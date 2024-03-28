These 30 Space-Saving Products Will Change The Way You Pack Forever

1. A set of compression cubes that'll create so much more room in your suitcase by squeezing out excess air. And you have ~options~ for how to pack, like grouping by piece (like T-shirts in one, underwear in another) or organizing by outfit to make getting dressed a breeze once you're there.
Promising review: "Must-have traveling accessory. Best way to pack a suitcase! I’ll never go back to stuffing everything in on its own. These compartments held way more than I imagined and kept me organized. I will definitely add more to my collection. Makes a great gift for frequent travelers too!" —Lisa
Get them from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in 10 styles and in packs of two, three, or six).
2. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you can use to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time in case your beautifully renovated historical hotel room only has one *working* outlet. It folds up compact so it's not taking up too much room in your luggage.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers. I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —Sbreddy
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in nine colors).
3. A shoe bag anyone who likes to travel light would appreciate. It's compact and protects your shoes from getting damaged while still allowing you to bring what you need — like a pair of sneakers for walking tours, flip-flops to lounge by the pool, and sandals for a night out on the town.
Promising review: "You can totally fit three pairs of shoes in this! (Size 6.5 women's shoe, fit heels, wedges, and sandals.) I bought two and will absolutely be buying more for my husband. 10/10 would recommend! I travel frequently, and I always overpack; this helped cut down space and stress immensely!" —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in nine colors and patterns).
4. A nifty folding pill organizer with clear windows that make grabbing your meds very accessible. Featuring six smaller compartments for little pills and a roomy one for capsules and vitamins, it's perfect for when you're on the go and need a mini pharmacy in your backpack without the bulk.
Promising review: "If you travel, I suggest buying several of these! They organize pills very well and always stay shut and are easy to pack. I also use one for my jewelry when I travel. They stay closed with a strong magnet and fit into a corner of your luggage very easily. I also used a label maker and labeled the individual spaces with the name of the supplement to help organize my partner!" —Anna Zucker
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 11 colors and two sizes).
5. A compact, all-in-one international travel adapter, because having a dead phone *and* incompatible outlets for your charger would just be the cherry on top of a not-so-great start to vacay. This adapter is equipped with a universal outlet, two standard USB ports, and a USB-C port so you can charge up to four devices at once!
It works with outlets in most parts of the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Dubai.
Promising review: "LOVE this adapter! I travel from time to time internationally and have always used just the 'standard' adapters found in airports. Could not pass up the opportunity to purchase this one after reading the reviews. Exceeded my expectations of what it was capable of. Used on a recent trip to Germany and it handled everything needed — laptop, cell phone (USB ports are so very welcome), alarm clock, dryer, etc. Did not miss a beat on the power provided. And, it is also attractive looking ;-) Thank you for making such a great, dependable product!" —Monkey
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
6. Some squeezable silicone travel bottles to carry all of your essentials like shampoo, body wash, and lotion without having to worry about TSA tossing them. The set also comes with pre-printed labels so you'll know exactly what's what, keeping you prepared and organized.
*Plus,* decanting your creams and liquids into these babies will free up space in your carry-on and spare you weight.
The label options are: soap, sunblock, conditioner, lotion, shampoo, or blank (so you can write your own label). It also comes with a handy, clear zipper pouch!
Promising review: "Just took a trip to the Dominican Republic and used carry-on luggage only throughout the entire trip, never once was questioned about the size. The bag they are in seems thin but it worked great to put bottles back in as well as some smaller items fit in the bag too, like lip gloss, mascara, and such. The holes are big enough to get your product in to the bottles without any complications. My fiancé and myself had plenty of shampoo, conditioner, sunblock and lotion for seven days. Highly recommend these bottles, they are perfect for carry-ons!!" —Stephanie Miller
Get a set of four 3-ounce bottles from Amazon for $12.49 (available in a variety of sizes and colors).
7. A jewelry organizer capable of keeping all your dainty chains and elaborate earrings organized and tangle-free so that you can *actually* wear them with all your vacay fits.
8. A set of chewable toothpaste tablets, aka a space-saving miracle for campers and backpackers who want to keep their gear light and tidy. Instead of lugging around a clunky, spill-prone toothpaste tube, just pop one of these tabs in your mouth and give it a chew — it'll start foaming up just like regular toothpaste. Plus, they're perfect for those carry-on only trips since they're not considered a liquid!
Promising review: "I took these on a three-week trip to Europe. Didn't have to put them in my liquids bag. You chew them (don't swallow), then brush. It doesn't seem like they'd work, but they did. My teeth felt clean after using. Good purchase." —Pattipeg S. Harjo
Get a 60-count from Amazon for $14.98.
9. A fold-up travel version of the popular "flossing" toothbrush made with super thin bristles that not only brush but also floss, giving you a much more satisfying clean feeling than an average toothbrush ever could. It folds neatly into itself, so no more hunting for those pesky travel caps (and no need to lug around your fancy electric toothbrush)!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Katy Herman swears by these: "The brand sent me a sample of these to try out and I love them for all the reasons above! Mine has honestly stayed super clean- and fresh-looking after several trips over the past couple of months, so I haven't immediately tossed it after short trips like I usually do with travel toothbrushes. It's super convenient, compact, and my teeth and gums feel fresh and invigorated after use!"
Mouthwatchers is a dentist-founded small business specializing in upgraded toothbrushes. While these can't be a full substitute for flossing, they're helpful if you don't floss as much as you should (I feel you).
Promising review: "This toothbrush is a new staple item for my on-the-go Invisalign bag. When I need to brush my teeth and don't have time to floss before putting my aligners back in, this brush makes sure my teeth and mouth feel clean and removes debris in between my teeth. The bristles are soft, this toothbrush is sturdy, and the different lengths of bristles help remove debris or help floss your teeth on the go. This brush also dries very fast in between uses." —V. Brown
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99.
