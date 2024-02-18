Skip To Content
    If You Want To Make Your Life Easier, These 54 Home Items May Help

    I can't gatekeep products this good.

    Amanda Davis
    by Amanda Davis

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A jar of the bestselling Pink Stuff for those hard-to-get stains, dirt, and rust spots around the house. It works for everything from bathtubs and stovetops to tennis shoes and crayon-covered walls.

    A reviewer shows before and after photos of their bathtub. Before it is rusted and dirty and after using The Pink Stuff, it is white and clean.
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had tried everything to get the hardware stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets, knows, etc. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good... It's that good. It's better than good. It's wild how good it is. My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off the tile. It took years of hard water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97.

    2. An under-cabinet drawer great for cleaning supplies in the kitchen or beauty products in the bathroom. Some reviewers even use it to organize their food pantry. Basically, you've got options here.

    A reviewer pulls out their drawer to reveal three sponges, four magic erasers, two handheld scrub brushes, one dish brush, four folded dish cloths, and a folded drying pad all neatly arranged
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up. I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based on the high ratings, and they hold true. (This is Brad's wife.)" —Brad J. Leahy

    Get it from Amazon for $24.97 (also available in bronze).

    3. A set of water-absorbent coasters that are just as cute as they are useful. These marble-style coasters are fast-acting when it comes to liquid cleanup, and they even have a cork bottom so there is no unwanted movement.

    a reviewer shows five coasters stacked in its metal stand, with one sitting out with a glass on top
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These coasters work great! The condensation from the glass gets totally absorbed. No more liquid on your table and no more coasters sticking when you lift the glass up!" —Carole Bombardier

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in four colors).

    4. A pack of light-dimming LED covers for those distracting bright and flashy lights on all of the electronics in your home. They work on everything from cable boxes to alarm clocks. You'll have a much better night's sleep and be able to focus on work without looking at that annoying light from the corner of your eye.

    reviewer showing the blue light on their cable box and then it significantly dimmed after using the patches
    amazon.com

    LightDims is a small biz based in Las Vegas.

    Promising review: "I've been looking for something like this forever. I have a hard time falling and staying asleep when there is any bit of light in my bedroom. Especially the lights on phone chargers and my fan. Stumbled across these in a BuzzFeed article and figured what the heck. They came quickly and I immediately put them to use. As the instructions state, you do have to use more than one depending on how much light you want to dim. I am not disappointed. Would highly recommend and will buy again." —Kindle Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $1.49.

    5. Slow cooker liners that are amazing for quick and easy cleanup! No more need for an intense clean or soaking overnight after every use.

    slow cooker with two dips in it separated thanks to the plastic liners
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "Well worth the money for a family with multiple competing dietary restrictions. These work really well! I can cook vegan and meat dishes fort the same family meal, with minimal cleanup in between. It's also easy to lift out leftovers in the liner, to save all of the sauce with the main ingredients." —FSW

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lily LOVES these slow cooker liners and says: "I always keep these in my kitchen cabinets on the same shelf as my Ziplock bags because have you ever tried to clean out a slow cooker? Yeah? OK, you know what I'm talking about. It's super cumbersome! I used to *not* use my slow cooker because I dreaded the cleanup. These totally solve that! And no, your food won't taste or smell like plastic because of them. Granted, they're not the most sustainable solution, but they're incredibly helpful."

    Get a box of six liners from Amazon for $3.48.

    6. A set of food storage containers with airtight lids that are dishwasher-safe and pleasing to the eye. You really can have it all. 😌

    a reviewer's pantry filled with containers that are neatly labeld
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered a few different sets from this company, and all seem really airtight so far. I like how they stack and love the label options. My pantry is looking really organized. Yay!" —Jackie

    Get them from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three colors).

