35 Beauty Items With Results So Magical, Glinda The Good Witch Would Give Her Stamp Of Approval

1. A paraben-free self-tanner perfect for summoning a sun-kissed glow without ever needing to step outside. This dreamy mousse glides over your skin smoothly, ensuring an even application without those pesky streaks *and* you don’t have to wait ages to see the magic happen — just one hour, and you’ll be glowing like you’ve spent a day basking in the sun.
It's also vegan, cruelty free, made from recycled materials, and *doesn't* leave any gross fake tan smells!
Promising review: “If you use St. Tropez tan products or any fake tanner, do yourself a favor and try this. This stuff is AWESOME. Dries quickly, lasts longer, does NOT make your skin stinky, applies evenly, and you get a fair amount of product!! Other tanners I’ve used become VERY noticeable when they start fading. Gross hand lines, patchy white spots, etc., but not this stuff. The best one-hour tan I have ever used!” —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.89+ (available in six shades).
2. A bestselling Sol De Janeiro body cream to tighten and smooth your skin with the help of caffeine-rich guarana, hydrating cupuacu butter, açaí oil, and coconut oil. This fast-absorbing formula allows your skin to indulge in a little pampering, leaving your skin soft and supple and smelling like a tropical paradise.
Seriously, people are *obsessed* with how this stuff smells. Its warm gourmand fragrance has notes of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla — yum!
Promising review: "I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, nonsticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in three sizes).
3. A hydrating lip-plumping gloss here to make you wonder if you’ve mysteriously swapped smiles with Angelina Jolie herself. This set comes with a daytime formula featuring ginger essence to give you that extra ✨ plumpness ✨ and a nighttime formula with mint to repair and moisturize.
4. An adorable hydrating eye stick, aka the perfect remedy for dehydrated skin. This treatment is made with Icelandic glacier water, giving your delicate under-eye skin the fresh hydration boost it needs on days when you've hit the snooze button one too many times.
It also helps tighten eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "This stuff is magic! I purchased this product on a recommendation from a BuzzFeed list, and was not disappointed! I have not been sleeping well due to stress, and the first day I used it, my coworkers commented how well rested I looked! I told them about it and all of them ordered one for themselves. Very impressed!" —Saminyah Marcelin
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5. Or a fragrance-free CeraVe eye cream developed with dermatologists — this eye cream is like a secret spell for banishing pesky dark circles and puffiness. It's all thanks to a blend of ceramides and hyaluronic acid working together to nourish your skin and keep the eye area looking fresh and bright.
Promising review: "Out of the hundreds of products I've bought, I've written maybe five reviews. Most of those were bad reviews. 😅 THIS review is like the 10 gold stars of reviews. I LOVE THIS EYE CREAM! I have a pretty nasty bag under only one of my eyes. Within four days, that bag is GONE! I don't know how, but it is. The area around my eyes is softer than it's ever been. Even makeup looks amazing now. It no longer settles in those pesky fine lines. I wish I could find a cream that made my entire face this soft. I microneedle, I've done TCA peels, I'm obsessed with Korean skincare, but NOTHING has ever given me such results as this eye cream. The area around my eyes feels like silk. BUY THIS EYE CREAM! You won't be disappointed." —Emily Hunter
Get it from Amazon for $14.44.
6. The cult-favorite Cosrx snail mucin repairing essence formulated with 96.3% snail secretion that's perfectly lightweight and hydrating for all skin types. This essence leaves a nice glow and keeps skin visibly smooth after a few uses. No wonder it has over 60,000 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me. Eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month, I finally gave in, and boy, it was amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer, and it doesn't leave a disgusting, greasy feel like Vaseline. Take it from a once-nonbeliever: You have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
Get it from Amazon for $17.
7. A Briotech spray with magical powers rivaling that of the pricier Tower 28 spray. Packed with same key ingredient, hypochlorous acid, this little gem can be your go-to whenever your skin feels like it's on the brink of a meltdown. Just a quick spritz, and it'll get to work soothing inflammation, calming angry red patches, and fortifying your skin's barrier like a protective spell.
