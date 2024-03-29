If You Have No Idea How To Do Your Makeup, You Need These 27 Items

1. The Flick Stick winged eyeliner stamp gives you the ~perfect~ cat-eye look in seconds. No need to carve out 15 minutes of your getting-ready routine to create identical, perfectly symmetrical winged liner on your own. This stamp is pretty much a one-and-done type of situation (and I'm here for it).
The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovior Beauty.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with these liners!! My first application took under three minutes and was perfect. These liners are foolproof. I even put it to the ultimate test and applied on my bare, unprimed eyelids. I have oily eyelids and I’m telling you this liner is long wearing and smudge proof! So far I’ve used the 8mm and 10mm sizes and I have zero complaints. I’ve gotten so many compliments and flick stick liners are now a staple in my makeup collection. My beauty routine is now much quicker and more streamlined. Do yourself a favor and buy this!" —Angel McDaniel
Get it from Amazon for $14.97 (available in three sizes).
2. Glossier's Boy Brow is the top-rated, cult-favorite, brow-changing product that gives you fuller-looking brows that'll be hard to ignore, but super simple to do. With just a few easy and quick flicks, you'll have brows without the crusty residue like some other products.
Glossier is a woman-owned business that was founded in 2012. They took the world by storm by making the barely-there "no makeup, makeup look" trendy again with their beauty products meant to enhance, not cover up.
Promising review: "This brow gel applies just the right amount of product to add fullness and definition while staying natural. The waxy texture once dried holds brows in place perfectly. I'm a brow gel snob and am obsessed!" —Roni
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of Glossier's Boy Brow for more deets!
Get it from Glossier for $20 (available in seven shades).
3. The famous Alleyoop Pen Pal works as a multicolor, multifunctional four-in-one makeup pen that'll definitely help shrink your makeup bag (and the time you spend going through it). With one click you'll have eyeliner, lip liner, highlighter, AND an eyebrow pencil in the palm of your hand. Genius!
It's vegan, cruelty- and paraben-free, and the packaging is recyclable!
Alleyoop is a woman-owned small biz that takes "beauty efficiency" to a new level. Most of their products are compact and have multiple functions!
Promising review: "This 4-in-1 touchup pen has been such a lifesaver! It is super compact and convenient for on-the-go. I always make sure to have it in my purse before I head out the door. The colors are pigmented, creamy, and glide on the skin easily. Each color is perfect for what I need. I'm obsessed!" —ana
Get it from Alleyoop for $20 (available in three shades).
4. Maybelline Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush is a super "low maintenance" beauty product according to reviewers, and can be used on your cheeks, lips, and even as an eyeshadow. Each shade is a soft, buildable color with a dewy finish. They're also oil-free (yay!) and lightweight so you'll have no problem wearing it all day long.
Promising review: "I’m a huge fan of low maintenance makeup. I love this because I can use it on my cheeks and lips. Similar to a stain, it spreads very evenly before it dries. I feel like it gives me an instant rosy glow. Perfect for mature skin! On a day when I don’t feel like makeup I will use this and some mascara and it makes a difference! I will be keeping this in my makeup routine. For the low price it’s an excellent product!" —OldPortland
Get it from Amazon for $5.98 (available in six shades).
5. Eyeshadow patches are a genius beauty hack that catches any eyeshadow that falls down while you're applying it. It'll also make eyeliner and shadow lines crisp as heck. Yay for *not* ruining foundation in the process of getting glammed up!
These babies have adhesive on back so nothing moves around in the process.
Promising review: "My prayers were finally answered. I’ve been looking for something like this for a long time. It keeps eye shadow from getting on the cheeks which tends to happen every time I apply eye shadow. These strips catch all the falling eye makeup. I’m glad I found them. Highly recommend." —Frequent shopper
Get a 120-pack from Amazon for $6.99.
6. A set of makeup blending sponges will make it ridiculously easy and efficient to blend makeup and get full coverage. Reviewers say they're the ~perfect~ dupe for the OG Beautyblender, and that they work great for foundation, BB cream, powder, *and* concealer — wet or dry!
Promising review: "I am VERY picky when it comes to my makeup sponges. For years I would only use a Beautyblender because, to be honest, nothing else compared or gave the same foundation finish. These are truly a game changer! They are not 100% identical to the name brand blender in texture, HOWEVER they DO give the same flawless foundation finish. I would even go as far as to say they soak up less foundation which means you aren't wasting as much product. And can we talk about this price point?!?! Save your hard earned money and PURCHASE THESE! You won't be disappointed." —Lindsey
Get a set of five from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four color combos).
