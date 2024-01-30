How You’ve Lived Without These 52 Problem-Solving Items Is Beyond Me

This gadget is battery-operated and requires two AA batteries, which you can grab here!

Promising reviews: "This may be the best thing I have ever ordered from Amazon! It works amazingly well and has never failed to de-pill!" —Gloria McEntyre

"Love this defuzzer!!!! I use it on everything. Has settings that are easy to use. So far it has not failed on me. I would buy again." —Rose Angelica

Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in six colors)