    7. A collapsible hanger that not only makes it easier to see all your options in a crowded closet but it uses half the space! This hanger holds up to five pairs of pants but only takes up the space of two or three. *Mind blown* 🤯

    five pairs of pants on the hanger in both hanging options
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Total game-changer. I couldn’t find a thing in my rather small closet and was constantly knocking down items when looking for the things I wanted to wear that day. These are easy to assemble, rather attractive, sturdy, and really do save space! Now, I can fit 10 pairs of pants in a rather small section of my closet. I will probably end up buying another set before long. I recommend these highly!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).

    8. A compact air fryer for quick and delicious food. This Dash air fryer won't take up much space, but it will make (or reheat) some amazing meals.

    The air fryer in black, featuring an analog timer, round temperature dial, and convenient handle for removing the basket
    Amazon

    Promising review: "YOU NEED IT FOR YOUR DORM ROOM!!! I got this as a gift, and I am sad I didn’t think about this my freshman year. I legit can cook anything and it is so easy to use. For the price I paid, I would say this product is my most prized possession. All of my friends use it because it’s so convenient since I eat a lot of pizza rolls and chicken nuggets. It’s super east to clean and cooks everything super fast." —Maria

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in five colors and in three styles).

    9. And some reusable air fryer liners because sometimes clean up is the most tedious part of cooking. These babies will make cleanup a breeze, and because they're made of silicone, you'll get years of use!

    a reviewer's red liner
    a reviewers shows the black liners in the air fryer
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I absolutely love these liners. I love the fact that you get three in the package, so you don’t have to immediately wash the one you’re using before you reuse it. You can just simply use one of the other two; this was a brilliant idea." —Roxanne C 

    "These are nice silicone liners. They fit our 5.8-quart Cosori air fryer perfectly. They’re easy to clean and can be washed in the dishwasher. They also make cleanup of the air fryer easier. They’re perforated, so you can still make food crispy." —Terry R. Nye

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $10.47+ (available in five styles).

    10. A silverware sorter that takes up very little space in your drawer but can fit up to 24 pieces of cutlery. The possibilities with the extra space are endless.

    a reviewer shows an organized kitchen drawer with three gray silverware sorters
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a tiny kitchen with only three drawers, so space is at a premium. My silverware organizer took up almost all of one drawer, so this organizer is a godsend. You can fit quite a few spoons, etc. in each slot. My beater attachments fit perfectly into the top two hollows. I will say I have to flip my forks over facedown in order to be able to shut and open my drawer, but then the drawer itself is kind of shallow. You NEED this if you have a small kitchen with few drawers!" —mialro

    Get it on Amazon for $9.60+ (available in three sizes and three sizes).

    P.S. You can get the knife organizer (also pictured above) for $9.98.

    11. A hanger stacker you didn't know existed but could definitely use in your closet. Those annoying tangled bins of hangers are about to go *poof*!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Working in retail for a million years, I know how amazing these can be in keeping your life less chaotic! I put off ordering for months, and I'm mad at myself that I did because these beat a box of hangers hands-down! I ordered two, one for dress/shirt hangers and one for skirt/pant hangers. They arrived today, seem to be made of the same metal that I've used in retail stores, appear to be sturdy, and are super easy to assemble! The only thing I had to stop and think about was which side of the base should face up. It comes with all the hardware and tools for assembly. A great buy!" —KatieLee333

    Get it from Amazon for $23.45+ (also available in multipacks).

    12. A sock and underwear organizer so awesome you might just open the drawer and stare for fun. This set of four is guaranteed to maximize space in your dresser, too.

    reviewer photo showing underwear and sock organizer in their dresser drawer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! I almost did not purchase them due to the reviews saying that larger than a C-cup would not fit into the bra organizer. At just $15 for four organizers, I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I figured, worst-case scenario I would have to cut the dividers out of the bra organizers. I wear a 32DD, and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers. I am so glad I took the chance and did not listen to the reviews. I would have missed out on the best, cheapest organizers I have ever found. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" —Elizabeth L. Blackwell

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.86+ (available in seven colors).

    13. An affordable bidet from Tushy that will make your bum feel like royalty. You can adjust the water temperature for your preferred clean and reduce toilet paper use along the way.

