25 Fall Products That Reviewers Really Love

1. A battery-operated tapered candle set that moonlights as decor robbed from the Great Hall (a Harry Potter reference for the muggles out there). These flameless candles can be propped in a candelabra, too, if you're a fan of more traditional interiors. There's even a wand that you have to ~swish and flick~ to turn the candles on and off.
2. Leaf scoops because the fallen leaves look wonderful in theory... until they don't. This cuts backyard maintenance time in half thanks to the sheer amount of debris it can pick up with one ~scoop~.
3. Chelsea boots that, despite having a generous heel, are comfortable enough to walk around in all darn day. These are perfect for weekends fueled by pumpkin lattes, apple cider donuts, and the promise of yet another fall hay ride.
4. A Torani pumpkin pie sauce because PSL season is fantastic but expensive (and requires leaving the house). Top off your morning cup of caffeine with this delicious treat... and not just for one season, but all year long. I said what I said.
5. Baggy overalls (with pockets!) for anyone who detests having to scrounge up a matching top and bottom, plus wants to look peak Instagramworthy in their loungewear — all you'll have to do is slip this on over a bralette *or* a sleeved tee.
6. A tiny milk frother that makes it easy to whip up your very own PSL at home — and quickly. This stainless-steel whisk truly has so many darn uses: Let your mouth water at the thought of cappuccinos, lattes, hot chocolate, matcha, milkshakes, and more.
7. Nine pairs of soft knit socks ideal for pairing with Chelsea boots and a miniskirt, where they peek through ever so slightly to tell the world "yes, I look put together, but I am also incredibly cozy."
8. A durable, Shark Tank–featured Rumpl outdoor blanket for outdoor picnics accessorized by crunchy leaves and apple cider mimosas. This is super lightweight and packable (cc: the below photo for proof), plus you can chuck it in the machine when it's covered in dirt and grime.
9. A lush double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set I am adding to my cart in the name of back-to-school shopping. Am I going back to school? No. But we are entering fall, ergo I plan on treating myself to cozy accessories to enhance allll my impending Halloween movie marathons.
10. An autumnal garland for your staircase banister to get your home into the holiday spirit in five seconds flat. *inhales pumpkin spice* *exhales the summer humidity we've finally managed to escape*
11. A Carhartt beanie in which over 110,000 folks felt compelled to leave a *glowing* review due to how comfy, durable, and versatile this noggin accessory is. It basically goes hand in hand with your denim jacket and combat boots.
12. A set of two buffalo plaid throw pillow covers for an autumnal upgrade to your Ikea sofa, the one you've been meaning to replace for years but... still haven't. These provide an instant refresh.
13. A turtleneck sweater dress for a chic way to feel as if you're *wearing* that ultra soft throw blanket you purchased in three colors from TJ Maxx. The rib-knit material is truly a joy.
14. A Java Sok, a cup insulator because the seasons don't change your caffeine preferences — all iced, all the time. This little gadget means your hands won't have to brave freezing temps with every sip of that PSL.
15. A set of four kitchen towels because the amount of one-use paper towels you go through in a day is... staggering. Cut back on waste *and* add some fall spice to your food prep station with these.
16. A plaid flannel shirt that's just inspired me to scour Airbnb for a staycation in the middle of nowhere. I can picture it already: surrounded by nature, drinking coffee in a semi-modern cabin with floor-to-ceiling windows... all while wearing this top.
17. A long-line plaid jacket so chic, it won't matter that it's covered in the remnants of the apple cider donut you just inhaled.
18. Bath bombs for folks who love the holidays (if by the holidays you mean Halloween). Each one uses a combo of baking soda and Epsom salts, plus each "character" has a different scent: For example, the clown bath bomb uses a trio of berries, banana, and creamy vanilla fragrance oils.
19. A spooky candle pedestal you should garnish with a Halloween candle, because whoever said money can't buy happiness has obviously never scoured the aisles of Bath & Body Works for the perfect three-wick pumpkin candle.
20. A 101-piece Wilton baking set packed with alphabet, number, and holiday cutters that includes a wide range of ~spooky~ shapes. Have you ever bit into a chocolate chip creation in the shape of a bat, pumpkin, witch, or cat? Because it basically tastes better.
21. A four-sided brush cleaner for when it's time to finally break out the suede booties. This easily cleans away scuff marks and salt stains with little to no effort required, making it the perfect thing to have on hand for after you've gone apple picking. On a farm. Where there is quite a lot of dirt. The kind that will leave marks on your shoes.
22. A jar of Stonewall Kitchen caramel apple butter to add a fall touch to, well, literally any dessert or pastry you intend on eating this season: ice cream, waffles, croissants, toasts, pie, and the delicious list goes on.
23. Polymer clay base studs to add a touch of ~hocus-pocus~ to your lobes this season. Good luck choosing between ghosts, witch hats, foliage, coffee cups, and pumpkins (my suggestion is to just get every. single one. but hey that's just me and my spending habits!!!!!!)
24. An oversized knitted sweater vest for making the word "crisp" come to mind. Turtleneck weather is back, pets, and what better way to accessorize it than with the below? I'll be taking five. Thanks.
25. A set of 12 flameless LED candles I strongly suggest you sprinkle throughout your abode to make it feel like a haunted Victorian home — sans any ghosts, of course.
