31 Quick Cleaning Products To Get The Job Done So You Can Actually Spend Time Outside

Drill Brush is a small business based in New York that makes cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician who suffered from carpal tunnel and needed a way to clean without causing him harm.



Note: Each color of the Drill Brush attachment corresponds to the type of bristles they have, and each one is best suited for a specific type of cleaning job (for example, the yellow brush has medium bristles, best used for bathroom cleaning — bathtubs, showers, tile, and porcelain). Be sure to check the listing for which color is best for your intended purpose before buying!

Promising review: "Bought these on a whim and was skeptical if they would really help, but man am I glad I did! They made cleaning our glass shower door and fiberglass shower a breeze! Don't really want to admit how long it had been between cleanings, but the shower shined like it never had before (even with using tough elbow grease and a standard bristle brush)." —Molly

Get a set of three brush heads from Amazon for $18.95 (available with soft, medium, stiff, and ultra-stiff bristles in six colors).