    Tushy

    Promising reviews: "I can't imagine not having this now. I just feel so much fresher after using it. It looks nice and is well worth the money. I would absolutely recommend it to anyone." —Sharon L

    "Tushy is the best for helping persons with disabilities like back fusions. Tushy helps the inside buns to feel cleaner; thus no smelly as(k)." —KayT

    Get it from Amazon for $110.95+ (available in five colors) or straight from Tushy for $99+ (originally $129; available in three sizes and in eight colors).

    14. A backrest pillow filled with memory foam that'll support you while lounging around the house. Movies in bed, puzzling on the floor — you name it.

    A blue and grey stand up pillow with arms and a handle on the top.
    Linenspa

    Promising review: "I bought this based on other reviews. There are cheaper products you can buy, but this one is quality. You get what you pay for. I was skeptical because it comes in a small box, and when you unwrap it, the foam is compressed, and it looks like garbage. However, after you take the time to fluff it up and let the foam expand, it is amazing. Don't be fooled! I am actually using it as I write this review. A+ product." —Meghan R.

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in three sizes and in gray and navy).

    15. A silicone bread maker for those who love the hobby but hate the time it takes. This silicone bread maker handles the entire baking process from start to finish!

    The bread process of in three steps using the bread maker. The first image shows the dough, second shows it in the oven, third is the final result of a loaf
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This mixing bowl invention is genius. Bread making always makes such a mess, but with the Lekue Silicone Bread Maker, I can mix, proof, and bake all in one bowl. It was a big advantage for proofing wetter dough like crusty artisan or sourdough because transferring that wetter dough out of the proofing container without degassing it was always a challenge. Being able to do everything in one container is extremely helpful. Also, having the Lekue wrap around the bread during baking helps to trap some steam for those desirable holes in artisan bread." —Keek

    Get it from Amazon for $28.

    16. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets to deep clean the thing that washes your bowls, utensils, and cookware (among other things) for you. Trust me, it needs it every once in a while!

    amazon.com

    These tablets are designed to penetrate, dissolve, and remove odor-causing residue that accumulates inside your dishwasher over time, as well as remove lime and mineral buildup. Using Affresh tablets once a month can prolong the life of your dishwasher and make it more effective at doing its job: cleaning your dishes.

    Promising review: "I've seen this item on soo many BuzzFeed lists, so I figured I would try it during one of my cleaning sprees. Wow, does it really work! I don't use my dishwasher often, so it often gets a little crusty looking...but I just threw one of these packets in there and ran a normal cycle, and it got rid of all the yucky stuff! It's super simple to use and leaves your dishwasher fresh and clean without any leftover residue." —Christine Doan

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.99.

    17. A bottle of Folex spot remover that'll make even the toughest of stains disappear from furniture, carpets, and other fabric surfaces. (And yes, that includes red wine stains, don't worry.)

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this after reading one of those BuzzFeed lists of like '27 products reviewers swear by' or whatever. The reviews and before/after pics had me curious, but still skeptical. I used it a few times on random stains around the house and it really does just make them disappear instantly! But all of those were new stains that hadn’t set yet. I finally decided to try it on my car seats that have been stained for years, and I’m amazed at the difference! You can still see some remnants of the stains, but that’s my fault for not having enough dry towels. If you follow the directions on the bottle, you will not be disappointed!" —LMK32294

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in three sizes and in several pack options).

    18. A small knife sharpener to make your knives work like new again. Bonus points for not taking up extra space in the kitchen!

    hands sharpening a knife with the black sharpener
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I had a stainless-steel knife that was driving me nuts. No matter what I did, I could not sharpen it. I used sandpaper, whetstone, diamond rods, bastard file, and none of that worked. Then I got this device, and in 10 minutes of work, I had one of the sharpest knives in my collection. It's now so sharp, it's scary." —komboa

    Check out BuzzFeed's full review on the KitchenIQ knife sharpener for more details!

