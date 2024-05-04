31 Quick Cleaning Products To Get The Job Done So You Can Actually Spend Time Outside

1. A drill brush kit, which attaches to your drill to do all the hard scrubbing for you, saving your elbow grease for something else — like popping open a bottle of wine after a long day's work of cleaning.
Drill Brush is a small business based in New York that makes cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician who suffered from carpal tunnel and needed a way to clean without causing him harm.
Note: Each color of the Drill Brush attachment corresponds to the type of bristles they have, and each one is best suited for a specific type of cleaning job (for example, the yellow brush has medium bristles, best used for bathroom cleaning — bathtubs, showers, tile, and porcelain). Be sure to check the listing for which color is best for your intended purpose before buying!
Promising review: "Bought these on a whim and was skeptical if they would really help, but man am I glad I did! They made cleaning our glass shower door and fiberglass shower a breeze! Don't really want to admit how long it had been between cleanings, but the shower shined like it never had before (even with using tough elbow grease and a standard bristle brush)." —Molly
Get a set of three brush heads from Amazon for $18.95 (available with soft, medium, stiff, and ultra-stiff bristles in six colors).
2. The Wet & Forget weekly shower spray that does all the hard work for you while you sunbathe next to the pool. This bleach-free cleaner removes soap scum and hard water deposits, leaving your shower sparkling clean when all you did was apply, walk away, and rinse off the next day.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine, in addition to purchasing the Wet and Forget Mold and Mildew Remover for use on the vinyl siding of our house. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents and a pack of two).
3. And the Wet and Forget outdoor cleaner, because dealing with gross moss, mold, and mildew on your vinyl siding is just not giving. This cleaner allows you tackle the mess without having to even touch the pressure washer.
Promising review: "I have a brick patio. When I bought this house it was covered, and I mean covered with moss. A good power wash each spring was never enough to stop the moss from returning, and month after month during the summers was a struggle, man vs plant. I did that for two years, cursing and complaining the whole time. This April I did my spring power wash as usual and immediately treated this patio. It is now going into August and I have not had even a wisp of moss this year — I mean nothing! I would recommend this product without any reservations. When you put it on you may think to yourself that it doesn't look like you really did much. It dries quick and looks the same as it did before, but wow does it do exactly what it says it will do." —PM in NH
Get it from Amazon for $20.64.
4. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner if “rank” isn’t a strong enough word to describe the state of your garbage disposal. Not only does this cleanser get rid of that funky smell, but it also cleans the underside of the splash guard, which is often overlooked in the cleaning process.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
5. A ChomChom hair roller that works so well to remove pet hair, it will make you say, "Oh yeah, my couch was that color!" Unlike a normal lint roller, the ChomChom does not contain sticky adhesive, which means it can be used over and over again.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life!! We have one long-haired cat and three dogs — suffice it to say, shedding hair is a big problem on every cloth-like surface in our home. No more vacuuming the couches and chairs like wild when you have this around. This picks up hair quickly and easily when used correctly (fast back-and-forth motion). I will never not have this in our house!" —Shelby Cipolla
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three styles).
6. A set of fast-acting cleaning K-Cups because you probably didn't even think your machine needed cleaning until now. Just pop the pod in and brew like you're making your normal cup of coffee and watch all the gunk come out that you didn't know was in there.
Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues, and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use. I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results… VERY HAPPY!!" —Corey West
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in packs of 12 and 18).
7. And for your insulated tumblers, a box of bottle cleaning tablets specifically designed to get rid of those pesky matcha latte stains inside your precious Stanley cup. Just fill the bottle with warm water, drop in the tablet, and let it stand for 15–30 minutes. The results: A sparkly clean cup with no scrubbing required.
Check out BuzzFeed Shopping's Bottle Bright deep dive for more info!
Promising review: "Despite being diligent and rinsing my bottles out, they do tend to accumulate funky color, slight odor, etc. and generally just get gunkier over time. I heated up a pot of water, filled a few bottles, dropped one of these into each, and 15 minutes later most were sparkling clean, good as new. A few of the worst needed to be left a few hours/overnight, but in every case these pills worked magic. I also tried one just for kicks on my stainless steel lined coffee pot, over five years of daily use with filtered water, monthly descaling process, etc. but still showing browning inside, and one pill cleared all the stains away." —C Stevens
Get a pack of 36 tablets from Amazon for $24.
