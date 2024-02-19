I Will Never Stop Recommending These 53 Problem-Solving Items

1. A biotin shampoo that's made specifically to moisturize your scalp and promote hair growth! It includes ingredients like keratin, zinc, and (of course) biotin that can work wonders for hair.
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising reviews: "This shampoo is like NOTHING I've ever tried in the past. The way my 4c hair comes out after using this is INCREDIBLE. Soft, easy to comb, and super manageable. I've been using it for two years!" —Jae
"I have had problems with my hair for YEARS. ALWAYS OILY, ALWAYS looking unkempt. This shampoo has been an absolute miracle for me! I look totally different if I don't use this shampoo so I wash my hair every day with it now, or it gets oily again. I have looked for so long. I have fine straight hair [1a/1b] with a lot of it. I have a lot of deficiencies. Seriously, just try it." —Charlotte
"I am a woman with long 3c curls and coils. I had been through a lot of stress, and it caused hair breakage and thinning... This is a great shampoo for breakage and hair stress thinning. The very first thing I noticed is a pleasant, clean scent, not overpowering, not too medicinal smelling, doesn’t linger to affect your overall scent. The second thing is when you require a lot of conditioning for dry or frizzy hair, you get a lot of buildup, but you don’t want to use a strong shampoo because it will strip your hair of necessary oil and knot up. This cleaned away the buildup but felt so natural and gentle, with no extra knotting, and my hair texture felt so much better...After the first week, I noticed a definite decline in breakage and fallout. The longer you use it, the stronger your hair gets. I’ve finished my first bottle now, and while my longer hair feels better, my roots feel thicker and stronger like when I was a teenager, and it was super healthy." —Kristina
Get it from Amazon for $10.76 (available in two sizes).
2. Mighty Patch hydrocolloid stickers to rid pimples quickly, easily, and in a hurry. Bonus points! They also prevent picking and acne scarring. Simply apply the patch right on top of your pimple in the evening; the rest is history.
I've tried various (countless 😅) pimple patches in the past, and Mighty Patch definitely takes the cake. I stick it on and honestly forget that it's even there. The adhesive is strong, so it stays on during my tossing and turning at night, but I often wear it during the day, too! I work from home, and it's not noticeable during my video calls, which I truly, truly appreciate. For more deets, check out my full Mighty Patch review!
Hero Cosmetics is an Asian woman-founded brand and home of The Mighty Patch. Ju Rhyu launched the brand in 2017, which has evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, nose strip Mighty Patches, and more!
Promising review: "Must have! Such a great product! I heard about it on TikTok and had to try it. I leave them on when I sleep, and the blemish is smaller and smoother on the surface when I take them off. Obsessed. —Renee K
Get a pack of 36 stickers from Amazon for $10.77.
3. A pack of silicone hooks for your AirPods because these things are too dang valuable to lose (again). They're also a great help if the shape of AirPods doesn't quite fit your ears and you're always readjusting them.
These also work great for wired EarPods!
Promising review: "Do not hesitate to buy these. My AirPod Pros were constantly falling out my ears, and it was so annoying. These anti-slip ear hooks are a lifesaver. Do not hesitate to buy them, because it works. They help my AirPods stay in place, and I don't have to worry about losing them anymore. The pack includes three pairs of replacements hooks and a cute little carry pouch." —Simone
"Finally, something that actually makes my AirPod Pros stay in! I was hesitant to try at first, seeing as they’re made of a silicone material. But they fit, and my AirPods stay comfortably in my ears. I danced, I ran, I jumped, I talked, and they still stayed in. I love that they come with three pairs, so there’s plenty of backups. Great product and a great price!" —Chad Johnson
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $15.95 (available for AirPod Pros Gen 1 and Gen 2).
4. And some earbud cleaning putty for when the gunk literally blocks the sound coming out of your earphones. This putty sticks to the dirt and earwax inside and pulls it right out for a brand new clean feeling (and better sound quality).
Promising review: "I never usually write reviews, but this is an exception. I've had my AirPods for over a year and when the sound quality was diminishing...Even after using Q-Tips to clean the AirPods out, I thought that was enough until my friend said there was stuff built up and hard to see, but there was nothing able to get it out! Enter this product — it literally took five minutes to clean each earbud effectively, and instantly the sound quality was as good as new! Loud, clear, and less trouble connecting to my phone, etc. I really suggest getting this product, and even though they say it comes with 12 squares, you don't need a full square to clean them, so you can pull a piece off or reuse a square with a side you haven't used! SO happy I found a solution!" —Amazon Customer
Get a 24-pack on Amazon for $15.99.
5. A memory foam orthopedic knee pillow perfect for all the side sleepers battling chronic pain. The benefits of this cushion include reducing back strain, aligning your spine, promoting better circulation, and alleviating pressure on your knees!
ComfiLife is a small business based in San Diego. They're all about pain relief, comfort, and taking care of your body.
Promising review: "Bought this knee pillow on a whim and regret not purchasing it sooner. I suffer from lower back pain due to a herniated disk and only feel comfortable sleeping on my side. Beforehand, only using pillows, I'd find that they were a bit too 'fluffy' and wouldn't hold form, compressing overnight and causing me to wake with lower back pain from time to time. This product has helped tremendously. It doesn't compress very much whilst sleeping, and I find myself waking up feeling more refreshed with little to no lower back pain. 5/5." —Zed R.