    Get it from Amazon for $10.95 (available in three colors).

    19. A coffee mug warmer with three heat settings and an auto shutoff feature, so you'll never have to worry about forgetting to turn it off when not in use.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "One of those items I didn’t know I needed until I had it. As a busy mom of two little ones, I can’t even remember the last time I got to finish a hot cup of coffee. Until now! This truly kept my coffee warm for literal hours. And I love the wood grain look of it. It’s nice and doesn’t look cheap at all. I’m going to keep it on my desk for when I’m working, and I’ll never go without hot coffee again!" —ADR80

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in seven colors).

    20. Some under-bed storage containers for storing shoes and out-of-season clothing away and out of sight.

    amazon.com

    You can use these for so much more than clothing! Think craft supplies, extra toiletries, shoes...basically whatever you have too much of.

    Promising review: "These storage bags are fantastic. I live in a small apartment where storage space is at a premium I use these to store my Costco toilet paper and paper towels, so I don't need to make as many trips to the store. It keeps them in pristine condition and out of sight. The handles make them easy to pull in and out, and they fold up nicely when not in use. I'm thinking about getting two more since four will fit under my queen bed." —Kimberly Dorn

    Get it from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in eight styles).

    21. An outlet shelf to give yourself extra space for things like toothbrushes and hair products without the loaded effort of finding perfectly sized shelves, finding studs in the wall, making sure everything is leveled etc, etc.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this thing! I have much less clutter on my sink, thanks to this. If there's anyone not sure if it will fit due to an object, all you need is 1.25 inches of space between the edge of your existing outlet plate and the piece of furniture. I have a GFCI with a standard wall plate." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three sizes and in four colors).

    22. A Keurig K-Mini coffee maker so you can make a quick and delicious cup of joe before you start your day. Will you get up early enough to stop at the cafe? Debatable. But will you have an easy, single-serve coffee maker at home? Yep!

    amazon.com

    Need some coffee to go with? Try this variety pack of 60 K-Cups ($37.99) or these reusable K-Cups ($13.95) for a low-waste option.

    Promising review: "It’s the PERFECT size for my dorm room. Super pretty color and super cute. Nothing bad to say about this product. Shipped quickly and works great. Can’t wait for my 2 a.m. essay coffees with this bad boy!" —Mary

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in six colors).

    23. Or a cold brew pitcher if you're strictly an iced coffee fan. All you need to do is put grounds into the filter, add some water, and let it sit overnight. The next day, you'll have some yummy cold brew!

    a reviewer shows a full cold brew maker sitting beside a glass of iced coffee.
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I bought this for my college son who loves iced coffee and who always spends too much money getting them. This was a perfect gift! He was loving it! He says it's easy to use and the flavors were terrific. You can make it however strong you want." —Amazon Customer

    "This cold brew coffee maker is AMAZING and makes some of the best cold brew i’ve ever had. It’s the perfect size for a college student like myself and is sooo easy to make & clean. Couldn’t recommend more!!!" —Scott Powers

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors)

    24. A knit weighted blanket to make life easier in the sense of better sleep and being a calming hug when you need it. Because it's knit and has open spaces, this blanket will keep you relaxed without making you too hot. When not in use, it's the perfect throw for your couch or bed.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this blanket! When I got it, I thought, how in the world? But then I laid under it. It seems to be knitted like a giant fish net, but the material is really thick, silky, and soft. You pull it, and it springs back together... I love that I can get the weight without getting hot. And even though there is a lot of open space between the material, it still keeps you warm. It’s actually really cozy. The cat likes it. I have never had a blanket like this, but I will never go back to sand or bead-weighted blankets; they are too hot and make me sweat. Sometimes trying something new can be a great thing." —dej92

    Get them from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in five sizes/weights and 21 colors).

