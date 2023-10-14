BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

25 Fall Products That Reviewers Really Love

Including hanging candles for your next movie marathon.

AnaMaria Glavan
by AnaMaria Glavan

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A battery-operated tapered candle set that moonlights as decor robbed from the Great Hall (a Harry Potter reference for the muggles out there). These flameless candles can be propped in a candelabra, too, if you're a fan of more traditional interiors. There's even a wand that you have to ~swish and flick~ to turn the candles on and off.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "These candles are so convincing they pass for the real thing even only a couple of feet away. Put them on your dining room table, and they will look elegant and natural. The brightness is adjustable, they can be set to flicker or hold steady, they can be set to come on and turn off automatically, and they operate by remote control, so you can put them in hard to reach places." —Robert E.

Get them from Amazon for $42.99.

2. Leaf scoops because the fallen leaves look wonderful in theory... until they don't. This cuts backyard maintenance time in half thanks to the sheer amount of debris it can pick up with one ~scoop~.

model picking up leaves from a pile with the leaf scoops
Amazon

Promising review: "I picked these up to help get my lawn under control. I have several large oaks and a few pine trees in my yard. I saw so many positive reviews that I figured that these leaf scoops were worth a try, and I'm glad I did. The speed at which I can bag yard waste is significantly increased, and I feel much more efficient. I have big hands, and these still work fine for me. I can't argue with the ease of use and overall efficiency that they provide when it comes to picking up leaves. They've held up great and I strongly recommend them." —Josh F

Get them from Amazon for $29.95

3. Chelsea boots that, despite having a generous heel, are comfortable enough to walk around in all darn day. These are perfect for weekends fueled by pumpkin lattes, apple cider donuts, and the promise of yet another fall hay ride.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I really like these shoes a lot — they're incredibly comfortable for being heeled boots and I can stand in them all day at work. While I've only gone through one winter with these so far (in Chicago), they still look great! I also sprayed them with water protectant and it didn't affect the suede material at all, so I would 10/10 recommend these." —Sarasri

Get them from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in seven colors).

4. A Torani pumpkin pie sauce because PSL season is fantastic but expensive (and requires leaving the house). Top off your morning cup of caffeine with this delicious treat... and not just for one season, but all year long. I said what I said.

@torani / Via instagram.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Nailed it! This is the perfect syrup (yeah, I know it's technically called a sauce) for making pumpkin spice lattes. Look no further. This is what you need. After trying another brand's syrup and being terribly disappointed, I decided to try this based on reviews...and BAM! This is the one! Tastes similar to what coffeehouses use to make their pumpkin spice lattes, which is exactly what I've been looking for. Love it!" —TravlGrl

Get it from Amazon for $13.70.

5. Baggy overalls (with pockets!) for anyone who detests having to scrounge up a matching top and bottom, plus wants to look peak Instagramworthy in their loungewear — all you'll have to do is slip this on over a bralette *or* a sleeved tee.

reviewer wearing the orange jumpsuit
amazon.com

Promising review: "I am literally obsessed with these! I have been wanting to order overalls for a couple of years now. I thought this was a cute way to wear them without trying to look too young. Spot on. I actually bought it as my lounging outfit. With all this time being spent at home with the recent crisis, I wanted something comfortable but cute so I’m not in sweats all day. Thinking about getting a couple of other colors. I would totally wear these out and about." —WamQQk

Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 20 colors).

6. A tiny milk frother that makes it easy to whip up your very own PSL at home — and quickly. This stainless-steel whisk truly has so many darn uses: Let your mouth water at the thought of cappuccinos, lattes, hot chocolate, matcha, milkshakes, and more.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "All of my friends and family had this so naturally I had to get one and I am obsessed. Makes every homemade coffee taste like you went out and bought one. Very affordable and worth every penny. I love that is comes with a cute holder for it." —Kayla Dillinger

Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 26 styles).

7. Nine pairs of soft knit socks ideal for pairing with Chelsea boots and a miniskirt, where they peek through ever so slightly to tell the world "yes, I look put together, but I am also incredibly cozy."

Reviewer photo of a person wearing orange socks under their tan boots
amazon.com

Promising review: "Love the color palette, real cool knit pattern. Also long enough to get that 'scrunched-up' look when paired with boots!" —Olivia T. 

Get nine pairs from Amazon for $20.99.

8. A durable, Shark Tank–featured Rumpl outdoor blanket for outdoor picnics accessorized by crunchy leaves and apple cider mimosas. This is super lightweight and packable (cc: the below photo for proof), plus you can chuck it in the machine when it's covered in dirt and grime.

BuzzFeed / Rachel Dunkel

Rumpl is an Oregon-based small business specializing in outdoor blankets that donates a portion of its revenue to environmental nonprofits.

Promising review: "I've used it in Wisconsin to continue having outdoor hangouts with my friends during Coronatime. It's that extra cozy layer for patio dining and porch sitting. Packs down tight to keep in the car for impromptu outdoor happy hour!" —Julie K.