7. BestLand's high-performance matte lipsticks ditch the usual chapped and cracked lips and bring on ALL the bold red and pink color. Each shade in this six-piece (!!) set is long-lasting and effective — they'll literally last through a bunch of meetings, lunch, and more meetings after that. Tons of reviewers say they have officially ditched high-end brands for this set!
Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $9.99.
8. Tower 28 ShineOn Jelly Lip Gloss takes the OG gloss you love to the next level. This clean, vegan formula provides high shine, hydration, and a tinted finish that'll make your lips ✨pop✨.
PS: it's non-sticky, too!
Tower 28 is an Asian woman-owned beauty brand founded by Amy Liu.
Promising review: "I am usually not a lip gloss girl. Those were always beautiful-looking, yet kind of thick and sticky, and as someone with sensory problems, I would find myself wiping it off within 10 minutes. HOWEVER, this lip gloss was SUCH a game-changer!! It feels not like a thick sticky gloss, but actually like a hydrated oil/balm treatment. Doesn't leave my lips sticky and dry; it leaves them feeling hydrated, pretty, and glossy. I would 1000000% recommend this!" —samantha444
Get it from Sephora for $16 (available in 16 shades).
9. Maybelline Dark Circles Treatment Concealer is a miracle-working product that'll make those dark circles disappear almost instantly (keyword being "instant").
Promising review: "I can not stop raving about this product. I AM IN LOVE. This product is affordable and definitely a MUST HAVE in everyone's collection when it comes to makeup. Hides my dark circles and gives my eyes some life. I'm obsessed. ALSO IT IS WORTH EVERY PENNY, in case my review wasn't clear enough." —Nada
Get it from Amazon for $8.80 (available in 18 shades).
10. NYX Epic Ink Liner goes on smooth, lasts all day, and is totally smudge-proof. Basically, it's the waterproof eyeliner of your dreams. I can already see all the sharp cat-eyes in your future!
Promising review: "I don't usually write reviews, but I had to rave about this eyeliner because it's amazing. My go-to eyeliner used to be the Kat Von D tattoo liner, but this is my new favorite. I think the quality is even better overall, plus it's at least $10 cheaper. It basically fits all of the requirements I would want in my perfect eyeliner. It's affordable, extremely black, opaque, easy to use, waterproof, stays on for a long time, and the tip is quite thin so you can get wings as sharp as a sword. I also usually have to use makeup remover and concealer to clean up my lines, but I barely need to do any maintenance with this. My cat-eyes have been turning out so clean and beautiful. A lot of reviewers were also complaining about how this eyeliner bled everywhere, but I just wanted to say that their packaging might have been faulty because I had no problem with mine. In fact, mine bleeds less than most eyeliners I've ever used." —Caiti
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in black and brown).
11. OR the awesome non-liquid Kulfi Kajal Eyeliner! It's a creamy, blendable liner that doesn't smudge (!!) and lasts all day long. It even has aloe vera and vitamin E as main ingredients to help moisturize and act as antioxidants. The range of colors make it perfect for everyday wear as well as your go-to for something eye-catchingly bold✨
Kulfi Beauty is a South Asian woman-owned small biz that was created to empower the South Asian community through representation that was lacking in beauty industry. And BTW, "kulfi" is a type of South Asian ice cream!
Promising review: "I love this eyeliner! Finally, one that does not end up all over my under-eyes by the end of the day. Beautiful colors and easy application. It even does well applied to the waterline! I appreciate that the stick is so slim, too. This stuff is MAGIC!" —Erika N.
Get it from Kulfi Beauty for $20 (available in seven shades).
12. Essence Lash Princess mascara gives dramatically long lashes without the price of extensions or false strips. This best seller has over 247,000 five-star reviews!
Promising reviews: "I have tried every single expensive mascara and this one tops them all. Sometimes I use a different wand with the formula but I will still buy this over anything else. I saw it in a BuzzFeed article and bought it based on all the positive reviews. I love it, my roommates use it all the time, crowd fave for sure, and it even stays on when you need it to, doesn't flake, and with a makeup wipe isn't impossible to get off." —schyler
"After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an eight hour work day right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Weikert
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.