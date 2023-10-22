BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
29 Low-Effort Tips To Help You Look *And* Feel More Put-Together

Please stop skipping breakfast.

AnaMaria Glavan
by AnaMaria Glavan

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. Swap cotton for faux leather with these high-waisted leggings, guaranteed to make you feel trendier than thou strutting to your usual dinner spot. Pair these with any simple top to make it look as if you didn't snooze through your alarm this morning.

Reviewer wearing faux leather leggings
amazon.com

Promising review: "Fits like a dang glove. Ordered these along with a more expensive pair from Nordstrom for New Year's Eve and ended up keeping these. These were the far superior product for more than half of the price." —Linda K

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes XS–4XL and in three colors).

2. Set alarms to make sure you're sticking to a schedule! This is especially great at forcing you to sign on *and* off at the proper times whilst working from home — it can be easy to chip in longer hours when you're not commuting ("I'm going to get a head start" I've often said at 7 a.m.), but setting a strict schedule will help you set boundaries and get more done.

a list of alarm notifications for 7AM labeled &quot;wake up&quot;, 10AM labeled &quot;start work&quot;, and 6PM labeled &quot;stop working&quot;.
AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed

And in the same vein, turn off Slack and email notifications when your hours are done. It becomes too tempting to just "answer one more email," which makes separation between work and leisure time extra impossible.

Plus, this hack is applicable for any task — whether it's for allotting screen time or reminding yourself that the laundry needs to be folded.

3. Obtain the ballerina bun of your dreams by way of these Goody hair pins — just one pin can do the work of up to *20* hairpins. How does it work, you ask? Just secure your hair into a ponytail, pull it into a super tight bun, spin the pins into place, and BAM! You've got yourself the perfect updo.

amazon.com

Promising review: "I'm a nursing student and have to wear my hair in a bun every day. I've tried all the bun makers, watched YouTube videos, and spend way too much time on getting my hair into a bun. I was able to make a pretty bun that was secure in under 30 seconds. I thought it was a fluke so I did it again, and then again. I just ordered two more packs because I know if I lose one of these, I'd have to tear the house down looking for it. I have hair to my mid back, and three of these worked perfectly for me. If I can get my hair in bun in under 30 seconds, trust me...anyone can." —Tina

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $7.99.

4. Enlist the help of a cotton T-shirt when you're drying your 'do! It provides a gentle alternative to hot tools that will reduce frizz and minimize damage.

BuzzFeed

Get a pack of two cotton T-shirts from Amazon for $19 (available in 20 colors).

Check out more curly hair tips

5. Give yourself a lovely flush of pink *and* non-sticky moisture thanks to the vitamins A, C, and E found in Nooni Appleberry Lip Oil. It's even packed with apple water and raspberry extract to slough away the dead skin that would inevitably result in a chapped pout.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "I can't remember who first told me about this lip oil, but it seemed like the perfect solution to my multi-year search of trying to find a lip product that enhanced my natural lip color while keeping my lips moisturized. It's not too sticky and lasts longer than a typical "gloss." It's a fairly small bottle, but that also makes it great to keep in a wristlet. The appleberry is also sheer enough to pair over a lip crayon or lip liner." —Sammi Cone

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

6. Sitting for 8+ hours a day does not do the body good (shoutout to everyone who has worked from home since March). Carve out a chunk of me time and dedicate it to exercise — this 20-minute workout is fast, easy to follow, and doesn't require any equipment.

Photos by Lauren Zaser for BuzzFeed / Design by Chris Ritter for BuzzFeed

Check out these quick total body workouts that don't require any equipment. 

7. I think I speak for all of us when I say blessed be the TikTok. Try out these simple hacks to instantly upgrade your 'fit. Example one: Tuck an oversized sweatshirt into a sports bra for a chic cropped silhouette.

BuzzFeed

Check out more TikTok fashion hacks.

8. Or! Try this simple method for effortlessly cropping the oversized promotional tops and random graphic tees you bought at PacSun 10 years ago but have yet to part with. All you'll need is a rubber band and a dream.

BuzzFeed

To learn more, check out "I Tested 10 TikTok Fashion Hacks".

9. Quickly touch up your brows with a Schick dermaplaning razor, a tool sent from heaven for people who are done with the pains of plucking and the expense of waxing. This quickly rids stray brow hairs and unwanted peach fuzz (while ridding your complexion of dead skin to reveal a smoother and brighter complexion), that way you know you're beginning the day with perfectly-groomed facial caterpillars that only took three seconds to tame.

reviewer before and after photo of eyebrows with stray hairs on left and no more stray hairs on right
amazon.com

And don't panic! This tool is super gentle, so you don't have to worry about accidental nicks and scrapes.