Check out our Rumpl puffer blanket review for more details!

Get it from Amazon for $125 (available in 34 colors) OR straight from Rumpl for $125 (available in 30+ colors).

9. A lush double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set I am adding to my cart in the name of back-to-school shopping. Am I going back to school? No. But we are entering fall, ergo I plan on treating myself to cozy accessories to enhance allll my impending Halloween movie marathons.

the off white faux fur duvet set on a bed
Amazon

One side is faux fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom-fringed pillow sham, and other set sizes include two.

Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard thing thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this ... do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —SK

Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes twin–king and 34 colors).

10. An autumnal garland for your staircase banister to get your home into the holiday spirit in five seconds flat. *inhales pumpkin spice* *exhales the summer humidity we've finally managed to escape*

reviewer photo of staircase with leaf garland on banister
amazon.com

Promising review: "Love this garland for fall decorating. I added some orange lights and put it above the mantle. It is easy to bend around candlesticks and picture frames." —Deanna Scozzari-Kilbourn

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in eight colors).

11. A Carhartt beanie in which over 110,000 folks felt compelled to leave a *glowing* review due to how comfy, durable, and versatile this noggin accessory is. It basically goes hand in hand with your denim jacket and combat boots.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This is the warmest, best hat ever. I've never really worn hats, living in California, but have had to go to Minnesota and other cold places recently for work, and it keeps my head SO WARM. It's soft (I hate even the tiniest bit of scratchy feeling) and the purple sage color is muted and elegant and lovely. I don't think I will ever buy another kind of hat again!" —Lia

Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in one size and 35 styles).

12. A set of two buffalo plaid throw pillow covers for an autumnal upgrade to your Ikea sofa, the one you've been meaning to replace for years but... still haven't. These provide an instant refresh.

reviewer&#x27;s pillow in orange and white plaid in a basket
amazon.com

Promising review: "Love these pillows. Going into the fall and holiday season these pillow are amazing. I bought the red checkered pillows and they are a canvas-type material. Not super soft but they keep their shape very well. I just throw these covers right over my everyday pillows and they fit great." —Natasha

Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in seven sizes and 11 colors).

13. A turtleneck sweater dress for a chic way to feel as if you're *wearing* that ultra soft throw blanket you purchased in three colors from TJ Maxx. The rib-knit material is truly a joy.

reviewer wearing the black dress
amazon.com

Promising review: "This is WAY BETTER than I thought it would be when I purchased it. First of all, the size is perfect! It's absolutely an oversized sweater, and the material is great, and I personally love the pockets! I wore with some simple leggings and was just in heaven at how comfortable I was. Anyway, y'all, BUY THIS SWEATER!" —Kristen Saunders

Get it from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 41 colors).

14. A Java Sok, a cup insulator because the seasons don't change your caffeine preferences — all iced, all the time. This little gadget means your hands won't have to brave freezing temps with every sip of that PSL.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I cannot say enough positive things about the Java Sok. As a regular iced coffee drinker (Starbucks on the daily), this thing is truly awesome! I use it in the car, office, home...everywhere! I will be purchasing the other sizes and will get a few as gifts for my office peeps. Added bonus...seems to keep my drink colder longer. Buy the Java Sok...you will not be disappointed!" —Lyndsey L

Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in five sizes and dozens of prints).

15. A set of four kitchen towels because the amount of one-use paper towels you go through in a day is... staggering. Cut back on waste *and* add some fall spice to your food prep station with these.

an orange and white checker towel and one with a pumpkin on it hanging on a reviewer&#x27;s oven
amazon.com

Promising review: "These towels definitely look better together. Thanksgiving Day at my house is going to be awesome this year with these towels and all of the other Thanksgiving table decor that I’ve purchased from Amazon. Thank you for making this easy!! A++" —Sandy Lee

Get a set of four from Amazon for $15.99.

16. A plaid flannel shirt that's just inspired me to scour Airbnb for a staycation in the middle of nowhere. I can picture it already: surrounded by nature, drinking coffee in a semi-modern cabin with floor-to-ceiling windows... all while wearing this top.

reviewer wearing the white and blue plaid shirt
amazon.com

I feel like that person from the York Peppermint Pattie commercial.

Promising review: "Such a cute flannel! Thick, great quality, well made, and definitely exceeded my expectations." —A. D. Fox

Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 10 colors).

17. A long-line plaid jacket so chic, it won't matter that it's covered in the remnants of the apple cider donut you just inhaled.

Reviewer wearing the brown plaid coat
amazon.com

Promising review: "This Jacket is great! I got it in Brown and its long (enough to cover the backside) and fits like a gem. Pockets are great. I would buy this again in a heartbeat! I've also already washed it once and it is definitely wash-n-wear, no steaming or ironing needed." —Sarah T.

Get it from Amazon for $62.99+ (available in sizes XS–L and six colors).

