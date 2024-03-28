These 30 Space-Saving Products Will Change The Way You Pack Forever

This "daily routine" set includes four flex medium and three flex small Capsules.

BTW, you can also get sets with labeled tiles for haircare and skincare!

Cadence is an AAPI woman-owned small business that was founded by Steph Hon with the goal of eliminating single-use travel-sized plastics. The containers are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic.

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Abby Kass is a fan: "I recently got a set of four of these, and, wow, I love them so much. I used them on a six-day trip recently, and they were perfect. I customized the label so I knew which one was my shampoo vs. conditioner and did a general label for any other things I wanted to bring along. They do hold a surprising amount. According to the brand, they hold approximately one to two weeks of skincare products, more than two weeks' worth of serum, two to three days' worth of haircare, and more than 15 tablets (for medicine and such). And while two to three days worth of haircare might not seem like enough, I found it held more than that for me, but I also don't wash my hair every single day. They were small enough to slip right into my toiletries bag and go through TSA with no problem. The container was easy to open in the shower (even with wet hands), and I had no leakage from them. These are an incredibly useful tool anyone who travels will want in their luggage."

Get the set of seven from Amazon for $130 (available in many four colors).

