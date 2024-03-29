If You Have No Idea How To Do Your Makeup, You Need These 27 Items

The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovior Beauty.

Promising review: "I am obsessed with these liners!! My first application took under three minutes and was perfect. These liners are foolproof. I even put it to the ultimate test and applied on my bare, unprimed eyelids. I have oily eyelids and I’m telling you this liner is long wearing and smudge proof! So far I’ve used the 8mm and 10mm sizes and I have zero complaints. I’ve gotten so many compliments and flick stick liners are now a staple in my makeup collection. My beauty routine is now much quicker and more streamlined. Do yourself a favor and buy this!" —Angel McDaniel

Get it from Amazon for $14.97 (available in three sizes).