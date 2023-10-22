29 Low-Effort Tips To Help You Look *And* Feel More Put-Together

1. Swap cotton for faux leather with these high-waisted leggings, guaranteed to make you feel trendier than thou strutting to your usual dinner spot. Pair these with any simple top to make it look as if you didn't snooze through your alarm this morning.
2. Set alarms to make sure you're sticking to a schedule! This is especially great at forcing you to sign on *and* off at the proper times whilst working from home — it can be easy to chip in longer hours when you're not commuting ("I'm going to get a head start" I've often said at 7 a.m.), but setting a strict schedule will help you set boundaries and get more done.
3. Obtain the ballerina bun of your dreams by way of these Goody hair pins — just one pin can do the work of up to *20* hairpins. How does it work, you ask? Just secure your hair into a ponytail, pull it into a super tight bun, spin the pins into place, and BAM! You've got yourself the perfect updo.
4. Enlist the help of a cotton T-shirt when you're drying your 'do! It provides a gentle alternative to hot tools that will reduce frizz and minimize damage.
5. Give yourself a lovely flush of pink *and* non-sticky moisture thanks to the vitamins A, C, and E found in Nooni Appleberry Lip Oil. It's even packed with apple water and raspberry extract to slough away the dead skin that would inevitably result in a chapped pout.
6. Sitting for 8+ hours a day does not do the body good (shoutout to everyone who has worked from home since March). Carve out a chunk of me time and dedicate it to exercise — this 20-minute workout is fast, easy to follow, and doesn't require any equipment.
7. I think I speak for all of us when I say blessed be the TikTok. Try out these simple hacks to instantly upgrade your 'fit. Example one: Tuck an oversized sweatshirt into a sports bra for a chic cropped silhouette.
8. Or! Try this simple method for effortlessly cropping the oversized promotional tops and random graphic tees you bought at PacSun 10 years ago but have yet to part with. All you'll need is a rubber band and a dream.
9. Quickly touch up your brows with a Schick dermaplaning razor, a tool sent from heaven for people who are done with the pains of plucking and the expense of waxing. This quickly rids stray brow hairs and unwanted peach fuzz (while ridding your complexion of dead skin to reveal a smoother and brighter complexion), that way you know you're beginning the day with perfectly-groomed facial caterpillars that only took three seconds to tame.
10. You're not ready to retire the Ugg boots you purchased seven years ago? Fair enough. Use this four-sided cleaning brush to remove the scuff marks and salt stains that have invaded your suede shoes for an instantly more polished look.
11. Prevent clutter in your living space (and stop telling yourself you'll "do it later") by following the one-minute rule. Basically, this motto means tackling mundane tasks that take 60 seconds or less — whether that's making your bed or putting that coffee mug in the dishwasher.
12. Nip brassiness in the bud with a cult-favorite Fanola purple shampoo. The violet pigment in this formula works to wash away unwanted yellow in your 'do, meaning you can extend the time between salon visits — and the benefits of that are two-fold. You'll save a ton of money on appointments, plus won't have to subject your hair to additional bleaches and dye that will (I'm sorry to tell you this) cause additional damage.
13. Tackle one dreadful organization task a week and check the interwebz for any shortcuts. Personal example: My bookshelf has been a disaster since 2003. Organizing by color (or taking the minimalist approach) is shockingly easy and takes *checks watch* no more than 15 minutes.
14. Plug in the Dash rapid cooker whilst getting ready — it takes the ~hard~ work out of morning breakfast. All you'll have to do is fill this cooker with water, add up to six eggs, and breakfast will be served.
15. Another way to ensure a quick breakfast (unlike those irksome TV characters who have a bite of toast and say "gotta run" to the parent who has just prepared a gourmet meal)? Prepping frozen fruit every Sunday — just measure ingredients, pop 'em in a reusable Stasher bag, and store in your freezer! These smoothie recipes are delicious, simple, and will take no more than a few minutes to prepare.
16. This open-front blazer is a foolproof way to look dressed up in an instant. It's the crème de la crème of closet staples due to its ability in making any ensemble (from band tees to ripped denim) look put together.
17. For the person who'd rather do one million push-ups than wait for lacquer to dry, give yourself an at-home mani with Kiss nail adhesives. Just peel, press on, and that is it. No more sitting in salon chairs, no more bed sheet marks because the polish never properly dried.
18. Doing the dishes is the bane of your existence! I get it! I'm right there with you! But household chores become much less daunting when you have a designated time for 'em. Instead, come up with a weekly cleaning routine to cut back on work day distractions (and write it down on a magnetic whiteboard).
19. Wear some no-show socks to prevent clashing fabrics from peeking out over the top of your lace-up sneakers! These comfy bad boys even have a silicone backing on your heel which translates to 👏 no 👏 more 👏 slipping 👏 socks 👏.
20. Get glossy, frizz-free curls on second (or third or fourth or tenth) day hair with Cake Beauty The Curl Friend Defining Cream. A blend of shea butter and lightweight natural oils provide a ton of moisture but thankfully none of the weigh-down.
21. Turn any bra into a no-show racerback with the help of these handy dandy adjustable clip holders. Long gone will be the days of —> put on shirt —> bra shows —> take off shirt to change bra —> put shirt back on again. Not to be dramatic, but these clips will change your life when you're in a rush (which is always), not to mention these will make any ensemble will look 10x more crisp without colorful straps peeking through.
22. Take yourself from bedtime ready to professional chic by layering this removable collar under any comfy old sweater. So simple, so transformative, and the gorgeous embellishments give you just a hint of sparkle.
23. Tame baby hairs in a jiffy with this plant-based gel cream, which ought to calm the pesky flyaways that no amount of brushing can get rid of. The best part? This formula is non-greasy, completely transparent, the mascara wand makes it super easy to apply, and it will make your 'do look more polished with basically no effort required.
24. Or! Try an An edge control gel to help lay your edges and slick back baby hairs with just a few flicks of product. Major bonus points: It won't flake or leave behind any residue, which is *heart eyes* the definition of perfection in our book.
25. Throw on a simple satiny button-up, known for its uncanny ability to make light-wash jeans look dressy. The secret sauce is in the fabric, which delivers a luxe ensemble that only looks expensive.
26. Bliss = being able to remove the plastered pet fur on your black leggings within seconds. Pick up every speck of gunk that's attached itself to your clothing via this lint remover, a beast at making plain black tees look crisp and straight out of the dryer.
27. Apply Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF40 every morning! It contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and niacinamide for a light coverage that blurs pores and reduces redness. It also delivers lit-from-within radiance *and* sun protection in one swipe.
28. Make "cleaning" as easy as one, two, spritz with a no-scrub Wet & Forget cleaner. This product can be used weekly to keep your shower free of mildew, which basically means it will take all of two seconds to feel like you've deep-cleaned the place in which you bathe.
29. Cackle in the face of coffee rings by way of a reversible waterproof desk mat — because if you don't have a space large enough to accommodate a fancy WFH set-up? Well, same. But slapping this bebe on your living room coffee table at least gives the *feeling* of typing away at a genuine office desk.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.