colors you can hypothetically spot from space. Or at the very least, you can spot them from baggage claim.

    the handle wrap
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Really makes it easier to find my luggage and the velcro is really strong. I have used these on business and family trips. Also adds some cushion to the handles." —Moto Dad

    Get a set of five from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 12 colors). 

    16. Packing cubes capable of helping you fit your entire 👏 friggin' 👏 wardrobe 👏 inside your carry-on. Plus, this keeps everything lookin' niiiiice and neat.

    reviewer using the packing cubes
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After many years of business travel, mostly international with several stops, this was a game-changer for efficient packing. Also super easy to find items at each location, made for easy unpacking and repacking, and the laundry bag was perfect." —Lisa W. 

    Get a set from Amazon for $22.99 (available in nine colors). 

    17. A pack of laundry soap sheets because have you packed 13 maxi dresses? Yes. But have you packed an ample amount of basics (white tees, underwear, etcetera)? Absolutely not. Simply grab a sheet, turn on the faucet, and hand-wash away. 

    collection of shaving sheets, body wash sheets, and shampoo sheets
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Used these to wash clothes on a two-week business trip and it worked great. I love that it is so lightweight and compact." —Voyager

    Get a pack of 50 from Amazon for $12.95.

    18. A wrinkle-eliminating spray for the person who maybe doesn't feel like showing up to that business meeting with a button-down that's wrinkled beyond repair. This spray works to eliminate both static and odor, which is especially lovely if you're a bit behind on laundry (hi).

    amazon.com

    This spray is amazing for the situation written out above. Just spray a bit of this onto a piece of clothing, lay it out briefly, and BAM! The wrinkles will have all but disappeared.

    Promising review: "I travel for business frequently, and this is indispensable on those trips. It works on almost all fabrics and refreshes and de-wrinkles your clothes. I have a small travel-size bottle that I refill when on trips." —hobbesmom

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.49.

    19. An Away carry-on luggage designed with a hidden laundry bag, a TSA-approved combination lock, an ejectable battery to charge your ever-dying cell, and 360-degree wheels. It even has an interior compression system to let you pack. more. stuff.

    instagram.com, Ariel Calderon / BuzzFeed

    On top of all the fantastic features listed above, this carry-on is also made from a polycarbonate shell. What does this mean, you ask? It means that this BB is essentially indestructible.

    Promising review: "This is a great case. I can get all the stuff I need for a week of business travel in a carry-on that meets all the criteria set by the airlines with regard to size. The compression system is excellent." —Mark M.

    Get it from Away for $275 (available in 11 colors).

    Check out a BuzzFeeder's review of the Away luggage.