BTW, people also love this for helping heal piercings.
Promising review: "What is this sorcery? Okay, so I’m not gonna lie. I thought all of the before and after pics were fake, but I was desperate so I bought this stuff anyway. I had been dealing with an irritation bump for almost three months that I couldn’t get rid of, so I did some research and tried a variety of home remedies, none of which worked. Then I stumbled upon the Briotech spray and saw the before and after pictures and wanted soooo badly to believe them. I also didn’t want to get my hopes up, so I wrote them off as fake. I bought this stuff anyway (again, I was desperate) and I’m SO glad I did. I bought it on Sept. 5 and my bump (which was huge and awful) was completely gone on Sept. 25. I’m still in shock that it worked, but i’m so happy it did. Buy this! Stick with it and I promise you won’t regret it!" —iamericadelaney
Get an 8-ounce bottle from Amazon for $14.10 (available in four sizes and in packs of two and four).
8. A pack of two dark spot corrector soap bars packed with collagen, retinol, and vitamin C, a powerful trio that can even out your skin tone and reduce the appearance of dark spots, fine lines, scars, and blemishes. It *also* contains turmeric, hyaluronic acid, shea butter and vitamin E to leave your skin feeling cleansed, revitalized, and oh-so-glowy.
As far as skincare goes, this is stuff is basically pure gold in bar soap form. ✨ You can use it on your face, neck, and all over your body as needed.
Promising review: "So I initially started using another kojic acid soap to help with my hyperpigmentation due to shaving my face because I have PCOS and have developed hirsutism. I’m usually a 'full face of makeup at all times' kind of girl because of my insecurities, but this soap has given me a new confidence. I used it for the first time Saturday night and instantly saw the results of this soap. My skin looks so much more even." —Adrienne Jerkins
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
9. A nonaerosol dry shampoo powder to swoop in and rescue your hair while it's in between washes. Just sprinkle a bit onto your roots, massage it in, and voilà! Your hair will look *and* smell fresh, and the added volume will give you a confidence boost to tackle the day ahead.
Promising review: "I am so glad I gave this product a try, as it works amazingly well on my fine, oily hair. I have used almost every dry shampoo product on the market, and this is by far the best one yet. My hair looks beautiful, and I can now go nearly a week without washing (while still having absolutely gorgeous hair)! I used to have to wash my hair every other day when I was using my former favorite dry shampoo (and it made my scalp itch on day two). This product is definitely worth a try; it may soon be your favorite!" —Melanie Havert
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. A set of teeth-whitening pens because come on, who doesn't want pearly white teeth? These easy-to-use pens brush the whitening gel onto your teeth so you won't have to struggle with any whitening trays. If you use these pens consistently twice a day, you can get a noticeable difference in no time.
Promising review: "I was looking for a new whitening product since I’ve use others in the past that didn’t work that well. I am so happy that I found this one! It really works and in a short amount of time as well. Even just using it a week I notice a pretty big difference. My teeth had staining from age and coffee and I needed something immediately but didn’t want to spend a lot of money. The applicator is very very easy to use as well. All you do is paint it on and let it do its magic! Definitely buy this you’ll love it!" —Courtney Mazzola
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
11. E.l.f. Camo liquid blush — if you've fallen under the spell of Saie's Dew blushes or Rare Beauty's liquid blushes with their magical doe-foot applicators, then you're in for a treat. This budget-friendly option has enchanted reviewers with how blendable it is and the perfect pop of pigment it provides. It's like E.l.f. bottled up a little fairy dust and delivered it right to our makeup bags.
Promising review: "Imagine sweeping on a blush that feels like a little whisper of color, just enough to give your cheeks that perfect, healthy glow. That's what you get with the E.l.f. blush. The formula is silky smooth, blends like a dream, and it sits on your skin so naturally, it's like a second skin. Whether you're going for a natural daytime look or amping it up for a night out, this blush has got your back. It's like a little magic in a compact, and it won't break the bank either. Plus, it's kind to our furry friends! Honestly, it's a total game-changer in your makeup routine! 🌟" —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $7 (available in nine shades).