Get it from Amazon for $21.95.
6. Vacuum seal bags — THEE best answer for space-saving when it comes to bulky clothes like hoodies, sweaters, and jeans. If you're an over-packer like me, this is a must, an essential, and just very very helpful. 😅
Former BuzzFeed writer Jasmin Sandal swears by these bags!:
"I swear by these bad boys not only for general storage purposes but also if I know I'm going to be traveling for an extended period of time. As someone who tends to pack for every eventuality (who doesn't like to be prepared?!), I have learned that it's better to travel with them than without — especially since it's more or less a guarantee that my clothes are gonna take up a ~substantial~ amount of room in my suitcase. And if I can use something that's gonna shrink the size of my bulky hoodies and/or big tees in order for me to create more space, I'm sure as heck gonna do it. Plus, the satisfaction is indeed guaranteed because when you see those chunky layers flatten into a pancake...it's just *chef's kiss*."
Promising review: "I've used these bags before, and they are so helpful. I even use the medium one for travel, and I have tons of extra suitcase room. The clothes don't come out wrinkled at all as long as you fold them nicely before placing in the bag, then the air sucks out, keeping them safe and sound and very compact." —Susie Kochsmeier
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in multiple sizes or a variety pack).
7. A set of memory foam gel pads because they work as support for your wrists, giving them relief from being in the same position eight hours a day. They'll help prevent cramping and wrist pain, which can put a damper on anyone's work or gaming time.
It comes in two pieces — one you can prop in front of your keyboard, and the other in front of your mouse.
Promising reviews: "I've been working from home due to COVID and began experiencing wrist pain. The soft cushion from both items provided the relief I needed. Great products and price!" —Gaga2015
"Having worked from home for almost a year now without any ergonomic cushion, I finally decided to buy this and am so glad I did. They come with stickers that you can place to avoid movement, but so far, they don't seem necessary...The mouse pad cushion feels perfect! I appreciate not having the ball of my palm resting against a hard surface all day long. This also isn't sliding around on the desk. Feels perfect. These cushions have a great memory foam feel but not so much that they are very sensitive to the touch; they mostly keep their shape." —UAstudentn
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in 19 colors).
8. And a gel-enhanced seat cushion to not only help straighten your posture but to make your office chair WAY more comfortable. Hours of sitting won't hurt so bad with this!
ComfiLife is a small business based in San Diego. They're all about pain relief, comfort, and taking care of your body.
Promising reviews: "I've purchased similar items in the past that visually looked like this but were stiff and rigid. This is amazing. Totally eased my back pain from my quarantined-at-home desk job. Highly recommend." —Bellarosa555
"Since I've started working from home (coronavirus quarantine), I really miss my office chair. I saw this reviewed on BuzzFeed and immediately ordered it. Best decision ever. It helps my posture and makes my stiff kitchen chair way more comfortable." —Melissa Schuler
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in three colors).
9. A 2-in-1 satin/microfiber towel pillowcase so you can go to bed with wet hair and not have to worry about ruining your pillow or waking up with a cold, thanks to the super absorbent yet gentle microfiber towel side. The satin side, on the other hand, will help keep your dry hair frizz-free for more wake-up-and-go kind of mornings.
P.S. These covers fit standard-size pillows!
DryZzz is a woman-owned small biz founded by two sisters in Miami, Florida. A portion of their proceeds goes to Sofia’s Hope Inc. to fund pediatric cancer research.
Promising review: "The pillowcase is, hands down, the best I have ever used! I always take night showers and go to bed with wet hair. I've used a towel over my old pillowcases for years, and I always wake up with a damp pillow and a towel on the bed. With this pillowcase, I don't have that problem! The microfiber side absorbs the moisture from my hair, and the other side is a nice soft satin for those nights I don't go to bed with wet hair. I will never go back to a normal pillowcase again! I never write product reviews, but I just had to with this product. It was that good! Basically, BUY THIS PILLOWCASE!!!!" —Kristen Chorney
Get it from Amazon for $35.95 (available in two colors).
10. A pet hair remover that'll make sure your pet's shedding does minimal damage to your sinuses and your furniture. It's like a lint roller without the annoying sticky pads that you have to constantly replace. All you have to do is empty the roller when it's full, and it's as good as new.
Promising review: "I have allergic reactions to dog hair and dander, so imagine my surprise when we learned our new quarantine pup wasn’t as hypoallergenic as we had thought. Cue a mad dash to buy every product under the sun to keep my allergies in check because, from the moment she came home, we were in love...Then enter the Chom Chom roller, the roller to end the need for any other roller. Gone are the days of stripping and sticking with a disposable lint roller. Gone are the days of dragging that red lint brush paddle over the furniture. And definitely gone are the days of hauling out the vacuum just to zip away the excess dog fur on the couch. If you use it right— and I mean vigorously roll back and forth, up and down, to and from like your life depended on it— the Chom never fails...Truthfully, it picks up more than enough for me to be satisfied." —L. White
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).