Promising review: "This is a 100% painless and incredibly easy alternative to waxing or plucking. A few quick swipes gets rid of peach fuzz and I never have to worry about breaking out because of it. Also, it doesn't make hair grow back coarser or darker." —Ellen R.

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.94.

10. You're not ready to retire the Ugg boots you purchased seven years ago? Fair enough. Use this four-sided cleaning brush to remove the scuff marks and salt stains that have invaded your suede shoes for an instantly more polished look.

amazon.com

This brush has a welt surface, nylon bristles, an arched half circle brush, and a protruding brush that lets you clean different kinds of suede with no harsh rubbing or scrubbing required.

Promising review: "I was amazed. After spending about five minutes cleaning suede boots with fairly significant smudges, they came out almost completely clean and are looking really good." —Beth P

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

11. Prevent clutter in your living space (and stop telling yourself you'll "do it later") by following the one-minute rule. Basically, this motto means tackling mundane tasks that take 60 seconds or less — whether that's making your bed or putting that coffee mug in the dishwasher.

Zoë Burnett / BuzzFeed, Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

It'll be so much easier to focus on work when you don't have these annoying to-dos hanging over your head!

Check out what it's like to try the one-minute rule for a week.

12. Nip brassiness in the bud with a cult-favorite Fanola purple shampoo. The violet pigment in this formula works to wash away unwanted yellow in your 'do, meaning you can extend the time between salon visits — and the benefits of that are two-fold. You'll save a ton of money on appointments, plus won't have to subject your hair to additional bleaches and dye that will (I'm sorry to tell you this) cause additional damage.

three photos of reviewer hair showing the loss of brassiness from left to right
amazon.com

Use this only once a week (for about three minutes at a time) to prevent your hair from turning a slightly lavender shade.

Promising review: "Finally! A purple shampoo that actually does something to my brassy hair! I have silver-white hair that is exceptionally hard to maintain due to how easily my hair gains brassy tones and how stubborn they are to remove. I've tried a ton of other brands, and none of their toning shampoos will do a damn thing to my hair even if I leave them on for an hour. I normally have to dilute violet direct dyes to make a dent in my brass. It's nice to not have to schedule a chunk of time to mix a batch of custom toner, painstakingly apply it, and then sit around for an hour while it does its stuff. This shampoo actually works really well and can cut a lot of time out of my bi-weekly color maintenance." —Audrey

Get it from Amazon for $15.99.

13. Tackle one dreadful organization task a week and check the interwebz for any shortcuts. Personal example: My bookshelf has been a disaster since 2003. Organizing by color (or taking the minimalist approach) is shockingly easy and takes *checks watch* no more than 15 minutes.

BuzzFeed Nifty, BuzzFeed

Check out more ways to organize a bookshelf.

14. Plug in the Dash rapid cooker whilst getting ready — it takes the ~hard~ work out of morning breakfast. All you'll have to do is fill this cooker with water, add up to six eggs, and breakfast will be served.

egg cooker with pastel blue base and clear glass cover
Amazon

When the eggs are done cookin', this handy gadget will automatically shut off. Plus, time won't take forever — the removable parts of this cooker are dishwasher-safe.

Promising review: "The claims are true. This is the easiest and fastest I have ever hard boiled eggs. I just got it, and I haven't tested it for making anything but hard boiled eggs, but oh man is it great for that. It was easy, it was fast." —Apoc

Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in eight colors).

15. Another way to ensure a quick breakfast (unlike those irksome TV characters who have a bite of toast and say "gotta run" to the parent who has just prepared a gourmet meal)? Prepping frozen fruit every Sunday — just measure ingredients, pop 'em in a reusable Stasher bag, and store in your freezer! These smoothie recipes are delicious, simple, and will take no more than a few minutes to prepare.

BuzzFeed, amazon.com

Promising review: "I've been needing a container to hold my prepped smoothies in the freezer and this is the perfect solution. I avoid plastic, so this is a great substitution. My fruit doesn't stick to the sides of the pouch and it can hold the perfect amount of fruit for one large smoothie. Happy with this purchase." —Anna Young

Get the Stasher bags from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in multiple colors and sizes).

