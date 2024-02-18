If You Want To Make Your Life Easier, These 54 Home Items May Help

1. A jar of the bestselling Pink Stuff for those hard-to-get stains, dirt, and rust spots around the house. It works for everything from bathtubs and stovetops to tennis shoes and crayon-covered walls.
2. An under-cabinet drawer great for cleaning supplies in the kitchen or beauty products in the bathroom. Some reviewers even use it to organize their food pantry. Basically, you've got options here.
3. A set of water-absorbent coasters that are just as cute as they are useful. These marble-style coasters are fast-acting when it comes to liquid cleanup, and they even have a cork bottom so there is no unwanted movement.
4. A pack of light-dimming LED covers for those distracting bright and flashy lights on all of the electronics in your home. They work on everything from cable boxes to alarm clocks. You'll have a much better night's sleep and be able to focus on work without looking at that annoying light from the corner of your eye.
5. Slow cooker liners that are amazing for quick and easy cleanup! No more need for an intense clean or soaking overnight after every use.
6. A set of food storage containers with airtight lids that are dishwasher-safe and pleasing to the eye. You really can have it all. 😌
7. A collapsible hanger that not only makes it easier to see all your options in a crowded closet but it uses half the space! This hanger holds up to five pairs of pants but only takes up the space of two or three. *Mind blown* 🤯
8. A compact air fryer for quick and delicious food. This Dash air fryer won't take up much space, but it will make (or reheat) some amazing meals.
9. And some reusable air fryer liners because sometimes clean up is the most tedious part of cooking. These babies will make cleanup a breeze, and because they're made of silicone, you'll get years of use!
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love these liners. I love the fact that you get three in the package, so you don’t have to immediately wash the one you’re using before you reuse it. You can just simply use one of the other two; this was a brilliant idea." —Roxanne C
"These are nice silicone liners. They fit our 5.8-quart Cosori air fryer perfectly. They’re easy to clean and can be washed in the dishwasher. They also make cleanup of the air fryer easier. They’re perforated, so you can still make food crispy." —Terry R. Nye
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $10.47+ (available in five styles).
10. A silverware sorter that takes up very little space in your drawer but can fit up to 24 pieces of cutlery. The possibilities with the extra space are endless.
11. A hanger stacker you didn't know existed but could definitely use in your closet. Those annoying tangled bins of hangers are about to go *poof*!
12. A sock and underwear organizer so awesome you might just open the drawer and stare for fun. This set of four is guaranteed to maximize space in your dresser, too.
13. An affordable bidet from Tushy that will make your bum feel like royalty. You can adjust the water temperature for your preferred clean and reduce toilet paper use along the way.
14. A backrest pillow filled with memory foam that'll support you while lounging around the house. Movies in bed, puzzling on the floor — you name it.
15. A silicone bread maker for those who love the hobby but hate the time it takes. This silicone bread maker handles the entire baking process from start to finish!
16. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets to deep clean the thing that washes your bowls, utensils, and cookware (among other things) for you. Trust me, it needs it every once in a while!
17. A bottle of Folex spot remover that'll make even the toughest of stains disappear from furniture, carpets, and other fabric surfaces. (And yes, that includes red wine stains, don't worry.)
18. A small knife sharpener to make your knives work like new again. Bonus points for not taking up extra space in the kitchen!
19. A coffee mug warmer with three heat settings and an auto shutoff feature, so you'll never have to worry about forgetting to turn it off when not in use.
20. Some under-bed storage containers for storing shoes and out-of-season clothing away and out of sight.
21. An outlet shelf to give yourself extra space for things like toothbrushes and hair products without the loaded effort of finding perfectly sized shelves, finding studs in the wall, making sure everything is leveled etc, etc.
22. A Keurig K-Mini coffee maker so you can make a quick and delicious cup of joe before you start your day. Will you get up early enough to stop at the cafe? Debatable. But will you have an easy, single-serve coffee maker at home? Yep!
23. Or a cold brew pitcher if you're strictly an iced coffee fan. All you need to do is put grounds into the filter, add some water, and let it sit overnight. The next day, you'll have some yummy cold brew!
24. A knit weighted blanket to make life easier in the sense of better sleep and being a calming hug when you need it. Because it's knit and has open spaces, this blanket will keep you relaxed without making you too hot. When not in use, it's the perfect throw for your couch or bed.
25. Or a wearable blanket because it looks like a giant hoodie but feels like the most warm and comfortable blanket ever. It's even lined with fluffy fleece to keep in the extra warmth when you're lounging at home or out and about.
26. A set of Wad-Free pads to prevent your sheets from tangling in the wash, catching other clothes, and not actually drying. These will save you from having to run the dryer twice.
27. A wooden cord organizer so your desk doesn't look chaotic, with wires everywhere. It'll make concentrating on work much easier with a clean space.
28. Or a cable organizer box to hide it all, including that huge extension cord that's always in the way.
29. A small gold bar cart that doesn't take up too much space but can be the center of attention when you want it to be because of the attached wheels. Easy peasy.
30. A set of silicone baking mats to prevent food from sticking to the pan, which makes for a much easier cleanup. BTW — reviewers say they're WAY better than parchment paper.
31. An essential oil diffuser that will have your home smelling like lavender, citrus, or whatever your scent of choice may be. This diffuser changes color, can last up to three hours, and has an auto-shutoff feature perfect for when you forget about it (unlike candles).
32. Shelf dividers to keep your closet and cabinets looking immaculate while also preventing things from toppling over when you grab them from the bottom. (That saying "not all heroes wear capes" definitely applies here.)
33. A cap organizer because it easily wraps around a hanger or clothes rack (things you already own — yay!). It's great for baseball hats, beanies, scarves, and headbands.
34. A manual food chopper so you can quickly and easily chop up fruits, veggies, and even ice in a flash.
It's also dishwasher safe (top rack only!) so cleanup is super simple.
Promising reviews: "Great purchase — believe the hype! Makes chopping up veggies super quick!" —Amalia
"This is great for cutting lots of veggies super fast. All you have to do is rough chop down your veggies, toss them in, and give it four to five pulls for perfectly diced chunks for salsa or toppings on eggs or tacos. It comes with a handy cover, too, so all you have to do is rinse the blade and toss the container in the fridge or cooler." —Kevin B.
Get it from Amazon for $18.42+ (also available in green and yellow).