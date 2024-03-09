39 Things Under $10 That Are Just As Useful As They Are Affordable

1. A miraculous enzyme-based laundry stain remover that banishes those pesky dried sweat, oil stains, and deodorant marks in just one wash, saving your beloved clothes from looking like they've seen better days.
Check out a TikTok of the laundry spray in action.
Puracy is a Texas-based, family-owned small business specializing in plant-based, chemical-free, hypoallergenic home products, with a donation made to local families in need with a portion of every purchase.
Promising review: "For whatever reason, I am ALWAYS spilling things on my shirts and I cook every night (sometimes I remember the apron, sometimes I don't). My clothes are a mess by the end of the day. I'm not proud of it, but there it is. I have tried EVERYTHING there is to remove stains and this is the absolute BEST thing out there. (There is simply not a major stain remover that I have not tried.) The only thing close is a long pre-soak (I mean like six hours) in Oxyclean. With Puracy, you get the best result by doing it well in advance, but for me that is another plus because I would far rather spray them when I put them in the hamper than do it all at once just before I do the laundry. It seems to get everything out and I've never had any trouble with damaged fabric. I don't really review very much, but this is seriously outstanding." —NYC Buyer
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
2. A manual flossing toothbrush with special bristles to clean in between your teeth and get out all those popcorn kernels and sesame seeds from your everything bagel, leaving you feeling like you just left the dentist. If you have sensitive teeth, no worries, because reviewers say these bristles are super soft.
Mouthwatchers is a small oral care business.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this toothbrush!! TikTok made me buy it and I will never own anything else again. My teeth feel clean all day long like I went to the dentist but better. I even have a sonic toothbrush and this blows it out of the water. Don’t hesitate…buy this for your teeth!" —Amy
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.90.
3. A stainless-steel tongue scraper capable of getting all the gunk off your tongue, freshening your breath in the process. Now you'll be able to taste all the flavors of the rainbow in their true glory.
Dr. Tung's is a US-based small biz that specializes in oral care products.
Promising review: "I had a tool similar to this years ago but it was plastic and shaped a little differently and I just didn’t see much results so I didn’t stick with using it. But this tongue scraper is by far above and beyond anything I have used in the past. The immediate results were disgusting, which in this case is a good thing ;-). I’m very happy with the quality of product and the way in which this handy little tool performs. An added plus is the cute travel bag which comes with your purchase. Solid purchase!" —Lyra18
Get it from Amazon for $7.70 (also available in multipacks).
4. A waterproof pouch that'll protect your phone while you swim with dolphins, high-five a sea turtle, or when you fall off a Jet Ski in Miami. (Or was that just me?)
It fits any phone up to 7 inches diagonally, and you can also use it to keep your ID and money from getting wet!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "It's also a great fix for keeping out sand and dirt (and a great option for runners, if you're caught in the rain but still want to be able to toggle through your music options)."
Promising review: "I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend, and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck, and so it, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast-forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone! He had to cut the case open, but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" —Julie McDonald
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 13 colors).
5. The Saem hydrating eye stick, aka the perfect remedy for dehydrated skin. This eye treatment is made with Icelandic glacier water, giving your skin the fresh hydration boost it needs on days when you've hit the snooze button one too many times.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "Say goodbye to puffiness in seconds. I saw this on a BuzzFeed article and thought it was so cute. I've used Clinique and It Cosmetics eye creams and they are great but this is different. I like this more for morning/pre-makeup. It absorbs in literal seconds! And it gets rid of puffiness super quickly. This is perfect for mornings. This is my new holy grail eye cream. A few swipes on the eye lip and under the eye and I'm good to go. No tapping in." —ChrisTb
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. A bottle of Folex Instant Carpet Stain Remover because life happens, and this water-based cleaning spray can get out just about any mess. Think: ink, grease, dirt, pet stains, food, coffee, blood, or even *old* stains you've been pushing off for weeks (or years) now.
Check out this TikTok of the Folex carpet spot remover to see it in action!
Promising review: “There are products that you love and buy again. And then there are products that you love and can’t live without. And then above that, are a few select products that you revere and hold with the highest honor. Folex is that product. I have used Folex for years and it works wonders on everything from spilt coffee, wine, and dog messes, without any chemical smells or residue. But my love for Folex grew so much deeper when I dropped a 32-ounce jar of salsa down the stairs. My husband took one look and declared that the stairs were ruined and would need to be replaced. I took a look, grabbed the Folex and said, 'We’ve got this.' If you have children, pets or are very clumsy with your canned goods, you need this bulk-size jug in your arsenal of cleaning supplies.” —Carobnty
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
7. An ingenious over-the-door laundry hamper, basically a magical laundry fairy that allows you to toss in your dirty clothes as you take them off, preventing them from piling up on the floor (or that random chair in the corner of your room) in the first place.
Promising review: "Huge space saver. I live in a VERY small apartment, so floor space is limited. I have an amazing system in place using this over-the-door hamper that keeps my house looking clean and organized. Having the hole at the top to throw clothes in is so easy. Loading the washing machine is also really easy as it has a zipper at the bottom to allow the clothes to fall right in. 10 out of 10, would buy more in the future!" —Stephanie Sharp
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors and in two-packs).
8. A before-you-go toilet spray so you can avoid that awkward walk out of the public bathroom stall after dropping a big one. The natural essential oils in the spray create a barrier on top of the water, trapping odors below so they don't escape into the air. It's like an invisible force field of freshness.
9. A set of fast-acting cleaning K-Cups because there's a reason your coffee has been tasting a little *off* lately: You just need to clean your Keurig. Just pop the pod in and brew like you're making a normal cup of coffee and watch all the gunk come out that you didn't know was in there. No need to buy a new machine. 🙌🏽
Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues, and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use. I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results… VERY HAPPY!!" —Corey West
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in packs of 12 and 16).
10. A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil if you've ever wanted that salon finish without having to go to the salon. It not only helps keep your delicate nails and cuticles moisturized, but you can also apply it while relaxing and watching TV — that's how simple it is.
Promising review: "Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." —sidna saavedra
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
11. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, capable of cleaning and removing stubborn stains and dirt from surfaces such as sinks, cookware, tiles, and more WITHOUT the need for elbow grease. Using The Pink Stuff can restore the shine and cleanliness of your home, making it look newer and fresher.
Promising review: "THIS STUFF IS MAGIC. If you’re questioning getting this to clean harder stains or anything, this is your review to read! I was a little skeptical because I’ve tried many things to clean my shower door with the hard-water stains and nothing really ever got it completely clean...this stuff did! I wish I would have taken before pictures. It did take a couple of applications and some scrubbing, but honestly I didn’t have to scrub hard, just used a wet cloth and this and my shower door is now completely clean without any hard water stains! I’m obsessed. Now to see what else I can clean with it." —R. Ford
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.