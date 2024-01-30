How You’ve Lived Without These 52 Problem-Solving Items Is Beyond Me

1. A fabric defuzzer to remove all those unwanted fuzzies, lint, and pilling from furniture and clothing. To use this easy tool, simply glide it over the area you want to fix!
This gadget is battery-operated and requires two AA batteries, which you can grab here!
Promising reviews: "This may be the best thing I have ever ordered from Amazon! It works amazingly well and has never failed to de-pill!" —Gloria McEntyre
"Love this defuzzer!!!! I use it on everything. Has settings that are easy to use. So far it has not failed on me. I would buy again." —Rose Angelica
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in six colors)
2. A pack of silicone hooks for your AirPods because these things are too dang valuable to lose (again). They're also a great help if the shape of AirPods doesn't quite fit your ears, and you're always readjusting them.
These also work great for wired EarPods!
Promising review: "Do not hesitate to buy these. My AirPod Pros were constantly falling out my ears, and it was so annoying. These anti-slip ear hooks are a lifesaver. Do not hesitate to buy them, because it works. They help my AirPods stay in place, and I don't have to worry about losing them anymore. The pack includes three pairs of replacements hooks, and a cute little carry pouch." —Simone
"Finally, something that actually makes my AirPod Pros stay in! I was hesitant to try at first seeing as they’re made of a silicone material. But they fit and my AirPods stay comfortably in my ears. I danced, I ran, I jumped, I talked, and they still stayed in. I love that they come with three pairs so there’s plenty of backups. Great product and a great price!" —Chad Johnson
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $15.95 (available for AirPod Pros Gen 1 and Gen 2).
3. And some earbud cleaning putty for when the gunk literally blocks the sound coming out of your earphones. This putty sticks to the dirt and earwax inside and pulls it right out for a brand new clean feeling (and better sound quality).
Promising review: "I never usually write reviews but this is an exception. I've had my AirPods for over a year and when the sound quality was diminishing...Even after using Q-Tips to clean the AirPods out, I thought that was enough until my friend said there was stuff built up and hard to see, but there was nothing able to get it out! Enter this product — it literally took five minutes to clean each earbud effectively and instantly the sound quality was as good as new! Loud, clear, and less trouble connecting to my phone, etc. I really suggest getting this product and even though they say it comes with 12 squares, you don't need a full square to clean them, so you can pull a piece off or reuse a square with a side you haven't used! SO happy I found a solution!" —Amazon Customer
Get a 24-pack on Amazon for $15.99.
4. Mighty Patch hydrocolloid stickers to rid pimples quickly, easily, and in a hurry. Bonus points! They also prevent picking and acne scarring. Simply apply the patch right on top of your pimple in the evening; the rest is history.
I've tried various (countless 😅) pimple patches in the past and Mighty Patch definitely takes the cake. I stick it on and honestly forget that it's even there. The adhesive is strong, so it stays on during my tossing and turning at night, but I often wear it during the day, too! I work from home, and it's not noticeable during my video calls, which I truly, truly appreciate. For more deets, check out my full Mighty Patch review!
Hero Cosmetics is an Asian woman-founded brand and home of The Mighty Patch. Ju Rhyu launched the brand in 2017, which has evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, nose strip Mighty Patches, and more!
Promising review: "Must have! Such a great product! I heard about it on TikTok and had to try it. I leave them on when I sleep, and the blemish is smaller and smoother on the surface when I take it off. Obsessed. —Renee K
Get a pack of 36 stickers from Amazon for $10.77.
5. A pack of light-dimming LED covers that'll help with those distracting bright and flashy lights on all of the electronics in your home. They work on everything from cable boxes to alarm clocks. You'll have a much better night's sleep and be able to focus on work without looking at that annoying light from the corner of your eye.
Promising review: "I've been looking for something like this forever. I have a hard time falling and staying asleep when there is any bit of light in my bedroom. Especially the lights on phone chargers and my fan. Stumbled across these in a BuzzFeed article and figured what the heck. They came quickly and I immediately put them to use. As the instructions state, you do have to use more than one depending on how much light you want to dim. I am not disappointed. Would highly recommend and will buy again." —Kindle Customer
Get them from Amazon for $1.49.
6. A portable canvas cup holder to carry your iced coffee while you're out and about. If you love iced coffee (or any cold beverage, really), you know the struggle of having your hands full, cold palms, and water dripping on your clothes — this helpful invention solves that!
Vis Paradise Goods is a small business based in Miami Beach, Florida. You'll find cute kitchen accessories, apparel, and more.
Promising reviews: "Super cute and made of sturdy canvas material." —Alexandria
"Works great and it’s super cute! Helps free up a hand when you have a drink, but also have a lot of other stuff, which is exactly why I bought it!" —Hannah Barnes
Get it from Vis Paradise Goods on Etsy for $13.25+ (available in six colors and 30+ designs).