    25. Or a wearable blanket because it looks like a giant hoodie but feels like the most warm and comfortable blanket ever. It's even lined with fluffy fleece to keep in the extra warmth when you're lounging at home or out and about.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This is the softest thing I have ever put on! It is perfect for lazy nights in eating ice cream in bed, or even sitting on your porch on a cool morning drinking coffee! I am in college, and you bet your butt I’m wearing this to class in the winter! I’m obsessed and will be gifting these to all my friends this Christmas! Amazing for the price too, totally worth it!" —Caroline Dudley

    "Are you a large person who’s always cold? LOOK NO FURTHER, my fellow giants. I am 6', and this blessed cloth of heavenly fluff nearly hits my knees!! Just thinking about The Comfy will make you feel warm and cozy. I’m throwing myself a housewarming party because I now live inside of this thing. BUY IT!" —Joshua Slaughter

    "It is so warm and COMFY :). They aren’t kidding. The minute I put it on it makes me want to go to sleep." —Alex M

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in 12 colors).

    26. A set of Wad-Free pads to prevent your sheets from tangling in the wash, catching other clothes, and not actually drying. These will save you from having to run the dryer twice.

    the wad free pads attached to a bed sheet
    Amazon

    Wad-Free is a small biz that launched during the pandemic. Cyndi, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads.

    Promising review: "Honestly, I had my doubts! But BuzzFeed kept showing me this product. And, washing and drying sheets was an annoyance: the sheets would take over the washing machine and get tangled in the dryer, causing EVERYTHING in that load to take forever to dry. No longer. I used these for the first time yesterday and ZERO tangles. The load dried in normal time. AND I get to support a woman-owned business?!?! Perfect." —Michelle Williams

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes).

    27. A wooden cord organizer so your desk doesn't look chaotic, with wires everywhere. It'll make concentrating on work much easier with a clean space.

    Memoryment / Etsy

    Memoryment is a small business that focuses on unique wooden desk accessories.

    Promising review: "Excellent piece! I bought several for my offices. Sleek, sophisticated, and great quality!" —Earnest Will

    Get it from Memoryment on Etsy for $14.25+ (originally $19+; available in four sizes and two colors).

    28. Or a cable organizer box to hide it all, including that huge extension cord that's always in the way.

    a reviewer photo of tons of tangled cords and an after photo of a clean space with the white cord organizer on the floor
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This made a corner with lots of cords, much more appealing! We were able to stuff al those cords inside and hide them away! Box is cute too!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes and two colors).

    29. A small gold bar cart that doesn't take up too much space but can be the center of attention when you want it to be because of the attached wheels. Easy peasy.

    Reviewer&#x27;s bar cart sits in the corner of a dining room and is holding various liquor bottles and barware
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I agonized over buying a bar cart for my new apartment. I researched online EVERYWHERE, and there were so many options that were either ugly, sold out, expensive, or didn't have any practical storage. As someone who lives in a small NYC-area apartment, having some storage (and getting wineglasses and alcohol off my countertops truly makes a huge difference), it was important to me to find the right buy at the right budget. This is one of the nicer and cheaper solutions I found. I think the round edges make this bar cart look unique and elegant while also not taking up too much room. I love the handles and the fact it can roll around if I ever needed it to and it also stores quite a bit, especially with the hanging glasses rack. I put it together myself and only had a bit of difficulty making screws line up with the predrilled holes, but overall it was pretty easy to put together by myself. I love this bar cart, and it's one of my favorite purchases for my new apartment! Highly recommend." —Michele Reynolds

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in two colors). 

    30. A set of silicone baking mats to prevent food from sticking to the pan, which makes for a much easier cleanup. BTW — reviewers say they're WAY better than parchment paper.

    A reviewer&#x27;s veggies on the baking mat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These baking mats are absolutely fantastic. The quality is superb, and SUCH a good price. I use them for just about everything I put in the oven: oven pizzas, cookies, you name it! I also love that besides food sliding easily off the nonstick surface, they help protect all my baking sheets and such. It’s also super handy to just throw them in the top shelf of the dishwasher or even just wipe clean. Update: I’ve had these mats and used them almost daily for nearly a year now. They still look brand new and I have had no problems with staining, melting, or wear. When using them, I cook most items at 375 degrees but have used them at up to 425 degrees several times with no issues so far. These things are fantastic and have paid for themselves many times over in the superior nonstick surface, ease of cleanup, and the cost of parchment paper and or/aluminum foil I used prior to discovering these." —Jezzhani

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two colors, three styles, and in two patterns). 