To learn more, check out "12 Ways To Make Healthy Smoothies."

16. This open-front blazer is a foolproof way to look dressed up in an instant. It's the crème de la crème of closet staples due to its ability in making any ensemble (from band tees to ripped denim) look put together.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I got this for a new job and it’s amazing! I wore the black one my first day and loved it so much that I ordered a pink one. It is comfortable, cute, and keeps me warm when I wear a short-sleeve blouse. I got several compliments. It’s easy to wear and professional. One girl even commented, 'Stop wearing those jackets, you are making us look bad!' (In regard to dress code). With COVID, it’s hard to shop in stores right now so I took a chance. Glad I did!" —Gina

Get it from Amazon for $25.69+ (available in sizes 4–22 and 27 colors).

17. For the person who'd rather do one million push-ups than wait for lacquer to dry, give yourself an at-home mani with Kiss nail adhesives. Just peel, press on, and that is it. No more sitting in salon chairs, no more bed sheet marks because the polish never properly dried.

amazon.com, amazon.com

This kit comes with 30 different nail sizes and six accent nails to accommodate different nail sizes, and removal is a breeze — just soak your nails in polish remover for about a minute before gently peeling off the adhesive. Reviewers swear they also last for at least three weeks — I think that says enough.

Promising review: "Perfect for anyone who want's to have a fresh manicure but doesn't want to spend an hour and $40+ at the salon. It's affordable and looks amazing. Highly recommend! They last a week at minimum!" —Sarah Douglass

Get this set from Amazon for $6.97.

18. Doing the dishes is the bane of your existence! I get it! I'm right there with you! But household chores become much less daunting when you have a designated time for 'em. Instead, come up with a weekly cleaning routine to cut back on work day distractions (and write it down on a magnetic whiteboard).

Alice Mongkongllite / BuzzFeed, Amazon

Promising review: "I love this! You can use it for other purposes as well, not just chores. I was so used to printing paper with this template for weekly activities, agendas, workout routines for the week, meal prep& menus! Now, I don't have to print, keep printing whenever I make a mistake. Just a simple wipe and good to go. I especially appreciate that it's a magnet and can put mostly anywhere. I also plan to purchase this again as gifts." —Abel Star

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

19. Wear some no-show socks to prevent clashing fabrics from peeking out over the top of your lace-up sneakers! These comfy bad boys even have a silicone backing on your heel which translates to 👏 no 👏 more 👏 slipping 👏 socks 👏.

Amazon

Promising review: "Dang, these are great socks. I wear them with sneakers where I don't want my socks peeking out of my shoes! The secret sauce is the tiny rubber band at the back of the heel. Without it, the socks would continually fall down, ending up in an uncomfortable bunch around my toes. But with the rubber bit, they stay put all day!" —CK

Get them from Amazon for $14.13+ (available in two sizes and packs of three, six, and nine).

20. Get glossy, frizz-free curls on second (or third or fourth or tenth) day hair with Cake Beauty The Curl Friend Defining Cream. A blend of shea butter and lightweight natural oils provide a ton of moisture but thankfully none of the weigh-down.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "This is the most reasonably priced curly hair product I've found. I originally got a little tube from my Ipsy order, and I liked it so much, I came to Amazon to order a full-sized bottle. It doesn't make my hair crunchy or greasy, even if I accidentally put too much on. My curls look natural and bouncy after using my diffuser, and even when I let hair air dry, this gives my curls a little extra form and structure to look like I actually did something to my hair." —sbgoodgirl

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

21. Turn any bra into a no-show racerback with the help of these handy dandy adjustable clip holders. Long gone will be the days of —> put on shirt —> bra shows —> take off shirt to change bra —> put shirt back on again. Not to be dramatic, but these clips will change your life when you're in a rush (which is always), not to mention these will make any ensemble will look 10x more crisp without colorful straps peeking through.

model before and after photo with bra straps showing on top and not showing on bottom
Amazon

Promising review: "My bra straps spend more time off my shoulders than on — but NOT ANYMORE. I was hoping something like this existed and when I found it, I was so happy. They're as glorious as I expected them to be. These are life-changing." —Amanda

Get a set of three from Amazon for $8.97 (available in nine colors).

