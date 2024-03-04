Don’t Miss Out On These 36 Fan-Favorites That Have Over 10,000 5-Star Ratings For A Reason

1. A set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds (with a whopping 237,600+ 5-star ratings) so you can listen to your favorite tunes without the hassle of tangled wires. Not only do these offer an impressive 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, but they also help block out surrounding noise. One reviewer even said they get a clearer sound from these than their Bose headphones.
With the charging case, you'll get 45 total hours of playtime! The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone.
Promising review: "These are the fourth pair of these I have purchased because my teenagers end up loving them and I give mine to them. The quality is better than those coveted AirPods. Every person that I have try them ends up buying a pair. I HIGHLY recommend." —Aprile Wood
2. An oral rinse so you can eat garlic and onions to your heart's content and no one will know. This mouthwash helps control bad breath for 24 hours and doesn't burn like Listerine. And just between you and me, it's so good, it's worth the morning swish dance.
I've been using this mouthwash for years and it changed my morning routine for the better. Not only does it kick morning breath to the curb, but it also claims to help prevent gum disease. And I love the smell/taste — it's like you just bit into a peppermint patty.
Promising review: "TikTokers have done it again. This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without stating all-day freshness. It's true, I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong; it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat. This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." —Zac
3. A bottle of L’Oreal Paris' Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water, a moisturizing lamellar treatment that'll smooth and add volume to your hair in just eight seconds. No more annoying knots or tangles to deal with! Plus, when you dry your hair afterward, you'll notice much less frizz than usual.
Reviewers with fine to coarse hair and everything in between adore this product.
Promising review: "This is the holy grail of hair products. Seriously I need gallons of this stuff! I put it on my hair for 10 seconds and could feel while still in the shower that my hair felt amazing! I usually have stringy ends and after using this, my hair was soft and silky!" —Sky T Block
4. A dreamy pastel duvet cover set that comes in so many shades of the rainbow, you can have a set to reflect every changing mood or season.
The set comes with one duvet cover and two pillow shams — be sure to grab a duvet insert if you need it!
Promising review: "In the process of giving our bedroom a new makeover. Needed new bedding ASAP for our new mattress. I work 12–13 hours a night in healthcare; I’m exhausted and the last thing I want to do is shop. I took a chance with this duvet cover. Couldn’t beat the price! If I could give the quality and comfort of this Duvet cover and pillowcases 10 stars, I would!! Definitely a great buy at an extremely affordable price. The quality exceeded my expectations. It is so soft, true to size and color, wrinkle-free, and has a well-made zipper at the bottom. There are also ties on the inside to keep your duvet in place. I absolutely LOVE everything about this cover. Can’t wait to get home in my bed after a long, exhausting work shift on my feet. My furbaby loves it too! Thanks, Amazon, for simplifying my life! ❤️" —Theresa
5. A doctor-recommended Squatty Potty for those days you're feeling a bit ~stuck~ and it seems like you're straining a little *too much* just to go. This contraption helps you achieve a more natural position for doing your business, making it easier and quicker.
Promising review: "Unbelievable how effective the Squatty Potty is. I bought it as a joke, but it really works. Amazing how the natural position works. Others in our family have bought Squatty Potties and agree. We are fans." —Lucy
6. Essence's Lash Princess mascara that gives instant volume and length while also being smudge-proof, so you don't have to worry about looking like a hot mess by the end of the day. And the best part? Reviewers say this $5 mascara delivers the same (if not better) results as options from high-end brands like Too Faced and Benefit.
And the 245,000+ 5-star ratings only back it up even more! BTW, this mascara is gluten- and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "I was skeptical on this mascara. I have tons of mascara tubes that I try and don't like. With a price like this, I really didn't expect this to be any better. I was wrong. It has a decent and not oversized brush, goes on very smoothly, great color, and does make lashes look fuller and longer as you apply it to the degree that you want. I will buy again." —KsK
7. A lemon-scented cleaning gel, because admit it — we all have cookie crumbs in between our keyboards and dust all over our car's air vents. This gel will help get the tiniest of particles right out and won't stick to your hands. It's also reusable!
Promising review: "I used this to clean out the little holes on my iPhone 13. Before using it people kept telling me they could barely hear me and the voice to text and audio assistant could never understand what I was saying. I used this product for about 3–5 minutes and I didn't expect much from it. To my surprise it cleared up pretty much all the problems I was having. My phone calls are so much clearer (from what I'm told) and the voice to text works like the day I bought the phone. I can't recommended this product enough. It was more than worth the money. Plus, I can use it for so many more things. I am so happy I bought this and it worked way better then I could ever ask for." —Rob and Katie
8. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, which will have your hair feeling like it's on cloud nine. This hair mask is infused with collagen and protein extracts — after applying to wet hair and sitting for only five minutes, your hair will be completely transformed. Think Olaplex (without the $$$).
According to reviewers, this mask works on fine hair, curly hair, and type 4 hair.
Promising review: "Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" —BB
9. A set of teeth whitening pens because come on, who doesn't want pearly white teeth? These easy-to-use pens brush the whitening gel onto your teeth so you won't have to struggle with any whitening trays. If you use these pens consistently twice a day, you can get a noticeable difference in no time.
Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok craze about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy, didn’t hurt my teeth at all, and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo
10. A tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer that'll help enhance the pigment of your eyeshadow, giving it that ✨ pop ✨ you crave. It also helps control oil on your lids to make your makeup last all day. Why spend more on Mac Paint Pot when this exists?
Promising review: "This eye primer is amazing!!! I have super oily eyelids and was getting to the point that I would rarely bother with eyeshadow because even with expensive primers it would be smudged and creased within an hour. So glad I don't need to shell out for Urban Decay or Mac Paint Pot anymore; they don't hold a candle to this and it's so much cheaper." —Chloe
