I Will Never Stop Recommending These 53 Problem-Solving Items

Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.



Promising reviews: "This shampoo is like NOTHING I've ever tried in the past. The way my 4c hair comes out after using this is INCREDIBLE. Soft, easy to comb, and super manageable. I've been using it for two years!" —Jae

"I have had problems with my hair for YEARS. ALWAYS OILY, ALWAYS looking unkempt. This shampoo has been an absolute miracle for me! I look totally different if I don't use this shampoo so I wash my hair every day with it now, or it gets oily again. I have looked for so long. I have fine straight hair [1a/1b] with a lot of it. I have a lot of deficiencies. Seriously, just try it." —Charlotte

"I am a woman with long 3c curls and coils. I had been through a lot of stress, and it caused hair breakage and thinning... This is a great shampoo for breakage and hair stress thinning. The very first thing I noticed is a pleasant, clean scent, not overpowering, not too medicinal smelling, doesn’t linger to affect your overall scent. The second thing is when you require a lot of conditioning for dry or frizzy hair, you get a lot of buildup, but you don’t want to use a strong shampoo because it will strip your hair of necessary oil and knot up. This cleaned away the buildup but felt so natural and gentle, with no extra knotting, and my hair texture felt so much better...After the first week, I noticed a definite decline in breakage and fallout. The longer you use it, the stronger your hair gets. I’ve finished my first bottle now, and while my longer hair feels better, my roots feel thicker and stronger like when I was a teenager, and it was super healthy." —Kristina

Get it from Amazon for $10.76 (available in two sizes).