7. A 2-in-1 satin/microfiber towel pillowcase so you can go to bed with wet hair and not have to worry about ruining your pillow or waking up with a cold thanks to the super absorbent yet gentle microfiber towel side. The satin side, on the other hand, will help keep your dry hair frizz-free for more wake-up-and-go kind of mornings.
P.S. These covers fit standard-size pillows!
DryZzz is a woman-owned small biz founded by two sisters in Miami, Florida. A portion of their proceeds goes to Sofia’s Hope Inc. to fund pediatric cancer research.
Promising review: "The pillowcase is hands down, the best I have ever used! I always take night showers and go to bed with wet hair. I've used a towel over my old pillowcases for years and I always wake up with a damp pillow and the towel on the bed. With this pillowcase, I don't have that problem! The microfiber side absorbs the moisture from my hair and the other side is a nice soft satin for those nights I don't go to bed with wet hair. I will never go back to a normal pillowcase again! I never write product reviews, but I just had to with this product. It was that good! Basically, BUY THIS PILLOWCASE!!!!" —Kristen Chorney
Get it from Amazon for $35.95+ (available in two colors).
8. A miracle-working Migraine Stick that gives you relief from headaches almost instantly. It's made with essential oils like peppermint, spearmint, and lavender that can even help clear your sinuses.
Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins.
Promising reviews: "I have had tension and migraine headaches for around 20 years. I have tried everything. OTC medication, prescription medication, pain injections, chiropractor, etc...This topical oil has given me relief for nearly six weeks now. I have only had two to three headaches in that time, and they were mild. I ordered more already so I have some in my car and at home, and I bought some for two of my friends who suffer from chronic migraines. I would recommend this product to anyone with migraines. It is phenomenal." —Mary D.
"This stuff is my go-to fix when I feel a migraine coming on. I suffer from sinus headaches and migraines usually once or twice a week. I put this product on each temple, under my nose, and on my wrists when I feel the pressure starting, and it cuts the pain to a minimum. It seems to stop the worst pain before it has a chance to start. Thank you for a great product! I will buy again and again!" —Brenton1985
Read BuzzFeed's write-up of this miracle migraine stick!
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
9. A set of memory foam gel pads because they work as support for your wrists, giving them relief from being in the same position eight hours a day. They'll help prevent cramping and wrist pain, which can put a damper on anyone's work or gaming time.
It comes in two pieces — one you can prop in front of your keyboard, and the other in front of your mouse.
Promising reviews: "I've been working from home due to COVID and began experiencing wrist pain. The soft cushion from both items provided the relief I needed. Great products and price!" —Gaga2015
"Having worked from home for almost a year now without any ergonomic cushion, I finally decided to buy this and am so glad I did. They come with stickers that you can place to avoid movement but so far they don't seem necessary...The mouse pad cushion feels perfect! I appreciate not having the ball of my palm resting against a hard surface all day long. This also isn't sliding around on the desk. Feels perfect. These cushions have a great memory foam feel but not so much that they are very sensitive to the touch, they mostly keep their shape." —UAstudentn
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in 19 colors).
10. And a gel-enhanced seat cushion to not only help straighten your posture but to make your office chair WAY more comfortable. Hours of sitting won't hurt so bad with this!
ComfiLife is a small business based in San Diego. They're all about pain relief, comfort, and taking care of your body.
Promising reviews: "I've purchased similar items in the past that visually looked like this but were stiff and rigid. This is amazing. Totally eased my back pain from my quarantined-at-home desk job. Highly recommend." —Bellarosa555
"Since I've started working from home (coronavirus quarantine) I really miss my office chair. I saw this reviewed on BuzzFeed and immediately ordered it. Best decision ever. It helps my posture and makes my stiff kitchen chair way more comfortable." —Melissa Schuler
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in three colors).
11. A scalp massager made to cleanse and exfoliate your scalp. The soft, thick bristles feel SO relaxing and are designed to stimulate blood flow and remove dead skin, dried shampoo, and other unwanted stuff on your scalp.
Promising review: "I’ve had bad dandruff for a while now, think it was brought on by stress. I’ve used both medicated and prescription shampoos, and nothing seemed to provide any more than temporary relief. Read about this in a BuzzFeed article and figured I’d try it. I just scrub regular Selsun Blue in and then scrub it out. Totally works and I’ve had way less itchiness and flaking, highly recommend." —Scott
Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).
12. A portable charger so that your phone is ALWAYS charged, no matter where they are or how long they've been out. It's slim, compact, and comes with a micro USB cable.
Promising review: "I like the solid and sleek construction. Fits easily in my pocket. Most importantly, it works! Fast charging, enough capacity to charge my phone multiple times over multiple days, and withstands plenty of me dropping it and yanking the cord out awkwardly and accidentally." —Joe Hull
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in black and white).