22. Take yourself from bedtime ready to professional chic by layering this removable collar under any comfy old sweater. So simple, so transformative, and the gorgeous embellishments give you just a hint of sparkle.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "Love this shirt collar! I can wear it under tunic tops or long sweaters when at work or for dressier occasions. What a great find and a perfect addition to any outfit!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

23. Tame baby hairs in a jiffy with this plant-based gel cream, which ought to calm the pesky flyaways that no amount of brushing can get rid of. The best part? This formula is non-greasy, completely transparent, the mascara wand makes it super easy to apply, and it will make your 'do look more polished with basically no effort required.

amazon.com

Promising review: "I have super fine hair with lots of breakage and no matter how I put my hair up, I have bad fly aways. This stuff is great! So easy and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hair spray." —Jill Stilfield

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

24. Or! Try an An edge control gel to help lay your edges and slick back baby hairs with just a few flicks of product. Major bonus points: It won't flake or leave behind any residue, which is *heart eyes* the definition of perfection in our book.

amazon.com

BUT we want to add that no one should feel pressure to lay their edges, unless they way want to!

Promising review: "Hands-down! The best edge control I have ever used and I have used a lot of them. Stayed all day! No flakes and nongreasy! And this one is not even the strongest in the line. Love this product!" —Mrs.Washington

Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in four sizes).

25. Throw on a simple satiny button-up, known for its uncanny ability to make light-wash jeans look dressy. The secret sauce is in the fabric, which delivers a luxe ensemble that only looks expensive.

reviewer wearing the top in black
amazon.com

Promising review: "Wow! I never write reviews and honestly I never got anything great on Amazon but this top is fantastic! It was inexpensive but does not look cheap, the golden color is beautiful. I could have gone down a size but it’s fine, I will be tucking in. Beautiful soft blouse. I’m very happy with this purchase!" —Lori

Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS–4XL and 60 colors).

26. Bliss = being able to remove the plastered pet fur on your black leggings within seconds. Pick up every speck of gunk that's attached itself to your clothing via this lint remover, a beast at making plain black tees look crisp and straight out of the dryer.

amazon.com

Promising review: "Where has this been all my crazy cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-lb tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing – he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using this, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie

Get it from Amazon for $31.95.

27. Apply Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF40 every morning! It contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and niacinamide for a light coverage that blurs pores and reduces redness. It also delivers lit-from-within radiance *and* sun protection in one swipe.

reviewer wearing the sunscreen
amazon.com

Promising review: "I love this stuff! It was recommended to me in a Facebook group when I asked for a one-and-done face cream for someone who doesn't really wear makeup. I wanted dewy, I wanted some light refraction, I wanted sun protection, and I didn't want heavy color. This is all those things. It works really well in the Florida sun. I'm covered in freckles and it doesn't dull or smudge them, it just brightens everything. I don't wear face makeup, other than the occasional swipe of bronzer, and this works great with that. Love it love it love it." —KristenB

Get it from Amazon for $18.

28. Make "cleaning" as easy as one, two, spritz with a no-scrub Wet & Forget cleaner. This product can be used weekly to keep your shower free of mildew, which basically means it will take all of two seconds to feel like you've deep-cleaned the place in which you bathe.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "This stuff is excellent. It performs as promised, it has a very nice scent, no fumes, and leaves shower clean with no scrubbing actually necessary. It is very easy to apply and rinse off. It is designed very well, with squirting spout separate from the large container and attached by a longish tube, so you don't have to hold the heavy container while applying the product. I've been using it for quite a while now, and I love it. I highly recommend it." —Stephanie Martin

Get it from Amazon for $20.98.

29. Cackle in the face of coffee rings by way of a reversible waterproof desk mat — because if you don't have a space large enough to accommodate a fancy WFH set-up? Well, same. But slapping this bebe on your living room coffee table at least gives the *feeling* of typing away at a genuine office desk.

Reviewer pic of the rectangle desk mat in blue with laptop, coffee, mouse and pen on it
amazon.com

Promising review: "I'm an art teacher, and working from home during the coronavirus outbreak was going to put a lot of strain on my wood desk (which I keep mostly for show but now am forced to use for work). I ordered this desk pad because mint green is my favorite color, and I wanted something to protect my desk from paint and other art supplies. It arrived today, and it was so cute! It's exactly what I wanted. It's thin enough not to add too much bulk to the desk, the color is so fun, and it wipes off easily. I love that it's reversible, too, so I'll probably use one side for making tutorial videos for my classes and the other for when I'm painting. I was worried that it wouldn't lie flat because it came rolled up, but it lay flat immediately. And it came with a cute little belt in case I need to roll it back up again and store it!" —Jill S

Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three sizes and three colors).

Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.