10. A collapsible leakproof water bottle designed to free up so much space in your personal bag when flying and going on excursions, which will have you feeling light and free while on the go. Plus you won't have to keep buying $15 water every time you're thirsty, which is also a win.
Promising review: "I just bought this bottle and I’m already obsessed. I even ordered four more to bring with me on vacation and share with my family. I love how easily it folds back up and it doesn’t leak at all. I just wish it came in more colors and can’t wait to show everyone my cool new bottle!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in several styles, colors, and sets).
11. A waterproof Kindle letting you carry a wide range of books without the weight or bulk, perfect for when your flight home gets delayed for the third time today. The adjustable warm light feature makes it easy to fine-tune the screen’s warmth and brightness to match the dim airplane lighting.
HuffPost Shopping writer Haley Zovickian adores her Kindle: "I recently bought a Kindle and it has, no exaggeration, revolutionized my life. I love mine for so many reasons — it's truly helped me incorporate my love of reading into my often hectic life, and all my titles literally live inside of this half-pound wonder gadget, so I can switch between books super easily. For traveling, this is a literal dream. I don't have to pick between titles and then regret the entire trip that I didn't bring the one I left at home — and, as any book lover knows, traveling with books is heavy as hell, and the Kindle literally completely eliminates that weight. Traveling will never be the same for me. BTW, I am also obsessed with the Libby app, which allows you to check out e-books from your local library on your Kindle!! My inner child is *screaming* with joy."
Promising review: "I love the feel of books and even the smell if I am being honest. But as a traveler, lugging around the five books I like to read at a time is a back-breaker. I have grown to love the Kindle in more ways than just the light load. The fact that I can read in bed without a light glaring is A+. I can access books at anytime, anywhere in the world...even the doctor's office!" —Jefi Moultrie
Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in 8GB and 16GB sizes, in three colors, with or without lockscreen ads, and with three free months of Kindle Unlimited).
12. A I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo that’s just as effective as the aerosol versions but less of a pain to bring along in a carry-on. Just sprinkle a bit onto your roots, massage it in, and ta-dà! Your vacation hair will look *and* smell fresh, and the added volume will give you that main character confidence boost.
BTW, this is cruelty-free and benzene-free!
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
Get two from Amazon for $18.
13. A practical and beautiful collapsible coffee cup designed to take up barely any space in your personal bag when flying, so you can always have your cup of joe without lugging around a clunky thermos.
It's also microwave-safe! Note that the 12-ounce size does not include a straw, but both the 16-ounce and 24-ounce sizes do.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Danielle Healy has this and loves it. She writes: "This is of the first zero-waste swaps I made and I've never looked back. If you buy to-go coffee – whether you're jet-setting or just grabbing a mid-day pick-me-up — this cup is a must-have. So long as you remember to bring it, it's all the convenience of to-go coffee with none of the waste. It's leakproof and, when you're all done, it collapses down teeny tiny and can be tossed back in your bag. Oh! And it comes with a straw, so all you iced coffee lovers can get in on the action, too."
Stojo is a small biz founded by three New York dads who wanted a better way to get their convenient coffee fix without all the waste. Now they make stylish collapsible essentials in a variety of sizes and colors, including bottles and food storage containers.
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in four sizes and in 24 colors).
14. A blissfully comfy, ergonomic Trtl neck pillow that can be attached to the outside of your backpack or luggage, and it's way less bulky than those U-shaped pillows you have to awkwardly lug around. It's designed to help keep your head upright, reducing the risk of neck aches and allowing you arrive at your destination feeling refreshed and relaxed.
It also easily attaches to backpacks and luggage handles (see the photo on the right), weighs less than half a pound, and is machine washable!
Promising review: "It's compact, lightweight, takes up minimal space, and can be used not only as a pillow but also as a makeshift neck support AND lumbar support. This is the only pillow I am willing to take with me during traveling because there is hardly any bulk and it is flexible enough to pack into my travel backpack without hoarding up much space. The included carrying case with a clip allows the pillow to hang on the outside of my backpack in the event that the inside space has been truly maxed out. Overall, this is the best travel pillow hands down unless you like to lug around a huge piece of foam with you during your travels." —The Dude
Get it from Amazon for $64.99 (available in four colors).
15. A GORGEOUS set of Cadence containers to hold a variety of items such as medications, small jewelry, and skincare without taking up much space. These magnetic containers connect together, so no need to worry about them getting lost, and they come with labeled tiles so you know what's inside each jar.
This "daily routine" set includes four flex medium and three flex small Capsules.
BTW, you can also get sets with labeled tiles for haircare and skincare!
Cadence is an AAPI woman-owned small business that was founded by Steph Hon with the goal of eliminating single-use travel-sized plastics. The containers are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Abby Kass is a fan: "I recently got a set of four of these, and, wow, I love them so much. I used them on a six-day trip recently, and they were perfect. I customized the label so I knew which one was my shampoo vs. conditioner and did a general label for any other things I wanted to bring along. They do hold a surprising amount. According to the brand, they hold approximately one to two weeks of skincare products, more than two weeks' worth of serum, two to three days' worth of haircare, and more than 15 tablets (for medicine and such). And while two to three days worth of haircare might not seem like enough, I found it held more than that for me, but I also don't wash my hair every single day. They were small enough to slip right into my toiletries bag and go through TSA with no problem. The container was easy to open in the shower (even with wet hands), and I had no leakage from them. These are an incredibly useful tool anyone who travels will want in their luggage."
Get the set of seven from Amazon for $130 (available in many four colors).