18. Bath bombs for folks who love the holidays (if by the holidays you mean Halloween). Each one uses a combo of baking soda and Epsom salts, plus each "character" has a different scent: For example, the clown bath bomb uses a trio of berries, banana, and creamy vanilla fragrance oils.

the bath bombs
DeleuxsBathProducts / Etsy

Promising review: "Love how much detail is put into each bath bomb. They all smelled lovely upon arrival!" —Laura Rossit

Get them from DeleuxsBathProducts on Etsy for $3.89+ (available in 12 characters).

19. A spooky candle pedestal you should garnish with a Halloween candle, because whoever said money can't buy happiness has obviously never scoured the aisles of Bath & Body Works for the perfect three-wick pumpkin candle.

the candle pedestal with a spooky picture in it
Bath & Body Works

Promising review: "Perfect addition to my Halloween decor! Love that each side has a different creepy face." —adalbert

Get it from Bath & Body Works for $17.47 (originally $34.95). 

20. A 101-piece Wilton baking set packed with alphabet, number, and holiday cutters that includes a wide range of ~spooky~ shapes. Have you ever bit into a chocolate chip creation in the shape of a bat, pumpkin, witch, or cat? Because it basically tastes better.

Halloween cookies made by a reviewer
amazon.com

Bonus: these cutters are dishwasher safe!

Promising review: "I’m so glad I went for this set instead of spending tons of money on steel cutters. I made Halloween cookies with my 7-year-old nephew using the halloween ones, and we both had lots of fun! Cuts nicely and cleanly, dough does not stick to the plastic, and I hand-washed them and let them dry on the rack just like any other utensil/dish. Can’t wait to try the Christmas ones next month!" —Jenn K

Get a set of 101 from Amazon for $20.

21. A four-sided brush cleaner for when it's time to finally break out the suede booties. This easily cleans away scuff marks and salt stains with little to no effort required, making it the perfect thing to have on hand for after you've gone apple picking. On a farm. Where there is quite a lot of dirt. The kind that will leave marks on your shoes.

amazon.com

This brush has a welt surface, nylon bristles, an arched half-circle brush, and a protruding brush that lets you clean different kinds of suede.

Promising review: "BUY THIS THING! I got mud on my new suede boots and thought they were ruined, but this brush completely restored them. I was shocked. I even used it on an old pair of boots from college that I have considered ruined for several years now, and it did wonders on getting rid of the filth on top of the suede. This is absolutely worth getting!" —Gaby Scott

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

22. A jar of Stonewall Kitchen caramel apple butter to add a fall touch to, well, literally any dessert or pastry you intend on eating this season: ice cream, waffles, croissants, toasts, pie, and the delicious list goes on.

the caramel apple butter
Amazon

Promising review: " Fantastic on English muffins. I recommend you buy 2 jars at a time as you'll go through the first one rather quickly. Definite mainstay for the kitchen pantry." —Apryl D

Get it from Amazon for $5.99

23. Polymer clay base studs to add a touch of ~hocus-pocus~ to your lobes this season. Good luck choosing between ghosts, witch hats, foliage, coffee cups, and pumpkins (my suggestion is to just get every. single one. but hey that's just me and my spending habits!!!!!!)

the earrings
Indigo Clay Jewelry / Etsy

Promising review: "This set of earrings is beautiful, unique, and I get many compliments. I wanted a way to spark joy and festivity at work. I already placed a second order when I saw she had a new design that I think a friend of mine would love!" —amidette 

Get it from Indigo Clay Jewelry on Etsy for $11+ (available in eight styles, in a set of three, and the full pack of eight).

24. An oversized knitted sweater vest for making the word "crisp" come to mind. Turtleneck weather is back, pets, and what better way to accessorize it than with the below? I'll be taking five. Thanks.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Love this! Well worth the price! I ordered a medium so that it wouldn’t be too oversized and look awkward. And it fits perfect!! I paired it with a white turtleneck underneath, but the options are limitless here. Was surprised at the quality of this item...it’s very soft and thick. Which wasn’t what I expected at all. My only real complaint is the price of the item. However, this item is very trendy, so I understand. Would definitely, and might, buy again very soon!" —Jon Evans

Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes S–L and eight colors).

25. A set of 12 flameless LED candles I strongly suggest you sprinkle throughout your abode to make it feel like a haunted Victorian home — sans any ghosts, of course.

The led candles are all different sizes
Amazon

These 12 candles are different sizes, made of real wax, and are remote controlled. They have four timers and brightness levels to choose from — including a flickering option! Each candle needs two AA batteries.

Promising review: "These are amazing! The real wax surrounding the bulb makes them look and feel pretty authentic — much classier than the plastic stuff I was seeing at the store. The remote works beautifully, and it's nice that you can choose flicker or steady light. I think I'll order another set to use during the winter holidays, too! Again, these are much nicer quality than any other electric candles I've seen, and the remote makes managing the lighting super easy." —Amazon Customer

Get the set of 12 from Amazon for $23.99.

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.