    31. An essential oil diffuser that will have your home smelling like lavender, citrus, or whatever your scent of choice may be. This diffuser changes color, can last up to three hours, and has an auto-shutoff feature perfect for when you forget about it (unlike candles).

    a reviewer&#x27;s 100ml diffuser sitting on a table beside incense and picture frames. The diffuser has a wooden base and a cream-colored top.
    amazon.com

    Reviewers say this essential oil diffuser is comparable to the cult-favorite Vitruvi diffuser (you know the one you see all over Instagram?) that's priced at $123. If you're new to essential oils and not sure you want to make the splurge, this diffuser from ViviTest is a great option.

    Don't forget your essential oils! Here's a top-rated pack of six for only $9.98.

    Promising reviews: "I’m amazed by how effective it is! I mean, the sinus issues I’ve been waking up with lately were not an issue this morning. And I’ve had it on today (I bought it for my bedroom), but I can smell the oils on the entire second floor of my house! Crazy how powerful it is for such a small diffuser!" —Amber Lock- The dot com Review Mom

    "I bought this diffuser and the Vitruvi diffuser, which is more than double the price and looks very similar. I've used them both in different rooms for a few weeks. I can not tell any difference at all whatsoever... This one looks and works just as well, if not better! I bought the 250-mL version, so I'm not filling it as often. (The more expensive one only holds 90 ml) I highly recommend this diffuser and plan to buy two more for my home!" —B

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in black and white and in two sizes).

    32. Shelf dividers to keep your closet and cabinets looking immaculate while also preventing things from toppling over when you grab them from the bottom. (That saying "not all heroes wear capes" definitely applies here.)

    reviewer photo showing shelf dividers used to separate stacks of towels in their linen closet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you need to Marie Kondo your closet, this is really useful, and it looks really nice. I got the grey ones. Bought two to see how they were. Perfect. Bought six more. Loving it!!! Really recommended this product, ready to install and very sturdy." —Nicolò R.

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $17.99.

    33. A cap organizer because it easily wraps around a hanger or clothes rack (things you already own — yay!). It's great for baseball hats, beanies, scarves, and headbands.

    reviewer photo showing hat organizer in black
    amazon.com

    Each cap organizer can hold up to 10 items.

    Promising review: "I give 5 stars for this hat organizer! I wish I discovered this product sooner. It is VERY easy to add onto a hanger. Simply open the flap, slip it over the hanger, and reattach the Velcro. The Velcro strip is wide and sturdy to prevent the entire thing from coming undone. Even after adding weight from the hats, the Velcro didn’t even budge. Overall, the product is sewn well and appears like it does in the pictures. The clips are sturdy and can grasp thinner hats just as well as thick hats. This would be useful for other items like belts, hair accessories, and scarfs too!!" —Tracy

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in four colors).

    34. A manual food chopper so you can quickly and easily chop up fruits, veggies, and even ice in a flash.

    a gif of a reviewer using the chopper
    Reviewer before and after photos showing roughly chopped veggies finely minced by the chopper
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    It's also dishwasher safe (top rack only!) so cleanup is super simple.

    Promising reviews: "Great purchase — believe the hype! Makes chopping up veggies super quick!" —Amalia

    "This is great for cutting lots of veggies super fast. All you have to do is rough chop down your veggies, toss them in, and give it four to five pulls for perfectly diced chunks for salsa or toppings on eggs or tacos. It comes with a handy cover, too, so all you have to do is rinse the blade and toss the container in the fridge or cooler." —Kevin B.

    Get it from Amazon for $18.42+ (also available in green and yellow).

    35. A bin of