8. An Angry Mama microwave cleaner for when you've had enough of your instant noodles having a faint tang from the burnt-on spaghetti sauce. All you have to do is fill her up with water and vinegar, pop her in the microwave, and within minutes the steam will soften up all the stuck-on food and you can wipe it away with ease.
Promising review: "I'm embarrassed to say I hadn't cleaned my microwave in about six months. It's an awful task. I ran Angry Mama one time, wiped down easily, then ran it one more time to get it really clean. Highly recommend using it more often than once every six months for a super fast, super clean microwave!" —Kelsey
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in four colors).
9. An Oxo Good Grips dish squeegee made with flexible silicone designed to glide through grease on plates and pans, scooping up the toughest of leftovers without breaking a sweat. Plus, with less grime to wipe away, you’ll be cutting down on water usage, making both your wallet and Mother Nature do a little happy dance.
Promising review: "If you have ever had to repair or replace a garbage disposal, then I am sure you have been lectured on basically only allowing crumbs to fall into the disposal. This dish squeegee makes prepping dishes for a dishwasher or sink washing a breeze. I hold the dish over the trash can and after a few swipes, the dish is ready for washing. In comparison to using a paper towel, it saves you money, helps protect the environment, and keeps your fingers free from gunk." —She Who Reads
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
10. Plus, the Dawn Powerwash kit so you can skip over the whole "I need to let it soak overnight" bit. One spray of this on your dish, and you can cut through caked-on grime with ninja precision.
The kit comes with a reusable spray bottle and three refills.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly says, "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."
Promising review: "We received our delivery this morning at 10 and I have already used it to clean the post-smoothie blender, wash the porch floor and pretreat grease stains on a load of spotted T-shirts. This stuff is wonderful!" —desert dweller
Get it from Amazon for $17.50.
11. A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum — say goodbye to struggling with a dustpan that NEVER seems to get those last few lingering pieces of debris on the floor.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —AC
Get it from Amazon for $149+ (available in four colors and another style with a built-in HEPA air purifier).
12. A concentrated leather cleaner so you can gently (and effectively) clean and refresh your favorite pair of boots, the couch in your den, and even your car seats.
Leather Honey is a small family-owned based in the USA specializing in making leather care products.
Promising review: "This is the first leather cleaner I have purchased, and it did an amazing and easy job cleaning a leather sofa. The seller emailed instructions on mixing a small volume: one tablespoon to one cup of water. Applied to a microfiber cloth and wiped. Just that quick and easy — and looks great." —Texan forever
Get it from Amazon for $16.10+ (available in three sizes).
13. An adorable fish-shaped humidifier tank cleaner to keep your tank in tip-top condition and prevent it from becoming a breeding ground for mold and other gross stuff for up to 30 days.
14. A bottle of Oh Yuk jetted tub cleaner that'll break down and remove all the yuck from inside your jetted bathtub, leaving it looking and smelling fresh as a daisy in only 15 minutes.
Oh Yuk is a family-owned small business based in Minnesota that specializes in PhD chemist-formulated cleaning products for home appliances, from dishwashers and washing machines to hot tubs and jetted bathtubs.
Promising review: "This stuff is magic! We've lived in our home for four years now and had never used our jetted tub. One day last week I decided I needed a nice, long soak, filled up the tub, only to discover the water was rusty and yellow (SICK). I looked up online what the best way to clean a jetted bathtub was and Oh Yuk came up over and over. Now I know why — this stuff is a miracle worker! We ran it through our tub several times until it was clear. We were so impressed, I purchased another bottle for my sister in law who is moving into her new house next week as a housewarming gift. You will not be disappointed, and I'd be shocked if the first words out of your mouth when you use this stuff weren't 'OH YUK!'" —Kimmy D
Get it from Amazon for $18.73 (also available in a gallon size and two-pack).
15. A bag of fizzy toilet cleaners — just plop one into the bowl, sit back, and watch the fizzy magic unfold, banishing odors and buildup in a spectacle of bubbles. And when it's finished its show, a simple flush sweeps all the yuck away.
Blue Poppy Bath is a small biz based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, that sells homemade bath and body products.
Promising review: "Made my toilet fresh and sparkling clean with just ONE bomb. Ordered the lemon and the eucalyptus — loved both scents!! I will be ordering again!" —Lori
Get a bag of eight from Blue Poppy Bath on Etsy for $13.50 (available in eight scents).